25 Countries With Lowest Number Of Smartphones Per Capita

In this article, we'll discuss the 25 countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita.

Smartphone Market to Reach $790 Billion by 2029

Who knew these five-inch devices would someday rule the world, shape how industries work, and create a wealth of new opportunities? The truth is that smartphones have replaced books to be a person's best friend.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global smartphone market was worth $457.18 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from $484.81 billion in 2022 to $792.51 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Asia Pacific had a smartphone market of $197.15 billion in 2021. The region is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecasted period. The increasing standard of living, along with the advancement in technology, has elevated smartphone usage in the region.

A Notable Startup Making Strides in the Industry

The smartphone industry is constantly evolving. Companies go to great lengths to innovate their smartphone designs. While big names like Apple and Samsung lead the smartphone industry, smartphone startups are joining the race. On June 28, Forbes reported how Carl Pei's smartphone startup, "Nothing," is leading with its unique smartphone designs. Carl launched his first phone with an Android operating system in 2020. The phone won awards for best design and garnered a huge following ever since its launch. Carl Pei launched the new version of the smartphone on July 11, this year. Carl carefully uses colors and design features to build a device with a minimal and monochrome user experience.

On June 28, Carl Pei announced he secured funding of $96 million for the new version of the phone. Adding to the funding the company received earlier, "Nothing" now boasts a total funding of almost $250 million. The phone builds on the idea of design sensibility and excitement that many companies need to experiment with today. Tom Hulme, head of Google Venture in Europe, shared his opinions on how the new phone by "Nothing" is a game changer for technophiles.

"Look at the Android ecosystem today. There is very little design sensibility, and the product range lacks excitement and a sense of exclusivity like the Apple ecosystem,"

This indicates how being solution-oriented helps individuals. People like Carl Pei coerce large smartphone companies to innovate and provide designs that solve consumer woes as a priority.

Major Players in the Smartphone Industry

Smartphones are the blood and soul of the world. Becoming a market leader in the smartphone industry demands consistency in product offerings, constant innovation, and technology integration. Check out some of the biggest smartphone companies in the world.

While Apple, Samsung, and Google dominate the smartphone market, their smartphones may not be affordable by everyone. Some companies that are rising in popularity among consumers because of their budget friendly phones include Xiaomi Corporation (OTC:XIACY), Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY), and Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY).

Xiaomi Corporation (OTC:XIACY) is a leading smartphone company based in China. The company operates and sells its devices all over the world. The company is known to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its devices at an affordable price. On September 1, the company reported the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G. The new device offers 5G connectivity and has an intricate design and metallic finish. The starting price of the device is only $199. Surprisingly, the company has enabled people with a lower disposable income to be a part of the technological smartphone reality of today.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is another leading name in the smartphone industry. On June 29, the company reported the launch of "Mocopi." Mocopi is a mobile motion capture system. The system integrates sensors that attach to a user's head, hip, ankles, and wrists. The new technology has a dedicated smartphone app for iOS and Android. This tool allows the system to track full-body motion and is extremely beneficial for creators using their smartphones to create engaging content. Creators can view and create their avatars in video using virtual reality and transfer motion data to any compatible third-party software.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY) is another market leader in the smartphone industry. The company is known to keep up with changing trends. Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY) sells phones under Motorola ThinkPhone. On August 9, Motorola reported that thanks to a new partnership, the Lenovo ThinkPhone will soon be able to run Windows on their new 5-inch device. Motorola reported that the phone will be able to run Windows 365 on the phone, enhancing the productivity and efficiency of the user. The ThinkPhone also features the famous red button that allows users to integrate their mobile and their PC with just two clicks. It is no surprise that Lenovo is highly popular among individuals in the corporate sector.

Smartphone ownership is necessary. The globalized world of today demands that. Some countries are excelling in the technological sector, ultimately contributing to increased smartphone penetration. Check out some of the countries with the most smartphone users. However, some countries need to catch up. Let's look at the 25 countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita.

25 Countries With Lowest Number Of Smartphones Per Capita

Our Methodology

For our list, we sourced our data from NEWZOO Smartphone Figures. The ranking criteria is solely based on the total number of smartphone users in each country divided by their total population. This gives us the per capita value of smartphones in a country. The countries were then ranked in ascending order based on their smartphone user base.

25 Countries With Lowest Number Of Smartphones Per Capita

25. Chile

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.442

Chile ranks as the 25th country with the lowest number of smartphones per capita. The lack of investment in technology is a major factor in the slow growth of the industry.

24. Thailand

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.437

People in Thailand believe they do not need to own a mobile phone, especially in rural areas. Thailand is among the countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita.

23. Brazil

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.413

While Brazil is experiencing rapid growth in its smartphone industry and individual usage, the country is still far behind with its smartphone ownership.

22. Venezuela

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.408

A lot of political, economic, and social issues surround the country. Little investment in and awareness of technology ultimately leads to Venezuela ranking among the countries with the lowest smartphones per capita.

21. Colombia

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.398

Smartphone ownership in Columbia is steadily growing. However, as of the latest figures available, the country ranks 21st with one of the lowest smartphones per capita.

20. Morocco

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.379

While smartphones are the most common way to access the internet in Morocco, the country still ranks among the countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita.

19. Turkey

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.379

Turkey is a popular tourist hub. Quite a large portion of their rural population does not own a smartphone. However, in a few year's time, the dynamics of the smartphone industry in Turkey may change for the better.

18. Vietnam

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.377

While the number of smartphones per capita is relatively low in Venezuela, the country is home to one of the cheapest mobile products.

17. South Africa

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.355

People in South Africa use phones primarily to take pictures and videos. While the use of smartphones is limited, it is possible that in the next few years, people in South Africa will begin using their phones for a lot more things like money transfers.

16. Iran

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.351

Iran deals with a lot of censorship, especially over the internet. Therefore, it is not a surprise that Iran ranks among the countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita.

15. Peru

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.32

Peru ranks really high as the country with the lowest number of smartphones per capita. A major reason for this phenomenon is the lack of internet availability in the country, especially in rural areas.

14. Uzbekistan

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.313

The country is slowly developing and a lot more regions now have greater access to the internet. This is a great sign for the smartphone industry to develop there.

13. Algeria

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.291

Algeria is among the countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita. The lack of awareness and investment in technology are primary factors for the slow growth of the industry.

12. Egypt

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.28

The smartphone penetration in Egypt is slowly growing to a greater level. However, as of now, the country is way behind in its investment in technology.

11. India

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.277

India is one of the biggest economies in the world and is developing rapidly with its investment in technology. However, with a large rural population, smartphone penetration in such regions is particularly low.

10. Indonesia

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.274

Indonesia is a developing economy; therefore, most of the rural population does not have the means or awareness to invest in a smartphone. Investment in technological infrastructure may change the status quo.

9. Ghana

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.24

Ghana is among the countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita. Ghana is a developing economy and therefore, there is little investment in technology.

8. Myanmar

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.218

The military heavily controls media and communications in Myanmar, limiting smartphone ownership on abysmal levels. People are not allowed to freely use the internet or own devices unless mandated by the regime.

7. Kenya

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.209

Kenya is among the countries with the lowest number of smartphones per capita. Kenya is a developing country and therefore infrastructure limits internet availability and connectivity.

6. Sudan

Smartphone Ownership per Capita: 0.197

Sudan is a developing economy and therefore lacks the infrastructure to support the widespread use of smartphones across the country.

