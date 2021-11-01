50 amazing gifts for women they'll actually want

The best gifts for women for 2021.

Gift shopping is hard. Whether you’re shopping for a sibling, a longtime spouse or a co-worker, the act of picking out the perfect gift can be overwhelming. What do they want? What do they not already own? What color would they want it in? Are they allergic to anything? Do they like to read? What is their favorite scent? So many questions, so little time to buy.

To reduce your gift shopping stress, we’ve come up with a list of 50 awesome gifts for all the different types of women—or whoever—in your life. From the home chef to the wine lover to the one you don’t know that well, we have you covered. Here are Reviewed's picks for the gifts women want in 2021, including some of the best stuff we've tested, top-rated popular items, and things our editors own, love and recommend.

Please note that many of these items could be in high demand as we head into the winter months. We recommend starting your holiday shopping early this year to make sure your items are still available—and to ensure that they'll arrive on time, as shipping could be delayed.

1. For the one who needs some self-care: Bath bombs

If she's always complaining about how hectic her week has been, she'll love our favorite set of bath bombs to have a long soak with. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels set, which comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs has more than 33,000 Amazon reviews with many claiming they're just good as the more expensive Lush bath bombs. We even loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs from Amazon for $26.80

2. For the one who loves getting their hair done: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The Revlon hair dryer brush is consistently popular, almost always selling out. With over 300,000 rave reviews on Amazon (yes, 300,000), it has achieved cult status in the world of beauty products—and it's approved by our beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian. She tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype, especially if you want salon-quality hair straight at home—and in half the time.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon from $34.88

3. For the home chef: The Always Pan

You heard it from our staff at Reviewed first: The Always Pan is the perfect gift. The influencer-approved kitchen item is not only stylish, but it does the job of eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. Perfect for those who live in small spaces, the Always Pan is an ideal gift for anyone who loves to cook.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

4. For the one working out at home: Lululemon Yoga Mat

The pandemic has led many people to exercise at home rather than at the gym or in fitness studios. If you’d like to give the gift of a home gym upgrade, consider a yoga mat. Perfect for virtual fitness classes, ab work, stretching and of course yoga, a yoga mat is a must. Even if they already own one, our top tested pick from Lululemon would be a welcomed enhancement. The mat also travels well for those who are heading into gyms and fitness studios—or those who plan to again one day soon.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for $88

5. For the one who loves their couch: A cozy throw blanket

Doubling as home decor and personal comfort, throw blankets are a great gift for everyone. For a splurge, Barefoot Dreams sells a CozyChic blanket that Chrissy Teigen once recommended as the gift to buy in a tweet (she owns one and claims to use it '365'). Another great option is Anthropologie’s Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, which has a 4.8-star rating from more than 440 reviewers. For a less expensive blanket, this throw at Nordstrom is a wonderful option with a 4.8-star rating from more than 2,000 reviews.

6. For the one still using wired headphones: Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds for iPhones our experts have ever tested. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they would adore a pair of these—even if they already own the original AirPods. Who wouldn't love an upgrade? For Zoom meetings, working out, and even listening to podcasts while loading and unloading the dishwasher, AirPods made a great gift. Not to mention, they feature active noise cancelation, an upgraded comfortable design and a new transparency mode if your giftee needs to tune into their surroundings.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $189.99

7. For the fitness fanatic: Yoga pants

Leggings are a staple in every women's wardrobe and one can never have enough of them. We love Lululemon's Align leggings at Reviewed. They are the most comfortable leggings many of us have ever owned. When buying these as a gift, pay attention to sizing, as you want to get the right pair for your giftee. For example, if your giftee is shorter consider the 25" leggings. The 28" pants would be better suited for someone who is taller.

8. For the jewelry lover: Kate Spade pendant necklace

If the person you’re shopping for enjoys simple and timeless jewelry, this Kate Spade pendant necklace is a perfect gift. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed on the pendant. This necklace has more than 890 rave reviews and our readers can't stop buying it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

Get the Kate Spade One In A Million Initial Pendant from Kate Spade for $58

9. For the book lover: The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The book lover in your life may already have a Kindle, but who doesn’t enjoy the latest and greatest technology the world has to offer? This is the best Kindle we've tested as ir features an amazing display, is glare-free and is waterproof.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $139.99

10. For the one who likes to be comfortable: Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

This cardigan has more than 3,700 reviews on Nordstrom and a 4.7-star rating. I own this myself and can confirm it is actually a comfortable blanket disguised as clothing. When it comes to cardigans and sweaters, the limit does not exist for the amount one can own. They make great gifts—especially when they’re this cozy (and chic).

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan from Nordstrom for $116

11. For the one who loves to cook: Staub Dutch Oven

A good Dutch oven is a kitchen staple and our favorite overall was this Staub Dutch oven which was great at both braising meat and simmering stews. We're not the only ones loving this brand, either. The cookware is all over food blogs and Instagram. Clearly, these Dutch ovens are hot right now, so get one for the person in your life who loves cooking.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte from Amazon for $299

12. For the one who loves being cozy: Free People Onesie

Whether they're spending the day inside or just need something to slip on before running to the grocery store, they'll love this Free People Just Because onesie. Available in 10 different colors including Aphrodite and Blue Flame, this wardrobe favorite has a 4.7-star rating from more than 310 Free People shoppers. Customers loved the comfy, slouchy fit and some even dressed it up with some wedges or boots to wear out on the town! If your giftee is looking for some stylish loungewear, this is the gift she needs.

Get the Free People Just Because Onesie from Free People for $118

13. For the home entertainer: Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

If you're shopping for someone who loves home décor, you can never go wrong with a trendy candle as a gift. We love Capri Blue’s Volcano scent at Reviewed. Not only does the scent smell amazing, but the chic jars double as pretty home decor. Anthropologie sells tons of styles for Capri Blue candles, but we recommend the jar candles in blue and white. They'll look perfect atop their nightstand, bookshelf or dining room table.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $24

14. For the one who has a lot going on all the time: Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets are great—and not just because they’re warm, but because they can help you relax. The best weighted blanket we tested is the ultra-popular Gravity Blanket. Gravity claims their blanket is like wearing a hug. If you're shopping for someone who could use a hug or another blanket to lounge on the couch with, consider getting them a gravity blanket. It's great to sleep with at night, too.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $195

15. For the photo lover: Heart Custom Photo Art from Minted

For the person who loves memories, consider creating an adorable piece of custom photo art that they can hang up on the wall for all to see. Whether it's pictures of a newborn, snapshots of grandkids, or photos from college for a recent graduate, this heart-shaped photo collage wall art is a sweet and sentimental gift they will truly appreciate.

Get the Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art from Minted from $29

16. For the one obsessed with all things Apple: Apple Watch 6

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the popular Apple Watch Series 6 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tried, thanks to its stellar fitness tracking and new blood oxygen sensor. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music, and texts at their fingertips all the time.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon from $349

17. For the homebody: Ugg Slippers

You can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially a cozy pair like these. Not only are Ugg slippers and boots trendy again, but the popular Ugg Scuffette II Slippers are the best slippers we tested at Reviewed. It's worth noting that these slippers are backless, so if you're shopping for someone who might prefer something they can wear inside and outside, our best full-coverage slipper is the Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper. For the trendy one, the Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandal slippers are perfect. We loved these cult-favorite slippers for their open-toe, breathable design and the elastic strap, which kept these slippers firmly on our feet.

18. For the music lover: The best portable Bluetooth speaker

If you're shopping for someone who loves listening to music or podcasts, consider giving the gift of our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5. It's the best portable Bluetooth speaker we've tested, since it's both durable and waterproof, meaning it can be used anywhere, rain or shine. A portable speaker is always great to have to bring on hikes, use at home, or listen to outside. They're especially great for outdoor socially distant gatherings.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon for $129.95

19. For the one who loves fall: Bee & WillowLED Glass Pumpkin

If she loves fall, help her spruce up her home décor with something from Bed Bath & Beyond. Like this light-up pumpkin for example, which features 30 LED lights and weighs only about two pounds. She can place it on her dining table or in her bedroom to add an early holiday feel to her living space.

Get the Bee & Willow 10-Inch LED Glass Pumpkin from Bed Bath & Beyond for $18.75

20. For the one with a few too many credit cards: Michael Kors Tri-Fold Leather Wallet

A new wallet is a no-brainer gift for men and women alike—and this one has a designer label to boot. This slim trifold envelope wallet from Michael by Michael Kors comes in both soft pink and acorn shades, including the “Michael Kors” logo printed across its front. The back has a zipper pocket for additional storage, and the interior has room for all her cards, cash and change.

Get the Michael Kors Tri-Fold Leather Wallet from Michael Kors for $158

21. For the coffee lover: The Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer

Here at Reviewed, we've tested all sorts of coffee makers. Drip, pour-over, cold brew, espresso machines, the list goes on. Because of this, we can safely say that if you're looking to splurge on someone who loves their coffee, look no further than the best drip coffee maker, the Moccamaster. Not only does it make a great cup of coffee, its mid-century, retro design looks fantastic on countertops. Not sure if they'll love the Moccamaster or looking for something a little more affordable? Check out our list of the best coffee makers we've ever tested.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer on Nordstrom for $329

22. For the one who is always cold: Canada Goose Jacket

If you're looking to splurge on someone who lives in a place where temperatures plummet to below freezing, a Canada Goose jacket is a great choice. Yes, they are expensive, but I can confirm that they are worth the price. I used to refuse to go outside unless I absolutely had to on extremely cold days, but my Canada Goose totally changed that. I purchased the Gabriola parka two winters ago and not only is it the warmest jacket I've owned, but it fits well and is comfortable to move around in. While my coat is low in stock, two popular options at different price points are the Shelburne parka and the Ellison jacket.

23. For the one with fabulous hair: GHD Curve Wand

The one who loves beauty products and having fabulous hair would love the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand. When we tested curling irons, it came out on top as our favorite. Our beauty expert Jessica Kasparian said, "it's intuitive, heats up quickly, and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

Get the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand from Amazon for $199

24. For the one who deserves peace and comfort: Moonlight pajamas

Pajamas are always a great gift because people rarely ever buy them for themselves. Nordstrom sells pajamas that people—and many of us at Reviewed—swear by. They are the Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas, and they have a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 reviewers. A few Reviewed editors own these, and we can confirm that they are comfortable and of great quality for the price.

Get the Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas at Nordstrom for $65

25. For the lazy neat freak: Robot vacuums

We love robot vacuums at Reviewed and so do our readers. In fact, one of the things our readers continue to buy over and over is robot vacuums. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is the best affordable robot vacuum we’ve ever tested, thanks to its slim design and efficient dirt pickup, and would make a great gift for anyone, whether they enjoy cleaning or not. If you're willing to shell out some extra dollars, consider the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested, the iRobot Roomba i7+. No matter what your budget is, a robot vacuum is always a good choice.

26. For the one who uses too much plastic: The FinalStraw

Give the person you’re shopping for the gift of a reusable straw—and give the environment the gift of one less person using plastic straws. Look at you, doing good things for humanity! Our favorite reusable straw at Reviewed is the FinalStraw. It's easy to use, carry and clean, and would make a perfect gift for the person who is always hunting in their kitchen for straws.

Get the FinalStraw with Case, Cleaning Brush, and 100% Silicone Tips on Amazon for $19.95

27. For the one looking forward to future travel plans: Away’s The Carry-On

You've probably seen this trendy luggage on Instagram, as it's a travel blogger favorite. The brand is also one of our favorites at Reviewed. When we tested checked luggage, Away ranked as one of our favorites. In addition to that, we also love the Away carry-on. This pick comes in a variety of cute colors, features an ejectable battery and an innovative compression system so your giftee can easily carry that extra dress she needs.

Get Away's The Carry-On from Away for $225

28. For the binge-watcher: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device for its easy-to-navigate interface and sleek remote which comes with a headphone jack in case your giftee has a roommate or significant other and loves to watch TV into the early hours of the morning. If you know someone who is addicted to binging television shows, give them the gift of an enhanced Netflix viewing experience.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device at Amazon for $99

29. For the one who lives where it snows: Winter boots

If you’re shopping for someone who lives where it snows, a new, warm pair of winter boots would make for a smart gift. Ugg sells a fantastic pair of boots named Adirondack III that I own, love, and recommend. They’re warm, comfortable, easy to put on and take off, and they go with just about every outfit. I'm not the only person who loves them, either. They have nearly a 4.7-star rating from more than 1,100 reviewers on Nordstrom's website. Another great option is, of course, the cult-favorite Bean Boots from L.L.Bean.

30. For the bag lady: Madewell Leather Transport Tote

I have owned Madewell's zip-top leather tote for a few years now and recommend it as a gift for any woman who is ever on-the-go. The classic tote is big enough to hold belongings for work and long weekends, and it's stylish enough to use even when there's not a lot in it. It's especially great for traveling because of the zip-top—and the fact it fits way more than you would think. When we tested it, we found that it was the "Goldilocks of bags—not too small, not too big, but just right." The bag comes in a few different colors, but the English Saddle color is the most popular.

Get the Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote at Madewell for $195

31. For the one who still doesn't have an Instant Pot: Instant Pot

For the past couple of years, Instant Pots have been all the rage for both advanced home chefs and beginners. What is an Instant Pot, you ask? It’s a multi-cooker, meaning it does all the things. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker and the list goes on. If they don't yet have an Instant Pot (or they have an older model), consider giving them the best multi-cooker we've ever tested, the Instant Pot Ultra which we loved for its versatility.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker from Amazon for $134.99

32. For the plant parent: A plant from The Sill

The Sill is an online shop for both live plants and faux plants. If you're shopping for someone who loves greenery, a plant from The Sill would make a great gift, whether they have a green thumb or not. Our editor, Meghan Kavanaugh, reviewed the service and loved it for its wide range of plant types and sizes, as well as the economical prices.

Get a real (or fake!) plant at The Sill

33. For the sentimental one: Printed pictures or a photo book

Nothing says "thoughtful gift" more than a book of meaningful photographs. Shutterfly is our favorite online photo printing service at Reviewed. We love its high-quality prints and the wide variety of photo-themed gift options that are available, including photo books. For high-end wedding and baby albums, modern custom calendars, and frames, Artifact Uprising is also incredible.

34. For the one who is always dehydrated: Yeti Rambler Water Bottle

Yeti products have a cult following, and this popular water bottle would be a welcome gift for anyone who is good or bad at staying hydrated (I am bad; I guess I need a Yeti Rambler). When we tested water bottles, the Yeti Rambler was our top pick for the outdoors since it was durable, leak-proof and easy to grip on the move.

Get the Yeti Rambler 26 Oz. Bottle from Amazon from $39.98

35. For the one who walks a lot: Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks slowly made a comeback over the last couple of years, and now they are once again a summer footwear staple. I own three pairs of Birkenstocks (see my review of them), and they are so comfortable that I no longer wear other shoes during summer. I recommend the Arizona sandals, as well as the less expensive Essentials Arizona sandals. Both are fantastic.

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal at Nordstrom from $124.95

36. For the carb lover: A pasta maker

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys cooking and loves Italian food, a pasta maker would make for a fun gift. It’s not just a gadget, it’s also an experience! How fun would it be to learn to make your own pasta in the comfort of your own kitchen?! Our favorite pasta maker at Reviewed is the Marcato Atlas 150 which was both easy to use and aced all our tests.

Get the Marcato Atlas 150 on Amazon for $82.95

37. For the makeup aficionado: A lighted makeup mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who's into makeup consider getting them an accessory that enhances the experience of putting makeup on: a lighted makeup mirror! The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, as it provides perfect views and lighting for optimal makeup application. For under $5, you can help her look flawless every day with this unique gift idea.

Get the Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror from Amazon from $30.99

38. For the one who is always on-the-go: Fjällräven Backpack

The Fjallravenn backpack is not only trendy and useful (with hundreds of 5-star reviews on Nordstrom), but they are also functional and of high quality. The brand makes our favorite casual use backpack out of all the ones we tested, so we can safely say this is a great gift. No matter their age, a backpack is always nice to have, for school, work, traveling and commuting.

Get the FJÄLLRÄVEN Kånken Water Resistant Backpack from Nordstrom for $80

39. For the runner: Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch

After testing running watches, the Garmin Forerunner 245 took the top spot as the best one as it was both comfortable for all-day wear and offered a robust set of fitness tracking features. Whether the person you're shopping for Is training for their 10th marathon or just casually enjoys running, this watch would be welcomed with open arms—I mean wrists.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch on Amazon for $299.99

40. For the one who hates jeans: Madewell Jeans

I thought I hated jeans until I discovered Madewell jeans. They’re comfortable, they’re slimming, they never rip, and they’re a great price. Madewell also has sizes for all—petite, tall, curvy, etc. If you're not sure what kind to get, we recommend the perfect vintage jeans or a classic 10-inch (not too low-waisted, but not too high, either) in a solid color dark wash, like Hayes Wash. Read more about why we're obsessed with Madewell jeans.

41. For the one who wants more than a digital memory: Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini

Polaroid photos never go out of style, especially if she loves to decorate her scrapbook, diary or even bedroom wall with her favorite memories. Consider getting her the popular Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini which Amazon shoppers say is easy to use and produces high-quality prints. You'll even be able to pick between multiple colors and gift her one that matches her style.

Get the Fujifilm Instax 11 Mini Instant Camera Starter Pack from Amazon from $124.95

42. For the one who keeps asking about air fryers: Air fryers

Air fryers have been one of the trendiest kitchen gadgets for a while now, as they offer a way to make home-cooked fried food that’s healthier than regular fried food. The Phillips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer we tested and would make a great gift for anyone who likes to cook and eat semi-healthy, and of course, has extra kitchen counter space. From frozen fries to hamburgers to Nashville hot chicken, this gadget could handle it all.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL on Amazon for $349.95

43. For the wine lover: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Glass

Corkcicle’s stylish stemless wine thermos is a perfect gift for wine drinkers. With more than 1,200 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this cute little thermos will keep their drink cold during outdoor gatherings on the beach, solo in their backyard or on the go. It comes in a variety of colors, including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

Get the Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass on Amazon from $27.75

44. For the health nut: Fitbit Charge 5

Hailed as our top pick for Fitbit devices, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a serious game-changer. We loved its comprehensive fitness tracking, sleep tracking as well as built-in GPS. It's also super comfortable to wear so she can wear it on her wrist all day long. Plus, she'll receive her calls and texts straight on her watch, making it easy to keep track of her social life even when she's on a run.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon from $178.95

45. For the one who should cook more: Home Chef gift card

For those who have busy schedules and order more takeout than they probably should, a meal kit delivery service would be an excellent gift idea. Our favorite meal kit delivery service is Home Chef, which offers “high-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors.” If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys home-cooked meals, but lacks time in their week to prep and cook, give them the gift of easy weeknight dinners with a Home Chef gift card.

Get a Home Chef Gift Card from Home Chef from $65

46. For the girl who has everything: La Mer Moisturizing Crème

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has nearly 34,000 hearts at Sephora and more than 5,900 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. Nordstrom customers loved how refreshing and lightweight it was and how radiant it made their skin feel.

Get the La Mer Créme de la Mer at Nordstrom from $95.00

47. For the one you who loves an at-home workout: Myxfitness The Myx

If you're looking to splurge, Myxfitness is truly an amazing gift if you're shopping for someone who loves spinning. We recently tested exercise bikes and found this model, to be the best-valued pick on the market. This bike comes with a Polar heart rate monitor visible on the screen that lets you hit three exertion zones. Unlike Peloton, the goal isn't RPMs (revolutions per minute of the flywheel), it's adjusting resistance so you hit your targetted heartrate. The display can also swivel any way you giftee wants as well, so they can take non-spinning classes like HIIT and barre too! Do note though classes are all on-demand, which might not be ideal if your giftee loves live classes.

Get The MYX II from Myxfitness for $1,399

48. For the wine aficionado: Winc subscription

Winc is a wine-subscription club that will allow your giftee to become an unofficial sommelier from their living room. All they have to do is fill out a simple questionnaire and Winc will deliver a four-bottle box monthly according to their tastes—there are even vegan options available! You can easily gift them a gift card to help them get started. There's also no commitment required so they can pause or cancel their membership at any time.

Get a Winc Gift Card from $60

49. For the one you have no idea what to buy: Sephora Favorites Holiday Perfume Sampler

If you ever get stumped on what to give your wife, sister, girlfriend, mom, friend etc, my go-to gift recommendation is a Sephora perfume sampler. Many years ago, my grandmother bought this for me as a gift. I knew nothing about perfume at the time, but I was able to dabble in a few best-sellers thanks to this kit. When I was done, I picked my favorite and redeemed the coupon in the gift set for a full-sized bottle. Even now that I know about perfume, I would still welcome this gift, as it's not every day I get to try new fragrances.

Get the Sephora Favorites Coffret Perfume Sampler at Sephora for $75 ($128 value)

50. For the stressed-out one: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

If they're a mom with multiple kids, always at work or just have a ton of responsibilities, chances are they're looking to de-stress after a long day. That's why an essential oil diffuser will make a great gift for her. The Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to six hours. It's also fairly economical, so you can bundle it up with a few of their favorite scents.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon from $34.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Gifts for women: These are the best gifts for women in 2021