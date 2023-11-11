This article takes a look at the 25 best cities where you can retire on $3,000 a month. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on navigating early retirement challenges, you may go to 5 Best Cities Where You Can Retire On $3,000 A Month.

On Navigating Early Retirement Challenges

John Lewis, 63, found himself stepping into retirement earlier than planned. John has recently been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), a type of cardiac arrhythmia occurring in the upper chambers of the heart. Frequent episodes of extreme fatigue, dizziness, and occasional heart palpitations made it increasingly difficult for him to perform effectively, ultimately leading to his resignation.

However, John isn’t the only one retiring early this year. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, 46% of retirees surveyed in early 2023 say that they left the workforce earlier than they had originally planned. Similarly, many people in America have been retiring earlier than expected, often because of factors beyond their control. From being diagnosed with a major illness to changes in marital status and even disabilities, the gap between the expected retirement age and reality has been widening ever since 2005.

Amidst such early retirements, rising inflation, and the uncertain future of social security funds, recent study by The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has highlighted that the magic number for retirement in 2023 stands at $1.8 million. U.S. workers now perceive that they require at least $1.8 million to secure a comfortable retirement, with only 37% expressing confidence in achieving this financial goal. To put it in perspective, if you're 50 years old today with no retirement savings, at a 3% annual return, you would need a staggering $7,956.17 a month for 15 years to accumulate the magic number. At 55 years old, you would need to put in $12,908.04 a month for 10 years. The more you delay saving up for retirement, the harder it’s going to be.

Story continues

For this reason, many financial advisors such as The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and others suggest delaying retirement by just a few years to boost retirement savings. Delaying retirement has a lot of benefits. For starters, you have more time to save and invest. Second, delaying retirement also leads to a bigger social security payout, maximizing benefits up to 8% per year when you postpone beyond your full retirement age. Like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) says, "it can pay to wait." One also gets to enjoy other work benefits, something that one would have missed out on if retired.

Despite the various factors that may prompt seniors to consider early retirement, it's important to recognize that delaying retirement is not a viable choice for everyone. This is true, especially considering the significant contrast between the 8.7% cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) announced in 2023, and the forthcoming COLA of 3.2%. It is true that inflation has been moderating, but the expenses incurred by seniors are consistently outpacing their COLAs. This raises concerns amongst retirees that the new COLA may not be enough, many of whom will be spending a big chunk of their social security paycheck on healthcare costs. Factor in expenses for gas, groceries, housing, and utilities, the average $50 increase is unlikely to make a substantial difference for retirees nationwide.

Addressing the cost-of-living crisis during retirement can involve considering relocation to countries that offer a more budget-friendly lifestyle. Some of the best countries to live on a budget include Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Mexico, and many others in Asia. For those looking for a balance between affordability and safety, Indonesia, Bulgaria, and Chile are some of the cheapest and safest countries to retire in. In addition to geographical solutions, there are alternative strategies that institutions such as The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) suggest taking up. These include coming up with a financial plan to spend less, increasing portfolio risk, adding income-oriented investments, and consulting a financial advisor.

25 Best Cities Where You Can Retire On $3000 A Month

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

To compile the list of best cities where you can retire on $3,000 a month, we went through our lists of countries having a cost of living between $2,000 to $3,000 such as Colombia, Portugal, Panama, Costa Rica, Poland, and others. Next, we selected cities with a cost of living around $2,500 or less, adding a monthly average of $500 as international health insurance cost. This gave us a list of cities with a cost of living of around $3,000.

We then ranked our list on factors such as climate, amenities, and quality of life. Each city was scored out of 15 and ranked in ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores.

Here are the best cities where you can retire on $3,000 a month:

25. San Jose, Costa Rica

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Retiring to Costa Rica is quite straightforward, and anyone having a minimum pension of $1,000 can apply. In particular, its capital, San Jose, is one of the best places to retire to. Nestled in Central Valley, the city offers retirees a vibrant and active lifestyle along with all urban amenities. There is an amazing bus network, an outstanding medical system, and varied housing to suit individual needs and preferences.

24. Panama City, Panama

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Panama is one of the easiest countries to retire to, offering a blend of natural beauty, diverse culture, and modern amenities. Retirees usually choose to live in Panama City, a haven offering stunning ocean views and a vibrant expat community. Expats can also buy real estate here, with the median listing home price in Panama City standing at $325,000 as of October 2023.

23. Asunción, Paraguay

Insider Monkey Score: 10

One of the best places to retire in South America, Asunción in Paraguay is home to beautiful lakes, wetlands, and rain forests. It is also a safe and friendly city to live in, boasting the best housing options and a growing expat community. On average, rent for a one-bedroom apartment cost $700 only, leaving behind more than enough for groceries, utilities, entertainment, and healthcare.

22. Marrakech, Morocco

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Retired couples often go to visit Marrakech on vacation and end up choosing it as their retirement home. Offering a nice blend of affordable living, pleasant climate, and rich cultural heritage, the city can be a nice place to call home. An individual retiree can rent a medium-sized apartment in the city for an average of $700, spending the rest on groceries, utilities, health costs, etc.

21. Warsaw, Poland

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Poland is one of the best countries to retire on $3,000 a month in Europe. With the right budget and lifestyle, retirees can live on even half the amount (an average grocery basket costs less than $25 only). The capital city offers top-tier medical facilities, urban amenities, and delicious cuisine to its residents.

20. Heredia, Costa Rica

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Also known as the “City of Flowers,” Heredia is one of the most historical cities of Costa Rica. Modern amenities, a growing expat community, and a reputable healthcare system make it one of the best cities where you can retire on $3,000. CAJA, the country's government-provided system, costs $50 to $100 per couple only.

19. Nagoya, Japan

Insider Monkey Score: 11

In 2022, 53,909 social security checks were drawn from Japan. A popular overseas retirement destination, there are many places in the country for retirees, such as the clean and green city of Nagoya, where retirees can have a pleasant time spending their golden years.

18. Almere, Netherlands

Insider Monkey Score: 11

The young city of Almere is one of the best places to retire in the Netherlands. The infrastructure is well-planned, healthcare is excellent, and there is abundant natural beauty. Notably, the scenic and relaxing Almere beach is an artificial gem for the retirees in the city. An individual can retire on a monthly average of $2,400, allocating the remainder to cover healthcare premiums.

17. Villach, Austria

Insider Monkey Score: 11

The riverside city of Villach in Austria is known as the gateway to the Villach Alps and is one of the best cities where you can retire on $3,000. There is a growing expat community, vibrant nightlife, and charming festivities all year round. An individual expat retiree can expect to spend a monthly $641 on rent, spending the rest on groceries, utilities, entertainment, and healthcare premiums.

16. The Hague, Netherlands

Insider Monkey Score: 11

The Hague in the Netherlands promises expat retirees a high quality of life, excellent healthcare, and a rich cultural heritage. Beautiful coastline, green spaces, and lots of parks make it one of the best cities where you can retire on $3,000. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment costs $1,240 only.

15. Coimbra, Portugal

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Portugal’s riverfront city, Coimbra, is home to 141,396 people. The city boasts a small-town vibe, and is renowned for its intellectual environment, historical and cultural significance, and picturesque landscapes. The healthcare system is renowned, living is affordable, and there is a thriving expat community. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Coimbra is $711 on average, while expenses such as utilities, food, and entertainment cost $1,750.

14. Berlin, Germany

Insider Monkey Score: 12

For those wishing to retire to Germany, Berlin is a nice option to consider. A one-bedroom apartment rents for an average of $1,355 in the city center. The city promises a vibrant cultural scene, quality healthcare, delicious cuisine, and lively nightlife. There are plenty of historical landmarks to explore as well.

13. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Malaysia is one of the best countries to retire on $3,000 a month, or even less. Kuala Lumpur, in particular, is an attractive choice for retirees due to its exotic lifestyle, modern amenities, and well-developed healthcare system. Expats can also purchase real estate, except for properties valued below RM1 million ($213,106) in most of the major states.

12. Arequipa, Peru

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Arequipa in Peru is known for its growing expat community, modern healthcare facilities, and rich cultural heritage. The city boasts mesmerizing colonial architecture as well, and is located near stunning natural landscapes. Retirees get to enjoy hiking, trekking, and other outdoor activities in the nearby Andes mountains. An individual retiree can live a luxurious lifestyle on $3,000, and even buy affordable properties starting at $200,000.

11. Krakow, Poland

Insider Monkey Score: 12

From majestic churches to its historic town center, Krakow in Poland is another one of the best cities where you can retire at $3,000 a month. This is an ideal city to retire for those looking for a nice blend of history and culture. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $790 on average, and retirees spend the rest on utilities, groceries, and international healthcare insurance.

10. Medellin, Colombia

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Medellin in Colombia is undoubtedly the best place for US expats to enjoy a high quality of living. From efficient infrastructure to friendly locals and plenty of green spaces, Medellin has a lot to offer retirees. 40% of Colombia's best hospitals are in Medellin too. Learn more about why it's the best place to retire here.

9. Porto, Portugal

Insider Monkey Score: 12

One of the best cities to retire for US Citizens, Porto offers retirees top-quality healthcare, natural beauty, and a high quality of life. The climate is quite pleasant, the pace of life is relaxed, and there are unique dishes, such as Francesinha, to devour. For those planning to buy a property in Porto, the average home price in the city is $704,000.

8. Coronado, Costa Rica

Insider Monkey Score: 12

The coastal city of Coronado in Costa Rica is home to beautiful beaches and lush landscapes. The healthcare system is quite reputable, the environment is safe to live in, and there is a growing expat community as well. The Pensionado Visa offers many discounts to retirees, making cost of living much affordable. For instance, seniors can avail reductions as much as 25% in restaurants, up to 50% off on entertainment, 20% off prescription medication, to name a few.

7. Braga, Portugal

Insider Monkey Score: 12

From its rich culture and history to charming city life, retirees in Braga have much to explore and savor in the city. The city boasts some of the best gastronomy, beautiful beaches, and low crime rates as well. Housing in Braga is expensive, however. The average price of a home in Braga is $721,992, and average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $665.

6. Bodrum, Turkey

Insider Monkey Score: 13

Located on the Bodrum Peninsula, Bodrum is a city featuring stunning coastal landscapes, delectable Turkish cuisine, and a rich cultural heritage. The city has a growing expat community, as well as modern healthcare facilities. Retirees may also invest in real estate, with the median list home price for an apartment in Bodrum standing at TRY 9,481,136 ($331,987).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Cities Where You Can Retire On $3,000 A Month.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: The name, John Lewis, mentioned in this article is fictional and has been used in place of the real name to protect the individual's privacy and confidentiality. 25 Best Cities Where You Can Retire On $3,000 A Month is originally published on Insider Monkey.