25 Best Websites to Find Remote Jobs in 2024

Remote Work: Popular in 2024 or Not?

Remote work saw a major increase during the pandemic, with the percentage of full workdays conducted remotely in the US soaring from about 6% to over 50% in the spring of 2020. However, since then, it has gradually declined, stabilizing at around 28% by early 2023. Despite some CEOs publicly advocating for a return to the office, a new survey reveals that executives anticipate remote work to continue expanding. This anticipation aligns with employee preferences and the continuous improvement of remote work technology. Notably, both hybrid and fully remote work arrangements are expected to increase over the next five years.

Hence, in 2023, we observed a notable increase in the adoption of flexible work arrangements among US companies, with the percentage offering flexibility rising from 51% to 62%. However, despite this positive trend, a major portion (38%) of employers still maintain a preference for in-person work, indicating that the debate surrounding flexible and remote work is far from resolved and is likely to continue into 2024.

For example, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), the ubiquitous video conferencing platform, implemented a hybrid work model in 2023, requiring employees within 50 miles of company offices to return for two days per week. Despite Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s integral role in facilitating remote work during the pandemic, the company believes a structured hybrid approach fosters better collaboration and innovation.

While some may find irony in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s decision, the decision highlights the evolving nature of remote work policies post-pandemic. Capitalizing on its own platform, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) aims to maintain connectivity among dispersed teams while promoting in-person interaction for enhanced productivity.

Forecasts for 2024 also suggest a potential increase in office occupancy as some CEOs advocate for return-to-office mandates, citing benefits such as enhanced collaboration. This stance, exemplified by companies like Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), which threatened termination for non-compliance, conflicts with the desires of many employees who value the flexibility remote work provides, potentially leading to labor shortages if not addressed effectively.

Despite these threatening situation, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s remote work options persist despite recent controversies over return-to-office policies. As of October 2023, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s job site advertised over 500 full-time and 300 part-time roles, with some offering virtual or hybrid work arrangements. Despite mandates for in-office work, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) maintains a remote jobs page, allowing discussions on remote work during the interview process. Salaries for remote roles vary based on location and position. For instance, an Area Manager II in Ohio could earn $61,400 to $100,000 annually, while a Senior Project Manager's salary ranges from $121,000 to $235,200 per year. Operations Engineer roles offer $48,600 to $93,500 annually. Though Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) requires most corporate employees to work in-office three times weekly, some roles permit remote or hybrid work setups.

Despite challenges and resistance, there is a growing recognition of the benefits of remote work among employees, with 63% indicating willingness to accept pay cuts for the advantages it offers. Consequently, there is an anticipated increase in the adoption of flexible work options by the end of 2024, driven by the need for talent retention and organizational growth. As the landscape continues to evolve, companies must adapt by fostering supportive environments, leveraging technologies like AI, and investing in training for managers to navigate the complexities of the changing work dynamics.

How to Find a Remote Job with No Experience?

Finding a remote job with no experience requires a proactive approach and highlighting transferable skills. Start by identifying your strengths, such as communication, organization, or problem-solving abilities. Tailor your resume to showcase relevant experiences, even if they're from volunteer work, internships, or academic projects. Utilize online job boards, freelance platforms, and professional networking sites like LinkedIn to search for entry-level remote positions or internships. Consider gaining skills through online courses or certifications to bolster your qualifications. Networking with professionals in your desired field can also lead to job opportunities or valuable advice. Lastly, be persistent, patient, and open to starting with lower-paying or part-time positions to gain experience and build your remote career path.

25 Best Websites to Find Remote Jobs in 2024

Methodology

To list the best websites for find remote jobs in 2024, we relied on reviews for these individual websites on Reddit. We identified companies that were repeatedly described as having helped individuals get jobs online for remote work. Based on the frequency of mentions of these websites, we have given each website a score out of 50. Hence, the list is based on consensus and is presented in an ascending order.

25. Freelancermap.com

IM Score: 12

Freelancermap is one of the websites to find remote jobs in 2024 for free with its extensive project database, spanning over 12,900 opportunities. With more than 17 years of experience, it streamlines the process for both freelancers and companies, saving valuable time. The platform's matchmaking system notifies freelancers of suitable projects, while also suggesting relevant opportunities.

24. Toptal.com

IM Score: 14

Toptal operates as a worldwide remote company offering a freelancing platform. It connects businesses with professionals in software engineering, design, finance, product management, and project management. Notably, the company operates without a central headquarters, facilitating its global reach. This also explains why it is also one of the best websites for find remote jobs in 2024 in India.

23. Landing.jobs

IM Score: 15

On this website, job seekers can easily sign up, showcase their skills, and negotiate their daily rates directly with employers. The platform's thorough evaluation ensures a fit with the community, leading to tailored job matches.

22. Outsourcely

IM Score: 16

Outsourcely presents a compelling alternative for remote work seekers with its unique features. The absence of fees for freelancers is a major draw, ensuring they keep all their earnings. Plus, its affordable membership plan grants access to beneficial perks like video and voice attachments to stand out in applications.

21. Wellfound

IM Score: 17

With over 130,000 remote jobs available, Wellfound provides a comprehensive platform tailored for remote job seekers and recruiters alike. It simplifies the remote job search by allowing candidates to express their preferences for remote work culture and time zones, while showcasing their skills through assessments and video profiles.

20. Dribble

IM Score: 18

Dribbble is an exceptional platform for remote work for web designers owing to its focus on digital design and its expansive global reach. Designers showcase their portfolios, making it easy for employers to browse and hire talent from anywhere. With features like job boards and team accounts, it facilitates connections between employers and remote workers seamlessly.

19. Gun.io

IM Score: 18

By connecting companies with high-caliber developers vetted by senior professionals rather than just recruiters or AI, Gun.io ensures swift matches with skilled individuals ready to contribute. Offering flexible engagements ranging from part-time to full-time commitments, businesses can easily scale their teams according to project requirements.

18. Virtual Vocations

IM Score: 19

Virtual Vocations is a hub for remote work seekers as it offers a curated database of legitimate telecommuting opportunities. Founded by Laura Spawn and Adam Spawn in 2007, their personal journey of fighting with online job scams led to the creation of a platform that prioritizes authenticity and accessibility.

17. Skip the Drive

IM Score: 24

Offering a simple search interface, users can effortlessly explore a plethora of job opportunities without the hassle of registration or fees. With listings from startups to Fortune 500 companies, SkipTheDrive ensures access to diverse and reputable employers. Employers can also easily post job openings to target their desired audience effectively.

16. Jobspresso

IM Score: 25

With over 15,000 remote workers benefiting from daily job updates on social media platforms, job seekers on Jobspresso can effortlessly stay informed. Additionally, employers can tap into a vast pool of talent, accessing a resume database of over 5,000 candidates.

15. Remote in Europe

IM Score: 27

Remote in Europe is Europeans’ go-to destination for finding remote work opportunities tailored specifically for European residents. Founded by Andrei, a seasoned remote worker, this platform addresses the frustration of sifting through job listings that don't consider European applicants. Unlike generic job boards, Remote in Europe offers curated listings across various categories, ensuring relevance and accessibility.

14. Career Vault

IM Score: 28

Career Vault is repeatedly described as the perfect website for finding remote job opportunities across different sectors including software, product, design, data, sales, marketing, support, and writing. Trusted by leading companies globally, the website offers a seamless experience for over 21000 job seekers and employers with exploring the latest remote jobs by entering your email.

13. Monster.com

IM Score: 29

Established in 1999 through the merger of The Monster Board and Online Career Centre, Monster.com is an important global employment website. As a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a Dutch multinational human resource consulting firm, its headquarters are located in Weston, Massachusetts. With a vast reach, Monster.com provides job seekers and employers with a platform to connect, facilitating opportunities that make it one of the best places to find remote jobs in 2024.

12. We Work Remotely

IM Score: 30

We Work Remotely is one of the best places to find remote work opportunities that connects job seekers and employers worldwide. With over 32,000 remote jobs posted, it offers a diverse range of roles across various industries. With a trusted reputation, We Work Remotely serves as a hub for both individuals seeking meaningful work and leading companies embracing remote talent.

11. Jobgether

IM Score: 32

Jobgether is a platform that connects remote job seekers with employers through virtual events, enabling meaningful interactions in real-time. It utilizes advanced technology to streamline the recruitment process, offering features like video interviews, resume submissions, and networking opportunities.

