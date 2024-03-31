In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 countries with highest malaria death rates. If you do not want to learn about the global malaria diagnostics market, head straight to the 5 Countries with Highest Malaria Death Rates.

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market and Fatalities Overview

The global malaria diagnostics market is focused on developing, producing, and utilizing diagnostic tools for the accurate and timely detection of malaria infections. Malaria is caused by parasites of the Plasmodium genus and transmitted through mosquito bites. The market includes various diagnostic methods such as microscopy, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), and molecular techniques designed to identify the presence of the malaria parasite in patient samples.

Efforts to eradicate malaria through diagnosis and treatment are expected to drive market growth, with the market size expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2028. The impact of malaria on global health is profound, with approximately 409,000 people worldwide dying from malaria in 2019, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Children under five years old accounted for 67% of all malaria deaths globally. Moreover, in 2019, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Mozambique, Niger, and Burkina Faso alone accounted for roughly 51% of all malaria deaths worldwide.

In the United States, which accounts for a share of the global malaria diagnostics market, key players include Abbott Laboratories, Access Bio Inc., bioMérieux SA., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd., and Siemens AG. Despite advancements in diagnostics and treatment, Africa remains a region heavily burdened by malaria fatalities, with over 94% of global cases occurring there. Efforts are ongoing to improve access to effective malaria case management in regions with limited healthcare access and resources.

Technological Innovations and Financial Statistics in Malaria Response

In the fight against malaria, innovative healthcare technologies and solutions play a crucial role in reducing mortality rates, especially in high-risk areas like sub-Saharan Africa. These innovations are essential to combat the challenges posed by malaria epidemics and contribute significantly to malaria response efforts.

Innovations help address significant geographical challenges in high-risk areas like sub-Saharan Africa. Technological advancements aid in overcoming challenges related to drug and insecticide resistance in malaria control efforts. Innovations focus on improving diagnostic tools to enhance early detection and treatment of malaria cases.

Countries are urged to prioritize investment in infrastructure for information and communication technologies, as well as drone technologies, to foster innovation in malaria response. The fight against malaria receives substantial global funding, with over $4.3 billion invested annually in combating the disease. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's contributions account for less than 5% of the total annual investment in the fight against malaria, focusing on catalytic efforts and long-term objectives.

Over the past two decades, increased funding, effective interventions, and political commitment have significantly reduced the global burden of malaria, preventing 1.7 billion cases and saving 10.6 million lives. Despite progress, challenges such as drug resistance, stagnant funding, and emergent diseases like COVID-19 threaten continued progress in malaria control efforts. Eradication remains the ultimate goal, with a focus on using existing tools effectively while advancing innovative approaches to rid the world of this preventable disease.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is actively involved in combating malaria through financial investments, research, and development. The company has committed over $1 billion to achieve environmental goals, including reducing PFAS. It supports employee health through various programs and provides comprehensive safety measures. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)'s synthetic TLR-7/8 agonist shows promise for malaria vaccine adjuvants. Financially, the company reported an 11% increase in earnings per share and a 20.9% adjusted operating income margin in Q4 2023. Looking ahead, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) aims to invest in high-growth markets like automotive electrification and climate technology while streamlining operations and reducing costs through restructuring efforts.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is deeply involved in fighting malaria, having provided over 1 billion antimalarial treatments since 1999, with over 90% supplied to endemic countries without profit. Their artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) has significantly reduced malaria deaths. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is committed to R&D for new antimalarials, investing $250 million over five years. They also focus on neglected tropical diseases like Chagas disease and dengue. Financially, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a 10% increase in sales and a 13% rise in core operating income in Q4 2023. They anticipate further growth in 2024, with a focus on returning value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

25 Countries with Highest Malaria Death Rates

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the countries with the highest malaria death rates based on the total number of malaria deaths based on WHO 2019 estimates.

Here is our list of the 25 countries with the highest malaria death rates.

25. India

Total Deaths per 100,000: 0.5

India, with a high malaria burden, accounted for 83% of cases and 82% of deaths in the WHO South-East Asia Region. In 2020, the country reported 512,000 cases, and over 45,000 cases in 2022. Malaria mortality is higher in economically productive age groups, with deaths peaking up to age 44. India aims for malaria-free status by 2027 and elimination by 2030, backed by national frameworks and WHO support.

24. Ethiopia

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 4.5

In Ethiopia, malaria remains a significant health concern, with 2.9 million cases and 4,782 deaths reported in 2019. Malaria-related deaths are slightly higher among males. Treatment primarily relies on Artemether-Lumefantrine and Primaquine. Globally, $3.5 billion was spent on malaria in 2020. Ethiopia saw a 40% decline in malaria deaths from 2017 to 2019, yet faces challenges like insecticide resistance, posing obstacles to effective control strategies.

23. Sudan

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 13.6

Sudan recorded approximately 9 million malaria cases and 44,000 deaths in 2002, predominantly affecting children under five. Males exhibit higher incidence and mortality, but females suffer greater overall Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) lost. Clinical studies show the severity of malaria in Sudanese children, with those under nine facing higher mortality risks.

22. Kenya

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 20.5

Kenya has a severe malaria problem, with 3.5 million new cases. Children aged 6 months to 4 years are highly vulnerable, with concentrated hospitalization and mortality rates in this group. Malaria affects both sexes, but females constitute 71.9% of confirmed cases. Treatment strategies include sequential approaches outlined in the 2019–2023 Kenya Malaria Strategy, aiming for a 75% reduction in incidence and deaths by 2023.

21. Malawi

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 33.7

Malawi is one of the top countries with high malaria death rates, with its entire population of 18.6 million at risk, leading to an estimated 6.2 million cases annually. Malaria accounts for 30% of outpatient visits, with transmission peaking during the rainy season from November to April, particularly in humid areas near Lake Malawi and the lower Shire Valley.

20. Uganda

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 34.9

Uganda grapples with a substantial malaria burden, with an estimated 17,282 deaths in 2020. Malaria constitutes 40% of outpatient visits, 25% of hospital admissions, and 14% of hospital deaths. Children under 5 account for 80% of malaria deaths and over 25% of in-patient deaths in this age group.

19. Ghana

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 35.6

In Ghana, 5.2 million malaria cases were reported in 2022. Children under five and pregnant women face higher risks due to lowered immunity. Prevention includes mass distribution of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) and school-based programs. Ghana aimed to domestically fund all malaria commodities by 2020 and provide free malaria services and medicines to NHIS members, covering 45% of the population.

18. Tanzania

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 35.9

Tanzania is one of the countries with a high malaria burden, reporting 24,699 deaths in 2020. The disease accounts for over 16% of outpatient visits, with children under 5 bearing 78% of all malaria deaths, making Tanzania stand third among the countries with the highest malaria death rates.

17. Angola

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 37.1

Angola stands among the top countries with high rate of malaria, affecting all demographics and contributing significantly to morbidity and mortality rates. Although mortality rates have decreased by 36% since 2000, stable malaria case incidence persists. Malaria is a leading cause of low birth weight and anemia, affecting 33% of healthcare seekers in 2021. Angola's "Zero Malaria Starts with Me" campaign aims to mobilize resources for effective malaria combat.

16. Zambia

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 39.3

In Zambia, malaria presents a significant challenge. Children under 5 years old account for approximately 78% of malaria-related deaths. Over 60% of health expenditure relies on external resources, with out-of-pocket expenses contributing 12.8%. Zambia's National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan focuses on equitable access to prevention and control interventions, supported by the End Malaria Council to mobilize resources and sustain efforts against malaria.

15. Burundi

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 40.1

Burundi, located in East Africa, stands among the countries with highest malaria death rates, recording around 3.7 million cases and 5,957 deaths in 2021. The incidence rate has risen from 200 to 291 cases per 1,000 population since 2015. Children under five are particularly vulnerable to severe malaria. Economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic further strain healthcare resources in addressing the malaria epidemic in Burundi.

14. Cameroon

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 43.8

In Cameroon, malaria poses a significant public health challenge, with an estimated 6 million cases and more than 12,000 deaths annually, particularly impacting children under five. Significant investments from organizations like USAID and initiatives such as the President's Malaria Initiative support Cameroon's malaria control programs.

13. Côte d'Ivoire

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 51.7

Côte d'Ivoire has a high malaria death rate, with an estimated 9,478 malaria-related deaths in 2018, comprising 5.50% of total deaths. Children under 5 are particularly vulnerable, constituting 67% of all malaria deaths worldwide in 2018. The WHO African Region, including Côte d'Ivoire, accounted for 94% of global malaria deaths in the same year.

12. Mozambique

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 56.5

Mozambique stands sixth among the countries with highest malaria death rates, representing 4.1% of global cases and 3.8% of deaths. Children under five are especially vulnerable, with infectious diseases like malaria causing notable mortality. In Chimoio, malaria mortality is slightly higher in males. Despite a significant percentage of under-five children seeking care for fever, only 48% receive diagnostic testing.

11. Guinea

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 59.6

Guinea reported 992,146 malaria cases and 867 deaths in 2016. Children under five years old are particularly vulnerable, accounting for about 17% of deaths. Malaria prevalence is high at 44%, varying regionally from 38% to 61%. It constitutes a third of all patient visits and is the primary cause of outpatient visits (34%) and deaths (28%) in children. In 2018, Guinea received $12 million from The Global Fund and $15 million from USAID for malaria control efforts.

10. Chad

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 62.2

Chad stands thirteenth among the countries with highest malaria death rates, recording 3.19 million cases, with children under five years old particularly vulnerable, constituting almost 60% of malaria-related deaths. Approximately two-thirds of Chad's population reside in high malaria transmission areas, primarily in the southern region.

9. Democratic Republic of Congo

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 62.4

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) grapples with a significant malaria burden, reporting 65,000 deaths in 2020. Children under five are disproportionately affected, comprising about 78% of all malaria deaths. The country has around 95.9 million people at risk of malaria. Prevention efforts include LLIN distribution and improved diagnostics, case management, and surveillance. Democratic Republic of Congo is known as a country that has the most deaths from malaria.

8. South Sudan

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 63.2

In South Sudan, malaria poses a significant public health challenge, especially for vulnerable groups like pregnant women and children under five. Daily, approximately 8750 malaria cases are reported, with about 20 deaths attributed to malaria. It constitutes 66% of outpatient consultations, 50% of admissions, and about 30% of deaths. The organization collaborates with partners and donors like DFID, USAID, and the Global Fund to address malaria and other diseases.

7. Benin

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 76.2

Benin, in West Africa, stands among the top countries with heavy malaria burden, causing significant mortality, especially among children under 5. With an estimated 11,154 annual deaths, malaria tops the causes of mortality in this age group and morbidity among adults. In 2020, malaria accounted for 8.45% of total deaths in Benin.

6. Mali

Total Deaths per 100,000 People: 80

Mali reported 7.7 million malaria cases and 18,630 deaths in 2020, ranking seventh for malaria-related deaths. Children under five are especially vulnerable, with a nearly 50% reduction in mortality rates from 2006 to 2012. Efforts, backed by organizations like PMI and CDC, include distributing insecticide-treated nets, indoor spraying, and improved diagnostics and case management.

