In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best AI Marketing Tools for Corporations in 2024.

What Does Artificial Intelligence Hold in 2024?

On February 28, Canva published a report on the challenges and opportunities artificial intelligence will bring in 2024. Canva surveyed more than 1,350 CIOs. According to the report, the adoption of artificial intelligence is expected to increase. International organizations have been investing 30% of their IT budgets in producing AI-backed services, applications, tools, and solutions. 94% of the respondents aim to increase their budgets dedicated to creating AI solutions in 2024. Most CIOs believe that artificial intelligence is as important as other technologies. CIOs also understand the risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence. More than 70% of IT leaders have installed guardrails to ensure the responsible use of AI. You can also take a look at the top alternatives to Adobe Creative Cloud in 2024.

Jasper AI is one of the leading artificial intelligence tools in the market. Jasper is an AI copilot for AI marketing teams. More than 100,000 companies across the globe use the AI tool. Jasper AI helps companies create AI-assisted content, curate analytics and insights, enhance team communication, and improve company knowledge of important things. Jasper operates across a range of domains including project management, content creation, repackaging, reviews, and optimization. It automates projects and develops multichannel campaigns. In 2024, the Jasper AI will be able to extract summaries from reviews and comments online. It will also be able to edit content and boost SEO performance.

Marketing Giants and the AI Tools They Offer

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), and Marketo, Inc., a product of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), are among the largest marketing automation platforms that offer unmatched artificial intelligence tools. Let's read some offerings and updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the best Canva alternatives in 2024.

Story continues

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is one of the leading marketing automation platforms. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) offers a range of artificial intelligence tools and solutions. The company owns a free AI content writer enabling companies to produce on-brand content with the help of AI. Users can generate copies, conduct market research, draft emails, and build websites, all with the help of artificial intelligence. Some of the popular AI tools by the company include the AI content writer, the Website Generator, the Social Caption Generator, the AI Blog writer, the AI Email Writer, and the Meta Description Generator.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is one of the largest enterprise solutions. Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) offers elaborate marketing capabilities, and AI backs some of them. Users can build and customize a conversational AI assistant for their CRM platform, manage data, and conduct research. Some of the marketing tools backed by AI include enhanced customer engagement tools, personalized customer journey markers, segment creators, and content developers. Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) also owns Einstein, an AI tool that rates and scores a company's marketing campaign.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is home to some of the leading design and marketing tools. Marketo, Inc. is a marketing automation software and a product of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marketo Engage uses AI from Adobe Sensei to predict content, discover content, and power recommendations. This helps marketers create targeted campaigns and develop enhanced content by leveraging data mining and modeling.

Now that we deeply studied the role of artificial intelligence in marketing, without further ado, let's take a look at the 25 best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. You can also read our piece on the best Ahrefs alternatives in 2024.

25 Best AI Marketing Tools for Corporations in 2024

25 Best AI Marketing Tools for Corporations in 2024

Our Methodology

To come up with the 25 best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best AI marketing tools. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the average customer star rating and the total number of reviews across four sources including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and TrustPilot. It is to be noted that we only included software with total reviews of more than 1,000 and an average customer star rating of at least 4.0. Our list of the 25 best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024 is in ascending order of the average customer star rating as a primary metric, and the total number of reviews as a secondary metric.

25 Best AI Marketing Tools for Corporations in 2024

25. DeepBrain AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.07

Total Number of Reviews: 1,370

DeepBrain AI is one of the best AI video generators. The Sora AI allows companies to generate videos. The ChatGPT AI video generator also automates scripts, creates more than 100 AI avatars, and personalizes content.

24. Skai

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.10

Total Number of Reviews: 1,675

Skai has been using AI since 2006 to streamline its functionalities. The company provides AI powered campaign insights on trending products, provides creative insights, and conducts a search term analysis. It also provides advanced automated actions, AI Dayparting, portfolio optimization, and intent-driven messaging.

23. HootSuite AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.25

Total Number of Reviews: 8,967

With an average customer star rating of 4.25, HootSuite AI ranks 23rd on our list of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. OwlyWriter is an AI tool that helps companies manage and execute their social media content.

22. QuillBot AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.27

Total Number of Reviews: 1,512

QuillBot AI is one of the best AI tools companies can use for marketing in 2024. QuillBot AI is a productivity tool that helps authors write and edit faster to ensure content remains cohesive and readable.

21. Brandwatch

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.28

Total Number of Reviews: 1,401

Brandwatch ranks 21st on our list of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. The social suite uses AI to help companies discover new trends and enhance their marketing strategies. It has an average customer star rating of 4.28.

20. Albert AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.35

Total Number of Reviews: 1,537

Albert AI ranks 20th on our list of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. The advertising tool helps companies optimize campaign performance, create ads, and ensure the right keywords are being used for the right target segment.

19. Copy.ai

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.53

Total Number of Reviews: 1,290

Copy.ai is one of the best AI tools corporations can use for marketing. The GTM AI platform helps companies streamline their sales and marketing processes. It can create content for companies and enhance their customer relationship management capabilities.

18. Zapier AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.55

Total Number of Reviews: 4,736

Zapier AI is an automation tool. It helps companies personalize emails, automate support services, or summarize content. Zapier AI ranks 18th on our list of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024.

17. Surfer AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.60

Total Number of Reviews: 1,290

Surfer AI is a free article outline generator and writing tool. It helps create articles within minutes by assisting in research, writing, and optimization. It has an average customer star rating of 4.6.

16. Conversica

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.60

Total Number of Reviews: 1,494

Conversica is an AI-powered conversational tool. The tool helps virtual assistants assist their customers via email, chat, and SMS. It ranks 16th on our list of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024.

15. Synthesia

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.60

Total Number of Reviews: 2,898

Synthesia is one of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. It is one of the best video generators. It can easily convert text to videos, create videos, and develop avatars. It has an average customer star rating of 4.6.

14. Notion AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.60

Total Number of Reviews: 8,011

Notion AI ranks 14th on our list of the best AI tools corporations can use for marketing. The tool helps marketers by curating pages for companies. It also helps them derive key insights from databases to contextualize the meaning behind the data.

13. Grammarly AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.60

Total Number of Reviews: 17,901

Grammarly AI is one of the best AI writing and text generation tools. The tool ensures the generated text and edit options are in line with the author's writing style. The tool has an average customer star rating of 4.6.

12. ChatGPT

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.63

Total Number of Reviews: 1,028

ChatGPT is one of the best tools companies can use for marketing purposes. The generative AI tool can be used for research, content creation, strategy organization, and outline creation. Companies can develop specific prompts to ensure the generated content is on-brand.

11. Jasper AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.63

Total Number of Reviews: 7,216

Jasper AI is an assisted AI tool. The tool helps companies create content, analyze performance, and derive important insights. The tool is used by more than 100,000 companies across the globe.

10. Acrolinx

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.67

Total Number of Reviews: 2,765

Acrolinx is one of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. The platform offers generative AI tools. The platform ensures that content is aligned with the brand's values and that the visibility of their content is improved.

9. Tidio

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.67

Total Number of Reviews: 3,694

Tidio is a leading AI-backed customer service platform. The company provides growing businesses with support services. Key features include a live chat feature and other helpdesk tools. The average customer star rating of Tidio is 4.67.

8. Canva

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.67

Total Number of Reviews: 17,742

Canva is one of the leading platforms for design. The software is also home to some of the leading AI design tools. These include the Cnava AI Image Generator, Magic Design, and the Canva AI Art Generator. The tools assist in improving content, creating images, and adding effects.

7. Brand24

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.70

Total Number of Reviews: 1,598

Brand24 is one of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. The tool is a leading artificial intelligence backed social listening tool. It helps marketers gain important insights from their mentions across social media, blogs, videos, podcasts, and reviews.

6. Murf AI

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.70

Total Number of Reviews: 1,786

Murf AI ranks sixth on our list of the best AI marketing tools for corporations in 2024. The tool is an AI voice generator. It automatically converts text to speech, allowing marketers to create voiceovers.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best AI Marketing Tools for Corporations in 2024.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Best AI Marketing Tools for Corporations in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.