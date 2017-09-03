This $25 device will double the internet speed on your computer

If you use a modern home Wi-Fi solution like the Google Wifi or our favorite mesh system, the AmpliFi HD, you’re undoubtedly enjoying lightning fast internet all over your home. It’s great for phones, tablet, and other light-duty devices, but we have a better recommendation for your PC, streaming devices, or anything else that needs the fastest and most reliable connection possible. Wiring your house for Ethernet is a pain in the neck, which is why devices like the TP-Link AV200 Nano Powerline Adapter Starter Kit are so fantastic. You get the same reliability and sustained speeds as you would with cat5, but you don’t need to install anything at all. Plug one box in near your router, another box near your PC, and you’re done!

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Up to 200Mbps speed for seamless HD video streaming and online gaming

300-meter range over electrical circuitry for better performance through walls and floors

Miniature design with compact housing (28

Plug and Play, with no drilling, wiring, or configuration required

Automatic Power-Saving mode reduces power consumption by up to 75%

Home Plug AV standard compliant

The theoretical maximum channel data transfer rate is derived from HomePlug AV2 specifications. Actual data transfer rate will vary from network environment including: distance, network traffic, noise on electrical wires, building material and construction, quality of electrical installation and other adverse conditiThe theoretical maximum channel data transfer rate is derived from HomePlug AV2 specifications.

Works over circuits on the same panel

TP-Link AV200 Nano Powerline Adapter Starter Kit, up to 200Mbps (TL-PA2010KIT): $24.99

