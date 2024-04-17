These are the 25 best internships of 2024, based on pay and career opportunities

Many of the top internships in Glassdoor's ranking are in tech, finance, and consulting.Anchiy

  • Summer internship season is almost here, and students will soon be filling the most coveted opportunities.

  • Glassdoor published a ranking Wednesday of the 25 best internships of 2024, based on interns' reviews.

  • It's largely tech, finance, and consulting, and includes gigs with reported pay of $9,000+ a month.

With summer internship season fast approaching, many students and recent grads will soon find themselves in prestigious internships — some of which could actually be pretty lucrative.

A new ranking from workplace review site Glassdoor lays out the best internships of the year, as determined by pay and career growth opportunities, based on reviews and ratings from interns themselves.

The list is dominated by industries like tech, finance, and consulting and includes several internships with reported pay exceeding $9,000 a month.

Companies had to have received at least 30 salary reports and at least 15 career opportunities ratings by US-based interns from April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, to be considered for the list. The named companies didn't verify the reported compensation and might not be actively hiring for internships right now. But they still offer a glimpse into the most exclusive roles for students and recent grads.

Take a look at the best internships of 2024, according to Glassdoor:

25. Apple

The sihlouette of a person looking at their phone while walking near an illuminated logo for Apple.
Apple is facing a landmark antitrust lawsuit from the DOJDrew Angerer via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,500

Career Opportunity Rating (out of 5): 4.5

24. Intuit

Intuit logo
Chris Helgren/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,666

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

23. ServiceNow

ServiceNow
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

22. McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company
Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,083

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

21. BlackRock

Doors to the BlackRock headquarters in the Hudson Yards section of New York City.
Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,166

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

20. Oracle

oracle
MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,500

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

19. Meta

In this photo illustration, a Meta logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background.
MetaGetty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,400

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

18. Google

Man walking by Google logo
Google.ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

17. eBay

eBay logo sign outside its office
eBay is cutting 1,000 jobsullstein bild Dtl/ Getty

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,666

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

16. AMD

AMD CEO Lisa Su
AMD CEO Lisa Su.Steve Marcus/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

15. LinkedIn

A pedestrian walks by a sign at a LinkedIn office on July 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
A pedestrian walks by a sign at a LinkedIn office on July 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

14. Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group or BCG
Tada Images/Shutterstock

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

13. Microsoft

Microsoft
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,890

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

12. Salesforce

Salesforce Tower in New York.
"We are not freezing hiring in any departments," a Salesforce spokesperson told Business Insider.Plexi Images/Glasshouse Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

11. Qualcomm

Qualcomm
A Qualcomm sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in ShanghaiAly Song/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

10. Adobe

Adobe Creative Cloud Logo with a collection of app logos
Adobe

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,500

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

9. Uber

Uber
Mike Blake/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,666

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

8. Barclays

barclays
Getty Images / Daniel Leal-Olivas

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,833

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

7. Capital One

Capital One sign
Capital One signJ. David Ake, Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,833

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

6. Atlassian

Scott Farquhar smiling on stage whilst wearing a microphone and Atlassian black t-shirt and jeans
Atlassian CEO Scott Farquhar.AMY_TOLBERT/ Atlassian

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,166

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

5. Amazon

Amazon fulfillment center
Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $9,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

4. J.P. Morgan

JP Morgan
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

3. NVIDIA

A laptop keyboard, a binary code reflected and Nvidia logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow
NvidiaNurPhoto / Getty

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.9

2. Roblox

Roblox
SOPA Images/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $10,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

1. Bain & Company

Bain
Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $9,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.9

