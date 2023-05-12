In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best US cities for people with allergies. If you want to see more cities in this selection, go to the 5 Best US Cities for People With Allergies.

According to Allied Market Research, the market for allergy treatments was valued at $24.6 billion in 2017. As per projections, this figure is set to increase to $40.3 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases, an increasing preference for over-the-counter medications for allergy treatment, and a growing trend of self-medication among consumers are among the main driving forces behind the growth of the global market for allergy treatment. Furthermore, the effects of climate change have resulted in prolonged and warmer growing seasons, consequently leading to increased pollen counts from trees, grass, and weeds. In certain regions of the United States, pollen is now present throughout the year. Allergic conditions rank among the prevalent medical conditions in the US, impacting a significant portion of the population. Each year, over 100 million Americans experience various types of allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), seasonal allergic rhinitis, commonly known as "hay fever," is one of the most widespread allergic conditions, with approximately 26% of adults and 19% of children having received a diagnosis for this condition in 2021. As per Future Market Insights, in terms of geographic distribution, North America accounted for approximately one-third of the global seasonal allergy market value in 2022, primarily due to the growing incidence of seasonal allergies within the region. While in terms of the distribution of drugs, hospital pharmacies held a significant share of approximately 35.9% due to their access to a wide range of specialty drugs that may not be readily available at retail pharmacies. New allergy treatment options, including anti-IL-5 therapy and anti-IgE therapy, and the development of minimally invasive allergy testing approaches such as skin patch testing and blood tests are some of the key trends expected to drive the growth of the allergy market.

Different strategies are being adopted by manufacturers in the allergy care industry to capture a greater market share, such as expanding manufacturing facilities to increase production capacities, creating personalized treatments, and forming partnerships with healthcare professionals to conduct clinical research and development. Manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their regional presence by offering specialized products such as nasal sprays and eye drops to treat allergies. According to FactMr, this targeted approach is anticipated to significantly boost their revenue, potentially resulting in a 1.5X increase within the next five years. The international allergy care market is characterized by high fragmentation and intense competition, primarily due to the presence of numerous domestic and regional players. Some notable players in the market include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), GSK plc (LON:GSK), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), and AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN). Furthermore, startups such as Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD), Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CNTB), and GentiBio are also actively investing in the research and development of drugs to treat allergic diseases.

Our Methodology

In order to shortlist the cities with the best living conditions for individuals with allergies, we consulted the 2023 Allergy Capitals report published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), based in Arlington, Virginia. The AAFA conducted a comprehensive assessment of the 100 most populated cities in the United States. Their ranking criteria included spring and fall season pollen scores, the usage of over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medications, and the availability of allergy specialists in each city. The average score from this survey was 71.49, serving as a benchmark for comparison. Cities scoring below this average were considered to offer better living conditions for allergy sufferers. Our list is organized in descending order, starting with cities that received higher scores and gradually moving towards those with lower scores, indicating the most favourable circumstances for individuals with allergies. To further enhance our ranking criteria, we also incorporated data from the Air Quality Index (AQI) issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Air quality plays a significant role in allergies, as poor air quality can exacerbate symptoms and trigger asthma attacks. Outdoor air pollution contains various allergens, including pollen, dust, and mould spores, as well as irritants like smog and smoke, which can worsen allergy symptoms. It's important to note that while these cities may have lower allergen levels compared to others, allergies can still be a concern for some individuals.

25. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total Score by AAFA: 66.90

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 98.7%

Population: 1,576,251

Philadelphia is a walkable city with an extensive public transportation system, which helps individuals avoid exposure to outdoor allergens, such as traffic-related pollution. Philadelphia has several allergy-friendly restaurants, grocery stores, and businesses, which aid people with allergies in managing their conditions better.

24. Jackson, Mississippi

Total Score by AAFA: 66.77

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 99.3%

Population: 149,761

Jackson has a friendly and supportive community with a strong sense of Southern hospitality and a commitment to diversity and inclusivity. The city emerges as the 19th best city with the lowest level of tree pollens in the 2023 Allergy Capitals report.

23. Cincinnati, Ohio

Total Score by AAFA: 66.28

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 97.8%

Population: 308,935

Cincinnati offers a variety of parks, nature preserves, and outdoor recreational opportunities, which is beneficial for individuals with allergies who want to spend time in nature. The city has the 10th lowest tree pollen ranking among the 100 most populous cities in the US.

22. Durham, North Carolina

Total Score by AAFA: 65.99

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 100%

Population: 285,527

Durham is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, as well as its thriving economy and diverse population. The city is the best place to live in spring and the third best place to live in fall, according to the Allergy Capitals Report.

21. Provo, Utah

Total Score by AAFA: 65.94

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 98.9%

Population: 114,084

Provo has a semi-arid climate with low humidity, which is helpful for people with allergies. Dry climates tend to have fewer allergens, such as mould and dust mites. The city is located near the Wasatch Mountains, which play a part in filtering pollutants out of the air. In addition, the mountains provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, which can be useful for overall health.

20. Birmingham, Alabama

Total Score by AAFA: 65.91

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 98.4%

Population: 197,575

Birmingham has mild winters, which can be beneficial for individuals with allergies who may be sensitive to cold, dry air. The city has a considerably low cost of living compared to other cities in the United States, which can be beneficial for individuals with allergies who may have limited financial resources.

19. Ogden, Utah

Total Score by AAFA: 65.53

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 96.7%

Population: 86,798

Ogden is situated at the base of the Wasatch Mountains and is known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, such as skiing, hiking, and mountain biking. Ogden has a semi-arid climate with hot summers and cold winters. The city experiences four distinct seasons, with average temperatures ranging from the mid-20s in the winter to the mid-80s in the summer.

18. Indianapolis, Indiana

Total Score by AAFA: 65.41

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 96.4%

Population: 882,039

Indianapolis has a thriving local food scene, with farmers' markets and farm-to-table restaurants offering access to fresh, locally-grown produce. This can be beneficial for individuals with allergies who may need to follow specific dietary restrictions. Indianapolis is known for its strong sense of community and friendly residents. This can be beneficial for individuals with allergies who may be looking for a supportive and welcoming community.

17. San Jose, California

Total Score by AAFA: 64.94

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 99.2%

Population: 983,489

San Jose is known for its mild climate, with warm, dry summers and mild, wet winters. The city has a wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities, including several parks and hiking trails, as well as the nearby Santa Cruz Mountains and Pacific Ocean beaches.

16. Madison, Wisconsin

Total Score by AAFA: 64.46

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 100%

Population: 269,196

Madison has moderately clean air, which can reduce exposure to pollution and alleviate allergy symptoms. This is indicated by the city's 100% good and moderate AQI days. Madison has implemented various allergy-friendly initiatives, such as reducing the use of pesticides in public areas and increasing the availability of allergy-friendly dining options.

15. New York City, New York

Total Score by AAFA: 64.27

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 96%

Population: 8,467,513

New York offers a wealth of indoor activities, including museums, theatres, and restaurants. This can allow individuals to still enjoy the city's culture and entertainment while minimizing their exposure to allergens. New York is home to many world-class medical centres and healthcare providers who specialize in allergy treatment.

14. San Francisco, California

Total Score by AAFA: 64.19

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 99.2%

Population: 815,201

San Francisco is renowned for its exceptional air quality, particularly when compared to other major cities in the United States. The city benefits from its coastal location and the prevailing winds that aid in dispersing pollutants and maintaining clean air.

13. Dayton, Ohio

Total Score by AAFA: 64.16

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 98.9%

Population: 137,571

Dayton is located in the Miami Valley region, which is known for having relatively low levels of air pollution compared to other urban areas. According to the 2023 Allergy Capitals report, the city has the fourth lowest tree pollen ranking.

12. Louisville, Kentucky

Total Score by AAFA: 63.76

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 99.3%

Population: 628,594

Louisville is home to the Louisville Air Pollution Control District, which works to monitor and reduce air pollution levels in the city. This can be favourable for individuals with allergies and other respiratory conditions, as high levels of air pollution can exacerbate symptoms.

11. Atlanta, Georgia

Total Score by AAFA: 63.73

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 97.1%

Population: 496,461

Atlanta has many parks and green spaces, which can assist in filtering the air and provide a respite from allergens. The city has several medical centres and healthcare providers who specialize in allergy treatment, which can be advantageous for individuals who require medical intervention to manage their allergies.

10. Salt Lake City, Utah

Total Score by AAFA: 63.31

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 93.4%

Population: 200,478

Salt Lake City has a comparatively low count of pollen compared to other cities in the US, which can be valuable for people with seasonal allergies. The city's location, nestled between mountains, contributes to reducing air pollution.

9. Columbus, Ohio

Total Score by AAFA: 63.04

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 98.8%

Population: 906,528

Columbus has a four-season climate, with mild winters and moderate summers, which can provide relief from certain allergens at different times of the year. Columbus also has a moderately low pollen count compared to other cities, particularly in the winter months when allergenic plants are not in bloom.

8. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Total Score by AAFA: 61.51

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 97.1%

Population: 562,599

Albuquerque is often considered a good place to live for people with allergies, particularly for those with allergies to tree pollen. This is because the city is located at a relatively high altitude, which can result in inferior pollen counts compared to other cities at lower heights above sea level.

7. Detroit, Michigan

Total Score by AAFA: 61.10

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 94.5%

Population: 632,464

Detroit has a fairly low level of air pollution compared to other urban areas, which can be beneficial for people with allergies and other respiratory conditions. The city's cooler climate and proximity to the Great Lakes can assist in reducing the growth of allergenic plants and filter out some allergens from the air.

6. Washington, District of Columbia

Total Score by AAFA: 60.64

Percentage of Good & Moderate AQI Days: 98.5%

Population: 670,050

Washington, D.C., is renowned for its walkability and bike-friendly infrastructure, providing residents and visitors with alternative modes of transportation that reduce the reliance on driving. This aspect of the city's design helps minimize exposure to outdoor pollutants, including traffic-related pollution, which can exacerbate allergies and respiratory conditions. Furthermore, several healthcare providers in the area specialize in allergy and asthma treatment, including the George Washington University Hospital and the National Jewish Health. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), and AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), and GSK plc (LON:GSK) also play a significant role in the management of allergies by offering a range of products dedicated to alleviating allergy symptoms.

