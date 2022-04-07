U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.13
    +0.90 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9600
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,504.62
    -398.26 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

These 25 companies have the highest-paying internships, led by Roblox with $9,667 per month

Gabrielle Bienasz
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD
Roblox
RobloxRoblox

  • Glassdoor released a ranking of 25 companies with the highest-paying internships of the past year.

  • Most of the companies are in tech, but others are in finance or consulting, as well.

  • Check out the top 25 median monthly intern salaries at companies like Uber and Google below.

25. Google: $6,454/mo

The Google logo is seen at the company&#39;s headquarters in Mountain View, California,
The Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California.Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Google is a search engine and provides services like Google Drive, as well as its own mobile phones and application store.

24. American Express: $6,500/mo

Amex Morgan Stanley Blue Cash Preferred on patterned background
Amex; Insider

American Express offers payment services and credit cards.

23. Palo Alto Networks: $6,667/mo

Signage with logo at the Silicon Valley headquarters of computer security and firewall company Palo Alto Networks, Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017.
Palo Alto Networks, Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Palo Alto Networks provides cloud cybersecurity.



22. PayPal: $6,667/mo

A sign is posted in front of PayPal headquarters on February 02, 2022 in San Jose, California.
A sign is posted in front of PayPal headquarters on February 02, 2022 in San Jose, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

PayPal is a financial services and payments company.

21. Citi: $6,667/mo

People walk in front of a Citibank
The prestigious bank has lost 4 TMT bankers in recent weeks.Mark Lennihan/AP

Citi, also known as Citibank, provides banking, investing, and wealth management.



20. J.P. Morgan: $6,667/mo

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase &amp; Co. corporate headquarters in New York City.
A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City.Mike Segar/Reuters

J.P. Morgan is an investment bank. It also owns JPMorgan Chase Bank.



19. eBay: $6,833/mo

ebay logo
Online auction site eBay says it will remove items that express support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

eBay helps people sell things online.

18. BlackRock: $6,917/mo

BlackRock offices in New York City
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

BlackRock is a financial planning and investment management firm.

17. Susquehanna International Group (SIG): $7,000/mo

Office at Susquehanna International Group headquarters
Susquehanna International Group/Glassdoor

SIG is a proprietary trading firm and has divisions like venture capital and sports analytics, aka sports betting.



16. Intuit: $7,000/mo

A smartphone has a blue screen that says &quot;Intuit&quot; on it in small text with &quot;Turbo Tax&quot; in larger text below it. The phone also has a red circle with a white checkmark on it. The background has of numbers and trend lines.
TurboTaxSOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Intuit is the parent company of TurboTax, Mint, and others.



15. Apple: $7,000/mo

The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany
Apple was defrauded of $10 million by ex employee.Matthias Schrader/AP

Apple is a tech company and produces phones and computers, as well as services like iTunes and Apple Music.



14. Deutsche Bank $7,083/mo

The Deutsche Bank logo on a building, with blue and white lettering.
Deutsche BankFlorian Gaertner / Contributor / Getty Images

Deutsche Bank is an investment bank based in Germany.

13. Bain & Company: $7,125/mo

The Bain &amp; Company logo in red lettering on a white screen on a smartphone.
Bain & Company.SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Bain is a management consulting firm.

12. Oracle: $7,250/mo

Oracle logo on a building
Mike Blake/Reuters

Oracle is a computer technology and software company, best known for its Java service.



11. Microsoft $7,366/mo

Microsoft Mobile World Congress
Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Microsoft produces computers and other technology, as well as web-based services like Microsoft Cloud.

10. Expedia Group: $7,500

Expedia logo
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Expedia is an online travel company.

9. HubSpot: $7,500/mo

The orange HubSpot logo on a smartphone on a white background.
SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

HubSpot makes software for customer service and marketing.

8. LinkedIn $7,500/mo

The LinkedIn app on a cell phone.
The LinkedIn app.Edward Smith/Getty Images

LinkedIn is a professional networking social media company.

7. NVIDIA: $8,000/mo

Nvidia logo on a laptop
Nvidia logo on a laptopJakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

NVIDIA is a gaming technology company.

6. Meta: $8,000/mo

Meta HQ
Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images

Meta Platforms is a tech company that owns Facebook and WhatsApp and recently rebranded to focus on the "metaverse."

5. Amazon: $8,000/mo

An Amazon drone flies in front of the company logo.
An Amazon drone flies in front of the company logo.Peter Endig/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon is an e-commerce giant and tech company.

4. Salesforce: $8,167/mo

Salesforce logo
Salesforce logoOmar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Salesforce is a software company known for its customer relationship management software.



3. Capital One: $8,333/mo

Capital One Entertainment mobile platform
Capital One

Capital One is a bank and says it's the sixth largest (in the world??).

2. Uber: $8,333/mo

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill.,
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill.,Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Uber is a mobility and delivery platform.

1. Roblox: $9,667/mo

Roblox
SOPA Images/Getty Images

Roblox is a platform where users can make their own games.

Read more about Glassdoor's rankings here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Glassdoor’s Top 25 Highest Paying Internships All Compensate Over $6K a Month

    Internships are used for a wide variety of placements in businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies; however, some stand out more than others when it comes to pay. See: 22 Side Gigs...

  • Doctored photo originally shows protesters in Moscow demanding release of Kremlin critic

    An image has been shared thousands of times in social media posts alongside a claim it shows an anti-US protest staged in Russia in support of embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The posts circulated online after Khan accused Washington of trying to remove him from power, which it denies. But the image has been doctored. The original photo -- captured by the Associated Press news agency -- shows a 2021 protest in the Russian capital Moscow against the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei

  • The ‘best-paid’ internship in America pays almost $10,000 a month — and it’s a Silicon Valley company

    Silicon Valley companies are competing for tech interns. The careers website Glassdoor on Tuesday released its annual 25 Best-Paid Internships in America report for 2022. With falling unemployment and rising wages, and so many workers on the move as we enter year three of the pandemic, it makes for timely reading.

  • AP Was There: Kevin Durant decides to leave OKC for Warriors

    Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Durant's decision on July 4, 2016. Kevin Durant's decision to join the Warriors on Monday sent tremors through the NBA, and players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape.

  • Social Security COLA Increases Add This Much Cash To Your Pockets Each Month

    This year's Cost of Living Adjustment for monthly Social Security checks is the largest COLA increase in almost 40 years, at 5.9% to account for record-breaking inflation which now hovers around...

  • This company requires weekly Covid test to return to office; employee badges locked down every Saturday night

    “We’re putting everything in place, at this point, to make it the safest place to work," the company said.

  • US diplomat: Mediterranean gas pipeline to Europe not viable

    A proposed pipeline to deliver natural gas from deposits in the east Mediterranean to European markets is too expensive, not economically viable and will take too long to help countries seeking alternatives to Russian gas any time soon, a senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday. U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that countries in the region have understood that dependence on Russian oil and gas is “an extremely bad bet” following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Britney Spears refuses to pay $660K in mom Lynne’s attorney fees

    Britney Spears isn’t giving more. The “Gimme More” singer, 40, refuses to be mom Lynne’s cash cow any longer as the latter is looking for her daughter to cover attorney fees connected to the pop star’s conservatorship battle, according to an opposition filed Tuesday by Britney Spears and obtained by E! News. The petition for Spears to cover $660,000 in fees was filed in November when her ...

  • In Bucha, Ukraine, burned, piled bodies among latest horrors

    BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — One blackened body had arms raised in supplication, the face contorted in a horrible scream. The skull of another had a bullet hole in the left temple. The small blackened foot of a child could be seen in the tangle of charred bodies piled together in Bucha, the town outside of…

  • 100-degree temps on tap as heat wave comes to SoCal

    A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. Residents are advised to take extra precautions and stay hydrated.

  • Israel government loses majority as religious lawmaker quits

    A lawmaker quit Israel’s ruling coalition on Wednesday after a dispute over religious observance during the Passover holiday, throwing the fragile alliance into disarray without a majority in parliament and raising the prospect of a new round of elections. Backbencher Idit Silman had recently objected to the government allowing bread to be brought into public hospitals, counter to the Jewish religious practice of refraining from bread and other leavened foods during Passover. “Key values in my worldview are inconsistent with current reality,” Silman wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, adding that she could no longer stand to see those unspecified values harmed as a member of the coalition.

  • Warner Bros Discovery Leadership Structure Is Set: Bigger Roles For JB Perrette, Kathleen Finch, Bruce Campbell

    Ahead of tomorrow’s expected close of the $43 billion WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, the executive leadership structure of the new company has been set. David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery since 2007, will hold the same title at the combined entity. He has installed J-B Perrette to oversee streaming (in a larger version of the role he had […]

  • More Than 1 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year. Here's How to Become One Yourself

    It's natural to think of millionaires as an elite group with few members. Also, the stock market, despite a brief dip in the spring of 2020, had a solid couple of years. Strong returns out of the cryptocurrency market also contributed to a larger number of millionaires last year.

  • Her son's killer is to be released from prison. Now she is forced to grieve anew

    The state attorney general has asked for a stay of the release of Joao Neves and two other men.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Now and Hold

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is relatively new to the public markets. It listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2020 at $42 per share and promptly soared 283% by the end of that month. The company is operating in a brand-new industry -- arguably one it helped create -- called enterprise artificial intelligence (AI).

  • Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Top 10 Losers

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks declining today. To take a look at some more stocks that are losing, go to Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Top 5 Losers. The US equity market is swinging between the red and green as investors are analyzing the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting minutes […]

  • Alicia Vikander Says She Didn't Feel 'Protected' Filming Intimate Scenes

    "I should have been looked after," the Oscar-winning "Ex Machina" actor said in a revealing interview with Harper's Bazaar.

  • House votes to hold Trump duo Navarro and Scavino in contempt of Congress

    Approval of contempt resolution over months-long defiance of subpoenas sets pair on path towards criminal prosecution by DoJ Peter Navarro, then a White House trade adviser, in August 2020. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP The House voted on Wednesday to hold two of Donald Trump’s top advisers – Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino – in criminal contempt of Congress for their months-long refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. The app

  • Rental prices ‘are going to continue’ to increase for homes: RentPath CEO

    RentPath CEO Jon Ziglar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the rental market and why many are putting off purchasing a home right now.

  • Pinckney's Bobby Kanka receives Michigan football offer, considering rival schools

    Pinckney freshman Bobby Kanka made recent visits to Michigan and Ohio State and plans to attend Michigan State's spring game.