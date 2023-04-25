These 25 Companies Offer the Highest Paying Internships to Students and New Grads in 2023
There is no such thing as wasted learning, but given the astronomical cost of education, it would be a bonus if you could start your career off on the right financial footing with an appreciably paid internship in your field.
Using the median monthly base pay of salaries by current or former U.S.-based interns between Mar. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, San Francisco-based job search and review site Glassdoor has released its annual list of companies offering the highest-paying internships in the U.S.
Here is Glassdoor’s list of the 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023 by company rank (and business sector) and average monthly salary:
The 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023
Stripe (Tech) — $9,064
Roblox (Tech) — $9,017
NVIDIA (Tech) — $8,280
Coinbase (Tech) — $8,206
Meta (Tech) — $8,160
Capital One (Finance) — $8,050
Credit Suisse (Finance) — $7,947
Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,873
Amazon (Tech) — $7,809
EY-Parthenon (Consulting) –$7,651
TikTok (Tech) — $7,619
Adobe (Tech) — $7,568
Snap (Tech) — $7,520
HubSpot (Tech) — $7,477
Splunk (Tech) — $7,375
LinkedIn (Tech) –$7,360
Twitter (Tech) — $7,290
BlackRock (Finance) — $7,270
J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $7,188
McKinsey & Company (Consulting)– $7,170
Uber (Tech) — $7,090
Citi (Finance) — $7,025
ServiceNow (Tech) — $6,989
Rivian (Automotive) — $6,988
Microsoft (Tech) — $6,934
Interns have had to adapt to an unpredictable labor market and changing workplace realities over the past few years, but those looking to gain experience and fulfil school requirements this summer will have plenty of appealing opportunities throughout all work sectors.
Not surprisingly, tech companies rule Glassdoor’s list of the highest paying internships, with no less than 16 tech companies scattered throughout the top 25. Also included are five financial institutions (Capital One, Credit Suisse, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Citi), three consulting firms (Bain & Company, EY-Parthenon and McKinsey & Company) and electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian.
