25 Best Free Newsletters to Subscribe to in 2024

Our Methodology

To gather a list of the 25 best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024, we went over several sources including over 10 reports on the internet, our rankings, and multiple similar rankings. Of them, we picked the newsletters that appeared in 50% of our sources. To identify the top 25 items, we sourced the total site visits in the past 28 days for our pool of newsletters from Similarweb. Our list of the 25 best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024 is in ascending order of total site visits, as of February 20, 2024.

25. The Hustle Daily

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 830,809

The Hustle Daily ranks 25th on our list of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter is a five-minute newsletter that covers important business, tech, and internet updates.

24. Brain Food

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 1.08 Million

The Brain Food newsletter is owned by the Farnam Street Media Inc. The newsletter has more than 600,000 subscribers and it covers simulating topics.

23. Travel Weekly

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 1.19 Million

Travel Weekly shares free newsletters that provide travel insights, travel updates, destination updates, and travel tips. Some of the free newsletters include Caribbean, Cruise, Daily Bulletin, Europe, Hawaii, Home based, and Las Vegas.

22. Daily Skimm

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 1.34 Million

The Daily Skimm by The Skimm is one of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter is delivered daily and covers important stories.

21. ByteByteGo

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 1.35 Million

ByteByteGo ranks 21st on our list of the best newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Users receive one issue every Saturday for free. Paid members also receive an additional newsletter every Wednesday.

20. CB Insights

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 1.59 Million

CB Insights is one of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter covers important tech updates. The newsletter aims to make its audience smarter with catchy and vibrant newsletters.

19. The Information

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 1.61 Million

The Information offers a range of free newsletters including the Creator Economy by Kaya Yurieff, The Weekend, and The Electric by Steve LeVine, among others. The newsletters cover tech trends, company updates, and news from the creator economy.

18. The Download

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 1.99 Million

The Download by the MIT Technology Review is one of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter covers tech updates. It is delivered every day from Monday to Friday.

17. Muck Rack Daily

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 2.29 Million

Muck Rack Daily ranks 17th on our list of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter is delivered daily and covers news and updates.

16. The Week

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 2.32 Million

The Week offers a range of free newsletters including The Good News Newsletter, The Week's Best Photojournalism, Culture & Life, and Today's Best Articles, among others.

15. Morning Brew

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 2.92 Million

The Morning Brew sends a daily email newsletter covering news and updates from across the globe. It ranks as the 15th best free newsletter to subscribe to in 2024.

14. Product Hunt

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 3.93 Million

Product Hunt ranks 14th on our list of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The daily newsletter shares a daily digest of new products across the globe.

13. New Atlas

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 4.73 Million

The New Atlas newsletter is one of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. More than 220,000 people have subscribed to the newsletter. The newsletter is delivered daily.

12. Futurism

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 5.55 Million

Futurism ranks 12th on our list of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The daily newsletter is sent five times a week and covers important tech trends that may shape our future.

11. Top 20 Newsletter by Travelzoo

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 5.67 Million

The Top 20 Newsletter by Travelzoo is one of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Users can subscribe to the newsletter for exclusive travel deals and travel rates for free.

10. Gastro Obscura Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 6.16 Million

The Gastro Obscura Newsletter by Atlas Obscura ranks 10th on our list of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter is delivered twice a week and covers some of the most wondrous spots in the world for food and drink.

9. Lonely Planet

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 6.54 Million

The Lonely Planet Daily Newsletter is one of the best email newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The weekly newsletter provides travel advice, news, and updates. It also explores new destinations.

8. Condé Nast Traveler

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 7.37 Million

Condé Nast Traveler ranks eighth on our list of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The company offers a range of free newsletters including The Daily, The Intel, Packing List, Women Who Travel, and What's Next for Travel.

7. TechCrunch

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 10.56 Million

TechCrunch offers a range of newsletters including the TechCrunch AM & PM, the TechCrunch Week in Review, the TechCrunch Exchange, and the TechCrunch Startups Weekly, among others. The newsletters cover important tech updates, startup dates, and tech news.

6. ThePointsGuy Daily Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 20, 2024: 11.5 Million

The PointsGuy Daily Newsletter ranks sixth on our list of the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Users can sign up for the daily newsletter to receive the latest travel news, travel deals, and travel tips.

