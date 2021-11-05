60 gifts that kids actually want this year

The best gifts for kids in 2021.

It may only be the beginning of fall, but holiday shopping season is already in full swing—and popular toys are already selling out. Don't run the risk of not being able to get what your kids have on their wishlists; start your holiday shopping right away. Whether you're shopping for toddlers or teens, we've found just the right items to bring them joy.

From the hottest new toys out this year to old favorites from years past, we tested everything to ensure that every item on our list is something kids will actually want. These are the best gifts for kids of 2021, according to Reviewed.

1. For kids who like projects: Kiwi Crate

KiwiCo offers STEM activity kits for kids of all ages.

A subscription to Kiwi Crate is the gift that keeps on giving long after the excitement of the Holidays has waned. Whether you have a toddler or a teenager, Kiwi has a box that's designed just for them. While pre-readers will need some adult assistance to follow the directions, the projects included in each box are fun, creative, and educational. My kids loved their recent human body-themed Kiwi crate, and editor-in-chief David Kender's son is also a fan.

Get a Kiwi Crate subscription starting at $15.95

2. For kids who are learning to count: A talking cookie jar

Gifts for kids: Count and Learn Cookie Jar

Want to raise a math whiz? Start your baby on the path to counting with the Learning Journey Counting Cookie Jar. The adorable red cookie jar comes with 10 chocolate chip "cookies" and two different modes of play that introduce counting and numbers (plus it has a really funny little voice). A great choice for babies as young as 6 months, this cookie jar will keep them laughing—and learning—until about age 2.

Get the Learning Journey Count and Learn Cookie Jar at Amazon for $19.99

3. For kids who are crawling: Pull-back vehicles

Gifts for kids: Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles

Many of the toys marketed to pre-walkers are really boring, but not so this set of Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles. What makes these soft cars and trucks so fun is that you can rev-up the wheels and race them around the house. The set includes a school bus, car, fire truck, and police car, and our executive editor TJ Donegan is a fan because they go fast, don't make a lot of noise, and don't damage walls or furniture.

Get the Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles on Amazon for $20.62

4. For kids who are beginning builders: A big bag of giant blocks

Gifts for kids: Mega Blocks

Building blocks are a great way to encourage small motor coordination, but classic wooden blocks can be heavy for little hands. Mega Blocks are made from colorful, lightweight plastic, and can be clicked together to build tall towers and other structures. This set includes 80 blocks—some with curved shapes—as well as a zippered bag for easy clean-up and storage.

Get the First Builders Deluxe Building Bag on Amazon for $29.99

5. For kids who miss the playground: Their very own ball pit

Gifts for kids: Ball Pit

If you've spent any time at indoor playgrounds you know that the ball pit is the hot spot for the toddler set, but it's also a cesspool of germs. You can create your very own—less germy—version at home with a Play Tent and Pop-up ball pit. Toddlers and pre-walkers will love exploring the two tunnels, and it comes with a carrying case so you can fold it up and store it when not in use. One thing worth noting: The balls have to be purchased separately and come in batches of 200.

Get the PlayZ 4pc Kids Play tent Pop Up Ball Pit on Amazon for $39.95

6. For kids who love a (tea)party: Disney Princess Magical Tea Set

Gifts for kids: Disney Princess Magical Tea Set

Little ones who love to throw tea parties for friends real or imaginary will be thrilled with the gift of a Disney Princess Magical Tea Set. Not only does the set feature four of the most popular princesses, but it also makes pouring sounds when you tilt it and plays music when you press the crown on top.

Get the Disney Princess Magical Tea Set at shopDisney for $24.99

7. For toddlers who are sporty: An indoor bowling set

Gifts for kids: Crate and Kids Bowling Set

The long winter months can be torture for kids who prefer life on the sports field. Keep your tiny sports fan entertained during snow days with an Indoor Bowling Set. The pins and ball are made out of rubber, so you won't have to suffer through the cacophony of crashing bowling pins, and it comes with a pin set-up template as well as a see-through plastic backpack so the game can easily be transported out to the lawn once the weather turns.

Get the Indoor Bowling Set at Crate and Barrel for $79

8. For tiny gardeners: Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen

Gifts for kids: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Kitchen

Every kid should have a play kitchen, and Fisher-Price is taking it to the next level this year with one that also includes a pretend garden. Toddlers and preschoolers will love "planting" their garden, gathering eggs, and mixing up smoothies in the kitchen—all while they learn important concepts like numbers, shapes, and the alphabet.

Get the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen at Amazon for $69.98

9. For busy toddlers: A Lovevery Play Kit subscription

Gifts for kids: Lovevery Play Kits

Looking for the perfect gift for the toddler in your life? Look no further than Lovevery Play Kits. The popular baby brand makes fantastic subscription kits for little ones, and it's full of high-quality toys that are sure to engage any toddler's senes.

Get a Lovevery Play Kit starting at $36.95

10. For better imaginative play: A 3-D play carpet

Gifts for kids: IVI 3D Play Carpet

No space for a train table? Get them a 3-D play carpet instead! Designed by an architect (who is also a mom), the colorful carpets come in five different designs—mini city, beach house, farm, playhouse, and traffic—and four different sizes. Kids will love steering the wooden vehicles through the streets, and parents will love that the carpets can be rolled up and stored when not in use.

Get the IVI Mini City Play Carpet on Amazon for $98.95

11. For kids who like to be cozy: A pair of fuzzy Crocs

Gifts for kids: Crocs

Let's be real: waiting for kids to tie their shoes every morning is an exercise in extreme patience. If you're looking for an option to keep their feet warm without the addition of shoe laces, a pair of cozy lined Crocs are just the thing. The easy slip-on style is perfect for toddlers, but drowsy tweens will like them, too.

Get a pair of Kids' Classic Lined Tie-Dye Graphic Clog at Crocs for $49.99

12. For kids who like to "cook": Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking play set

Gifts for kids: Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking play set

You can give your child all the fun of a play kitchen without having to cede an entire half of your living room thanks to the compact Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking play set. The adorable little wooden stove includes 42 different pieces including utensils, an oven mitt and a salt and pepper shaker. Kids will love the reversible grill top turns into a sink, and parents will love that there's a built-in storage rack for all the little pieces.

Get the Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking play set at Amazon for $54

13. For cool imaginary play: An ice cream set

Gifts for kids: Melissa & Doug Scoop Shop

Take their imaginative play to a delicious new level with the Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter. The self-contained set has everything your children need to run their very own scoop shop, including eight different flavors of ice cream, six toppings, two cones, a cup, ice cream scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, and even six pretend $1 bills. We've had this set for years and it still engages my 7-year-old for long periods of play.

Get the Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter at Amazon for $38.49

14. For kids who like stuffed animals: Cutetitos Pizzaitos

Gifts for kids: Cutetitos Pizzaitos

My kids have been obsessed with Cutetitos ever since they first saw them, and the newest version, Pizzaitos, is no exception. The cute and cuddly small stuffed animals come wrapped in their very own blankets that look like slices of pizza. There's surprise elements as well: The packaging hides what's inside, so they never know which one they're going to get.

Get Cutetitos Pizzaitos on Amazon starting at $12.49

15. For screen free entertainment: A box that tells them stories

Toniebox offers kids screen-free storytime

Toniebox was invented by two dads who wanted to find a way to engage kids _without_ putting them in front of a screen. Pair the colorful little gadget with "Tonies"—magnetic pieces that kids can connect to their box that sing songs and tell stories. Kids can also record their own stories and songs through the companion app, and then play them back to themselves on their Toniebox. The best part about the Toniebox? Kids can operate it without any adult assistance. My kids love theirs, and I'll often find them curled up in a chair listening to stories and songs (instead of zoned out on a tablet).

Get the Toniebox Starter Set on Amazon for $99.99

16. For kids who love LEGO: An interactive new set

This famous Italian plumber is now in the world of LEGO.

LEGO sets are always popular come the holidays, but this year the classic gift has gotten even cooler with a Super Mario collaboration. Kids can build a course for Mario and his friends to travel, and then they can take it to the digital realm by pairing it with an app on a phone or tablet. Cooler than a video game and good for building STEM skills, too.

Get the LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course at Amazon for $47.99

17. For kids who love a surprise: A doll that blooms

Gifts for kids: Blume Skyrocket Rainbow Sparkle Surprise

Blume dolls are cute little dolls with big heads of hair that grow out of their flower pots when kids water them. The newest entry to the Blume universe is the Skyrocket Rainbow Sparkle Surprise that includes three glittery Blume dolls plus a rainbow that rains. The rainbow can be re-used again and again, and the flower pots can be repurposed to hold mini plants.

Get the Blume Skyrocket Rainbow Sparkle Surprise on Amazon for $19.99

18. For an alternative to Play-Doh: Mixy Squish

Gifts for kids: Mixy Squish

Kids who love to play with clay will enjoy Mixy Squish. The colorful modeling compound can be shaped and air dried so that kids can make keepsake creations. The deluxe pack comes with 12 colors plus fun mix-ins like glitter and rainbow foam balls so that kids can take their clay creations to the next level.

Get the Mixy Squish Deluxe Pack on Amazon for $17.99

19. For a fun family game: A funny guessing game

Gifts for kids: Hedbanz

Hedbanz is quite honestly one of the best games to play with kids. It moves quickly so no one gets bored, and it almost always ends with someone laughing really hard. We got it as a gift several years ago and it's still one of our favorites.

Get Hedbanz on Amazon for $12.97

20. For kids who are iPad addicts: Smarter screen time

Gifts for kids: Osmo Genius Starter Kit

Osmo blends digital games with a physical component for a very cool, interactive experience. The Osmo Genius Starter Kit comes with everything your child needs in order to play five different mind-bending games, including Tangram, Masterpiece, and Newton. My kids love playing Tangrams, and I appreciate that it's not just mindless screen time.

Get the Osmo Genius Starter Kit on Amazon for $99.99

21. For kids who love dolls: Mealtime Magic Mia

Gifts for kids: Mealtime Magic Mia

If there's a child on your list who loves to play with dolls, they'll flip over this newest interactive version. Mealtime Magic Ma has a moving tongue, blinking eyes, and she responds vocally to whatever "food" she gets fed with a "yuck" or a "yum." Kids will love watching the spoon light up with different food colors, and they'll get a kick out of her reactions.

Get Mealtime Magic Mia at Amazon for $49.49

22. For kids who love nature: A classic pair of binoculars

Gifts for kids: Binoculars

Kids who are curious about birds, bees, and the natural world will appreciate the gift of a pair of binoculars designed just for them. These lightweight, colorful binoculars are easy for kids to use, and come with a neck strap so they won't get dropped too often. Pair them with a bird sticker book and see how many feathered friends they can identify.

23. For kids who love to build: A toy with endless possibilities

Gifts for kids: ZOOB

Kids who love to build and create will love the ZOOB Mind-Building Modeling System. What sets ZOOBs apart from other building toys is that the pieces include gears, axels and joints that snap together, thereby enabling kids to move and rotate whatever it is that they build. ZOOBs have been a favorite toy in our house for years, and we're planning to add to our collection this holiday season with a Creepy Glow Creatures add-on set.

Get a ZOOB Builderz 500 piece kit on Amazon for $125

24. For the kid who is a budding scientist: A crystal-growing lab

Gifts for kids: Mega Crystal Growing Lab

Indulge their love of science with a cool kit they can use to grow eight different colored crystals. When the crystal-growing is complete, they can be arranged on a light-up display base that can double as a night light, as well as a way to exhibit their experiments.

Get the National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Lab at Amazon for $39.99

25. For kids who like STEM projects: A gravity-powered marble run

Gifts for kids: Gravitrax

Science-minded kids ages 8 and up will go gaga over GraviTrax, a super cool kit that enables them to design and build their own marble runs. There are no electronics here, just plain old science in the form of gravity, magnetism, and kinetics. Kids will spend hours designing different track systems to discover which is the fastest. The starter kit includes over 100 pieces and 18 different construction elements, including junctions and a magnetic cannon. Additional add-on sets can be purchased to create even longer marble runs, and make great gifts for future birthdays and holidays.

Get the Ravensburger Gravitrax Starter Set at Amazon for $59.95

26. For kids who are budding shutterbugs: A digital camera

Gifts for kids: Olympus Tough TG-6 digital camera

Encourage their love for photography with our favorite digital camera for kids, the Olumpus Tough TG-6. This super durable camera has loads of features to make their photos pop, and it can even be used underwater.

Get the Olympus Tough TG-6 on Amazon for $399

27. For kids who are little speed demons: A virtual way to race cars

Gifts for kids: Hot Wheels id

Even Hot Wheels has gone digital this year, with their new "id" line. Kids can scan their cars—and race them—using the Hot Wheels id digital app. The app tracks car performance and enables kids to adjust their track design accordingly. This set includes everything they need to get started, plus two exclusive Hot Wheels id cars.

Get the Hot Wheels id Race Portal on Amazon for $24.88

28. For kids who love to cook: A way to learn new recipes

Are these cooking kits the secret to getting picky eaters to try new foods?

If you want to encourage their love of cooking, sign them up for an eat2explore subscription. The monthly themed kits deliver three recipes, some ingredients, and a kitchen tool right to their front door. Kids master valuable cooking skills and even learn to try new foods when they cook by themselves—and parents will enjoy letting someone else do the cooking for once.

Get an eat2explore subscription starting at $24.95

29. For kids who are competitive: A top-rated Nerf gun

The best nerf guns

Give your kid the competitive advantage with our favorite Nerf gun, the Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander. Whether they like to shoot targets or battle it out with their friends, the Commander will give them the winning advantage—and it's tons of fun.

Get the Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander at Amazon for $9.98

30. For screen lovers: A kid-friendly tablet

Gifts for kids: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

The Amazon Fire 8 Kids edition is our favorite tablet for kids, thanks to how easy it is to set-up and use. It also comes with plenty of pre-installed apps and videos so that you won't be forced to spend your entire Holiday break downloading—and purchasing—a boat load of games for your kid.The Fire 8 HD Kids Edition also comes with Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which provides access to more than 13,000 age-appropriate games, apps, videos and books.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $69.99

31. For kids who love music: A portable speaker

Blast your tunes in the shower with the JBL Flip 5.

The teens on your shopping list will appreciate the gift of a great portable speaker so that they can take their tunes with them anywhere. The JBL Flip 5 offers outstanding sound quality and it's waterproof so it can likely survive whatever shenanigans your teen gets themselves into.

Get the JBL Flip 5 at Amazon for $129.99

32. For kids who love to read: A monthly book subscription

Gifts for kids: Bookroo

Encourage your child's love of reading with a book club subscription from Bookroo. Recommended for kids from newborn to age 10, Bookroo delivers hand-picked books right to your door every month. Choose the appropriate club for your particular kid—board books, picture books, or chapter books—and get ready to explore a whole new world of children's literature.

Get a Bookroo subscription starting at $14.95

33. For family game night: A fun new board game

Gifts for kids: Bugs in the Kitchen

Looking for a new contender for your favorite board game? Bugs in the Kitchen is loads of fun for all ages. Guide the battery operated bug into your "trap" by strategically adjusting the utensil maze. The fast-moving game is entertaining for children ages 5 and up, and once it's set-up doesn't require any reading so that kids can even play it by themselves.

Get Bugs in the Kitchen on Amazon for $28.22

34. For kids on the go: Our favorite scooter

Best gifts for kids: Micro Maxi Deluxe scooter

Scooters are always a popular holiday gift, but if you're not sure which one to buy, we've taken the guesswork out of choosing the best scooter. Our kid testers all agree that the Micro Maxi is the perfect scooter for first time riders. Not only does it come in a variety of colors, but it's easy to use and super fun to ride—plus it has awesome light-up wheels.

Get the Micro Kickboard Maxi Deluxe Scooter on Amazon for $149.99

35. For kids who are Bluey fans: Ultimate Caravan Adventure playset

A fun playset from one of our favorite shows.

Go on an (imaginary) adventure with everyone's favorite animated character with the new Bluey Ultimate Adventure Caravan Playset. It has lots of adorable extras to make playtime especially fun.

Get the Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventure Playset at Amazon for $44.84

36. For kids who are curious: A Little Global Citizens subscription

Each Little Global Citizens box includes a wonderful book that's sure to become a favorite.

Bring the world to their doorstep with a subscription to Little Global Citizens. The best subscription kit for kids we've tested this year, Little Global Citizens sends bi-monthly boxes of crafts, activities, and books all tied to learning about a different country. Travel to Kenya, Egypt, India, or Peru without leaving the comfort of home.

Get a Little Global Citizens subscription starting at $39.95

37. For kids who like to create: A Play-Doh oven

Gifts for kids: Play-Doh Magic Oven

Play-Doh is a classic for good reason: it's fun, good for their small motor skills and engages their imaginations. The Play-Doh Magic Oven comes with all the gadgets they need to "bake" up pies, cakes and muffins. Plus, the oven lights up and dings when their creations are ready.

Get the Play-Doh Magic Oven at Amazon for $29.99

38. For the kid who wants to learn code: The Root coding robot

Gifts for kids: Root Coding Robot

Learning to code doesn't have to be complicated, especially if they have the Root coding robot. Download the companion app and they'll quickly master putting together sequences of code to make the Root do things like draw pictures, sing songs, and walk up a wall.

Get the Root Coding Robot on Amazon for $189.99

39. For kids who dream of stardom: Their own microphone

Gifts for kids: Bonaok microphone

If the kid in your life dreams of one day performing on "America's Got Talent," why not encourage their aspirations with a wireless microphone? The Bonaok pairs wirelessly with Bluetooth so they can perform their best karaoke songs right at home. It also comes in a variety of bright and metallic hues so they can have one in their favorite color.

Get the Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Microphone on Amazon for $31.99

40. For kids with pierced ears: A monthly earring subscription

If you're looking to buy less stuff this Holiday season, give them something they'll use (and love): An earring subscription from Rowan. Each month they'll receive a new pair of whimsical hand designed earrings that they can wear again and again. Available in either sterling silver or gold vermeil, this is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

Get a Rowan subscription starting at $32.95

41. For kids who prefer games of skill: Break In Alcatraz

Gifts for kids: Break In Alcatraz

Older kids will love this game about a jailbreak at one of the world's most famous prisons. Players have to solve puzzles in order to peel back layers of the game board, and once they've gotten into the prison—and freed their inmate friends—they have to get back out again in order to win the game.

Get Break In Alcatraz on Amazon for $14.69

42. For kids who are celeb obsessed: A personal message from their favorite star

Gifts for kids: Cameo video message

Give them a truly unforgettable gift: a personalized Cameo from their favorite celebrity. Whether it's a sports star or a YouTuber, you can order up a video made just for them with Cameo. There are thousands of personalities to choose from, and the price per video varies.

Get videos from Cameo

43. For kids who want to be influencers: An Instagram-famous doll

Gifts for kids: Real Qai Qai doll

Qai Qai, the doll companion of Olympia Ohanian (Serena Williams' daughter), has a hilarious Instagram account—and 152,000 followers. Until last year, Qai Qai was a one-of-a-kind doll, but now all kids can enjoy her adorable face and antics in real life at their own home. Who knows what she'll get up to this Holiday season.

Get Qai Qai on Amazon for $29.99

44. For kids who love art: A Museum Tour playset

Gifts for kids: Museum Tour playset

Bring the art museum home with cityspots Museum Tour playset. The incredibly fun and creative sets come in either a "classics" or "modernist" edition, and include a pack of magnets featuring famous paintings that you may (or may not) recognize. Also included is a colorful board book with age-appropriate facts about each artist, as well as two wooden figurines who act as docents. It's a great way for kids—and parents—to learn about art (especially if your local museum is closed due to COVID).

Get the Museum Tour playset at cityspots for $20

45. For kids who like getting mail: A magazine subscription

Gifts for kids: Magazine subscription

Give them the gift of their very own monthly magazine subscription. No matter where their interests lie, there's an age-appropriate magazine that's just right. My animal-loving 7-year-old looks forward to getting Ranger Rick every month, and his sister is a big fan of Highlights for kids.

46. For kids who are collectors: Bright Fairy Friends

Gifts for kids: Bright Fairy Friends

Bright Fairy Friends are adorable little dolls who arrive in their very own twinkling fairy jar. Each doll has light up wings, and they come with six different fairy surprises like glitter jars and hair clips. You never know which BFF you're going to get, which means kids will definitely want to collect them all.

Get Bright Fairy Friends at Amazon for $9.97

47. For kids who love competition: Gel Blaster Surge

Gifts for kids: Gel Blaster Surge

If your kid is already a fan of Nerf guns, they'll absolutely flip for the new Gel Blaster Surge. Similar to a paint gun—but far less messy—the Gel Blaster Surge shoots non-toxic, biodegradable gel pellets that evaporate on contact. The Gel Blaster comes with safety glasses, extra gel pellets, and accessories so kids can change the color of their gun from orange to blue. The Gel Blaster is insanely fun, but be warned: the pellets do sting if you get shot.

Get the Gel Blaster Surge on Amazon for $59.99

48. For kids who like slime: Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel

Gifts for kids: Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Challenge Wheel

If your kids like slime and are fans of the Collins Key show on YouTube, they'll love this new game. The Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel comes with everything they need to create fake food out of slime—and enjoy a little healthy competition while they're at it. Players spin the wheel and compete to see who can create the most realistic looking food from whichever three types of slime are hidden inside the wheel. It's gross, silly, and lots of fun.

Get the Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel at Amazon for $14.99

49. For kids who can't get enough Bluey: A Bluey Family Home Playset

Gifts for kids: Bluey Family Home Playset

Bluey is quite possibly the most charming show on TV these days. If the kids on your gift list are big Bluey fans (like we are) they'll love the new Bluey Family Home Playset. The house features moveable furniture, a large wall panel that turns into an outdoor patio, and an adorable Bluey figurine for hours of fun.

Get the Bluey Family Home Playset at Amazon for $30.49

50. For kids who like art (and parents who hate mess): Paint by Pom Pom

Gifts for kids: Paint by Pom Pom

For a unique art project without the mess, give the gift of Paint by Pom Pom. Kids will love creating colorful and cute artworks made entirely out of Pom Poms. Each kit comes with everything the need to make their very own mess-free masterpiece.

Get Paint by Pom Pom on Etsy for $19.99

51. For kids who love the farmer's market: Little Dutch Market Stall

Gifts for kids: Scandiborn Dutch Market Stall

If you've been looking for kids toys that are aesthetically pleasing, look no further than Scandiborn. The gorgeous wooden toys are durable and beautiful. This little market stall comes with everything a child needs to imagine a thriving farm-to-table business.

Get the Little Dutch Market Stall at Scandiborn for $189.99

52. For kids who are in preschool: A Sago Mini subscription

Sago Mini Boxes are designed just for preschoolers.

If there's a preschooler on your gift list, a Sago Mini subscription is just the right gift. The monthly subscription boxes include three Montessori-inspired activities designed just for them, as well as collectible Sago Mini figures.

Get a Sago Mini Box for $19

53. For kids who are artistic: ArtSnacks for Kids

Gifts for kids: ArtSnacks for Kids

Encourage the artistically-inclined kids on your shopping list with an ArtSnacks for Kids box. Each box includes full-size premium art supplies, a palette for their paints, high-quality papers and a link to an instructional video taught by the founder of the company, an artist herself.

Get an ArtSnacks for Kids box at Walmart for $43.27

54. For kids who love to clean: Let's Play House! Dust! Sweep! Mop!

Gifts for kids: Melissa & Doug Sweep! Dust! Mop!

Put them to work helping you clean while they have fun, with Melissa & Doug's Dust! Sweep! Mop! set. The wooden set includes a broom, mop, and duster so they have all the tools they need to do a thorough job.

Get the Let's Play House House! set at Melissa & Doug for $35.79

55. For kids who are sports lovers: Blitz Champz card game

Gifts for kids: Blitz Champz

Got a football lover who needs to work on their math skills? Blitz Champz is the answer. This fun-for-the-whole-family card game teaches strategy and reinforces math skills.

Get Blitz Champz on Amazon for $19.99

56. For kids who love space: Interactive Constellation and World Globe

Gifts for kids: 3-in-1 Interactive Globe

Bring the night sky right into their room with USA Toyz 3-in-1 Interactive Constellation and World Globe. During the day, kids can learn about geography on this colorful large globe, and at night simply plug it in and see the night sky come to life on the ceiling of their room. Spin the globe to watch the constellations change based on location.

Get the USA Toyz 3-in-1 Interactive Constellation and World Globe on Amazon for $49.95

57. For kids who love The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda Lip Balm

Gifts for kids: Mandalorian Lip Balm

Kids who are fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian—and specifically Baby Yoda—will be thrilled to receive a pack of lip balm tubes all sporting the adorable face of Baby Yoda himself. With eight different flavors based on the hit show, this is a stocking stuffer that kids of all ages will enjoy.

Get a Taste Beauty 8-pack of Mandalorian Lip Balm on Amazon for $12.20

58. For kids who are into self care: Dabble & Dollop Bath Bomb Droplets

Gifts for kids: Dabble & Dollop Droplets

Everyone loves a relaxing bath at the end of a long day, and kids are no exception. Take their bath time to the next level with a set of Dabble & Dollop's Bath Bomb Droplets. Each box contains 12 bath bombs in four different scents—strawberry, tangerine, honeydew and vanilla—so kids can mix up a fizzy bath with their own custom scent blend.

Get Dabble & Dollop Bath Bomb Droplets at Maisonette for $25

59. For kids who are on TikTok: LetsGlow Studio

Gifts for kids: LetsGlow Studio

Tweens and teens can take their TikTok videos to another level with the LetsGlow Studio set. They can use all the included props and the LED glow light phone attachment to turn themselves into the coolest TikTokers on the app.

Get the LetsGlow Studio at Amazon for $29.99

60. For early learners: Choppin' Fun Learning Pot

Gifts for kids: Choppin' Fun Learning Pot

For toddlers and preschoolers, this is a fun, hands-on way for them to learn about colors, numbers and foods while they play. Chop the snap-apart veggies and then drop them in the pot to cook up delicious "recipes" like rainbow soup.

Get the Choppin' Fun Learning Pot at Amazon for $19.97

