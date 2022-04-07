These 25 companies have the highest-paying internships, led by Roblox with $9,667 per month
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- META-USD
Glassdoor released a ranking of 25 companies with the highest-paying internships of the past year.
Most of the companies are in tech, but others are in finance or consulting, as well.
Check out the top 25 median monthly intern salaries at companies like Uber and Google below.
25. Google: $6,454/mo
Google is a search engine and provides services like Google Drive, as well as its own mobile phones and application store.
24. American Express: $6,500/mo
American Express offers payment services and credit cards.
23. Palo Alto Networks: $6,667/mo
Palo Alto Networks provides cloud cybersecurity.
22. PayPal: $6,667/mo
PayPal is a financial services and payments company.
21. Citi: $6,667/mo
Citi, also known as Citibank, provides banking, investing, and wealth management.
20. J.P. Morgan: $6,667/mo
J.P. Morgan is an investment bank. It also owns JPMorgan Chase Bank.
19. eBay: $6,833/mo
eBay helps people sell things online.
18. BlackRock: $6,917/mo
BlackRock is a financial planning and investment management firm.
17. Susquehanna International Group (SIG): $7,000/mo
SIG is a proprietary trading firm and has divisions like venture capital and sports analytics, aka sports betting.
16. Intuit: $7,000/mo
Intuit is the parent company of TurboTax, Mint, and others.
15. Apple: $7,000/mo
Apple is a tech company and produces phones and computers, as well as services like iTunes and Apple Music.
14. Deutsche Bank $7,083/mo
Deutsche Bank is an investment bank based in Germany.
13. Bain & Company: $7,125/mo
Bain is a management consulting firm.
12. Oracle: $7,250/mo
Oracle is a computer technology and software company, best known for its Java service.
11. Microsoft $7,366/mo
Microsoft produces computers and other technology, as well as web-based services like Microsoft Cloud.
10. Expedia Group: $7,500
Expedia is an online travel company.
9. HubSpot: $7,500/mo
HubSpot makes software for customer service and marketing.
8. LinkedIn $7,500/mo
LinkedIn is a professional networking social media company.
7. NVIDIA: $8,000/mo
NVIDIA is a gaming technology company.
6. Meta: $8,000/mo
Meta Platforms is a tech company that owns Facebook and WhatsApp and recently rebranded to focus on the "metaverse."
5. Amazon: $8,000/mo
Amazon is an e-commerce giant and tech company.
4. Salesforce: $8,167/mo
Salesforce is a software company known for its customer relationship management software.
3. Capital One: $8,333/mo
Capital One is a bank and says it's the sixth largest (in the world??).
2. Uber: $8,333/mo
Uber is a mobility and delivery platform.
1. Roblox: $9,667/mo
Roblox is a platform where users can make their own games.
Read more about Glassdoor's rankings here.
Read the original article on Business Insider