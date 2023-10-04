25 Best Cities For Nurses Adjusted For Cost of Living

This article delves into the 25 best cities for nurses adjusted for the cost of living, shedding light on the challenges nurses confront today and the innovative approaches some companies are taking to alleviate these issues. If you prefer to bypass our in-depth analysis, you can jump directly to the 5 Best Cities For Nurses Adjusted For Cost of Living.

Nurse practitioners, experiencing an impressive 46% growth rate and currently the fastest-growing occupation, hold a pivotal position within the healthcare sector. These highly proficient experts work in tandem with physicians or autonomously, providing patients with comprehensive healthcare services. In addition to their roles in preventive and primary care, nurse practitioners also perform health assessments, make diagnoses, devise treatment strategies, and prescribe medications. Their expertise extends to specialized areas, including family medicine, pediatrics, geriatrics, and women's health, enriching the spectrum of healthcare services they offer. In addition to their global reputation as one of the most respected professions, they are also recognized as the most trusted profession in the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic, akin to an unrelenting tempest, exacerbated the enduring difficulties that nurses have wrestled with for an extended period, pushing them to their limits. Alarming statistics have illuminated the issue, with a nationwide study disclosing that 55% of healthcare professionals, including nurses, are presently contending with burnout. In addition, the persistent issue of nursing turnover remains a significant challenge for healthcare organizations, with a substantial number of individuals expressing the intention to depart from their positions. According to research firm McKinsey's latest nursing survey, 31% of respondents expressed a likelihood of leaving their current roles in direct patient care. The nursing profession has undergone a transformation during the pandemic, leading to a shift in strategies aimed at attracting and retaining the future workforce. Firstly, structural solutions designed to maintain a manageable workload, including consistent support staff, safe working environments, reduced documentation and administrative burdens, predictable schedules, and access to paid leave, remain essential. In the aforementioned survey, nurses who left direct patient care roles within the last 18 months cited feeling undervalued, overwhelming workloads, and insufficient compensation as the primary reasons for their departure.

With the growing demand for healthcare professionals, numerous healthcare companies are taking the lead in addressing these trends. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is a notable example, actively contributing to meeting the rising demand for healthcare services. Leveraging its extensive range of health insurance, pharmacy benefits management, and healthcare technology solutions, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) facilitates the provision of high-quality care and streamlines healthcare operations. The company also possesses ownership of some of the top for-profit hospitals in the United States. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) also stands out as a significant contributor to the realm of convenient and accessible healthcare. Specializing in telemedicine services, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) facilitates remote connections between patients and healthcare professionals. Through its on-demand medical consultations, mental health support, and chronic condition management, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) effectively addresses the growing demand for virtual healthcare, expanding its accessibility to a wider audience.

Our Methodology

For our list of the 25 best cities for nurses adjusted for cost of living, we made use of data presented by Unitek College and the Bureau of Labor of Statistics (BLS) in order to narrow down the cities where nurses can earn the highest salaries based on the city's cost-of-living index. For each city on this list, we have presented the average salaries that practicing nurses can make, alongside the adjusted average income a nurse can make based on the cost of living within each city. In the case of each city, the annual wage was adjusted to account for the difference in cost-of-living.

25. Portland, Oregon

Average Salary of a Nurse: $95,420

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $83,607

Renowned for its abundant green spaces, bridges, and extensive bicycle paths Portland, often referred to as the "City of Roses," boasts a reputation for its eco-consciousness and thriving coffee culture. The city is home to numerous hospitals and healthcare systems, making it a hub for healthcare professionals. While the cost of living may be higher, the average registered nurse can anticipate earning an annual salary of approximately $100,000 in Portland.

24. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Salary of a Nurse: $72,410

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $84,442.

Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin and one of the most densely populated metropolitan areas in the Midwest, is nestled along the western shores of Lake Michigan. The city is renowned for its breweries, the Harley-Davidson Museum, and the Milwaukee Public Museum, which features an expansive European Village exhibit and a captivating re-creation of historic Milwaukee.

Notably, the healthcare sector plays a pivotal role in Milwaukee's economy, accounting for 27% of its employment opportunities. The Milwaukee Regional Medical Complex is home to major healthcare institutions such as the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Medical College of Wisconsin. For nurses considering a career in Milwaukee, there's an additional incentive, as the average nurse in this city can anticipate earning a competitive salary, often exceeding $73,000.

23. San Antonio, Texas

Average Salary of a Nurse: $84,400

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $84,451

San Antonio, located in the heart of south-central Texas, is steeped in a rich colonial legacy. Whether you're a visitor or a resident, the city offers a treasure trove of historical attractions, including The Alamo, a meticulously preserved Spanish mission turned museum. San Antonio's robust economy is anchored in key sectors such as the military, healthcare, government-civil service, and tourism. The city also houses several healthcare companies, including the likes of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

22. Minneapolis – St. Paul, Minnesota

Average Salary of a Nurse: $84,400

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $110,230

Referred to as the "Twin Cities," Minneapolis and St. Paul form a major metropolitan region nestled around the confluence of the Mississippi, Minnesota, and St. Croix rivers in east-central Minnesota. Minneapolis stands as the most populous city in the state, while St. Paul serves as its capital. Characterized by a flourishing economy and a diverse populace, the metropolitan area offers abundant opportunities for healthcare professionals. Although the cost of living is on par with the national average, registered nurses in Minneapolis and St. Paul still reap the benefits of an attractive average salary, with earnings averaging $84,400.

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

Average Salary of a Nurse: $70,370

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $84,495

Cincinnati, positioned as the economic and cultural hub of Ohio, also stands out as the rapidly emerging economic force within the Midwestern United States. The historic Over-the-Rhine district, adorned with 19th-century architectural marvels, features gems like Findlay Market, where food and craft vendors abound. To the north, one can discover the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, a cherished local attraction. In the realm of healthcare, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center ranks among Ohio's premier institutions dedicated to community health. Coupled with its relatively affordable cost of living and the city's rich historical tapestry, Cincinnati's status as an economic powerhouse makes it one of the best cities for nurses.

20. Los Angeles, California

Average Salary of a Nurse: $106,190

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $84,794

Los Angeles, with an estimated population approaching four million residents, claims the title of California's most populous city and ranks as the second most populous city in the entire United States. It serves as both the cultural and commercial epicenter of Southern California, boasting a Mediterranean climate, remarkable ethnic diversity, and a thriving entertainment industry. This sprawling metropolis offers a multitude of opportunities.

Given the sheer scale of Los Angeles' healthcare sector, it comes as no surprise that some nurses in the city can command impressive salaries, with earnings reaching as high as $149,690.

19. Memphis, Tennessee

Average Salary of a Nurse: $66,730

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $85,171

Memphis, situated alongside the Mississippi River in Tennessee, ranks as the second-largest city in the state. It serves as a pivotal hub for West Tennessee and the broader Mid-South region. Notably, the Memphis area is home to several prominent healthcare institutions, such as the Methodist and Baptist Memorial health systems, both of which are among the nation's leading private hospitals. As of 2018, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare ranks as the largest healthcare provider in the Memphis region and the fourth-largest employer.

18. Providence, Rhode Island

Average Salary of a Nurse: $82,170

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $85,382

Providence, the capital of Rhode Island, has deep connections to American art and silver craftsmanship. It boasts the prestigious Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design. In the present day, Providence is host to eight hospitals and seven higher education institutions, which have played a pivotal role in shifting the city's economy toward the service sector. Among these hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital stands out as the largest general acute care facility in the state, serving as a Level I Trauma Center not only for Rhode Island but also for Southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut.

Nurses working in Providence earn an average annual salary of approximately $82,000, with the highest-earning registered nurses having the potential to reach annual incomes of $105,000 or even higher.

17. Charlottesville, Virginia

Average Salary of a Nurse: $74,560

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $85,716

Charlottesville serves as the gateway to Shenandoah National Park and stands at the heart of the Charlottesville metropolitan area, encompassing Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, and Nelson counties. The city's economic landscape is underpinned by the healthcare sector, with its major employers including the University of Virginia Medical Center and the UVA Health Services Foundation. Charlottesville offers an appealing lower cost of living and nurses in the area earn an average annual salary of approximately $75,000.

16. Boise, Idaho

Average Salary of a Nurse: $71,530

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $85,888

Boise, the capital and largest city of Idaho, also serves as the county seat of Ada County. The Boise River Greenbelt, a network of tree-lined trails and waterfront parks, graces the city. Within a charming art deco structure in downtown Boise, you'll find the Boise Art Museum, showcasing contemporary art and an inviting outdoor sculpture garden. Beyond the cultural attractions, nurses in this vibrant region can indulge in a thriving scene of jazz, theater, and indie music. With sufficient experience, they can even achieve annual earnings surpassing $93,000.

15. Detroit, Michigan

Average Salary of a Nurse: $75,810

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $85,934

Detroit, the largest city in Michigan and the largest American city situated on the United States-Canada border, holds a prominent place as a cultural hub. It has made significant contributions to the realms of art, architecture, and design. Recognized as the "Motor City" due to its deep ties to the automobile industry, Detroit is also home to the Detroit Medical Center, the city's largest private employer. The city offers a notably more affordable cost of living compared to the average among cities on this list, making it one of the best cities for nurses. This affordability translates to an increase in a nurse's average salary by more than 10%.

14. Honolulu, Hawaii

Average Salary of a Nurse: $106,550

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $86,357

Honolulu, the capital and most populous city of Hawaii, serves as a significant center for international business and military defense. It's celebrated for its rich tapestry of east-west and Pacific cultures, which influence its cuisine and traditions. Situated on the south shore of Oahu, Honolulu presents a vibrant hub for dining, nightlife, and boasts numerous high-rise hotels. The iconic crescent beach and the striking Diamond Head crater loom in the backdrop. Despite the higher cost of living in this city, experienced nurses can command annual salaries exceeding $132,000.

13. Tucson, Arizona

Average Salary of a Nurse: $74,570

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $88,879

Tucson stands as one of Arizona's most populous cities, playing a pivotal role alongside Phoenix in anchoring the Arizona Sun Corridor. Banner Health stands as one of the state's largest private employer. The education and health services sector consistently ranks among the top employment sectors in the state of Arizona. Coupled with its low cost of living, Tucson presents an appealing opportunity for nurses due to its competitive average nursing salary.

12. Spokane, Washington

Average Salary of a Nurse: $80,070

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $90,763

Spokane, often referred to as the "Lilac City," is nestled in the state of Washington. It finds its location in proximity to the Spokane River, to the west of the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, and approximately 92 miles south of the Canada-U.S. border. Within its borders lies the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, which delves into the region's history through its exhibits on art, culture, and Native American heritage. Spokane's economy has experienced notable growth in the fields of medical and health sciences. In this city, nurses can anticipate earning an average salary of around $80,000.

11. San Diego, California

Average Salary of a Nurse: $104,860

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $90,896

San Diego, situated along the coast, is renowned for its abundance of picturesque beaches, expansive parks, and delightful year-round climate. The city also enjoys fame for its diverse array of attractions, including the world-famous San Diego Zoo, a multitude of art galleries, museums, and lush gardens. In addition to its historic ties with the U.S. Navy, San Diego has recently evolved into a hub for healthcare and biotechnology advancements. Although the city's cost of living may be relatively higher, nurses in San Diego can expect to earn an annual income exceeding $100,000.

10. Greensboro, North Carolina

Average Salary of a Nurse: $68,300

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $91,498

Greensboro ranks as the third most populous city in North Carolina, and it distinguishes itself with a 25% lower cost of living compared to the average among the cities on this list. Beyond its affordability, Greensboro offers abundant opportunities for family entertainment. At the Greensboro Science Center, visitors can delight in the sight of red pandas, sharks, and explore a hands-on museum. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the education and health service sector comes second among the top ten industries in Greensboro, generating approximately 55,900 jobs in total.

9. Houston, Texas

Average Salary of a Nurse: $81,350

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $91,574

Houston, a sprawling Texan city, stretches out toward Galveston Bay and is frequently associated with the Space Center Houston, one of NASA's visitor centers. The downtown district boasts numerous attractions, including the Theater District, the Houston Grand Opera, and the elegant Historic District, characterized by 19th-century architecture and upscale dining establishments. Unquestionably, Houston stands as a preferred destination for healthcare experts, given its status as the location of the Texas Medical Center (TMC), recognized as one of the largest hubs of healthcare and research institutions in the world.

8. Santa Barbara, California

Average Salary of a Nurse: $108,940

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $92,941

Frequently referred to as the American Riviera, Santa Barbara is renowned for its strong sense of community, fertile agricultural land, abundant wineries, and numerous tourist attractions. While it thrives as a favored tourist and resort destination, Santa Barbara has cultivated a diverse economy that encompasses significant sectors such as education, technology, healthcare, finance, agriculture, and manufacturing. Among its leading employers, the Cottage Health Organization stands out, with the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital serving as a Level I Trauma Center training institution that hosts resident physicians specializing in internal medicine, surgery, and radiology.

7. San Francisco, California

Average Salary of a Nurse: $138,000

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $93,206

San Francisco, formally known as the City and County of San Francisco, serves as the primary hub for commerce, finance, and culture in Northern California. With a population of 808,437 residents, it ranks as the fourth most populous city in California and the 17th most populous city in the United States as of 2022. While the cost of living in this city is high, San Francisco is also renowned for being one of the highest-paying cities for registered nurses.

6. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average Salary of a Nurse: $75,050

Adjusted Average Income of Nurses Based on Cost of Living: $95,042

Albuquerque, the largest city in New Mexico, boasts a mix of a modern downtown area alongside the historic charm of Old Town Albuquerque. Old Town is adorned with centuries-old adobe buildings, housing treasures like the San Felipe de Neri Church, five museums, and a myriad of shops. In close proximity, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center narrates the rich tribal history of the region.

Beyond its cultural heritage, Albuquerque is a thriving hub for nurses, hosting several cutting-edge medical centers. Prominent hospitals in the area include the VA Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital, Presbyterian Medical Services, Heart Hospital of New Mexico, and Lovelace Women’s Hospital. The University of New Mexico Hospital offers comprehensive services, including a children's hospital, burn center, level I pediatric and adult trauma centers, and an advanced primary stroke center. Additionally, it houses the largest array of adult and pediatric specialty programs in the state.

