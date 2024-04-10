In this article, we look at 25 countries where Christian population will increase the most by 2050. You can skip our detailed analysis on religious affiliations in the corporate world, and head over directly to the 10 Countries where Christian Population will Increase the Most by 2050.

According to PEW Research Center’s projected figures for 2020, Christianity is the most practiced religion in the world, with around 2.4 billion adherents, representing about 31% of the global population. The numbers are forecasted to grow 22.4% to exceed 2.9 billion by 2050, which would remain equivalent to the group’s current share of the world’s overall population (31%). Islam is likely to be the fastest growing religion during this period, with the number of Muslims increasing from 1.9 billion in 2020 to nearly 2.8 billion in 2050.

The United States of America has the largest Christian population in the world, with Christians making up over 70% of the country’s overall population. You can find out more about this and other Christian-majority countries in the world by heading over to our article, 30 Countries with Highest Christian Population in the World.

There are several large corporations in the United States that are known for having deep religious roots. One of them being, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), which embraces spirituality at the workplace and enshrines in its core values the company’s commitment to ‘strive to honor God’. Another way which Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) uses to build religious inclusion into its corporate culture is through its chaplaincy program that offers pastoral care to employees that require it. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is one of the largest processors and marketers of beef, pork, and chicken in the world.

Hotel chain Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is also known for having a dominant influence of religion in its culture. According to a 2018 report by the Washington Post, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has long supplied its hotel rooms with religious texts, including the Bible. Some years back, the company released a statement to The Associated Press on the matter, saying that this tradition is appreciated by most of its guests, as many of them are not digitally connected and prefer having religious books available in their rooms at Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s hotels.

Story continues

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) too, for decades, provided prayer cards to travelers with Alaska Airlines’ in-flight meals. The practice continued for about four decades, from the 1970s through till 2012 before the company decided to put it to an end. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) said it stopped the tradition to respect the diverse beliefs of passengers, as well as of employees who worked for the airline. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is the sixth largest airline in the world. You can read more on this in the 20 Largest Airlines in the World in 2024.

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is another example of a company having deep religious roots. Its restaurants remain closed on Sundays to allow employees a day of rest or worship. The decision was taken by its founder Truett Cathy, a conservative Christian, in 1946 and continues to remain in practice. On the other hand, burger chain, In-N-Out Burger, prints Bible references on its cups and wrappers. The restaurant's founder was a devout Christian, and made sure to share his religious beliefs through his company. The practice has been carried forward by his family. The burger chain is now being led by his granddaughter, Lynsi Snyder, who recently stated that she turned to God after losing her father as a teenager, and later three failed marriages. Snyder continues to carry on the legacy of her elders by expanding the number of religious references on the packaging.

25 Countries where Christian Population will Increase the Most by 2050

NaughtyNut / Shutterstock.com

Methodology

Countries where Christian population will increase the most by 2050 are listed in ascending order of the estimated increase in population of Christian in these countries between 2020 and 2050. Data related to projections have been sourced from the PEW Research Center.

If interested, you can also take a look at the 25 Countries where Muslim Population will Increase the Most by 2050.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Let’s now head over to the list of countries where Christian population will increase the most by 2050.

25. Ivory Coast

Christian Population in 2050: 16.5 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 5.8 million

Percentage Increase: 54.3%

Christians account for 44% of the overall population of Ivory Coast, which is likely to increase from 10.7 million in 2020 to 16.5 million in 2050.

24. Argentina

Christian Population in 2050: 43.2 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 6 million

Percentage Increase: 15.5%

Argentina is a predominantly Christian-majority country, where Christians make up 85% of the country’s population. This figure is likely to increase to 86.6% with the projected increase of another six million Christians between 2020 and 2050.

23. Indonesia

Christian Population in 2050: 33 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 6.27 million

Percentage Increase: 23.3%

Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, with a sizable Christian minority comprising 10% of the overall population. Between 2020 and 2050, the population of Christians in the country is projected to further increase 23.3%.

22. Peru

Christian Population in 2050: 37.7 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 6.32 million

Percentage Increase: 20.1%

More than 95% of Peru’s population identifies as Christian. This share is likely to hold with the country’s Christian population projected to grow by another 6.32 million between 2020 and 2050.

21. Venezuela

Christian Population in 2050: 36.1 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 6.56 million

Percentage Increase: 22.2%

Venezuela had a little over 29 million Christians in 2020, who made up for 89% of the country’s population. Of these, about 71% identified as Catholics, while the remaining were Protestants.

20. Brazil

Christian Population in 2050: 192.6 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 7.21 million

Percentage Increase: 3.9%

Brazil has the second largest population of Christians anywhere in the world, with over 185 million people in 2020. With a projected increase of another 7.2 million people over the next three decades, it is projected to be among countries where Christian population will increase the most by 2050.

19. Colombia

Christian Population in 2050: 57 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 8.41 million

Percentage Increase: 17.5%

Christianity was introduced to Colombia during the 14th century by Spanish colonizers, and has since grown into being the predominant religion in the country. About 79% of the Christians in Colombia identify as Catholics.

18. Cameroon

Christian Population in 2050: 25.8 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 9.07 million

Percentage Increase: 54.2%

Next on our list of countries where Christian population will increase the most by 2050, with an estimated growth of over 9 million Christians projected by the PEW Research Center between 2020 and 2050. There are nearly 17 million Christians in Cameroon currently.

17. United States

Christian Population in 2050: 262 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 9.1 million

Percentage Increase: 3.6%

Christians comprised 90% of the overall population in the US in 1990. That figure has come down to 75.5%. Despite that, it has the largest Christian population anywhere in the world, with nearly 253 million people practicing the religion in 2020.

16. Ghana

Christian Population in 2050: 33.5 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 11.16 million

Percentage Increase: 50%

Ghana is a Christian-majority country in Africa, with Christians making up nearly three-fourths of the overall population. This share is likely to drop by around six percentage points by 2050 due to a projected increase in the population proportion of Muslims from 17.5% to 22.3%.

15. Rwanda

Christian Population in 2050: 25 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 11.4 million

Percentage Increase: 86%

Rwanda’s Christian population was estimated to be 13.2 million in 2020. It is projected to nearly double over the next three decades to touch the 25 million mark in 2050.

14. Guatemala

Christian Population in 2050: 29 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 11.54 million

Percentage Increase: 66.4%

Guatemala is next on our list of countries where Christian population will increase the most by 2050. The group’s population is projected to increase by 66.4% from 17.4 million in 2020 to around 29 million in 2050.

13. Mexico

Christian Population in 2050: 130.2 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 11.58 million

Percentage Increase: 9.8%

More than 118 million Mexicans identify themselves as Christians, with a large majority of them being Catholics. It ranks third among countries with the highest population of Christians in the world.

12. Mozambique

Christian Population in 2050: 29.4 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 12.64 million

Percentage Increase: 75.4%

Mozambique is a Christian-majority country, with a sizable Muslim minority who make up 17% of the country’s population. There are 16.7 million Christians in Mozambique, representing 60% of the country.

11. Angola

Christian Population in 2050: 37.6 million

Estimated Increase in Population between 2020 and 2050: 15.36 million

Percentage Increase: 69.2%

Angola’s Christian population is projected to grow by over 15 million people between 2020 and 2050, which will raise the group’s proportion of the overall population from 89.5% to 90.5% during the time period.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Countries where Christian Population will Increase the Most by 2050.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Countries where Christian Population will Increase the Most by 2050 is originally published on Insider Monkey.