In this article, we will take a look at the 25 countries with the best education system in the world.

The Innovation Outlook

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 25 countries with the best education system in the world.

25 Countries with Best Education System in the World

Our Methodology

For our list of 25 countries with best education system in the world, we calculated a score for each country based on three metrics: patents per 1000 people, mean wealth per adult, and GDP per capita. The data for the number of patent applications filed by the residents of each country was sourced from the World Intellectual Property Organization's 2023 report. To calculate the values for patents per 1000 people, we divided the number of each country's patent applications by its population (in thousands), as of 2022, which was sourced from the World Bank.

The Mean Wealth per Adult was sourced from the Global Wealth Report 2023 published by the Union Bank of Switzerland and the GDP per capita was sourced from the IMF. We multiplied each country's GDP per capita (in thousands) by its patents per capita and wealth per adult (in thousands). The resulting value was then divided by 100 to obtain the Insider Monkey Score for each country's education system. Then we ranked the 25 countries with best education system in the world in ascending order of these scores.

25 Countries With Best Education System in The World

25. Poland

Patents per 1,000 People: 0.088

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $22.4

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $52.7

Insider Monkey Score: 1.04

With a GDP per capita of $22,393.03 in 2023, Poland ranks among the countries with the best education system in the world. The mean wealth per adult in Poland in 2022 was $52,741.

24. Saudi Arabia

Patents per 1000 People: 0.072

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $32.6

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $91.0

Insider Monkey Score: 2.12

With an insider monkey score of 2.12, Saudi Arabia ranks 24th on our list of countries with the best education system in the world. Saudi Arabia reported a GDP per capita of $32,586.17 in 2023.

23. Ireland

Patents per 1000 People: 0.013

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $112

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $247

Insider Monkey Score: 3.73

Ireland is among the countries with the best education system in the world. Ireland reported a GDP per capita of $112,247.7 in 2023. The residents of Ireland filed 69 patent applications in 2022.

22. China

Patents per 1000 People: 1.037

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $12.5

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $75.7

Insider Monkey Score: 9.85

China ranks 22nd on our list of countries with the best education system in the world. The residents of China filed 1,464,605 patent applications in 2022. China reported a GDP per capita of $12,541.4 in 2023.

21. Belgium

Patents per 1000 People: 0.058

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $53.7

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $353

Insider Monkey Score: 10.95

Belgium ranks as one of the countries with the best education system in the world. Belgium reported a GDP per capita of $53,656.83 in 2023. The average wealth per adult in Belgium in 2022 was $352,814.

20. Italy

Patents per 1000 People: 0.143

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $37.2

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $221

Insider Monkey Score: 11.8

With a GDP per capita of $37,146.23, Italy is one of the countries with the best education system in the world. The residents of Italy filed 8,440 patent applications in 2022.

19. Israel

Patents per 1000 People: 0.16

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $53.2

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $235

Insider Monkey Score: 20.01

Israel ranks 19th on our list of countries with the best education system in the world. The mean wealth per adult in Israel in 2022 was $235,445. The residents of Israel filed 1,527 patent applications in 2022.

18. Canada

Patents per 1000 People: 0.117

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $53.3

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $370

Insider Monkey Score: 23.07

With a GDP per capita of $53,246.98, Canada ranks as one of the countries with the best education system in the world. The average wealth per adult in Canada in 2022 was $369,577.

17. Netherlands

Patents per 1000 People: 0.105

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $61.8

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $358

Insider Monkey Score: 23.3

The Netherlands ranks 17th on our list of the countries with the best education systems in the world. The Netherlands reported a GDP per capita of $61,769.7 in 2023. The residents of the Netherlands filed 1,861 patent applications in 2022.

16. Finland

Patents per 1000 People: 0.245

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $54.5

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $180

Insider Monkey Score: 24.03

Finland is one of the countries with the best education systems in the world. The residents of Finland filed 1,361 patent applications in 2022. The mean wealth per adult in Finland was $179,986 in 2022.

15. United Kingdom

Patents per 1000 People: 0.167

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $48.9

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $303

Insider Monkey Score: 24.7

With an insider monkey score of 24.7, the United Kingdom ranks among the countries with the best education system in the world. The United Kingdom had a GDP per capita of $48,912.78 in 2023.

14. Austria

Patents per 1000 People: 0.189

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $58.01

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $245

Insider Monkey Score: 26.9

Austria ranks 14th among the countries with the best education system in the world. Austria had a GDP per capita of $58,013.27 in 2023. The mean wealth per adult in Austria in 2022 was $245,225.

13. Sweden

Patents per 1000 People: 0.171

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $55.2

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $297

Insider Monkey Score: 28.1

Sweden is one of the countries with the best education system in the world. The residents of Sweden filed 1,798 patent applications in 2022.

12. France

Patents per 1000 People: 0.196

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $46.3

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $312

Insider Monkey Score: 28.4

With a GDP per capita of $46,315.2, France ranks 12th among the countries with the best education system in the world. The mean wealth per adult in France in 2022 was $312,235.

11. Australia

Patents per 1000 People: 0.095

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $63.5

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $497

Insider Monkey Score: 29.9

With an insider monkey score of 29.9, Australia ranks among the countries with the best education system in the world. The residents of Australia filed 2,465 patent applications in 2022.

10. Iceland

Patents per 1000 People: 0.097

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $78.8

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $498

Insider Monkey Score: 38.05

With a GDP per capita of $78,836.85, Iceland ranks 10th among the countries with the best education systems in the world. The residents of Iceland submitted 37 patent applications in 2022.

9. Denmark

Patents per 1000 People: 0.178

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $71.4

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $410

Insider Monkey Score: 52.2

Denmark ranks among the countries with the best education system globally, with a GDP per capita of $71,402.14 in 2023. The mean wealth per adult in Denmark in 2022 was $409,954.

8. Germany

Patents per 1000 People: 0.444

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $52.8

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $256

Insider Monkey Score: 60.1

Germany ranks eighth on our list of the countries with the best education system in the world. Germany had a GDP per capita of $52,823.58 in 2023. The residents of Germany filed 37,199 patent applications in 2022.

7. Norway

Patents per 1000 People: 0.158

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $99.3

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $385

Insider Monkey Score: 60.4

Norway's average wealth per adult in 2022 was $385,338, contributing to its ranking among the countries with the best education system in the world. Norway had a GDP per capita of $99,266.3 in 2023.

6. Switzerland

Patents per 1000 People: 0.14

GDP per Capita (in thousands): $102.9

Wealth per Adult (in thousands): $685

Insider Monkey Score: 98.9

With an insider monkey score of 98.9, Switzerland ranks sixth among the countries with the best education system in the world. Switzerland reported a GDP per capita of $102,865.6 in 2023.

