25 Countries With The Highest Catholic Population In The World

According to the CIA World Factbook, Catholics are among one of the major groupings of Christians. Roman Catholicism is one of the oldest established Western Christian churches and is the largest religious body in the world. The hierarchical structure of the religious body stems from the Pope, or the Bishop of Rome, located in Vatican City. The entire population of the Vatican City consists of Roman Catholics. Catholicism comprises 23 Churches or Rites. This includes the Western (Roman or Latin Rite) and 22 Eastern Rites. The Latin Rite makes up 98% of the Catholics across the globe. People across the globe pilgrimage to these holy churches to fulfill their religious duties.

Religious Tourism: At a Glance

According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global faith-based tourism market was worth $15.07 billion in 2023. The global faith-based tourism market is forecasted to grow to $40.92 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. As per the report, more people are trying to add purpose to their lives by making meaningful trips to strengthen their faith. Additionally, groups of people across the globe are significantly investing time and resources to learn about other religions and cultures, a primary contributor to the growth of faith-based travel and tourism. Other significant factors include the rising popularity of faith-based wellness experiences such as yoga and meditation, followed by the availability of convenient travel and accommodation options.

The faith-based tourism market in Europe dominated the industry, with a market share of 13% in 2022. While the large influx of faith-based tourists in Europe consisted of Christians and Catholics, people from other faiths such as Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism have also been visiting Europe to experience other religions. One of the key players specializing in cultural and faith-based tourism is Regina Tours. Regina Tours offers some of the greatest pilgrimages including "The Footsteps of St. Paul" and "Our Lady of Fatima." The company has been offering Catholic pilgrimages since 1985.

25 Countries With The Highest Catholic Population In The World

Our Methodology

We referred to the CIA World Factbook to come up with the 25 countries with the highest Catholic population. The CIA World Factbook provided us with the percentage of Catholics for each country. It is to be noted that Roman Catholics, for most countries, make up all, or the majority of the Catholic or Christian Population.

Note: For some countries, the CIA World Factbook does not define the exact percentage of Roman Catholics. However, it does mention the percentage of Christians, highlighting that the Christian population is predominantly Roman Catholic. Since the exact figures for the Roman Catholic population were not available for such countries, we ranked them earlier in our list.

25. Italy

Percentage of Christians (Predominantly Roman Catholics): 80.8%

Italy has an overwhelmingly large Roman Catholic population. While the exact figure is undefined, 80.8% of the population is Christian, the majority of them being Roman Catholics.

24. Andorra

Percentage of Christians (Predominantly Roman Catholics): 89.5%

Andorra is one of the countries with the highest catholic population. 89.5% of the population in Andorra consists of Christians. Roman Catholics make up the majority of the Christians.

23. Colombia

Percentage of Christians (Predominantly Roman Catholics): 92.3%

Colombia ranks among the countries with the highest catholic population. 92.3% of the population in Colombia is Christian. Most of the Christians in Colombia are Roman Catholics.

22. Guam

Percentage of Christians (Predominantly Roman Catholics): 94.2%

Guam is a United States island territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific. 94.2% of the population in Guam is Christian, predominantly Roman Catholics.

21. Curacao

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 72.8%

72.8% of the entire population in Curacao consists of Roman Catholics. This is followed by Pentecostals, making up 6.6% of the population in Curacao.

20. Liechtenstein

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 73.4%

Liechtenstein ranks 20th among the countries with the highest catholic population in the world. Roman Catholics and Protestants Reformed make up 73.4% and 6.3% of the entire population respectively.

19. Lithuania

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 74.2%

Lithuania, referred to as the Republic of Lithuania, is a country in the Baltic region of Europe. Roman Catholics make up 74.2% of the entire population in Lithuania.

18. Aruba

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 75.3%

Aruba, officially known as the Republic of Aruba, is a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. 75.3% of the entire population in Aruba consists of Roman Catholics.

17. Seychelles

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 76.2%

Seychelles is a country in East Africa. The country is an archipelago of 115 islands. 76.2% of the population in Seychelles consists of Roman Catholics. 10.5% of the population is comprised of Protestants.

16. Cabo Verde

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 77.3%

Cabo Verde is a country in Africa. Cabo Verde is also known as Cape Verde and is officially referred to as the Republic of Cabo Verde. 77.3% of the entire population consists of Roman Catholics.

15. Mexico

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 78%

Mexico ranks 15th among the countries with the highest Catholic population in the world. 78% of the population in Mexico consists of Roman Catholics. 11.2% of the entire population consists of Protestants/Evangelical Christians.

14. Philippines

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 78.8%

The Philippines ranks among the countries with the highest catholic population in the world. 78.8% of the population in the Philippines comprises Roman Catholics, followed by Muslims who comprise 6.4% of the population.

13. Portugal

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 79.7%

Portugal is a country in Southern Europe. The country is located on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. 79.7% of the entire population in Portugal consists of Roman Catholics, followed by Protestants, comprising 2.2% of the population.

12. Paraguay

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 80.4%

Paraguay is a landlocked country in South America. Paraguay is located between Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia. 80.4% of the entire population consists of Roman Catholics.

11. Poland

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 84.8%

The Republic of Poland, commonly referred to as Poland is a country in Europe. 85% of the population in Poland consists of Christians. Roman Catholics make up 84.8% of the entire population.

10. Croatia

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 86.3%

Croatia, officially known as the Republic of Croatia, is a country located in the Balkans. 86.3% of the population consists of Roman Catholics.

9. Equatorial Guinea

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 88%

Equatorial Guinea is a country in Central Africa. 88% of the population in Equatorial Guinea consists of Roman Catholics. This is followed by Protestants and Muslims who make up 5% and 2% of the population, respectively.

8. Malta

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 90%

Malta, officially known as the Republic of Malta, is an archipelago in the Central Mediterranean. Roman Catholicism is the official religion in Malta. More than 90% of the population in Malta consists of Roman Catholics.

7. Monaco

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 90%

Monaco is a sovereign state in Europe, one of the second smallest states in the world. 90% of the population in Monaco consists of Roman Catholics. The state is home to the Saint Nicholas Cathedral.

6. Venezuela

Percentage of Roman Catholics: 96%

Venezuela is a country in South America. 96% of the population in Venezuela consists of Roman Catholics. This is followed by Protestants, who comprise 2% of the population.

