How A $25,000 Bet On Uber As An Unknown Startup Turned Into $125 Million For Ex-Napster Co-Founder — How You Can Invest In Pre-IPO Companies

Napster Co-Founder Shawn Fanning’s story is a testament to the potential rewards that can come from taking a calculated risk on an unproven idea. Fanning rolled the dice by investing $25,000 in then-startup Uber Technologies Inc. in 2010. The result? An investment that catapulted in value to $125 million following Uber’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2019.

Timing plays a huge role in this. Fanning invested in Uber when it was just getting started, showing how rewarding it can be to spot a game-changing company before everyone else does.

Fanning had an early interest in technology and innovation. He met Napster Co-Founder Sean Parker online when he was 14 years old and later met him in person at Northeastern University. Together, they became part of the peer-to-peer music-sharing application Napster, which Fanning initiated in 1998 while still in college. Napster went live on June 1, 1999, and quickly attracted millions of users. However, it faced legal challenges and eventually shut down.

Parker moved on to other successful ventures like Facebook, while Fanning invested in various tech startups, including Snocap Inc., Rapture and Path. He also ventured into gaming, with Rupture being acquired by Electronic Arts Inc. for $15 million in 2007. However, he faced setbacks, including layoffs at Electronic Arts and the unsuccessful launch of Airtime.com.

Founded in 2009 by Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp, Uber started as a black-car service in San Francisco. Despite its instant popularity among customers, investors were hesitant. Fanning invested $25,000 as part of a $1.25 million seed round that also included First Round Capital and venture investor Chris Sacca.

Uber went public in May 2019 with an initial public offering that valued the company at $82.4 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs of its time.

By the end of 2019, Uber had reportedly completed over 6.9 billion trips. Its disruptive model revolutionized ride-sharing and led to various other business ventures like Uber Eats, Uber Freight and more.

For those interested in dipping their toes into the startup investment pool, platforms like StartEngine make it more accessible than ever. StartEngine allows anyone to invest in early-stage companies, sometimes with minimums as low as $100. This opens opportunities to spot the next big thing without needing a fortune upfront.

This article How A $25,000 Bet On Uber As An Unknown Startup Turned Into $125 Million For Ex-Napster Co-Founder — How You Can Invest In Pre-IPO Companies originally appeared on Benzinga.com

