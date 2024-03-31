In this article, we will be covering the 25 cities with the least amount of time lost to traffic. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Cities with the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic.

Traffic Analysis Across Metros

As reported by INRIX, the trend of hybrid work during the pandemic resulted in a reduced number of trips in metro areas globally. As 2021 commenced, the vehicle volumes and travel times started to rise again. Between 2021 and 2022 in the United States, downtown trips increased in Washington DC by 23%, New York by 17%, and Houston by 11%. During the same period, the highest trip increases in Germany took place in Koln, Berlin, and Frankfurt. In the UK, Birmingham trips rose by 2%.

However, the levels still lag behind the pre-pandemic statistics through many downtowns. The use of public transportation in urban areas has also been low as compared to 2019. Countries with the most efficient public transportation have been previously discussed. In 2022, the highest traffic delay times by city were witnessed in London, Chicago, Paris, Boston, and Bogota.

With soaring vehicular traffic, congestion has emerged as a major concern. To have a metro-level understanding of congestion globally, you can view the most congested cities in the world. Apart from the general inconvenience caused to the drivers, congestion bears economic costs. In this regard, the time lost as a result of congestion is one of the fundamental costs. This is evident from the breakdown of lost hours in 2022 which is 51 hours in the United States, 80 hours in the United Kingdom, and 40 hours in Germany. Another significant cost pertains to fuel. The highest fuel cost amounting to $756 was recorded in the United Kingdom, followed by $651 in Germany, and $546 in the United States. The most expensive cities to drive through in 2023 were reported to be Paris, London, Zurich, Athens, Lausanne, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, and Chicago.

Story continues

Transport Infrastructure in the US

Based on the time lost to traffic, the United States hosts some of the least congested cities globally. The Federal Highway Administration allocates funding of approximately $7 billion to support transportation agencies in planning, designing, and maintaining bridges and structures in the country. Additionally, companies that contribute to improved infrastructure for transport in the country include Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL), Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA), and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Let’s take a look at what these firms have been up to.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) offers transportation solutions across the US which include infrastructure projects for bridges, roads, and highways. On February 26, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) reported that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has awarded two highway projects totaling $78 million to its Road and Highway Builders, LLC (RHB) subsidiary. This includes the $49 million NDOT 3996 Lohantan project, which was planned to start in late February, and the $29 million NDOT 4501 Tonopah project, which will be completed in 2024.

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in America. The company engages in developing urban and rural transit programs for the country. On January 31, Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) reported that it was awarded a contract worth almost $55 million by the City of Tucson. This project aims to widen Grant Road from Palo Verde to Venice to improve traffic flow in Tucson. It has been expected to start in April 2024, while the completion is slated for December 2026.

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) is based in Canada and has worked on numerous roadway projects in Canada, Australia, and the United States. On March 11, the company reported that it will be offering its services for the redevelopment of the City of Pleasanton’s Main Street. The redevelopment will be adding retail and office spaces as well as 200 units of multi-family apartments and has been planned to start in fall 2024. Integrated architecture, engineering, and landscape architecture services will be offered by Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for this purpose.

You can also take a look at the largest construction companies in the US. Keeping the aforementioned context in mind, let’s move to the 25 cities with the least amount of time lost to traffic.

25 Cities with the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic

25 Cities with the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 25 cities with the least amount of time lost to traffic, we sourced data from the INTRIX Global Traffic Scorecard and the TomTom Traffic Index. The INTREX Global Traffic Scorecard gives a mobility analysis for more than 1000 cities through the unique commuting patterns within each metro area. Simultaneously, the TomTom Traffic Index covers traffic data of 387 cities in 55 countries. We have incorporated both sources to include cities with the least amount of time lost to traffic from the latest available year. The list is in descending order of the average time lost to traffic per driver in the respective cities, for the latest available year.

25 Cities with the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic

25. Beloit, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Beloit is a city situated in Rock County, Wisconsin. In 2022, 2 hours were lost to traffic in the city. Furthermore, the cost of congestion per driver was recorded at $41.

24. Kuwait City, Kuwait

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Kuwait City is located on the south shore of Kuwait Bay on the Persian Gulf and ranks as another city with the least time lost to traffic. The city lost 2 hours to congestion in 2022.

23. Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Umm Al Quwain is the capital of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain in the UAE. In 2022, the number of hours lost to traffic in the city was 2.

22. Toledo, Spain

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Toledo serves as a city and municipality of Spain. The city ranks as one of the cities with the least amount of time lost to traffic since it lost only 2 hours in this regard in 2022.

21. Daventry, United Kingdom

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Daventry is situated in Northamptonshire, England. According to the INTRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, 2 hours were lost to congestion in Daventry in 2022.

20. Cumberland, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Allegany County in Maryland hosts the US city of Cumberland. While the time lost to traffic was recorded at 2 hours in 2022, $41 was the cost of congestion per driver in the city.

19. Pueblo, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Pueblo is a US city located in the state of Colorado. The amount of time lost to traffic in Pueblo was recorded at 2 hours in 2022.

18. Appleton, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Situated in Outagamie, Calumet, and Winnebago counties in Wisconsin, Appleton ranks as another city where less time is lost to traffic. The city’s cost of congestion per driver is $41.

17. Kalamazoo, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Kalamazoo is positioned in the southwest region of Michigan. The city lost 2 hours to traffic in 2022 while the year-over-year change in the lost hours was recorded at 20%.

16. Evansville, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

The city of Evansville is located in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, and ranks as another city with comparatively less congestion in terms of the time duration lost to traffic. Lost hours were recorded at 2 for the city in 2022.

15. Peoria, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Peoria is a US city located on the Illinois River. In 2022, 2 hours were lost as a result of traffic and congestion in the city.

14. Flint, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 2 Hours

Flint ranks as one of the 25 cities with the least amount of time lost to traffic as evident from its 2 lost hours in 2022. The city is based in Genesee County, Michigan.

13. Scranton, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

Scranton is a populous city situated in Northeastern Pennsylvania where not much time goes to waste due to congestion. The city lost only 1 hour to traffic in 2022.

12. Petersburg, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

Petersburg is a city in Virginia, United States. The city lost one of the lowest amounts of time to traffic among other cities while the cost of congestion per driver was $20.

11. Al Khor, Qatar

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

Al Khor is located in Northern Qatar and is one of the largest cities in the country. The amount of time lost to traffic in the city was recorded at 1 hour in 2022.

10. Troy, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

The city of Troy is in Pike County, Alabama. With $20 as the per-driver cost of congestion, only 1 hour was lost to traffic in Troy in 2022.

9. Texas City, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

Texas City is situated on the southwest shoreline of Galveston Bay and ranks as another city with the least time lost to traffic. Lost time as a result of congestion was recorded at 1 hour in 2022.

8. Carson City, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

Carson City is positioned in the US state of Nevada. In 2022, riders lost 1 hour to traffic in the city.

7. Cáceres, Spain

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

Situated in the autonomous community of Extremadura, Cáceres is a Spanish city. The city recorded one of the least time intervals lost to congestion in 2022.

6. Racine, United States

Amount of Time Lost to Traffic (2022): 1 Hour

Racine is a populous city in Wisconsin. As reported by INTRIX, 1 hour was the time lost to traffic in Racine in 2022.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Cities with the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Cities with the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic is originally published on Insider Monkey.