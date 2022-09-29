The 25 best things you can buy with an Amazon gift card

Use your gift card to get one of these popular products.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Getting an Amazon gift card is sort of like receiving “potential” as a gift. The world’s largest retailer is your oyster! Whether you received a $25, $50, $100 gift card (or more, if you're lucky), there's something incredible you can buy for yourself, including hundreds of products that earned a top rating from our tests and other users. Here are 25 of the best things you use an Amazon gift card to buy.

Like a good deal?: Sign up for our weekly deals newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe any time.

1. A relaxing essential oil diffuser

You need to calm down after a stressful holiday season.

Essential oil diffusers are a great way to relax, wafting calming scents like lavender and eucalyptus into the air. This one from Asakuki is the best value oil diffuser we've ever tested. We love its simple beauty and even diffusion, and it glows several fun colors for added ambiance. It's not too expensive, which means you can throw in some essential oils with the rest of your gift card.

Get the Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser for $18.69

2. A streaming stick for endless binge-watching

Netflix and chill just got so much easier.

Your Amazon gift card can bring your favorite streaming services like Amazon Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and Netflix to your TV with a streaming stick. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices. It’s fast and offers full 4K and HDR for the ultimate binge-watching experience, which is much better than paying your cable bill.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $49.14

3. A board game that everyone will enjoy playing

Who doesn't love a good board game?

Use your Amazon gift card to become the master of game night. The premise of Codenames is simple: One player gives their team a single-word clue and the number of cards on the board that clue pertains to. Your team must then figure out which cards could match your clue. It's much easier if you "know" your teammates, so friendships will be tested.

Get Codenames for $15.89

Story continues

4. A makeup mirror with excellent lighting

This lighting is incredible.

If you're tired of reaching over the sink or fighting with roommates over sink real estate, get yourself a lighted makeup mirror. After trying out a few, we declared the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror the best value. Its super-bright, adjustable lighting, clear reflection, and three magnification options set it apart for flawless makeup application.

Get the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Makeup Mirror for $21.73

5. An incredible smart speaker with a screen

See your timers, weather, news, and more with compact screen.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s compact take on the Echo Show, and it’s the perfect size for any space. I gifted myself one of these this year and I use it every single day to set timers, get news updates, and even make video calls.

Get the Echo Show 5 for $39.99

6. Everyone's favorite pressure cooker

Streamline your weeknight cooking.

If you don’t yet have an Instant Pot, then you should get one with your gift card. This cooking gadget is great for anyone—whether you love or hate cooking. Its pressure cooking setting easily streamlines dinner prep, and it can also sauté, slow cook, and cook rice, for endless possibilities. I use mine nearly every night for making soups, steaming veggies, and cooking grains.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart Pressure Cooker for $53.55

7. The DNA kit that everyone is talking about

Discover more about your heritage—and any long lost relative.

Why not use that gift card to learn a little more about yourself and where you came from? With over 15 million users, AncestryDNA is the most popular DNA testing kit on the market. That broad user base means you're more likely to pinpoint exactly where your ancestors are from and maybe even connect with a long-lost relative or two.

Get the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test for $99

8. A weighted blanket for cold winter nights

Wrap yourself in a big bear hug.

Nothing feels better than wrapping yourself in the cozy bear hug of a weighted blanket. When we tested the best weighted blankets, we named the YnM Weighted Blanket our favorite affordable option. It provides a good amount of pressure without being suffocating. Plus, it's not too expensive, so your gift card may cover it.

Get the YnM Weighted Blanket for $59.90

9. A great way to make iced coffee

Sip iced coffee all season long.

Every season is iced coffee season. To make it at home (and avoid spending money on Starbucks runs), try a cold brew maker. Takeya makes the best cold brew coffee maker thanks to its ease of use and its great-tasting coffee.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $27.99

10. A sleep mask that's perfect for napping

A great sleep mask can be like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes. If you need a good nap—or you’re a light sleeper—this contoured mask will ensure no light sneaks in.

Get the MZOO Sleep Mask for $19.99

11. An incredible selection of hot sauces

Make the new year spicy.

Use your gift card to begin your journey as a hot sauce connoisseur. Made in Austin, Texas, Yellowbird hot sauces are vegan, gluten-free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. This five-pack of their mild and medium sauces can help you start spicing up your life.

Get the Yellowbird Hot Sauce Combo for $34.64

12. A blender that's perfect for smoothies

Mix things up with your gift card.

A smoothie packed with sneaky greens is a great way to start your day. Plus, you don't even need a huge blender that dominates your counter to make them. The Ninja Fit is one of our favorite personal blenders, and we love its tight travel lids for easy on-the-go sipping.

Get the Ninja Personal Blender for $59.99

13. A portable speaker to bring the jams with you

Keep the tunes flowing.

A portable speaker is a great way to play music at get-togethers and to bring the jams with you on the go. This Anker is the best affordable Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested, with great sound, 24 hours of battery life, and high reliability. All that’s left for you to do is make the perfect playlist.

Get the Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99

14. Those Apple AirPods that everyone wants

You know you want them.

If you were lucky enough to get a hefty gift card, treat yourself to a pair of AirPods, even if you can only pay for some of it via gift card. We love them for their great sound and seamless connection to Apple devices.

Get the Apple AirPods for $119

15. This cult-favorite egg cooker

Streamline your breakfast.

Let's be honest: Cooking eggs is kind of hard. Too many times the yolk is either too runny or overcooked, essentially ruining your breakfast. This cult-favorite egg cooker cooks every style of egg perfectly, even helping you whip up deviled eggs as an appetizer or quick breakfast. It's a great option for streamlining your brekky.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $16.99

16. A reusable straw for sustainable sipping

You'll never be without your straw.

Let's leave single-use straws in the rearview mirror with this sustainable, reusable straw. The FinalStraw is convenient and hard to forget, since the carrying case doubles as a keychain. So as long as you remember your keys, you'll remember your straw.

Get the FinalStraw for $23.95

17. The best e-reader on the market

Carry an unlimited library with you.

Have a long to-be-read list for 2020? Get yourself a Kindle, so you can carry around an unlimited library wherever you go. That way you won't be lugging around your heavy copy of The Testaments. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle we’ve ever tested and it’s waterproof, so you can even bring it on your tropical travels.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite for $139.99

18. Everyone's favorite water bottle

The Hydro Flask is one of the best water bottles we’ve tested.

This Hydro Flask is one of the best water bottles we've ever tested because it keeps water cold for hours and comes in so many stylish colors. Plus, it's a great way to remind yourself to actually stay hydrated.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle for $39.16

19. An innovative stand for your phone

This collapsible grip and stand for smartphones can help prevent drops.

Popsockets create an easy carrying handle/stand for your phone that's ideal for FaceTiming, taking selfies, watching YouTube, and anything else you might need. Not to mention they come in some gorgeous and wacky patterns. Since they're relatively inexpensive, you can get a few designs with your gift card and swap them out.

Get the Popsocket from $7.99

20. The most affordable Echo device

This Echo is small but mightly.

Want to try out some smart tech, but don't want to spend too much? Use your gift card to try the Echo Dot. We love the 4th-generation Echo Dot, which has all the major functions of its larger counterparts in a small footprint. It's the perfect size for setting timers for laundry, playing music while cooking, and getting weather updates in the morning.

Get the Echo Dot for $49.99

21. The best cast iron skillet money can buy

Cast iron skillets are kitchen staples.

A cast iron skillet can seriously upgrade your cooking. This cookware is super versatile and great for the stovetop, the oven, on the grill, and even over the campfire. Lodge makes some of the the best cast iron cookware around. It lasts a lifetime, comes pre-seasoned, and is very affordable.

Get the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, 10.25" for $20.99

22. An amazing candle that reminds you of home

Make your home smell like, well, home.

If you want to show off some hometown pride, this candle is perfect. These "Homesick Candles" have scents that are reminiscent of different states, like peaches and barbecues from North Carolina or the smells of apple-picking in Massachusetts. They also come in holiday and seasonal scents and can burn up to 80 hours. We can attest first-hand to their incredible scents and eye-catching design.

Get the Homesick Candle for $38.00

23. A smart scale to help you reach your goals

Give an upgrade to your traditional scale.

Tracking your weight can be important for reaching your health goals. But you should also consider factors like body fat, bone mass, and muscle mass. This smart scale from Eufy helps measure and track this data—all you have to do is step on in the mornings and watch your progress from your phone. It has its own app, but it also syncs with Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit.

Get the Eufy Smart Scale C1 for $29.99

24. The most comfortable pillows for a good night's sleep

These memory foam pillows are adjustable—cool, right?

A gift card is the perfect chance to upgrade your pillows. This Xtreme Comforts pillow wowed our testers because the removable shredded memory foam lets you fill it to the exact firmness you prefer. Since it's shredded, it stays fluffy for the best night's sleep. Just let it air out before you use it.

Get the Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Pillow for $23.23

25. Our favorite electric toothbrush

Finally invest in a toothbrush your dentist will be proud of.

It's finally time to upgrade to an electric toothbrush. This Oral-B is our favorite, featuring a two-minute timer—broken up into four 30-second segments—so you can be sure you’re brushing every section of your mouth for long enough. Your dentist will be so proud.

Get the Oral-B Pro 3000 for $89.94

Where Can I Use Amazon Gift Cards?

Considering how much of the Internet is owned by Amazon, you may be wondering who all accepts Amazon gift cards. Unfortunately, sites like Woot! and Zappos don’t accept Amazon gift cards as a payment method. However, you can use your card on Amazon Fresh to buy groceries. You can also use your Amazon gift card balance on Kindle books, on services like Amazon Prime, and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 25 best things you can buy with an Amazon gift card