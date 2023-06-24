In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best places to retire in the south. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of why people are moving away from the snow belt, you may jump to 10 Best Places to Retire in the South.

Snow Belt-to-Sun Belt Migration

Retirees are moving away from the Snow Belt. Also known as the Frost Belt, the Snow Belt features regions of North America near the Great Lakes. This region is primarily characterized by heavy rainfall, severe winters, and the common occurrence of the lake-effect snow. While most retirees are moving away from these areas because of the severe weather, other reasons also play a key role in their move. For instance, cost of living, affordability, and lower taxes are few factors that attract them towards what is called the Sun Belt.

Contrary to the snow belt, the sun belt is known for its warm and sunny climate. The region comprises largely of the Southeastern states, Southwestern States, as well as the Western Coastal States. Favorable weather and low costs of living have made the region particularly attractive to retirees. Such is the extent of migration that The Associated Press notes that the nation’s population center may swerve towards the South altogether.

In 2022 alone, the South experienced a gain of 1.3 million residents. Population gains in Texas and Florida, 400,000 residents each, were the major drivers of the overall increase. Other Southern states such as North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina also witnessed large gains. Insider Monkey reports these states to be the Best Southern States to Retire in 2023. Meanwhile, Southern Living asserts that the best places to retire in the South are Asheville in North Carolina, Virginia Beach in Virginia, Chattanooga in Tennessee, and Oxford in Mississippi.

Speaking of the South, Florida bags the title of the US state with the highest growth rate, at 1.9%. While the state experienced the largest natural decrease amongst all US states, 318,000 residents were gained from domestic migration along with additional international migration gains. The sunny state of Florida is undoubtedly a favorite amongst retirees, offering ideal locations to spend their golden years.

Best Places to Retire in the South

Retirees may be moving south for the warm weather, but their moves are strongly backed by affordability. For this reason, many of them consider the most affordable places to retire in the south; such as San Antonio, Laredo and El Paso in Texas and Huntsville in Alabama, among others. They are moving to these cities in large numbers. Since these places are among the most popular ones to retire in. However, many retirees who prefer peace and quiet may not wish to move to these particular places.

The ideal places for such retirees, who prefer a laid back lifestyle, along with some peace and quiet, are the smaller cities and towns that the South has to offer. Hot Springs in Arkansas, Hamilton and Seeley Lake in Montana, Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, Fort Myers and St. Augustine in Florida, are possibly some of the best small southern cities to live in. You can check out more such places in our list of the best kept secret places to retire in USA.

Those escaping the extreme winter in the North must do some homework before moving to the Southern states. The food may be different, and some areas may be more conservative than than retirees' home states.

As such, retiring northerners may settle for places such as Kentucky or Tennessee for a mixed cultural experience. On the other hand, the Carolinas provide a neutral living experience and offer some of the best places for northerners to live in the South. Moving towards the East, Greensboro in North Carolina, Athens in Georgia, Birmingham in Alabama, and Huntsville all qualify as the top places to retire in the Southeast.

Retiring South with Families

Many retirees wish to live close to family. Due to this reason, they prefer cities and states that are close to them. Or, they chose to move early on so their children and grandchildren can live in areas that offer the best education, have ample job opportunities, as well as plenty of amenities.

As such, the best places to live in the south for families include Fort Mill in South Carolina, Lucas in Texas, Short Pump in Virginia, Brentwood in Tennessee, to name a few. Young adults may be particularly interested in Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and also Atlanta in Georgia. There are plenty of job opportunities, the weather is great, and a lot of these areas provide plenty of recreation and an eclectic night life.

25 Best Places to Retire in the South

Methodology

In order to compile the list of best places to retire in the South, we gathered the best Southern places to retire from U.S. News & World Report, Southern Living, Smart Asset, and Insider Monkey. Next, we ranked the places individually on various factors such as tax friendliness, cost of living, median housing rents, and quality of healthcare based on their health rankings.

Costs of living have been derived from Best Places. Cost of living of 100 implies equivalence with the national average, with a cost of living lower than 100 being below national average by the number of percentage points it is lower than 100%. Average housing rents from Rent Café, Redfn, and others. Meanwhile, health rankings have been sourced from United Health Foundation. Smart Asset was used to derive tax friendliness of respective states. After individually ranking the places on each factor, the rankings were summed up to calculate a unique Insider Monkey Score. Places are then ranked in an ascending order from the lowest to highest scores.

Here are the 25 best places to retire in the South:

25. Stuart, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 40

Cost of Living Index: 99.5

Stuart, Florida, is located east from West Palm Beach and is one of the best places to retire in Florida. The small city has an abundant coastline perfect for outdoor activities like fishing or kayaking. Costs of living here is 0.5% lower than the national average, while average rents start from $1,900. Florida ranks at number 27 out of the 50 states in terms of health, implying its good but has room to improve.

24. Ellijay, Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 41

Cost of Living Index: 94.7

This small-town city snuggled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains is a wonderful retirement destination. Sparkling rivers and creeks, majestic mountains, and the splendid nature makes Ellijay a desirable choice for many. Cost of living is 5% lower than the national average while the state of Georgia itself is very tax friendly for retirees and old workers.

23. Fort Myers, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 49

Cost of Living Index: 96.9

Mild climate, sandy beaches, and lots of recreational opportunities makes Fort Myers, Florida, another one of the best places to retire in the South. One third of the population in the city is comprised of seniors. Meanwhile, costs of living are 3% lower than the national average here, while average rents start from $1,500.

22. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Insider Monkey Score: 49

Cost of Living Index: 103.3

Access to beaches, scenic nature trails, and affordable living makes Virginia Beach a top choice for retirees. The city has pleasant weather and plenty of healthcare facilities in the area. Costs of living is a little over the national average, while median rents start from $1,583. Social Security is also not taxed in the state of Virginia and retirement accounts are only partially taxed.

21. Vero Beach, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 49

Cost of Living Index: 95.2

Warm temperatures, sunny beaches, and beautiful scenery makes Vero Beach a true retirement haven. The city offers retirees lots of amenities, fine dining, and various shopping options. Costs of living are 5% below the national average, while average housing rents are $1,613.

20. Morgantown, West Virginia

Insider Monkey Score: 51

Cost of Living Index: 90.3

West Virginia’s greenest city has made it to our list of the best places to retire in the South. Morgantown is very affordable, with costs of living that are 10% below than the national average. Average rents start from $700 only. Morgantown is quite walkable, there are two major hospitals and overall the city is very retiree-friendly.

19. Clearwater, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 51

Cost of Living Index: 99.1

Retirees who wish to retire in a place that offers an active Gulf coast lifestyle can choose Clearwater, Florida. Residents can relax on the beach, watch the dolphins, or enjoy plenty of other outdoor activities. Cost of living is 1% below the national average, while average rents start at $1,559.

18. Oxford, Mississippi

Insider Monkey Score: 52

Cost of Living Index: 82.7

From 5-star restaurants to Broadway-quality shows, festivals, and other cultural attractions; Oxford, Mississippi, has a lot to offer to retirees. Oxford boasts a cost of living which is 17% cheaper than the national average. Average rents in the area are $1,476, while median home prices, as of May 2023, were $360,000.

17. Melbourne, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 52

Cost of Living Index: 94.4

Retirees love Melbourne, Florida due to a low cost of living, wonderful beaches and Florida's tax friendliness. This melting pot of art, culture, and cuisine provides residents with a warm climate, vast healthcare options, and endless activities to engage in. Costs of living are 6% lower than the national average, while average rents start from $1,560.

16. Orange Park, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 54

Cost of Living Index: 97.6

Located in proximity to Jacksonville and St Augustine, Orange Park, in Florida, offers big city amenities without the noise. From fine dining to shopping, hiking to golfing; the city has loads to offer to keep residents engaged. Costs of living are 2% lower than national average, while average house rents are $1,434.

15. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Insider Monkey Score: 57

Cost of Living Index: 86.5

Chattanooga offers great medical care, friendly people, and ample recreational opportunities for retirees. There are no state income taxes, plenty to do at the mountains and lakes, and also a vibrant night life. Costs of living are 13.5% lower than the national average while average apartment rents are $1,372.

14. Charlottesville, Virginia

Insider Monkey Score: 61

Cost of Living Index: 107.3

Bustling with culture, this college town is one of the happiest places that retirees can choose for themselves. The tranquil mountain views, renowned wine trails, and thriving arts and culture scene are top reasons for living in Charlottesville. While the cost of living maybe above the national average, Virginia ranks 14th out of 50 states in terms of healthcare, and the city itself has plenty of healthcare options that seniors can avail.

13. New Port Richey, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 61

Cost of Living Index: 93.9

Small town culture, high percentage of retirees, and plenty of doctors available for treatment; this city has it all. Urban amenities are also easily available here, while costs of living are 6% lower than the national average. Average rent for an apartment is $1,409.

12. Daytona Beach, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 62

Cost of Living Index: 86.7

Offering miles of coastline, affordable housing, and plenty of sunshine, Daytona Beach is the perfect retirement spot in the South. Property and sales taxes are reasonable, while there is no state income tax. Moreover, cost of living is 13% lower than the average, while average rents start from $1,100.

11. San Antonio, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 63

Cost of Living Index: 89.8

Remarkable walkability, affordable costs of living, and plenty of amenities makes San Antonio, Texas, an ideal retirement spot. The weather is warm all year round, and the downtown scene is vibrant and full of life. Cost of living is 10% lower than average, while average apartment rents start from $1,289.

