25 Best Free Tech Newsletters to Subscribe to in 2024

Generative AI: A Catalyst in 2024

According to a report by Deloitte, spending on software and IT services backed by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cyber security is expected to increase in 2024. Generative artificial intelligence is expected to dominate the market, as technology companies continue to experiment with different applications. These applications will primarily aim to improve efficiency and productivity. According to a survey conducted by Deloitte, 52% of tech leaders stated that artificial intelligence will be the primary technology in 2024, 47% of tech leaders vouched for cloud computing, and 40% were in favor of cybersecurity. 27% of the respondents suggested that generative artificial intelligence will prove to be a game changer for companies in 2024, as tech giants continue to make billion-dollar investments in the industry. Lastly, global spending on security and risk management tools is expected to witness double-digit growth in 2024.

What are Tech Giants Up To?

Some of the leading tech companies include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the most valuable tech companies outside of the US.

On February 13, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) launched new data and AI solutions in Microsoft Cloud for sustainability. These initiatives help companies bring their sustainability initiatives into action. The company highlights that while 85% of executives regard sustainability as an important business component, only 16% of them have integrated sustainable initiatives into their business operations. A key solution launched by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is faster environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data analytics and insights. This is an AI assistant tool that speeds up the reporting and decision-making process for companies. You can also take a look at the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024.

On January 8, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced that Li Auto, a leading name in the extended-range electric vehicle industry, chose NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) DRIVE Thor to power its next-generation fleets. DRIVE Thor is a centralized car computer. Primary features of the next-gen car computer include a single AI compute platform, autonomous driving and parking capabilities, driver and passenger monitoring, and AI cockpit functionality. Currently, Li Auto leverages two DRIVE Orin processors to back its assisted driving system, AD Max, for its L-series models. The two processors provide full-scenario autonomous driving for navigation on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), full-scenario-assisted driving for lane change control (LCC), and automated parking and automatic emergency braking (AEB) active safety.

On January 30, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) announced that Marriott International chose Oracle’s Cloud Property Management System and Sales and Event Management solution to manage all their properties. Marriott International will leverage the platform to streamline its hotel operations, optimize event space, and improve guest planning and customer service. The company is also using Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) Fusion Cloud to streamline its human resource processes.

Subscribing to tech newsletters can help you stay updated on the latest trends in tech. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 25 best free tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. You can also read our piece on the most influential email newsletters in 2024.

Our Methodology

To gather a list of the best free tech newsletters, we went over several sources including over 10 reports on the internet, our rankings, and multiple similar rankings. Of them, we picked the newsletters that appeared in 50% of our sources. To identify the top 25 items, we sourced the total site visits in the past 28 days for our pool of newsletters from Similarweb. Our list of the 25 best free tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024 is in ascending order of the total site visits, as of February 16, 2024.

25 Best Free Tech Newsletters to Subscribe to in 2024

25. Hacker Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 11,212

The Hacker Newsletter is a weekly newsletter providing information on startups, technology, and programming. The newsletter has been active since 2010.

24. NextDraft

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 25,594

NextDraft is hosted on Substack and ranks as one of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter is delivered on weekdays. Dave Pell writes about news, technology, and media.

23. Bay Area Times

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 78,140

Bay Area Times sends a free daily newsletter covering top stories about businesses and technology. It has more than 250,000 subscribers. Users can upgrade to Bay Area Times Pro to receive exclusive interviews, guides, and research reports.

22. Sidebar

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 82,133

Sidebar ranks 22nd on our list of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The Sidebar newsletter is sent five days a week from Monday to Friday.

21. LeadDev Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 104,039

The LeadDev Newsletter is sent once a week. It covers important updates to polish the reader's engineering management skills. It provides insights from tech experts in the LeadDev community.

20. Chartr

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 159,657

Chartr ranks 20th on our list of the best free tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter covers important data-driven insights into business, tech, entertainment, and society.

19. Benedict's Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 196,048

The Benedict's Newsletter is one of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The free newsletter is delivered every Tuesday and covers core news and analysis.

18. TLDR Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 245,148

The TLDR Newsletter ranks 18th on our list of the best free tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The daily free newsletter covers interesting stories about startups, tech, and programming.

17. Exponential View

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 290,442

Exponential View by Azeem Azhar is a newsletter covering various topics including data, AI, and exponential technologies. The newsletter has more than 94,000 subscribers. Readers receive a weekly newsletter on market signals, key reads, and important trends for free.

16. Ask Leo!

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 317,716

Ask Leo! ranks as one of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The weekly newsletter helps readers feel safe with technology and solves common problems.

15. Lenny's Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 407,223

Lenny's Newsletter is hosted on Substack and is one of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Readers can receive one newsletter a month for free. The newsletter covers topics around product and career growth.

14. Techlicious

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 595,930

Techlicious ranks 14th on our list of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The free newsletter covers important tech stories, tips, and updates.

13. Pragmatic Engineering

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 755,548

Pragmatic Engineering is hosted on Substack and is one of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to. Users can access short newsletters every Tuesday with a full article once a month for free. The newsletter provides tech advice and tech stories for engineering managers.

12. The Hustle

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 841,027

The Hustle is a free five-minute daily newsletter aimed at innovators. The newsletter covers stories on business, technology, and the internet. More than 2.5 million innovators have subscribed to the newsletter.

11. CIO Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 978,932

The CIO Newsletter ranks 11th on our list of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Users can sign up for several weekly and bi-weekly newsletters. The newsletters discuss artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other tech stories.

10. ByteByteGo Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 1.35 Million

The ByteByteGo Newsletter ranks as one of the best free tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Users can subscribe to the free version to receive one newsletter every week on Saturday. The newsletters cover important subjects such as system design, software solutions, and discussions around basic tech terminologies.

9. CB Insights

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 1.59 Million

CB Insights is one of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Users can sign up by providing their email and receive the latest updates on tech and money markets.

8. The Information

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 1.61 Million

The Information ranks eighth on our list of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. While most of the newsletters such as the Information AM, The Takeaway, and Every Weekend are free to read, the news service also offers paid newsletters such as the Pro Weekly Newsletter. It is available to pro-subscribers only.

7. The Download

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 1.99 Million

The Download is a product of the MIT Technology Review. Users can sign up by providing their email and receive a fresh tech-based newsletter every day from Monday to Thursday.

6. Product Hunt

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 3.93 Million

Product Hunt ranks sixth on our list of the best tech newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Product Hunt aims to identify new products in the market. The Product Hunt Daily newsletter is a daily digest of the best new products in the market.

