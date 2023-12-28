In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online business degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Business Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Investment Banking: Career Spotlight For Business Students

A degree in business equips its students with the necessary skills for entering the investment banking industry. Investment banks act as intermediaries between companies and investors. A bachelor's degree is required for entry-level jobs in the industry. However, a master's degree in business improves the chances of career progression. According to the US Bureau of Statistics (BLS), the employment rate of securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents is expected to grow 7%, compared to other occupations, from 2022 to 2032. Investment bankers are a part of this category as well. The employment rate implies that 40,100 jobs will be added every year during the forecasted period.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global investment banking market was valued at $78.9 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2022 til 2032 and attain a value of $213.6 billion by 2032. In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the investment banking industry. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Notable Players in Investment Banking

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is one of the most prominent names in the investment banking industry. On November 8, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) announced the allocation of $70 million in a diverse set of commitments aiming to create economic opportunities in France. The commitment includes the creation of Spark France in partnership with Bpifrance. Spark France will provide capital to gender-diverse private investment firms. The remaining $20 million by JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) will be allocated to the creation of opportunities for the underserved community in the country.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is another notable player in the investment banking industry. On November 29, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) announced the successful completion of the allocation of $25 million to the Climate Innovation and Development Fund. The fund was allocated in partnership between Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Bloomberg Philanthropies and was managed by the Asian Development Bank. The fund aims to attain sustainable low-carbon economic development in South and Southeast Asia and has collected about $500 million in private-sector and government investments.

Deutsche Bank AG (ETR:DBK) is a renowned company in the investment banking industry. On December 20, Deutsche Bank AG (ETR:DBK) announced that it had doubled the local investment for its business in Indonesia. The additional capital will facilitate the growth of the company's operations in the country. Deutsche Bank AG (ETR:DBK) has increased its capital thrice this year in the Asia Pacific region. The previous investments were made in Vietnam and South Korea.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a significant name in the investment banking industry. On October 17, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.90, beating estimates by $0.08. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 2.71% and amounted to $25.17 billion, ahead of market consensus by $93.31 million. As of December 28, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has surged nearly 20.84% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"Our third quarter here at Bank of America was another strong quarter as we delivered $7.8 billion in net income. That is a 10% growth over the year-ago third quarter. And for the first nine months of the year, we have earned $23.4 billion, an increase of 15% over 2022. We grew clients and accounts organically and at a strong pace across all our businesses. Our operating leverage was about flat. We improved our common equity Tier 1 ratio by nearly 30 basis points in the quarter to a level of 11.9% against a current minimum of 9.5%. We saw an increase in our deposits and we maintained our strong pricing discipline. We continue to maintain $859 billion in global liquidity sources.We also deliver a good return for you, our shareholders, with a return on tangible common equity of over 15% and a 1% return on assets. Just a quick note of what we see in the economy. Our team of economists predicts a soft landing with a trough in the middle of next year. We see that in our customer data, our 37 million checking customers, we see their spending slowing down. You can see that on Slide 34. The third quarter was up about 4% over last year’s third quarter. Earlier this year, that would have been more of a 10% increase year-over-year. And for the entire year of 2022, it increased 10% [round numbers over ‘21] (ph). This 4% level is consistent with the spending we saw in the pre-pandemic period from 2016 to 2019. That is consistent with a low-inflation, lower-growth economy."

Getting a degree from a reputable institution prepares the students for a successful career in the field. We have made a list of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, MyDegreeGuide, Best Colleges, and Degree Choices. The consensus methodology involved identifying names that were consistently mentioned in a minimum of two out of the four sources. We calculated the average rank of each course based on its rank in each of our sources. The resultant list has been organized in descending order of the computed average ranks.

25. Temple University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 23

Temple University offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration. The online degree program enables students to pursue their education at their own pace. The program is accredited.

24. Mayville State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 22

Mayville State University offers an online Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business Administration. The online degree program is accredited and relatively affordable.

23. University of Illinois

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 21

The University of Illinois Chicago offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration degree completion program. 61 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The degree is accredited by AACSB International.

22. University of Missouri

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

The University of Missouri offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree.

21. Pace University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.5

Pace University offers some of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024. Pace University offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration. The degree program is well-suited for students looking to manage education along with other commitments.

20. Franklin University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

Franklin University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The program is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. The program is comprehensive and imparts practical skills to its students.

19. California State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

California State University has one of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The university is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

18. Miami Dade College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14.5

Miami Dade College offers a wide variety of online business degree programs. The university offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The degree program prepares students for successful careers in the future.

17. Oklahoma State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

Oklahoma State University offers an online business degree program. The program is offered through Spears School of Business. The degree program is available for all students across the globe.

16. Liberty University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

Liberty University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The degree program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. It is one of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024.

15. Mercer University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

Mercer University offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration program. The degree program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

14. University of Wisconsin

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

The University of Wisconsin-Madison offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree. The university's online business degrees are offered through UW-Madison Online.

13. University of Arizona

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

The University of Arizona offers 20 different accredited online business degree programs. The number of credits required varies based on the degree program. The degree program is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.

12. Colorado State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

Colorado State University offers some of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers an online MBA degree program. The business degree program is accredited by AACSB.

11. Indian River State College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

Indian River State College offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The college is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

10. University of Florida

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12.5

The University of Florida offers both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. University of Florida is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

9. Oregon State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10.5

Oregon State University has some of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024. Oregon State University offers several online business degree programs including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Oregon State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

8. University of Minnesota

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.5

University of Minnesota offers an Online Master of Business Administration. 52 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The degree program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

7. Arizona State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 6.5

Arizona State University offers several online business degree programs including a Bachelor of Arts in Business. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. It requires 120 credit hours.

6. Capella University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4

Capella University offers several online business degree programs, including an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. It requires 180 quarter credits for graduation. It is one of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024.

