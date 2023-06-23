In this article, we’ll take a look at the 25 Best Work-life Balance Jobs to Enjoy Life. For a closer look at the top 10 and to skip our detailed analysis on which companies are providing work-life balance to their employees, read our article on the 10 Best Work-life Balance Jobs to Enjoy Life.

In a world where work emails buzz on our phones 24/7 and where the lines between office and home are blurring, it's no surprise that work-life balance has become a common topic of conversation. Today, achieving a healthy work-life balance is not just a desire but a must-have for many.

A healthy work-life balance is not only important for personal happiness and well-being, it also enhances productivity at work. An imbalance can lead to stress, burnout, health problems, and dissatisfaction in both personal and professional life. A survey report confirms this, stating that 77% of employees have been victims of burnout in their current jobs. The same report indicates the importance of work-life balance for employees, revealing that 72% consider it crucial when choosing a job.

Work-life balance is now an issue of global concern, with countries around the world recognizing its importance. Forbes ranked Copenhagen as the city excelling in work-life balance, due to its commitment to ensuring a high quality of life and sustainability for its workers. The 'hygge' lifestyle – a cultural concept emphasizing self-care, relaxation, and enjoyment of life, in Denmark, is at its most prominent in Copenhagen.

However, this balance is not universally achieved. A survey by the American Psychological Association (APA) discovered that nearly two-thirds of Americans consider work as a significant source of stress. Another report indicates that workers in the United States log a higher average number of work hours per year (1,811 hours) compared to their counterparts in the UK, France, Finland, Germany, and more. Germany, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, and Sweden were ranked as the top five countries where individuals work fewer hours, making them the best work-life balance countries.

However, work-life balance isn't solely determined by the number of hours we work. Factors such as work culture, flexibility, job satisfaction, and commute time can also play a significant role. A study by Penn State University found that individuals with longer commutes tend to have higher levels of stress and dissatisfaction with their jobs, indicating how factors outside of work hours can affect work-life balance.

This dynamic becomes even more clear when comparing full-time workers and freelancers. A staggering 84% of freelancers report happiness with their lifestyle, suggesting a good work-life balance. This contrasts with 66% of full-time workers who say they don’t have a work-life balance. This data suggests that digital workers, often freelancers or remote workers, are enjoying more balanced lives.

Furthermore, it hints at an intriguing trend: the rise of online jobs and remote work. These work styles not only provide a more balanced life to workers but also tend to boost productivity. It's an interesting shift that might redefine the traditional perceptions of work and life balance, making remote jobs the best work-life balance jobs to enjoy life.

It's interesting to note that companies, too, are beginning to prioritize employee well-being, with some leading the pack by offering flexible schedules. According to a report by U.S. News, companies such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA)— among many others — are lauded for their commendable work-life balance offerings.

Among these, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) sets the benchmark, scoring a perfect 5 out of 5 on the work-life balance scale. Close on its heels are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA), each with a score of 4. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) also hold their own with a respectable score of 3. These corporations are setting the standard for others, demonstrating that prioritizing work-life balance can go hand-in-hand with business success.

Turning the spotlight on the quality of pay, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have aced it, each earning a perfect score of 5. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) follow closely, each scoring a commendable 4. This goes to show that these companies understand the importance of not only work-life balance but also fair compensation.

Let's get real – achieving a work-life balance isn't just about having flexible hours or neatly splitting your day in half. It's about creating a blend of work and life that feels right for you – something that keeps you content and productive in the long run. This is where your choice of career can make a big difference.

Some jobs just naturally come with more flexibility, autonomy, and balance than others. They might give you flexible work hours, the chance to work from home, or just a less stressful work environment. In this article, we'll put the spotlight on the best work-life balance jobs to enjoy life.

25 best work-life balance jobs to enjoy life

Angelo Giampiccolo/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

We’ve defined ‘best work-life balance jobs to enjoy life’ as ones that offer flexibility with the potential to earn a substantial average yearly income. For this purpose, we sifted through numerous Reddit threads related to jobs with work-life balance. We used search terms like “Best jobs to enjoy life Reddit” and “high paying jobs with work life balance Reddit” to find relevant threads.

To ensure the credibility and relevance of our research, we focused on jobs that were most frequently mentioned and recommended by Redditors across various threads and discussions. This approach led to a list of 25 jobs that were repeatedly praised for their work-life balance.

To add a quantitative aspect to our research, we used available data on average annual salaries for the identified jobs. Financial reward is a significant factor when considering job satisfaction and work-life balance. To gather this data, we relied on trusted databases, including Glassdoor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter, that provide updated and accurate information on average annual salaries for a range of professions.

We believe this methodology offers a clear understanding of both the practical and financial aspects of these professions, offering readers a well-rounded view to inform their career decisions.

Here is our list of the 25 best work-life balance jobs to enjoy life.

The 25 Best Work-life Balance Jobs to Enjoy Life

25. Assistant

Average annual salary: $32,000-$64,000

As an assistant, your role often includes critical tasks like managing schedules, organizing meetings, and streamlining communication. This not only provides valuable experience and career growth but also offers flexible hours, especially for executive and virtual assistant roles. It's an ideal position if you're seeking decent wages with optimized work schedules and the opportunity to develop professional skills.

24. Mechanic

Average annual salary: $35,000-$65,000

Mechanics enjoy the satisfaction of hands-on work, problem-solving, and working with machinery, particularly automobiles. This profession follows a regular schedule, with weekends usually free for relaxation, providing a clear separation between work and personal time. With competitive wages and the opportunity to specialize in different machinery types, it's an appealing profession for those who love all things mechanical.

23. Firefighter

Average annual salary: $56,000

Firefighters work in shifts, typically 24 hours on and 48 hours off. This schedule gives them several consecutive days off, allowing ample time to rest and engage in personal activities. Although the job itself can be physically and emotionally demanding, the downtime between shifts helps promote work-life balance. Besides the satisfaction of serving the community, firefighters often benefit from strong camaraderie and competitive compensation packages.

22. Technician

Average annual salary: $64,000

Technicians, whether in IT, lab work, or another sector, enjoy a structured work environment with regular hours. The problem-solving nature of the work offers mental stimulation, while the regular schedule and competitive wages allow for a balanced lifestyle.

21. Insurance Broker

Average annual salary: $76,000

Insurance brokers usually have the flexibility to set their own schedules, and many get the opportunity to work remotely. They're usually not tied to a strict 9 to 5 routine, giving them the freedom to manage their work and personal life effectively. In addition to a stable base salary, the potential for commissions creates a lucrative earning opportunity. It's a profession that rewards networking and people skills, making it an engaging career choice.

20. Marketing

Average annual salary: $78,000

Marketing professionals usually have the freedom to work from anywhere, making it a flexible profession. While campaign deadlines can be challenging, the ability to work remotely or adjust work hours often helps maintain a balanced personal life. In addition to a steady salary, there's often the potential for bonuses and profit-sharing, depending on the role and company.

19. Insurance Underwriter

Average annual salary: $83,000

These professionals typically enjoy a regular 9 to 5 schedule, leaving evenings and weekends free for personal activities. The structured nature of their work and the industry's growing acceptance of remote work offer insurance underwriters a well-balanced work-life scenario.

18. Accounting

Average annual salary: $87,000

Accountants enjoy a predictable work schedule and a stable, competitive salary. While tax season can be busy, the rest of the year often provides a good balance between work and personal life. The increasing trend of remote work in this field adds to the flexibility.

17. Therapist

Average annual salary: $88,000

Therapists can set their own schedules, giving them the freedom to take care of their personal lives and recharge when needed. With the rise of virtual sessions, therapists can now conduct sessions from the cozy comfort of their own homes which adds to the flexibility. Along with a competitive income, the incredible satisfaction of making a positive difference in people's lives makes the profession truly fulfilling.

16. Nursing

Average annual salary: $89,000

Nursing is a profession that combines compassion and care with a healthy work-life balance. While nursing can be demanding, many healthcare facilities understand the need for flexibility. They offer nurses the option to choose shifts that fit their lifestyle, ensuring a balance between work and personal commitments.

15. Tech Sales

Average annual salary: $90,000

Tech sales is an exciting field that combines the best of technology and business. Many tech sales professionals have the flexibility to work remotely or choose flexible work arrangements. So, you can manage your own schedule and find that sweet spot between your work responsibilities and personal life. And let's not forget the earning potential with high commissions that can provide financial stability.

14. Teaching

Average annual salary: $96,000

Teaching involves intensive work during school hours but usually leaves the afternoons and holidays free. This gives teachers time for personal development, relaxation, and family involvement. Online teaching options have also increased flexibility in this profession. Alongside a stable salary, the innate reward of nurturing young minds is irreplaceable.

13. Government Employee

Average annual salary: $98,000

Working for the government often means regular working hours, so you don't need to work late or on weekends. Government positions are also known for their excellent benefits packages, which often include ample paid vacation, solid retirement plans, and comprehensive health insurance. Regular hours, a good number of holidays, and job security help make government roles attractive for those seeking a healthy work-life balance.

12. Engineering

Average annual salary: $107,000

Whether civil, mechanical, or electrical, engineers often work within a structured schedule, which leaves plenty of time for leisure activities. Many engineering jobs also let you pick your working hours, and the type of work means you don't have to bring it home with you. This can help you balance your work and personal life better. Furthermore, engineers also earn competitive salaries.

11. Data Scientist/Data Analyst

Average annual salary: $115,000

Companies are increasingly supporting remote work in data professional roles, allowing you to work flexibly. As long as the data gets analyzed and the insights delivered, you can often set your own work hours. With competitive salaries and numerous career advancement opportunities, these fields can be immensely rewarding.

