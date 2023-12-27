In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Cybersecurity Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Cybersecurity Industry: An Overview

The cybersecurity industry is growing rapidly which implies bright career prospects for students with a cybersecurity degree. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market was valued at $222.66 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2024 to 2030 and reach a valuation of $500.7 billion by 2030.

The digital transformation of businesses and the mass use of smart devices is fuelling the growth of the market. As the world is becoming more digital, the chances of cyber attacks are also increasing. Businesses are integrating cybersecurity solutions into their operations to mitigate risks. The demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions will significantly drive market growth during the forecast period.

Governments across the world are also becoming more vigilant of cybersecurity threats. Strict regulations are being drafted and introduced to protect enterprises. The rise in government-imposed regulations will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The regulations mandate compliance which is expected to cause a surge in demand for enterprise cybersecurity solutions.

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the global cybersecurity market. The region accounted for 34.9% of the total market share. The presence of a large number of IT companies and businesses in the region contributed to the large market share. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period. The region has been estimated to experience a high CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2030. The growing proliferation of the latest technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to fuel the growth of the region.

Major Players

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is one of the biggest cybersecurity companies in the world. The company develops cybersecurity solutions for individuals and enterprises. On November 22, the company announced the launch of Falcon Go on Amazon Business. Falcon Go is a product by CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) designed to protect small and medium enterprises against cyber threats. As of December 27, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has gained over 149% on a year-to-date basis.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) develops and sells a large range of cybersecurity solutions including firewalls and endpoint security products. On December 14, Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) announced the launch of a quantum-safe virtual private network. The VPN has been developed and launched by a Symmetric Key Agreement between Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ), BT Group (LON:BT.A), and Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). The VPN is commercially available and is designed to protect the user against threats posed by quantum computers.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is a prominent company in the cybersecurity industry. On November 15, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $1.38, beating estimates by $0.22. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 20.13% and amounted to $1.88 billion, ahead of market consensus by $34.57 million. As of December 27, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) has surged nearly 18.40% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"We continued to see steady execution – excuse me, in our firewall cloud and endpoint businesses and SASE, we continue to position ourselves in larger and more strategic deals, and XSIAM while in its early days, continues to garner tremendous interest, giving us more comfort around our long-term intentions. So in summary, a strong start in Q1 towards our three-year journey, early days, but confidence is fired. Let’s dig in the details. Our Q1 revenue grew 20% and our billings grew 16%, while our RPO growth of 26% exceeded both of these and was driven by our next-generation security capabilities. I would like you to pay particular attention to RPO versus billings, Dipak will talk about the difference at plan and explain why the street might be confused with our future billings guidance. Our Q1 non-GAAP operating margins expanded by 760 basis points, driving 1.38 in non-GAAP earnings per share and we generated record $1.5 billion adjusted free cash flow in Q1. If you look at what’s going on from an overall cybersecurity perspective, we have never seen as much adversarial and consistent activity at scale as we have seen in the first quarter. Unfortunately, we don’t expect this to abate anytime soon. As a consequence of this increased activity and in recognition of our customer’s commitment to us, this week we announced the Unit 42 Rapid Incident Response Retainer at no cost to all of our strategic customers, and are providing additional support during this escalating threat landscape."

Let's now take a look at the best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, College Consensus, Fortune, and Cybersecurity Guide. Using the consensus methodology we separated the names that were consistently present in a minimum of two out of the four sources. The average ranking for each item was calculated across the sources. The list has been arranged in descending order based on the computed average ranks.

25. University of Illinois at Springfield

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.5

The University of Illinois at Springfield offers an online Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management program. The online degree programs allow students to complete the degree at their own pace. The University of Illinois at Springfield is accredited by AACSB International.

24. Davenport University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

Davenport University offers several online cybersecurity degree programs, including a Master of Science in Information Assurance and Cybersecurity. It is one of the best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024. The degree program prepares students for successful careers in the field.

23. Mississippi State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

Mississippi State University offers an online Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management. The degree program is accredited by AACSB International. The degree program is offered through the College of Business and Management.

22. Penn State World Campus

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

Penn State World Campus offers several online cybersecurity degree programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Security and Risk Analysis with a focus on Information and Cybersecurity. 120 credits are required for completion of the degree program. Penn State World Campus is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

21. Indiana Wesleyan University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 11.5

Indiana Wesleyan University offers an online Bachelor's in Cybersecurity Degree and an Online Cybersecurity Analyst Certificate Program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree. Indiana Wesleyan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

20. Syracuse University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10.5

Syracuse University offers an online Master of Science in Cybersecurity program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The program prepares students for successful careers in the field.

19. American Public University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 7

American Public University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

18. Bellevue University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5

Bellevue University offers various online cybersecurity degree programs including a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program. It is one of the best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024. Bellevue University's undergraduate cybersecurity program has been approved by the National Security Agency.

17. City University of Seattle

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4

The City University of Seattle offers a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. The degree program prepares students for successful careers in the field. The university also offers an Undergraduate Certificate in the Advancement of Computing.

16. Baker College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4

Baker College offers a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Cybersecurity degree program. 120 are required. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

15. Norwich University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 22

Norwich University offers an online Master of Science in Cybersecurity program. 36 credit hours are required for the completion of the program. The university is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

14. Western Governors University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 22

Western Governors University has one of the best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024. Western Governors University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance program. The university is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

13. Herzing University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 20.7

Herzing University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program. The program imparts applicable skills to the students that equip them for their future careers. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

12. Mercy College

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 20

Mercy College offers an online Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

11. Champlain College

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 20

Champlain College offers various online cybersecurity degree programs including a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program. 90 credits are required for the completion of the online degree program. The university is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

10. Robert Morris University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 19.3

Robert Morris University has one of the best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024. Robert Morris University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity degree program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree. The university is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

9. Old Dominion University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18

Old Dominion University offers both a graduate certificate and a master's degree program in cybersecurity. The program is designed to inculcate skills and practical knowledge in the students. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

8. Kennesaw State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 17

Kennesaw State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

7. Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16.7

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology offers an online Bachelor of Technology in Information Technologies - Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics program. The program requires 120 credit hours for completion. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

6. Drexel University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.7

Drexel University has one of the best online cybersecurity degree programs heading into 2024. Drexel University offers both undergraduate and graduate cybersecurity degree programs online. The university is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

