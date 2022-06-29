U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

$25.3 Billion Worldwide Freelancer SEO Services Industry to 2026 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Freelancer SEO Services Market

Global Freelancer SEO Services Market
Global Freelancer SEO Services Market

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Application, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global freelancer SEO services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the freelancer seo services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Freelancer SEO Service market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider freelancer seo services market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The freelancer seo services market section of the report gives context. It compares the freelancer seo services market with other segments of the freelancer seo services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the freelancers' SEO services market are Searchbloom, NextLeft, SmartSites, SEOBABA, OMR Digital, Reputation BUILDUP, Dcloud Solutions, SeoRankExpert Digital Agency, SEO Climber, Boston SEO Services, DigiVisi, Kbos2hm, Peak Websites, Kanoobi Media, Mr. Technique Inc., Digital Ducats Inc. and Lockedown Design & SEO.

The global freelancer SEO services market is expected to grow from $9.77 billion in 2021 to $11.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $25.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The freelancers' SEO services market consists of the sales of SEO services and related goods by freelancers or independent contract workers that provide search engine optimization services for businesses. These freelancers are a non-permanent workforce who charges their clients based on man-hours, results-based, and click-based among many other models. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of freelancers' SEO services are on-page SEO, off-page SEO, technical SEO, and others. On-page SEO is the process of optimizing the content of web pages for search engines and users. On-page SEO practices commonly used include optimizing title tags, content, internal links, and URLs. The services are used by large enterprises, small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Asia Pacific was the largest reegion in the freelancers' SEO services market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing internet penetration across the globe is expected to boost the freelancer SEO services market during the forecast period. An increase in internet penetration in day-to-day life resulted in to increase in various kinds of digital activity. As the internet becomes more important as a marketing tool for businesses, SEO is one of the most effective ways to attract more traffic to a website. E-commerce activity is highly influenced through a web search and 81% of people search online for a product or service.

Many companies are hiring an in-house SEO team to cater to the unique needs of the organization and this is expected to hinder the growth of freelancers' SEO services market. As the size of the organization grows, it is obligatory that the company create an in-house SEO team and streamline the process. In-house SEO team ensures cost-saving, the faster turnaround time for campaigns and considers brand objective, data security, quality of resources as well. It also allows control of the control on the output. According to the In-house Agency Forum's (IHAF) productivity and the pandemic report, since 2019, in-house agencies have seen a 7% increase in overall growth.

Voice search is a growing trend in freelancers' SEO services market as they are gaining popularity in day-to-day life. The increased use of smartphones and smart speakers has greatly increased the potential for voice searches. According to research, voice search is at least used once daily by about 59% among 18 - 24 age group, 65% of 25 to 49-year-old customers, while 57% of people over 50 age group uses it daily. Voice searching behavior declines markedly in the 55+ age group and is higher in younger age groups.

According to the latest data from the Global Web Index via Datareportal, this is now a common behavior with an average of 45% using voice commands or voice search. 60% of Indians followed by 56% of Indonesians and 55% of Chinese internet users aged between 16 and 64 are using a voice interface every month over devices like mobile, desktop, tablet, and more. Voice assistants are used as an interesting innovation as virtual assistants are becoming better and better at understanding the natural speech patterns of customers.

