These are the 25 best internships of 2024, based on pay and career opportunities

Many of the top internships in Glassdoor's ranking are in tech, finance, and consulting. Anchiy

Summer internship season is almost here, and students will soon be filling the most coveted opportunities.

Glassdoor published a ranking Wednesday of the 25 best internships of 2024, based on interns' reviews.

It's largely tech, finance, and consulting, and includes gigs with reported pay of $9,000+ a month.

With summer internship season fast approaching, many students and recent grads will soon find themselves in prestigious internships — some of which could actually be pretty lucrative.

A new ranking from workplace review site Glassdoor lays out the best internships of the year, as determined by pay and career growth opportunities, based on reviews and ratings from interns themselves.

The list is dominated by industries like tech, finance, and consulting and includes several internships with reported pay exceeding $9,000 a month.

Companies had to have received at least 30 salary reports and at least 15 career opportunities ratings by US-based interns from April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, to be considered for the list. The named companies didn't verify the reported compensation and might not be actively hiring for internships right now. But they still offer a glimpse into the most exclusive roles for students and recent grads.

Take a look at the best internships of 2024, according to Glassdoor:

25. Apple

Apple is facing a landmark antitrust lawsuit from the DOJ Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,500

Career Opportunity Rating (out of 5): 4.5

24. Intuit

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,666

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

23. ServiceNow

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

22. McKinsey & Company

Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,083

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

21. BlackRock

Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,166

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

20. Oracle

MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,500

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

19. Meta

Meta Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,400

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

18. Google

Google. ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

17. eBay

eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs ullstein bild Dtl/ Getty

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,666

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

16. AMD

AMD CEO Lisa Su. Steve Marcus/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

15. LinkedIn

A pedestrian walks by a sign at a LinkedIn office on July 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

14. Boston Consulting Group

Tada Images/Shutterstock

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

13. Microsoft

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $7,890

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

12. Salesforce

"We are not freezing hiring in any departments," a Salesforce spokesperson told Business Insider. Plexi Images/Glasshouse Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

11. Qualcomm

A Qualcomm sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai Aly Song/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

10. Adobe

Adobe

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,500

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

9. Uber

Mike Blake/Reuters

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,666

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

8. Barclays

Getty Images / Daniel Leal-Olivas

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,833

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.6

7. Capital One

Capital One sign J. David Ake, Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,833

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.5

6. Atlassian

Atlassian CEO Scott Farquhar. AMY_TOLBERT/ Atlassian

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,166

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

5. Amazon

Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $9,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

4. J.P. Morgan

Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.7

3. NVIDIA

Nvidia NurPhoto / Getty

Median Base Monthly Salary: $8,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.9

2. Roblox

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $10,333

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.4

1. Bain & Company

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Median Base Monthly Salary: $9,000

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.9

Read the original article on Business Insider