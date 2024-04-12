These Are the 25 Best Cities To Live in America in 2024, Study Shows
Niche, a top ratings and reviews site, recently rated the top cities to live in America for 2024. It includes cities on the East Coast and the West Coast — and plenty of places in between.
Here are the cities that made its list, including ratings for housing, jobs and cost of living. You’ll also find details like whether most people own or rent and the state of schools.
Naperville, Illinois
Housing: A-
Jobs: A-
Cost of Living: B-
Naperville is considered one of the best places to live in Illinois. Most people own their homes. Additionally, many families live there and the public schools are highly rated.
The Woodlands, Texas
Housing: A-
Jobs: A+
Cost of Living: B
The Woodlands is a good place to raise a family. Most residents own their homes and the public schools have high ratings.
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Housing: C+
Jobs: B
Cost of Living: C-
Cambridge is one of the best cities in America for young professionals, according to Niche. Most people rent their homes and there are plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, bars and parks.
Arlington, Virginia
Housing: C+
Jobs: B
Cost of Living: C
Arlington is considered one of the best places to raise a family, according to Niche. Residents mostly rent their homes and there are numerous restaurants, coffee shops and parks. The public schools are highly rated.
Plano, Texas
Housing: B+
Jobs: A
Cost of Living: B-
Many families and professionals live in Plano, and most people own their homes. The city is considered a dense suburban area.
Irvine, California
Housing: C
Jobs: B-
Cost of Living: D+
If you’re interested in living in Orange County, Irvine is one of the best places to live, according to Niche. It has excellent weather and opportunities for outdoor fun, and it’s also an excellent place for families.
Columbia, Maryland
Housing: B+
Jobs: A-
Cost of Living: B-
Columbia is a suburban area between Baltimore and Washington where most residents own their homes. Families and young professionals make up much of the population.
Overland Park, Kansas
Housing: A-
Jobs: A
Cost of Living: B-
Residents in this Kansas city mostly own their homes. Many young professionals and families live there. Additionally, the public schools have high ratings.
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Housing: B-
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: C
Ann Arbor has some of the best public schools in America, according to Niche. Many young professionals live there and most people rent their homes.
Bellevue, Washington
Housing: C+
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: C-
Bellevue is a mix of urban and suburban living. Most residents own their homes.
Berkeley, California
Housing: C
Jobs: B
Cost of Living: D+
Berkeley is full of young professionals, most of whom rent their homes. The city offers plenty of bars, restaurants, parks and coffee shops. It’s also a good place for families and the public schools have high ratings.
Richardson, Texas
Housing: B
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: B-
Richardson is a northern suburb of Dallas, and many young professionals and families live there. Most people own their homes.
Sunnyvale, California
Housing: C
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: C-
Sunnyvale is one the best cities to raise a family in America, according to Niche. Residents mostly rent their homes. The public schools are highly rated.
Sandy Springs, Georgia
Housing: C+
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: C
Even though many families and young professionals make their home in Sandy Springs, it’s considered one of the best cities to retire in, according to Niche. It has an urban/suburban feel.
Santa Clara, California
Housing: C
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: C-
Santa Clara is considered one of the best cities for young professionals. The city is also good for families, and the public schools are highly rated.
Seattle
Housing: C
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: C-
Seattle is another great place for young professionals to live. Most residents rent their homes.
San Francisco
Housing: C-
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: D+
San Francisco has a dense urban vibe and most people rent their homes. It’s a great city for young professionals.
Alexandria, Virginia
Housing: C
Jobs: B
Cost of Living: C
Alexandria is a great place for families and young professionals. Most residents rent their homes. The public schools have above-average ratings.
Madison, Wisconsin
Housing: B-
Jobs: A-
Cost of Living: C+
Most residents rent their homes in Madison. Many young professionals make their homes here.
Boulder, Colorado
Housing: C
Jobs: B
Cost of Living: C-
Boulder has a lot of young professionals as residents. However, it’s still a good place for families to live, and the public schools have A+ ratings.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Housing: B
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: B-
Most residents, which are a healthy mix of families and young professionals, tend to own their homes in Raleigh. Public schools have A ratings.
Torrance, California
Housing: C-
Jobs: B-
Cost of Living: C-
Torrance is considered a good place to live for both families and young professionals and has A+ ratings for its public schools, outdoor activities and weather.
Carlsbad, California
Housing: C
Jobs: B-
Cost of Living: D+
The weather and public schools have A+ ratings in this city. Many families live here.
College Station, Texas
Housing: C+
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: C+
College Station, home of Texas A&M University, is full of young professionals, but it also has high ratings for families and public schools.
Huntsville, Texas
Housing: A-
Jobs: B+
Cost of Living: B+
Huntsville residents tend to own their homes. Many young professionals and families live there, and the public schools have above-average ratings.
All data was sourced via Niche and is accurate as of April 2024.
