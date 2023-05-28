In this article, we’ll shed light on 25 best places for single moms to live and work in 2023. If you want to skip the details, get right to 10 Best Places for Single Moms to Live and Work in 2023.

A PEW Research Center study depicts that The United States has the highest number of single-parent families, amounting to around 23% under-18 children living with single parents. This figure is more than 3 times higher in the U.S. than in other countries, where close to 7% of children live with one parent on average. According to The U.S. Census Bureau, amongst this 23% of children, nearly 80% live with their mothers, while 20% live with single fathers.

The American Psychological Association (APA) sees sole parenting as a leading stressor in both genders. The significant effects of being a primary parent are family conflicts, financial constraints, and limited capacity to explore life aspects. With child care costing more than $10,000 per year on average and limited work opportunities, it's no shocker that nearly 30% of single-parent families live in poverty.

The escalating cost of living in urban areas and the national housing crisis have both impacted single moms with thin financial cushions. Often, single parents are compelled to seek affordable, albeit sometimes substandard, accommodations in neighborhoods with lower rentals or property purchase rates. This decision doubtlessly has consequential implications on access to community support and quality education.

How Can Companies Support Single Parents (Moms in Particular) To Manage Life Better?

Single mothers face the brunt of the responsibility of making decisions for their child's future and face emotional exhaustion. That's why community support is crucial for single-parent families, as these networks can help alleviate some stressors associated with single parenting.

Moreover, companies and recruiters must step forward to lend support to parents who struggle with managing work-life balance during the initial years of child-rearing. Hiring and promoting single parents, making the work culture more inclusive, and lifting the compulsion of being 'always available' are some ways organizations can contribute to raising the financial matters of single moms.

What Challenges Do Single Moms Face in Children's Schooling?

The schooling system in the U.S. is characterized by significant disparities, as schools in lower-income neighborhoods are typically under-resourced. Single parents, therefore, often struggle with securing quality education for their children, and it can impact how well the children perform in school.

This situation is compounded by the fact that school district boundaries often determine school access, and these boundaries frequently align with socioeconomic and racial lines. In this perspective, single mothers without reliable transportation are unable to consider higher-performing schools in other districts or charter schools.

The limited choices in schools can force single parents to make difficult trade-offs between housing affordability and educational opportunities. Furthermore, the time commitment involved in dropping off and picking up children from school far from home might be unrealistic for single mothers juggling work and childcare responsibilities.

Which Primary Fears Do Single Moms Have While Moving to a New Place?

At the forefront of concerns that single mothers have about settling in a new place is physical safety, i.e., the security of the neighborhood. Research has shown that single mothers often have to compromise on the quality of communities due to financial constraints and are compelled to reside in areas with higher crime rates. This, in turn, heightens their fears and anxieties around their safety and that of their children.

Single mothers lack established social networks in new places, which generally serve as a source of assistance. This lack of social integration can amplify feelings of vulnerability, thereby compromising their perceived safety and the aspect of 'feeling at home.'

25 Best Places For Single Moms to Live and Work

Methodology

Our primary objective while compiling this index was to cover single moms' significant day-to-day life aspects. For that, we compiled 50 states' rankings from GIWPS (Georgetown Institute of Women Peace and Security), which updates cities' indexes every two years. The report we consulted is titled 'The Best and Worst States to Be a Woman,' whose core pillars are three - inclusion, justice, and security. The Women Peace and Security (WPS) Index of all states ranked them on a scale of 0-1 based on how they offer inclusion, security, and justice to women. With the national average of the WPS Index being 0.486, the states scoring above this are bound to be safer and more accommodating for women.

After listing 25 states from the GIWPS report, we collected the annual mean wages of a favorable city from each state from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to give single moms a better understanding of their monetary prospects. The GIWPS index conducts research studies on women's safety and well-being from the perspective of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to gauge the societal levels in the U.S. However, while some places have higher average wages, their indices based on aspects like safety and inclusivity are not exceptional. Therefore, our ranking is based on the GIWPS index score.

Based on the data from BLS and GIWPS, here are the 25 best places for single moms to live and work in 2023:

25 Best Places For Single Moms to Live and Work in 2023

25. Cincinnati, Ohio

GIWPS Index Score: .506

Annual Mean Wage: $58720

Ohio's GIWPS index score is .506, which shows moderate gender equality. Cincinnati City in Buckeye State presents a progressive work culture with an annual mean wage of $58,720 to give the working class a good living standard.

24. Lewiston, Washington

GIWPS Index Score: .520

Annual Mean Wage: $52490

As per the GIWPS Index, Washington state has a score of .520, reflecting a community aiming towards gender equity. Lewiston's mean wage stands at $52,490, which can promise a decent earning potential for single mothers.

23. Iowa City, Iowa

GIWPS Index Score: .521

Annual Mean Wage: $56970

Iowa State sits just below Philadelphia regarding women's peace and security ranking. Its GIWPS score is. 521, sufficient for single moms to consider this state's liveability. Iowa City has a mean annual wage of $56,970.

22. Ann Arbor, Michigan

GIWPS Index Score: .527

Annual Mean Wage: $66130

Living in Michigan gives you access to budget-smart housing and an expansive childcare system. This state had a GIWPS index score of .527, owing to its public security measures. Although cities like Detroit in Michigan have a high ratio of violent crimes, Ann Arbor is a safe choice. This city's mean wage is $66,130, which falls above the country's average and shows that single moms can enter high-earning employment. It is also one of the best places to live for couples in their 40s.

21. Fargo, North Dakota

GIWPS Index Score: .529

Annual Mean Wage: $55700

North Dakota is prized for ensuring good quality of life, and with a GIWPS ranking of .529, it further solidified its position as a relocation option. Coupled with an annual mean wage of $55,700 in Fargo, this state can make a solid financial base for single moms.

20. Omaha, Nebraska

GIWPS Index Score: .537

Annual Mean Wage: $58000

Nebraska got a .537 score on the GIWPS index and earned a reputation as a safe relocation place for single mothers. The annual mean wage in Omaha is $58,000, which can support a comfortable lifestyle for single-salary households.

19. Salem, Oregon

GIWPS Index Score: .541

Annual Mean Wage: $58890

Oregon State closely follows Pennsylvania with a GIWPS Index Score of .541. With an annual mean wage of $58,890 in its Capital, Salem, Oregon, is a good place to settle for single mothers. Salem blends economic stability with family-friendly amenities and can be a haven for families with limited resources.

18. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

GIWPS Index Score: .545

Annual Mean Wage: $58,020

Penn State isn't any less in terms of women's inclusion and security. It has a .545 GIWPS Index score, indicative of its strong focus on gender equity. Pittsburgh City offers a mean wage of $58,020 that can foster financial security and growth for single-mother families.

17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

GIWPS Index Score: .545

Annual Mean Wage: $64500

Philadelphia ranked 22nd amongst the states with above-average WPS (women peace and security) rankings. This state's GIWPS score is .524, which hints at a nurturing environment for single mothers. Pennsylvania's average wage is $64,500, which can enable sole earners to give their children a good lifestyle.

16. Madison, Wisconsin

GIWPS Index Score: .559

Annual Mean Wage: $62,200

Wisconsin state has an impressive GIWPS index score of .559 and can be a prime location for single mothers to flourish in 2023. Madison City in W.I. has a substantial annual mean wage of $62,200, and when paired with a minimal gender pay gap, it works as a hub of personal growth and career development for single mothers.

15. San Diego, California

GIWPS Index Score: .564

Annual Mean Wage: $71080

San Diego is amongst the few U.S. cities where average wages look promising, especially in the context of inflation. Since California state has a GIWPS Index score of .564, San Diego is surely an empowering landscape for single moms in 2023. The mean wage in this California city is $71,080, which provides abundant opportunities for financial independence.

14. Fort Collins, Colorado

GIWPS Index Score: .565

Annual Mean Wage: $63700

Colorado proves an ideal setting for single mothers by taking measures toward sustainable work-life balance. This state has a GIWPS Index score of .565, which signifies a high level of workability for single moms. Collins, Colorado, boasts an annual mean wage of $63,700 and ample opportunities for earning hands' financial betterment.

13. Bloomington, Illinois

GIWPS Index Score: .602

Annual Mean Wage: $60,500

Bloomington, Illinois, is another appealing locale for single mothers because of its GIWPS Index score of .602. This city signals gender equality, and its annual mean wage is a competitive $60,500. Such a reliable combination of security and financial well-being doubtlessly makes up for a smart choice to rear children as sole parents.

12. Minneapolis, Minnesota

GIWPS Index Score: .606

Annual Mean Wage: $67069

Minnesota has a system in place to ensure gender equity and fair pay wages. Therefore, Minneapolis shines as a hub for single mothers seeking professional growth and familial stability. This city's GIWPS Index score is .606, and the mean wage is $67,069; both factors contribute to a viable lifestyle for single mothers.

11. Atlantic City, New Jersey

GIWPS Index Score: .607

Annual Mean Wage: $57130

New Jersey lies in the middle regarding good finances and life security. According to GIWPS, Atlantic City's Index score is .607, indicating significant gender equality. Moreover, this place's annual mean wage of $57,130 presents a promising work culture.

