In this article, we will cover the 25 cities with best public transportation in the world. This article will cover recent trends in the transportation industry and navigate through the contribution of significant players in enhancing the public transportation system.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global public transportation market was valued at $214.54 billion in 2022. The global public transportation market is expected to grow to $374.15 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Growing environmental concerns due to traffic congestion, technological advancements, and rapid urbanization, contribute to the increase in investment in public Transport. Public transport consists of rail, road, and air transport. Road transport comprised the highest segment, holding more than 55% of the market share.

According to the report, the Asia Pacific holds the largest global market share of 4o% in the public transport industry. Europe is home to the second-largest public transport network and is expected to experience positive growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

What Is Happening In the Public Transport Industry?

Technology is changing the blueprint of the public transport industry. Public authorities have recognized the need for systems to be automated to cater to the large demand for public transport by increasing efficiency and minimizing costs. On June 22, the Biometric Update reported that the Indonesian Government is on the run to develop a facial recognition system. This system will enable the automated identification of passengers, reducing the time required to verify passengers.

On July 17, the Bus-News reported that the Budapest Public Transit Network has integrated Switchio's cEMV payment technology into its transit network. The app is highly convenient for passengers, requiring no prior registration or downloading. Passengers must scan their cards or devices on the digital payment terminal to pay. This initiative reduces the hassle of cash payments and is highly efficient.

On July 20, Euronews reported Hitachi is launching a smart mobility app in Genoa, Italy. The app incorporates AI, allowing people to pre-book and pay for rides on the city's public transport network. The AI allows for seamless journeys and efficient transport systems catering to the growing demand.

Automation in the Public Transit industry is wider than eliminating the need for manual cash payments. On August 18, News4jax reported the launch of a driverless bus service in San Francisco. The autonomous shuttle service is supposed to travel through a fixed route around Treasure Island. The project's scope is still limited to assessing safety risks before it is launched for widespread use.

It is no surprise that the smart transportation market is flourishing. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global smart transportation market was valued at $110.53 billion in 2o22. The global smart transportation market is expected to grow to $285.12 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.

The integration and use of technology is blurring the lines between the public and private sector. The public sector is now open to sourcing efficient systems from public and private limited companies. The private sector has a lot to offer to the public transportation system. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) leads the transportation industry, offering solutions to enhance the public transit system. Other notable companies include Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Alstom SA (OTC:ALSMY).

On May 10, NJ Transit reported its partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). The pilot program, Access Link Riders Choice pilot program, between the three partners is aimed to enhance the public transport experience with reduced waiting and trip times through a reservation system. The system will allow Access Link users to receive rides through Uber and Lyft if an Access Link Vehicle is unavailable or has a longer waiting time. As of now, the pilot project is to run for a year; the success of the project will determine the continuity and expansion of the project. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are among the best Transport as a Service (Taas) stocks.

On June 1, Accesswire reported a partnership between Spare and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). The two companies have come together to provide transit agencies access to Uber's drivers. The partnership has successfully been launched in Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). Spare's cloud-based platform allows easy monitoring of fleets. The database also enables systematic handling of rides during peak hours.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Via Transportation have recently signed a new partnership, as reported by Via Transportation on June 27. The partners aim to cater to as many riders as possible. The integration allows Uber drivers to use Via-powered paratransit and micro transit options, creating room for more rides. Via Transportation has as its goal to enhance its operations by making use of existing fleet operators and non dedicated services like Uber. The company hopes this will enhance the efficacy of the public transportation network.

Alstom SA (OTC:ALSMY) is a French company operating in the railroad industry. The company works directly with the rail transport industry in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company provides movers, metros, light rails, computer trains, locomotive trains, and digital solutions. On June 6, the Railway-News reported that the company has provided a new Metropolis Metro car for the Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB). The new metro has a built-in smart information system and is highly sustainable.

Technology enhances the efficacy of public transport systems. With millions of people relying on public transport systems for commute and mobility, It is imperative that city authorities continue to invest in technologically advanced solutions and keep their infrastructures updated. With that, let's take a look at some of the cities with the best public transport systems in the world.

25 Cities with Best Public Transportation In The World

Our Methodology

We acquired public transit indices from the Oliver Wyman Forum for our methodology. The Oliver Wyman Forum included the following indices to rank the cities with the best public transport system: the Urban Mobility Readiness Index, the Sustainable Mobility Index, and the Public Transit Index.

The Public Transit Index was determined considering information such as the public transit density, public transit efficiency, utilization rate, and the extent to which the public transit systems innovate to prevent losing to competition from the private sector. The Sustainability Index refers to the extent to which the city authorities invest in cleaner and environment-friendly mobility systems. Lastly, the Urban Mobility Readiness Index considered the readiness of cities to adapt to future mobility trends in terms of innovation, system efficiency, and social impact.

For our ranking, we decided to implement a weighted sum ranking system. Our hypothesis was based on the assumption that the most important and relevant index of the three is the Public Transit Index, as it spreads across the efficacy of the public transit system and the usage density, which is highly relevant to our title. Therefore, we decided to dedicate a weight of 2 to the Public Transit Index. Next in line, the Urban Readiness Index and Sustainability Index were deemed significant indicators of the prospects of the public transit system in a city. Hence, we included them in our rankings as well but assigned them a weight of 1. Upon applying the weights, we then added all the values together to come up with their Insider Monkey Score.

The Oliver Wyman indices ranked cities and, therefore, the cities that were ranked higher in all three indices are placed higher on our list as well. A lower Insider Monkey Score corresponds to a higher overall ranking across all three indices, with priority given to the Public Transit Index, and therefore a better public transportation system.

25 Cities with Best Public Transportation In The World

25. Dublin, Ireland

UMR Index: 32

Sustainable Mobility Index: 13

Public Transit Index: 28

Insider Monkey Score: 101

With an Insider Monkey Score of 101, Dublin stands among the cities with the best public transport systems. While Dublin does not own an underground transit system, the city boasts one of the most efficient transit networks and routes.

Some of the most prominent companies in the transportation industry include Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), and Alstom SA (OTC:ALSMY).

24. Chicago, United States

UMR Index: 12

Sustainable Mobility Index: 29

Public Transit Index: 20

Insider Monkey Score: 101

Chicago boasts 129 bus routes and 8 "L" trains in the city. With an Insider Monkey Score of 101, Chicago stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

23. Beijing, China

UMR Index: 29

Sustainable Mobility Index: 16

Public Transit Index: 27

Insider Monkey Score: 99

With an Insider Monkey Score of 99, Beijing stands among the cities with the best public transport systems. The major types of public transport include subways, buses, and taxis. The public transit network in Beijing is one of the largest public transit networks in the world.

22. Milan, Italy

UMR Index: 31

Sustainable Mobility Index: 28

Public Transit Index: 18

Insider Monkey Score: 95

Milan, the fashion capital of the world, owns over 80 local bus lines. The major forms of public transport include trams, subways, and buses. The public transit network in Milan makes traveling around the city easy and cheap. With an Insider Monkey Score of 95, Milan stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

21. Moscow, Russia

UMR Index: 34

Sustainable Mobility Index: 31

Public Transit Index: 15

Insider Monkey Score: 95

The major forms of public transport in Moscow include buses, trams, and trolleybuses. With an Insider Monkey Score of 95, Moscow stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

20. Madrid, Spain

UMR Index: 20

Sustainable Mobility Index: 14

Public Transit Index: 26

Insider Monkey Score: 86

To cater to the tourist population, Spain's public transport system is pretty efficient, incorporating all the major tourist attractions as stops. Madrid also boasts one of the cheapest public transit systems. With an Insider Monkey Score of 86, Madrid stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

19. Washington, D.C., United States

UMR Index: 14

Sustainable Mobility Index: 21

Public Transit Index: 24

Insider Monkey Score: 83

With an Insider Monkey Score of 83, Washington, D.C. stands among the cities with the best public transport systems. The public transport system in Washington, D.C. is one of the most technologically advanced public transit networks in the world.

18. Barcelona, Spain

UMR Index: 24

Sustainable Mobility Index: 17

Public Transit Index: 21

Insider Monkey Score: 83

Barcelona is not only one of the most beautiful cities in the world, it is also home to one of the most efficient public transit systems. Acquiring the Barcelona city pass can allow people to use Barcelona's public transport for free. The pass saves money and time for people wanting to visit the city and its popular destinations.

17. Vancouver, Canada

UMR Index: 22

Sustainable Mobility Index: 15

Public Transit Index: 22

Insider Monkey Score: 81

The public transit network in Vancouver is made of buses, the SkyTrain, the SeaBus, and the West Coast Express Commuter train service. With an Insider Monkey Score of 81, Vancouver stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

16. Sydney, Australia

UMR Index: 21

Sustainable Mobility Index: 26

Public Transit Index: 14

Insider Monkey Score: 75

The public transit network in Sydney is highly efficient and comprises trains, light rail, buses, and ferries. The public transit network in Sydney owns a unified ticketing system, Opal. With an Insider Monkey Score of 75, Sydney stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

15. New York, United States

UMR Index: 11

Sustainable Mobility Index: 23

Public Transit Index: 13

Insider Monkey Score: 60

The public transit network in New York is one of the most extensive public transport networks in the world. With an Insider Monkey Score of 60, New York stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

14. San Francisco, United States

UMR Index: 1

Sustainable Mobility Index: 22

Public Transit Index: 16

Insider Monkey Score: 55

The public transit network in San Francisco ranks "1" in the Urban Mobility Readiness index, indicating the willingness of the authorities to adapt to innovation and advanced technology. The public transit network in San Francisco comprises buses, trains, cable cars, and the F-line streetcar. The public transit network in San Francisco is one of the best public transport networks in the world.

13. Seoul, South Korea

UMR Index: 19

Sustainable Mobility Index: 12

Public Transit Index: 12

Insider Monkey Score: 55

With an Insider Monkey Score of 55, Seoul stands among the cities with the best public transport systems. Buses are the major and most popular forms of public transport in Seoul. Next in line, taxis and the subway are also highly popular in the city.

12. Munich, Germany

UMR Index: 7

Sustainable Mobility Index: 7

Public Transit Index: 17

Insider Monkey Score: 48

Like Berlin, Munich is also home to an extensive and efficient public transport system. The public transport network in Munich consists of underground trains, suburban trains, trams, buses, and the S-Bahn.

11. Paris, France

UMR Index: 9

Sustainable Mobility Index: 20

Public Transit Index: 8

Insider Monkey Score: 45

Paris, a popular tourist destination, is home to one of the best public transport networks in the world. The public transport network in Paris consists of the Metro, trams, and the suburban express train.

10. Tokyo, Japan

UMR Index: 15

Sustainable Mobility Index: 11

Public Transit Index: 7

Insider Monkey Score: 40

Tokyo is home to an extensive underground railway network. The rail network is also the most used public transport in Tokyo. Additionally, the railway system in Tokyo is highly profitable, allowing great investment in improving existing systems.

9. London, United Kingdom

UMR Index: 10

Sustainable Mobility Index: 8

Public Transit Index: 10

Insider Monkey Score: 38

London, an economic hub, is home to one of the best public transit networks in the world. The major form of public transport in the city is the London Underground rapid transit system. With an Insider Monkey Score of 38, London stands among the cities with the best public transport systems.

8. Berlin, Germany

UMR Index: 8

Sustainable Mobility Index: 10

Public Transit Index: 9

Insider Monkey Score: 36

The public transit network in Berlin comprises underground trains, light rail trains, buses, and trams. The city has over 150 bus stops across the city. The demand for the use of public transport is really high in Berlin, indicating a dire need for rapid tech advancements.

7. Oslo, Norway

UMR Index: 18

Sustainable Mobility Index: 1

Public Transit Index: 6

Insider Monkey Score: 31

Oslo ranks 1 on the sustainability mobility index, indicating that the public transit network in Oslo is headed in the right direction to be able to meet future demand. All the forms of public transport are included using one ticketing system, making the public transit network in Oslo highly efficient.

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

UMR Index: 6

Sustainable Mobility Index: 2

Public Transit Index: 11

Insider Monkey Score: 30

The public transit system in Amsterdam is known for its efficiency. The city authorities heavily invest in making the system a sustainable solution. The public transit system includes metros, buses, trams, ferries, and trains.

Companies that are leading innovation in the transportation space include Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), and Alstom SA (OTC:ALSMY).

