These 25 companies have the highest-paying internships, led by Roblox with $9,667 per month

In this article:

Roblox Roblox

Glassdoor released a ranking of 25 companies with the highest-paying internships of the past year.

Most of the companies are in tech, but others are in finance or consulting, as well.

Check out the top 25 median monthly intern salaries at companies like Uber and Google below.

25. Google: $6,454/mo

The Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Google is a search engine and provides services like Google Drive, as well as its own mobile phones and application store.

24. American Express: $6,500/mo

Amex; Insider

American Express offers payment services and credit cards.

23. Palo Alto Networks: $6,667/mo

Palo Alto Networks, Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Palo Alto Networks provides cloud cybersecurity.







22. PayPal: $6,667/mo

A sign is posted in front of PayPal headquarters on February 02, 2022 in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

PayPal is a financial services and payments company.

21. Citi: $6,667/mo

The prestigious bank has lost 4 TMT bankers in recent weeks. Mark Lennihan/AP

Citi, also known as Citibank, provides banking, investing, and wealth management.







20. J.P. Morgan: $6,667/mo

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City. Mike Segar/Reuters

J.P. Morgan is an investment bank. It also owns JPMorgan Chase Bank.







19. eBay: $6,833/mo

Online auction site eBay says it will remove items that express support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

eBay helps people sell things online.

18. BlackRock: $6,917/mo

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

BlackRock is a financial planning and investment management firm.

17. Susquehanna International Group (SIG): $7,000/mo

Susquehanna International Group/Glassdoor

SIG is a proprietary trading firm and has divisions like venture capital and sports analytics, aka sports betting.







16. Intuit: $7,000/mo

TurboTax SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Intuit is the parent company of TurboTax, Mint, and others.







15. Apple: $7,000/mo

Apple was defrauded of $10 million by ex employee. Matthias Schrader/AP

Apple is a tech company and produces phones and computers, as well as services like iTunes and Apple Music.







14. Deutsche Bank $7,083/mo

Deutsche Bank Florian Gaertner / Contributor / Getty Images

Deutsche Bank is an investment bank based in Germany.

13. Bain & Company: $7,125/mo

Bain & Company. SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Bain is a management consulting firm.

12. Oracle: $7,250/mo

Mike Blake/Reuters

Oracle is a computer technology and software company, best known for its Java service.







11. Microsoft $7,366/mo

Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Microsoft produces computers and other technology, as well as web-based services like Microsoft Cloud.

10. Expedia Group: $7,500

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Expedia is an online travel company.

9. HubSpot: $7,500/mo

SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

HubSpot makes software for customer service and marketing.

8. LinkedIn $7,500/mo

The LinkedIn app. Edward Smith/Getty Images

LinkedIn is a professional networking social media company.

Story continues

7. NVIDIA: $8,000/mo

Nvidia logo on a laptop Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

NVIDIA is a gaming technology company.

6. Meta: $8,000/mo

Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images

Meta Platforms is a tech company that owns Facebook and WhatsApp and recently rebranded to focus on the "metaverse."

5. Amazon: $8,000/mo

An Amazon drone flies in front of the company logo. Peter Endig/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon is an e-commerce giant and tech company.

4. Salesforce: $8,167/mo

Salesforce logo Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Salesforce is a software company known for its customer relationship management software.







3. Capital One: $8,333/mo

Capital One

Capital One is a bank and says it's the sixth largest (in the world??).

2. Uber: $8,333/mo

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Uber is a mobility and delivery platform.

1. Roblox: $9,667/mo

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Roblox is a platform where users can make their own games.

Read more about Glassdoor's rankings here.

Read the original article on Business Insider