In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best gender-neutral fragrances. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the perfume industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Gender-Neutral Fragrances.

Following the pandemic, people have started to spend more money on self-care and wellness products like perfumes. According to Forbes, overall perfume sales climbed by 6% globally in 2021 compared to 2019, with prestige fragrance sales in the U.S. increasing by 49% in 2019 over 2018.

On the other hand, an industry analysis report by Grand View Research estimates that the global perfume market was valued at $50.85 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a value of $80.16 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period.

The growing emphasis on personal grooming, the rising demand for exotic and youthful scents, and the increased spending on luxury perfumes by consumers due to rising living standards are some of the major reasons propelling the market’s growth. The report also states that, in 2022, the women end-users segment accounted for about 62.85% of the perfume market. However, it is projected that the men end-user segment will expand at the fastest rate over the predicted period.

Additionally, although Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 35.10% in the perfume industry in 2022, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, per the report.

Meanwhile, according to another report, the size of the US perfume market is predicted to increase by $3.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.12%. The report notes that with rising personal grooming trends, increasing desire for exotic and youthful fragrances, growing middle-income consumers, and rising perfume consumption among millennials, the perfume market in the United States is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Story continues

We previously mentioned in one of our articles that the top 50 companies generate 75% of the perfume industry's total revenue. These include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) among others.

Established in 1946, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) offers its products in around 150 countries and territories under several brand names, including Clinique, Jo Malone London, Too Faced, TOM FORD, Smashbox, Le Labo, and Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share on November 1, which was consistent with its previous dividend.

The company is popular among several hedge funds. The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) grew to 45 in Q3 2023, from 44 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is over $1.3 billion.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is an apparel company which owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. As of December 17, the stock has returned 67.87% to investors on a year-to-date basis.

Here are some comments from PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

“As a company, we are driving a much more profitable business. On a non-GAAP basis, in Q3, we grew EBIT by 13% versus last year with strong margin expansion. And in Q4, we project to grow EBIT by over 30% versus last year, with an approximate 12% EBIT margin. Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our EBIT margin, and we are increasing our EPS guidance by $0.10 for the full year on a non-GAAP basis. By focusing on what’s within our control for the full year 2023, we remain well-positioned to buy meaningful margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth. We just came out of the important Thanksgiving and Black Friday week, one of the key consumer moments during the holiday period.”

Building up on this, while gender-specific fragrances are still common, unisex fragrances are gaining popularity since they let people express their individuality without being constrained by gender stereotypes. Compared to 17% in 2010, 51% of newly released scents in 2018 were marketed as unisex. Furthermore, a case study from the AI-powered insights platform Revuze revealed that online discussions around gender-neutral scents increased by 176% in 2021.

Nowadays, brands like Boy Smells, Tom Ford, Byredo and Le Labo, among others, are offering fragrances that are formulated to empower everyone regardless of their gender. In today's article, we've put together a selection of the finest gender-neutral fragrances for our readers.

25 Best Gender-Neutral Fragrances

Our Methodology

For the purpose of this article, we started by carrying out extensive market research using reputable sources like CNN, Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and several Reddit threads like r/Perfumes, r/fragrance, and r/NonBinary, to curate a list of the most popular and highly rated unisex fragrances.

After that, each fragrance received a score based on the number of mentions. This means that each time it was mentioned in a source, it received a score of 1. Finally, we sorted the fragrances by their scores and identified the 25 best gender-neutral fragrances. The fragrances are ranked in ascending order according to their respective scores.

Kindly remember that lists like this one are always subjective and fail to include scents that ought to be at or near the top of the list.

Note: The price of each fragrance is mentioned as of December 17, along with the bottle size.

Best Gender-Neutral Fragrances

25. Sisley Paris Eau De Campagne Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price (100ml): $147

First up on our list of best gender-neutral fragrances is Eau de Campagne by Sisley Paris, a French luxury cosmetic, skin care, hair care, and perfume company. Created by Jean-Claude Ellena, this chypre floral unisex fragrance was launched in 1976.

24. Kiehl's Original Musk Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price (50ml): $36

This unisex fragrance from Kiehl's, launched in 2004, begins with an initial creamy fresh citrus burst of bergamot nectar and orange blossom, followed by a soft floral bouquet of rose, lily, ylang-ylang and neroli. The essence of this unique fragrance is revealed as it dries down to a warm finish of tonka bean, white patchouli, and musk.

23. Aesop Tacit Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price(100ml): $210

Tacit Eau de Parfum is a woody aromatic fragrance for women and men by Aesop, an Australian luxury cosmetics brand. Released in 2015, it features top notes of yuzu and citruses, middle note of basil, and base notes of vetiver and cloves.

The French personal care company, Loreal, completed the acquisition of Aesop this August.

22. Louis Vuitton Fleur Du Désert

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price (100ml): $410

Fleur Du Désert is a unisex fragrance by Louis Vuitton, a valuable luxury brand and an integral part of the LVMH. The fragrance features top notes of honey and cinnamon, middle notes of jasmine, rose and orange blossom, and base notes of agarwood, ambroxan, and ambrette.

21. Malin+Goetz Dark Rum Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price (100ml): $165

With top notes of plum and bergamot, middle notes of rum and leather, and base notes of amber, milk, and patchouli, this unisex fragrance by Malin+Goetz costs $165 for a 100ml bottle.

20. Who Is Elijah His | Her Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price (100ml): $106

His | Her Eau de Parfum by Who Is Elijah strikes the perfect balance of masculine and feminine. This woody, amber scent is sensual yet subtle enough to wear all day.

19. Boy Smells Woodphoria Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price (65ml): $98

Boy Smells Woodphoria Eau De Parfum, launched in 2022, is an earthy, woody fragrance with notes of sandalwood, cedar, fig leaves, and ripe coconut.

It is among the top gender-neutral fragrances on our list.

18. Diptyque OYÉDO Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price (100ml): $175

OYÉDO Eau de Toilette is a unisex scent by Diptyque, a luxury French fragrance brand. Launched in 2000, this fresh citrus scent features top notes of mandarin orange, yuzu, lemon and lime, middle note of thyme, and base note of woodsy notes.

It is priced at $175 for a 100ml bottle.

17. Le Labo Another 13 Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price (100ml): $322

Another 13 Eau De Parfum is an amber woody scent by Le Labo, a perfume brand based in New York City and owned by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

This gender-neutral scent was first introduced in 2010.

16. HERMÈS Un Jardin Sur Le Nil Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price (100ml): $155

Un Jardin Sur Le Nil Eau de Toilette is a floral fruity fragrance by the French luxury design house Hermès. Launched in 2005, it features top notes of grapefruit, green mango, tomato and carrot, heart notes of lotus, bulrush, orange, hiacynth and peony, and base notes of musk, iris, incense, labdanum and cinnamon.

It has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Moreover, according to our methodology, it is one of the best unisex fragrances.

15. Byredo Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price (100ml): $290

Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum is a gender-neutral scent by Byredo, a European luxury brand established in Stockholm in 2006. Sandalwood, amber, and fresh lemon notes are blended with juniper berries to create this gorgeous scent.

The Spanish fashion and fragrance company, Puig, acquired a majority stake in Byredo in May 2022.

14. Guerlain Tonka Imperiale Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price (100ml): $380

Tonka Imperiale Eau de Parfum is a fragrance by Guerlain, a French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house owned by LVMH.

Created by Thierry Wasser, the fragrance opens with the aromatic freshness of rosemary and enhances the woody and almond facets of tonka bean.

13. Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Fico Di Amalfi Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price (150ml): $102

Introduced in 2006, this unisex fragrance is from the Italian lifestyle and fashion brand Acqua di Parma, owned by LVMH. It features top notes of grapefruit, bergamot, citron and lemon, heart notes of fig nectar, jasmine and pink pepper, and base notes of fig tree, cedar and benzoin.

12. Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price (100ml): $425

This popular unisex fragrance by Tom Ford, a luxury fashion brand, was launched in 2007. The main accords of the fragrance are tobacco, spices, dried fruits, and vanilla.

In April of this year, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced that it had completed its acquisition of the Tom Ford brand for $2.8 billion.

11. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price (100ml): $165

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, released in 2014, is an aromatic scent by Jo Malone London, a British fragrance and lifestyle brand owned by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wearable during the day or in warmer weather, it has notes of grapefruit, mint, sea salt, ambrette seed, and red algae.

10. Byredo Bal D'Afrique Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price (100ml): $290

Bal D'Afrique Eau de Parfum is another scent from Byredo that we have on our list. Created by Jérôme Epinette and launched in 2009, the fragrance includes soft citrus notes such as Amalfi lemon and African orange flower, with tangy sensations such as black currant, tagetes and bergamot.

9. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Price (70ml): $325

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum is an amber floral fragrance by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, a high-end fragrance brand. Launched in 2014, it is among the finest gender-neutral fragrances on our list.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is owned by LVMH.

8. Creed Silver Mountain Water Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Price (100ml): $470

Creed Silver Mountain Water is an aromatic scent for women and men by the luxury fragrance house Creed, based in Paris. Introduced in 1995, the scent is a blend of cool mountain water, green tea, black currants, and musk.

7. Chanel PARIS - DEAUVILLE Les Eaux De Chanel - Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Price (124ml): $145

This is a chypre fragrance for women and men by Chanel, a French luxury fashion house founded in 1910. Created by Olivier Polge and launched in 2018, the fragrance is inspired by the captivating landscapes along the Normandy coast.

6. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Price (100ml): $160

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette, launched in 2015, is a warm and cozy scent. Created by Marie Salamagne, it combines notes of gaiac wood, cashmeran, and clove oil with the smokey aroma of burning wood.

According to our methodology, it is one of the finest unisex fragrances.

Click here to continue reading and check out 5 Best Gender-Neutral Fragrances.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Best Gender-Neutral Fragrances is originally published on Insider Monkey.