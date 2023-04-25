These 25 Companies Offer the Highest Paying Internships to Students and New Grads in 2023

jetcityimage / Getty Images

There is no such thing as wasted learning, but given the astronomical cost of education, it would be a bonus if you could start your career off on the right financial footing with an appreciably paid internship in your field.

Seeking Entry-Level Work in 2023? Graduates Should Apply to These 25 Jobs Today

Explore: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

Using the median monthly base pay of salaries by current or former U.S.-based interns between Mar. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, San Francisco-based job search and review site Glassdoor has released its annual list of companies offering the highest-paying internships in the U.S.

Here is Glassdoor’s list of the 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023 by company rank (and business sector) and average monthly salary:

The 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023

Stripe (Tech) — $9,064 Roblox (Tech) — $9,017 NVIDIA (Tech) — $8,280 Coinbase (Tech) — $8,206 Meta (Tech) — $8,160 Capital One (Finance) — $8,050 Credit Suisse (Finance) — $7,947 Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,873 Amazon (Tech) — $7,809 EY-Parthenon (Consulting) –$7,651 TikTok (Tech) — $7,619 Adobe (Tech) — $7,568 Snap (Tech) — $7,520 HubSpot (Tech) — $7,477 Splunk (Tech) — $7,375 LinkedIn (Tech) –$7,360 Twitter (Tech) — $7,290 BlackRock (Finance) — $7,270 J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $7,188 McKinsey & Company (Consulting)– $7,170 Uber (Tech) — $7,090 Citi (Finance) — $7,025 ServiceNow (Tech) — $6,989 Rivian (Automotive) — $6,988 Microsoft (Tech) — $6,934

Interns have had to adapt to an unpredictable labor market and changing workplace realities over the past few years, but those looking to gain experience and fulfil school requirements this summer will have plenty of appealing opportunities throughout all work sectors.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

Find: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Not surprisingly, tech companies rule Glassdoor’s list of the highest paying internships, with no less than 16 tech companies scattered throughout the top 25. Also included are five financial institutions (Capital One, Credit Suisse, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Citi), three consulting firms (Bain & Company, EY-Parthenon and McKinsey & Company) and electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 25 Companies Offer the Highest Paying Internships to Students and New Grads in 2023