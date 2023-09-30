In this article, we will be looking into the 25 best US cities for solo female travelers. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the tourism industry, you can go directly to the 10 Best US Cities for Solo Female Travelers.

Tourism Industry: A Market Analysis

Tourism is one of the biggest industries contributing to the world economy with its fast-paced growth. On August 23, Bloomberg cited a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council which shows that the travel industry is poised to become a major economic powerhouse in the coming decade. It is anticipated to grow to $15.5 trillion in 2033 from a value of $10 trillion in 2019 accounting for over a 50% increase in value.

According to the report, the USA retains its 2019 status as one of the major economies contributing to global travel and tourism in 2023. The US Travel and Tourism industry is forecasted to generate over $2 trillion in GDP for the US economy over the next decade.

Women are major contributors to the travel industry, however there are concerns related to women's safety. On April 6, USA Today reported about an award-winning startup company, Greether, which connects women to verified local guides to have a safer and more informed travel experience. The startup was selected by Expedia Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPE) Accelerator Program that was launched in February 2023 and was named among the 15 most innovative sustainable companies according to the UN World Tourism Organization.

Smart tourism is gaining popularity due to its potential to significantly improve the traveling experience. It integrates modern technology like cloud computing, ICT, mobile communication, AI, and IoT with tourism. It offers improved functionalities like online ticketing, smart security, reservation, online payments, and location tracking and sharing.

Major Players in the Industry

The tourism market is dominated by major players like Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is one of the leading travel companies dominating the global tourism market. On September 25, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its commitment to reach net zero global greenhouse emissions by 2040. The company has released its first climate action plan. The plan comprises two main targets. The major target is to reach net zero global emissions by 2040 and the interim goal is to reduce emissions by 75% in 2030. The plan also focuses on empowering travelers to make sustainable choices and providing suppliers with the necessary support to offer sustainable travel services.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) plans to reach the 2050 net zero emissions goal set by the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism. The company signed the declaration in 2022. The company also announced a joint initiative in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society called Nature Positive Tourism Fund. The fund will be working to identify sustainable and environment-friendly practices to improve travel and tourism while conserving wildlife. It would be a collective effort involving the companies, stakeholders, indigenous communities, and relevant authorities.

On September 28, FTNnews reported that Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) made a $100,000 investment to The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) and Destination Canada to promote tourism in indigenous communities of Canada.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) is among the market leaders in the tourism industry. On September 13, Kayak, a metasearch travel engine owned by Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) announced the launch of their first corporate travel product. Kayak for Business was launched as a free corporate travel solution in 2020. Later Kayak partnered with Blockskye, a company providing blockchain solutions for travel and procurement. The business solution is co-developed by the companies to meet the needs of business travel. The solution offers a complete suite of features including advanced reporting, group booking, ticket management, and integrations with third-party solutions such as calendar, expense, HR, and ERP among others. The Kayak Business Solution aims to provide companies with opportunities to save both time and money, empower their employees, and promote sustainable travel habits in the company.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is among the key players in the tourism industry. As of September 27, it has a market cap of $84.35 billion. On September 27, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced a special promotion where it invited travelers to register for the Shrek Swamp in the Scottish Highlands. The registrations will open starting from October 13. Only one lucky group would be able to spend the night at the highly anticipated Shrek swamp. The stay would be free of cost. Recently Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) allowed vacationers to book a house in Malibu inspired by Mattel Inc’s (NASDAQ:MAT) Barbie Dreamhouse.

Now let’s look into the 35 best US cities for solo female travel.

Our Methodology

To rank the 25 best US cities for solo female travelers, we identified the best US states for solo female travelers as per the 2023 Solo Female Travel Report by the Trusted Housesitters. Considering that the best cities for solo female travelers in the US are likely to be located in the best states identified by the report, we then listed down the cities of those states. To compile our list of best US cities for solo female travelers, we considered two important safety factors: walkability and public transit. Safety is one of the major concerns for solo female travelers while choosing their vacation destination. Cities with better walkability and access to safe public transport are more likely to be considered by female travelers while opting for a vacation spot. We obtained the walkability and public transit scores from Walk Score. Both metrics, walkability and public transit ratings were equally weighted and we computed an average for them out of 10. We have ranked cities in ascending order of their Insider Monkey average score.

25 Best US Cities for Solo Female Travelers

25. Plano, Texas

Walkability Score: 40.5

Transit Score: 14.8

Insider Monkey Score: 2.765

Plano is a city located in North Texas. The vibrant city offers a variety of tourist attractions like Historic Downtown Plano, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, and Interurban Railway Museum among others. It is known for its high-quality amenities and lifestyle. Plano also serves as a retail attraction spot for travelers. Its diverse culture, vibrant people, and the perfect fusion of modern and natural beauty make it a perfect vacation spot. The city is relatively walkable and has more than 16,000 sidewalks with also a variety of public transport options available. It is ranked 25 on our list of the best US cities for solo female travelers.

24. Fort Worth, Texas

Walkability Score: 34.9

Transit Score: 21.6

Insider Monkey Score: 2.825

Fort Worth is located in central North Texas. The city is rich in history, culture, and tourist attractions. Fort Worth has a cultural district that has 6 top-notch museums. Some must-visit attraction spots in Fort Worth include Sundance Square, Stockyards District, Fort Worth Water Garden, and Japanese Garden among others. The city is ranked 24 on our list of the best US cities for solo female travelers.

23. Corpus Christi, Texas

Walkability Score: 40.3

Transit Score: 26.6

Insider Monkey Score: 3.345

Ranked 23 on our list of the best US cities for solo female travelers, the coastal city is located in the southern part of the state on the Gulf of Mexico. It is popular for its beaches, weather, and affordability. Its top attractions include Padre Island National Seashore, the USS Lexington Museum, the Museum of Science and History, beaches, and much more.

22. San Antonio, Texas

Walkability Score: 36.9

Transit Score: 30.9

Insider Monkey Score: 3.39

San Antonio is located in South Central Texas. The second most populous city in Texas is known for its history, culture, and tourist attractions. The city is home to many museums, art galleries, and other historical attraction points. It is known by the church Alamo, the oldest church in America which holds a great historic value. Some other landmarks include Natural Bridge Caverns, cathedrals, and Mission San Jose among others. The San Antonio RiverWalk is among the must-do things while visiting San Antonio. The city is ranked 22 on our list.

21. El Paso, Texas

Walkability Score: 40.4

Transit Score: 28

Insider Monkey Score: 3.42

El Paso is a city in Western Texas located in the northeast of the Mexico-US Border. The city is home to a variety of cultures and is a blend of Mexican and Native American influences. El Paso has several tourist spots including the El Paso Museum of Art, the Holocaust Museum, and Franklin Mountains State Park among others. The city is ranked 21 on our list.

20. Lincoln, Nebraska

Walkability Score: 44.1

Transit Score: 24.3

Insider Monkey Score: 3.42

Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and is great for traveling because of its versatile culture and welcoming community. The University of Nebraska State Museum, Nebraska State Capitol Building, and Sunken Gardens are among the numerous popular attraction spots in the city. The city is ranked at 20 among the best US cities for solo female travelers.

19. Garland, Texas

Walkability Score: 40.2

Transit Score: 29.2

Insider Monkey Score: 3.47

Garland is located in Texas, in the northeast of Dallas. Garland is a walkable and transit-friendly city. It is home to a variety of amenities which makes it a popular vacation destination. Some popular landmarks in Garland are the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Old City Park, and White Rock Lake among others.

18. Omaha, Nebraska

Walkability Score: 48.2

Transit Score: 24

Insider Monkey Score: 3.61

Rank 18 on our list is the largest city, located on the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska. Omaha is a city of strong culture and art. The Durham Museum, Lauritzen Gardens, the Joslyn Art Museum, and the Old Market, are just a few of the popular attractions in Omaha. It is home to the world’s largest indoor desert, a geodesic dome, and an indoor rainforest.

17. Irving, Texas

Walkability Score: 44.8

Transit Score: 28.7

Insider Monkey Score: 3.675

Irving is a city in the state of Texas located northeast of Dallas. It is ranked 17 on our list due to its relatively higher walkability, transit score, and attraction spots. The museums and heritage parks in Irving are a great sight for the vacationers. Irving Art Center, Mustang of Las Colinas, and are some popular places to visit in Irving.

16. Des Moines, Iowa

Walkability Score: 45

Transit Score: 30.1

Insider Monkey Score: 3.755

Des Moines is the capital of Iowa and is located in the central part of Iowa. The versatile vacation destination has a lot to offer to its visitors. The Iowa State Capitol Building with 5 domes, botanical gardens, and the art center are some must-visit places in Des Moines. It is ranked 16 on our list of the best US cities for solo female travelers.

15. Aurora, Colorado

Walkability Score: 42.5

Transit Score: 35.2

Insider Monkey Score: 3.885

Aurora is the third largest city in Colorado. It is home to seven golf courses, a reservoir beach, hiking trails, and a sports park. The major attraction spots in the city are Southlands, Vintage Theatre, Aurora History Museum, Reservoir Beach. It is ranked 15 on our list. It is relatively walkable and has a good public bus system and a rail that connects it to the neighboring cities.

14. Houston, Texas

Walkability Score: 47.5

Transit Score: 36.2

Insider Monkey Score: 4.185

Houston is a large metropolitan city located in Texas. The city is popular for its culture and for being a culinary center. It has more than 11,000 restaurants. The museum district in the city has 19 museums that are located within walking distance of each other. Its art, culture, historical value, and modern blend make it one of the best US cities to visit. It is relatively walkable with a bus. Biking can be another way to get around the city. It is ranked 14 on our list of the best US cities for solo female travelers.

13. Dallas, Texas

Walkability Score: 46

Transit Score: 38.9

Insider Monkey Score: 4.245

Dallas is a modern metropolitan city in Texas. It serves as a commercial as well as cultural hub in the region. Bishop Arts District, John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, The Sixth Floor Museum, Dallas Botanical Garden, Six Flags Over Texas, AT&T Stadium, Reunion Tower, and Stone Street Gardens are just some of the places that make Dallas a popular vacation spot.

12. Denver, Colorado

Walkability Score: 61.2

Transit Score: 44.6

Insider Monkey Score: 5.29

Denver is the capital of Colorado located in the South Platte River Valley, on the eastern edge of the Great Plains. It is an old metropolitan city and a hub for vacationers who would like to explore rocky mountains. The major attraction spots in the city are Mount Evans, Coors Field, Botanical Gardens, and Denver Art Museums. The vibrant city is a vacation hub for all those seeking adventure, culture, and history.

11. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Walkability Score: 60.4

Transit Score: 46.4

Insider Monkey Score: 5.34

Saint Paul is the capital of Minnesota located on the east bank of the Mississippi River, across from Minneapolis. It is home to the Science Museum of Minnesota, with its dinosaur specimens and captivating theater. The popular spots for vacationers in Saint Paul are the Cathedral of Saint Paul, Minnesota State Fair, Science Museum, Grand Avenue, and Museum of Art. Ranked 11 on our list, Saint Paul has a relatively high walkability and transit score.

