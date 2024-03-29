25 Best Asana Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management in 2024

In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best Asana alternatives and competitors for project management in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Asana Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management in 2024.

Why is Asana a Leading Project Management Tool

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is a leading project management software provider based in California, United States. The software provides management tools for operations, marketing, IT, planning, goal management, and global management. Users can break large projects into smaller achievable tasks, organize tasks to work with teams in the shared hub, create Gantt charts and timelines, and add labels to customize project boards. The platform is used by over 100,000 organizations across the globe. Users can collaborate with up to 10 people for free. The starter package is available for $10.99 and is for organizations with up to 500 team members. Large enterprises with more than 500 employees can contact the Asana sales team to set up a plan. You can also read our piece on the best marketing software for small businesses.

On March 19, Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) launched a new suite of tools for the CIO. The new tools are backed by artificial intelligence. By the second quarter of 2024, users will be able to enjoy Microsoft 365 integrations to centralize data. Users can create automated workflows between Asana and Outlook Calendar to schedule tasks and manage projects. Users will also be able to leverage AI to draft goals and standardize them for the entire organization. By Q3 of 2024, users will be able to deploy workflows, establish change management, and employ improvements.

On March 11, Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. The company reported revenue worth $171.14 million during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $3.12 million and up 13.91% year-over-year. Here are some comments from Asana, Inc.'s (NYSE:ASAN) Q4 2024 earnings call:

Story continues

"We’ll soon be launching new innovations like a Workflow console, deeper integrations with Microsoft 365, and ways to intelligently draft and standardize goals across the entire organization. We’re helping CIOs deploy trusted AI across every department with the right safeguards and transparent controls, with features like Sandboxes, Multi-Org deployments, and AI-powered custom onboarding, designed to support companies at scale. The pace of change is only going to accelerate in this new AI age, and we believe we are extremely well positioned to capture this opportunity, thanks to our investment in the Work Graph data model and our incredibly scalable architecture that is proven to support 200,000-plus seat deployments within a single organization."

Tools Tech Giants Offer to Streamline Workflows

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) offer workspace tools that can be used along with project management software to fully optimize business operations. You can also take a look at the highest paying countries for project managers.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) allows users to easily plan projects and collaborate using the Microsoft Project Management Software. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) offers both cloud-based solutions and on-premises solutions. Project Plan 1 is available for $10 per user per month. It allows companies to create projects, task boards, and Gantt charts. Project Plan 3 is available for $30 per user per month and provides additional features such as resource management. Project Plan 5 is available for $55 per user per month. It offers enterprise resource planning, demand management, and portfolio optimization along with the basic tools in Project Plans 1 and 3.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) offers tools for companies to manage workflows and projects. Google Workspace is a product of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). It provides companies with a customized business email along with collaborative tools such as Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, and Drive. Users can also integrate Gemini to streamline workflows. The Business Starter plan is available for $6 per user per month and provides 30GB of pooled storage per user along with a customized business email. The business standard plan is available for $12 per user per month and offers companies 2TB of pooled storage data per user. The Business Plus plan is priced at $18 per month and offers eDiscovery and retention tools and 5TB of pooled storage per user, along with the basic features offered in the Starter and Standard plans.

Now we have discussed the best workflow optimization tools, let's take a look at the 25 best Asana alternatives and competitors for project management. You can also read our piece on the best AI marketing tools for coporations.

25 Best Asana Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management in 2024

25 Best Asana Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management in 2024

Our Methodology

To come up with the 25 best Asana alternatives and competitors for project management, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best alternatives to Asana. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the average customer star rating and the total number of reviews across four sources including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and TrustPilot. It is to be noted that we only included software with total reviews of more than 1,000 and an average customer star rating of at least 4.0. Our list of the 25 best Asana alternatives and competitors for project management is in ascending order of the average customer star rating as a primary metric, and the total number of reviews as a secondary metric.

25 Best Asana Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management in 2024

25. Teamwork

Average Rating: 4.07

Total Reviews: 1,193

Teamwork is an all-in-one customized project management platform. The tools allow users to organize projects, track time, manage timelines, and create reports. Teams can access the platform with a 30-day free trial.

24. Bitrix24

Average Rating: 4.08

Total Reviews: 2,273

Bitrix24 ranks 24th on our list of the best alternatives to Asana for project management. Teams can manage projects, create Gantt charts, automate sales, create boards, and track time. More than 15 million organizations use the platform.

23. Kantata

Average Rating: 4.13

Total Reviews: 2,069

Kantata's project management software allows users to manage data-backed insights and create projects. Users can also use the platform to forecast and predict future trends. It also provides a time-tracking functionality.

22. Basecamp

Average Rating: 4.15

Total Reviews: 20,968

Basecamp is one of the best project management software providers. Basecamp is also functional as a mobile application and has a customer star rating of 4.7 on the Google Play Store based on 17,101 reviews, as of March 28. Users can create boards, manage documents, and delegate tasks.

21. ProjectManager

Average Rating: 4.20

Total Reviews: 1,503

ProjectManager is a leading project management tool enabling team planning, task tracking, and online collaboration. More than 35,000 teams use the platform to create agile projects. Users can store project documents, set guardrails, and automate workflows to save time.

20. Wrike

Average Rating: 4.23

Total Reviews: 7,590

Wrike ranks 20th on our list of the best alternatives to Asana for project management. Users can manage projects and view them in board form, table form, and in the form of a Gantt chart. It also automates workflows to minimize time spent on task management.

19. Smartsheet

Average Rating: 4.27

Total Reviews: 16,482

Smartsheet allows users to manage projects, automate processes, and scale programs. Users can create boards and prioritize tasks, manage deliverables, and integrate with other prominent software including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Webex, among others.

18. Trello

Average Rating: 4.30

Total Reviews: 39,369

Trello is one of the best project management alternatives to Asana. Users can create simple boards, visualize ideas, integrate applications, and streamline workflows. The platform provides users with productivity metrics, calendars, and timelines.

17. Confluence

Average Rating: 4.32

Total Reviews: 6,542

Confluence is one of the best tools for project management with an immense focus on collaboration. The software allows users to organize pages, attach documents, collaborate in real time, assign tasks, and customize existing templates.

16. Podio

Average Rating: 4.33

Total Reviews: 1,268

Podio creates workflows for teams to ensure every team member is on the same page. Users are able to fully customize the software to suit team needs. Users can manage projects, track progress, set meetings, and manage files.

15. ActiveCollab

Average Rating: 4.37

Total Reviews: 1,438

ActiveCollab ranks 15th on our list of the best alternatives to Asana for project management. The tool is used by more than 50,000 teams. Teams can view tasks and their deadlines, establish processes, and track task progress.

14. Hubspot

Average Rating: 4.38

Total Reviews: 19,632

Hubspot's project/campaign management tools allow users to view, manage, and execute campaigns. Users can create tasks, view progress, collaborate with other team members, and assess performance.

13. Hive

Average Rating: 4.40

Total Reviews: 27,259

Hive ranks as one of the best project management tools for teams. Users can manage projects, track progress on tasks, and collaborate with other team members. Users can also view tasks in the Kanban view, the Gantt view, the table view, and the portfolio view.

12. Jira

Average Rating: 4.40

Total Reviews: 32,735

Jira for project management ranks 12th on our list of the best alternatives to Asana. More than 250,000 teams use Jira to manage projects and teams. Users can create agile boards to break down complex projects into achievable targets, manage timelines, and garner crucial insights.

11. Todoist

Average Rating: 4.48

Total Reviews: 3,368

More than 42 million people and teams across the globe use Todoist to organize workloads. The task manager allows people to create and prioritize tasks and set due dates. Users can also break projects into subtasks, set reminders, and share projects with other users.

10. Freedcamp

Average Rating: 4.50

Total Reviews: 1,328

Freedcamp is a free project management software that allows businesses to streamline projects, establish processes and workflows, track time, and solve issues. More than 285,000 individuals and over 150,000 teams use Freedcamp.

9. ClickUp

Average Rating: 4.52

Total Reviews: 14,634

ClickUp is one of the best alternatives to Asana. The software is an all-in-one solution to manage tasks, collaborate with other team members, create dashboards, and manage sprints. More than 2 million teams use ClickUp to collaborate.

8. Notion

Average Rating: 4.53

Total Reviews: 5,891

Notion ranks eight on our list of the best alternatives to Asana for project management. Notion is an all in one workspace for businesses. Notion can be used for both internal project management and client management. It offers a variety of customizable templates.

7. Workzone

Average Rating: 4.57

Total Reviews: 2,543

The Workzone agency project management software allows users to manage clients and projects. The team plan is available for $24 per user per month, recommended for organizations with 5 or more team members. The plan allows users to create Gantt charts and manage unlimited projects.

6. Scoro

Average Rating: 4.60

Total Reviews: 1,260

Scoro ranks sixth on our list of the best project management alternatives to Asana. The software as a service (SaaS) solution allows companies to manage projects, delegate tasks, plan resources, track time, create invoices, and manage customers.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Asana Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management in 2024.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Best Asana Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.