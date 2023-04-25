U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,074.29
    -62.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,551.46
    -323.94 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,813.74
    -223.47 (-1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.36
    -40.52 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.03
    -1.73 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,008.70
    +8.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.27 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0075 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.1190 (-3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2405
    -0.0080 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5000
    -0.6650 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,640.91
    +265.93 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.77
    +4.80 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,891.13
    -21.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,620.07
    +26.55 (+0.09%)
     

These 25 Companies Offer the Highest Paying Internships to Students and New Grads in 2023

David Nadelle
·2 min read
jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

There is no such thing as wasted learning, but given the astronomical cost of education, it would be a bonus if you could start your career off on the right financial footing with an appreciably paid internship in your field.

Seeking Entry-Level Work in 2023? Graduates Should Apply to These 25 Jobs Today
Explore: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

Using the median monthly base pay of salaries by current or former U.S.-based interns between Mar. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, San Francisco-based job search and review site Glassdoor has released its annual list of companies offering the highest-paying internships in the U.S.

Here is Glassdoor’s list of the 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023 by company rank (and business sector) and average monthly salary:

The 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023

  1. Stripe (Tech) — $9,064

  2. Roblox (Tech) — $9,017

  3. NVIDIA (Tech) — $8,280

  4. Coinbase (Tech) — $8,206

  5. Meta (Tech) — $8,160

  6. Capital One (Finance) — $8,050

  7. Credit Suisse (Finance) — $7,947

  8. Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,873

  9. Amazon (Tech) — $7,809

  10. EY-Parthenon (Consulting) –$7,651

  11. TikTok (Tech) — $7,619

  12. Adobe (Tech) — $7,568

  13. Snap (Tech) — $7,520

  14. HubSpot (Tech) — $7,477

  15. Splunk (Tech) — $7,375

  16. LinkedIn (Tech) –$7,360

  17. Twitter (Tech) — $7,290

  18. BlackRock (Finance) — $7,270

  19. J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $7,188

  20. McKinsey & Company (Consulting)– $7,170

  21. Uber (Tech) — $7,090

  22. Citi (Finance) — $7,025

  23. ServiceNow (Tech) — $6,989

  24. Rivian (Automotive) — $6,988

  25. Microsoft (Tech) — $6,934

Interns have had to adapt to an unpredictable labor market and changing workplace realities over the past few years, but those looking to gain experience and fulfil school requirements this summer will have plenty of appealing opportunities throughout all work sectors.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?
Find: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Not surprisingly, tech companies rule Glassdoor’s list of the highest paying internships, with no less than 16 tech companies scattered throughout the top 25. Also included are five financial institutions (Capital One, Credit Suisse, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Citi), three consulting firms (Bain & Company, EY-Parthenon and McKinsey & Company) and electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 25 Companies Offer the Highest Paying Internships to Students and New Grads in 2023