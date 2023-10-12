In this article, we talk about the 25 cities with the best climate in the world year-round. If you would like to skip our detailed analysis of climate change and its impact on the economy, you can directly go to the 5 Cities With the Best Climate in the World Year-Round.

Climate change has led to a rise in average global temperatures, along with an increase in extreme weather events like floods, hurricanes, and wildfires. The oceans are getting warmer, and the ice sheets are getting thinner, making many pleasant cities increasingly unlivable. Extreme summers and winters have both become common in the US due to the changing global conditions, making it much harder to find cities that offer a standard range of temperatures. The world is in a state of climate emergency, and as the call for better policies intensifies, so does the search for cities that offer the best climate in the world year-round.

Research has showcased that increasing temperatures and high air pollution can negatively impact the productivity of workers, limiting the hours people can effectively perform their jobs. Industries that regularly expose workers to heat, such as construction, agriculture, or landscaping, are especially considered ‘high-risk’ in this scenario. Studies have shown that workers in these industries are prone to reducing their work hours when temperatures rise beyond 89.6° F. Just a few workers consistently leaving work early may create massive negative impacts on the economy, also affecting the profitability of ‘high-risk’ businesses.

In order to put up protection against these elements, businesses need to consider policy measures that will help incentivize employees to continue working despite climate-related barriers. Climate-controlled workspaces should be established wherever they can, and in industries where that’s not an option, employers may often consider increasing wages as a form of incentive. In addition, if a corporation contributes to climate change as a whole, it’s also becoming a part of the long-term solution to the drastic problem of climate change.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, having bought 10.9 gigawatts of clean power in just 2022 alone. The retail giant has made a pledge to use renewable energy as a power source for 100% of its operations by 2025. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has more than 150 wind and solar farms and over 200 on-site rooftop solar facilities. The company is currently operating almost 400 renewable energy projects in 22 countries, having adopted this method of decarbonization because of its rapid scalability.

In the list of giant tech corporations working on climate sustainability, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is joined by companies like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). According to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the usage of their electric vehicles helped their customers avoid 5.0 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the year 2020 alone. The company has also provided disaster relief for regions that have experienced extreme weather events, along with delivering clean power solutions to many critical sites through the use of solar panels. In the year 2022, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) sold almost 1.3 million electric vehicles globally, making them an industry leader in sustainable transportation.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is working on not just reducing its own carbon footprint but also helping its customers achieve the same thing. The corporation is focusing on using AI to develop sustainability initiatives that help alleviate the negative impacts of farming, which is also a high-risk profession due to climate change. The FarmBeats project reduces the costs of agriculture while simultaneously increasing productivity. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) also aims to become carbon-negative and water positive by 2030. The company has created a $1 billion fund to invest in innovative technologies with the potential for ‘measurable climate impact’.

The idea of ‘going green’ has also opened up multiple climate investment opportunities within cities, with even the World Bank coming out with studies on how private investment can be catalyzed in climate-smart cities. Businesses can become critical contributors to strengthening the economic infrastructure of the cities they’re located in, which in turn, helps build better resilience towards extreme weather events. General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) has created a multi-million dollar climate equity fund that aims at building the resilience of local communities in the fight against climate change.

Through its fund, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is also funding non-profit organizations working in the climate equity domain, especially those focusing on a community level. These efforts by General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) have expanded access to employment opportunities, which has strengthened neighborhoods as a result. As businesses and city governments continue to find creative ways to fund climate progress, people are looking to shift toward cities that offer more favorable climates throughout the year. Keeping that demand in view, here are the 25 cities with the best climate in the world year-round.

25 Cities with the Best Climate in the World Year Round

Our Methodology

In order to formulate the list of cities with the best climate throughout the year, we have taken into consideration the 2021 STC Climate Index by Global Residence Index. By taking the average of several years, they have ranked cities based on several factors, such as the number of months between 64.4°F and 86°F, the number of days above 89.6°F, and the number of days below 32°F. Using measures like these, the cities have been ranked on an index from 0 to 1, with 1 being the perfect climate to live in. The temperature range has been set keeping in view optimal temperatures for ‘work days’ instead of ‘vacation days’.

Based on all of these elements, here are the 25 cities with the best climate in the world year-round:

25. San Francisco, USA

Climate Index: 0.74

The city’s closeness to the Pacific Ocean plays one of the key roles in maintaining moderate temperatures. The weather stays relatively stable and cool, making it one of the top US cities with the best year-round climate. The city is known for having a Mediterranean climate except for the hot and dry summers, which are much better due to the cold water of the Pacific.

24. Algiers, Algeria

Climate Index: 0.75

While many think that Algiers may have a desert-like climate, the city actually stays between 64.4°F and 86°F from March to November. This is the general trend, with the exception of August, which tends to be very hot. But unlike other parts of Algeria, Algiers does not have extreme temperatures and showcases all four seasons. Rain is also common, and the city is generally described as having a cold climate but a hot sun.

23. Cairo, Egypt

Climate Index: 0.76

Cairo is a fascinating city because it offers a mixture of Mediterranean and desert-like climates. One thing that remains constant throughout the year is the amount of rain, staying minimal. The best part is the winter months, which remain quite pleasant, far away from any freezing temperatures.

22. Barcelona, Spain

Climate Index: 0.76

Barcelona is constantly ranked as one of the best cities in Spain to live in, and its weather has a huge role to play in this. The hottest month is August, and even then, the temperature will generally go as high as 85°F. The weather is pleasant year-round, making Barcelona one of the cities with the best climate.

21. Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Climate Index: 0.77

Gibraltar is a popular tourist location, greatly revered for its weather as well. Like many other cities on this list, August is the warmest month in the region, with an average temperature of 76°F. The Gibraltar Rock is one of the main elements that protects the territory from extreme bouts of both winter and summer.

20. Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Climate Index: 0.77

Tegucigalpa offers a temperate climate with very mild variations throughout the year, which is a plus point for individuals who may be looking for weather consistency. Famous for its well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture, Tegucigalpa is one of the cities with the best climate in the world all year round.

19. Amman, Jordan

Climate Index: 0.77

The highest average temperature in Amman goes up to 89.6°F, while other parts of the country can feel much hotter. This is what sets the capital apart from the rest of the cities. Summers can feel hot but remain relatively pleasant due to low humidity levels.

18. Caracas, Venezuela

Climate Index: 0.77

Even though Caracas is situated within a tropical climate zone, its position of altitude offers it a spring-like climate throughout the year. The city is much cooler than the rest of the country, but it also provides a varied range of temperatures. Any day can get hotter or rainier, so there’s a little more range in terms of the weather.

17. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Climate Index: 0.79

Addis Ababa has a subtropical climate, with summers that are warm but not hot and winters that are very mild. There is little variation in temperature throughout the year, although rain becomes more common from June to September, which may also be regarded as the monsoon months.

16. Montevideo, Uruguay

Climate Index: 0.79

Montevideo has a temperate climate, with warm summers that leave the water pleasant enough to swim in. The summer months may also get the occasional afternoon thunderstorms, which slightly change the weather. The city receives a lot of rain, almost eight to ten days per month, but non-rainy days offer a significant amount of sun. These elements help the city strike the perfect balance between showers and sunlight.

15. Beirut, Lebanon

Climate Index: 0.79

The general climate is subtropical, with both winters and summers remaining relatively clear. The city does see separate seasons, but the temperatures remain pleasant throughout the year, never getting too extreme. This is why Beirut is 15th on the list of the cities with the best climate in the world throughout the year.

14. Guatemala City, Guatemala

Climate Index: 0.81

Guatemala City has a warm, spring-like temperature throughout the year. The high altitude is what helps the city maintain a moderate climate. The variation is very little, not even enough to distinguish heavily between hot and cold seasons. The warmest days can go up to 80°F.

13. Casablanca, Morocco

Climate Index: 0.83

One can thank the cool currents of the Atlantic for the moderate temperature in Casablanca. The rainfall follows the Mediterranean pattern, with the summer months seeing almost none. Winters are mild, and both spring and autumn tend to be pleasantly warm.

12. Lisbon, Portugal

Climate Index: 0.83

Lisbon is situated on what we know as the Gulf Stream, meaning there are no ‘off-seasons’ in the city. The weather remains pleasant and favorable throughout the year, especially in the spring and autumn months. The mild temperature has made the city super popular with tourists because they can enjoy their activities any time of the year.

11. Limassol, Cyprus

Climate Index: 0.84

Many regard the weather in Limassol as one of the best things about the city, as it remains mild throughout the year. Most days are sunny, making the city quite perfect for those who seek the outdoor lifestyle of the Mediterranean way of living.

10. Cape Town, South Africa

Climate Index: 0.84

Cape Town has a Mediterranean climate with vast amounts of rain from June to August, but the temperature never gets too extreme. The best part about the city is that its environment offers activities throughout the year, in both winter and summer.

9. Santiago, Chile

Climate Index: 0.85

The evenings in Santiago tend to be cooler, even during the summer months. The winters can get moist, but average temperatures in summer don’t go above 67.1°F, keeping the overall climate pretty mild. This moderate range makes Santiago one of the cities with the best climate in South America.

8. Lima, Peru

Climate Index: 0.85

Many would be surprised to find Lima on the list because this is the second-largest desert city in the world after Cairo. However, the cold Humboldt Current in the Peruvian and Chilean waters regulates the temperature in this city. It ensures that the winters maintain some level of warmth and the summers some level of cool.

7. Luanda, Angola

Climate Index: 0.86

In the case of Luanda, it’s the cool Benguela Current that moderates the temperature. One of the most prominent effects of this current is that it prevents much of the moisture from condensing into rain, saving the area from large chunks of rainfall. The cool ocean breeze also keeps the humidity in check, keeping the city's climate mildly tropical.

6. Johannesburg, South Africa

Climate Index: 0.86

The climate in Johannesburg is mainly dominated by the summer season, but one that isn’t too humid or hot. While there is a good amount of sunshine throughout the year, the summer months can also get pretty rainy, which balances out the prolonged season.

Click to continue reading and find out the 5 Cities with the Best Climate in the World Year-Round.

