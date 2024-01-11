In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 drunkest countries in Asia. You can skip our detailed analysis of the religious importance of alcohol, the global alcohol industry, the largest market for Scotch, and the recent shifts in the global alcohol market, and go directly to 10 Drunkest Countries in Asia.

Since time immemorial, alcohol has been a part of the social fabric of human life on earth. Although its true origin is lost in the mists of history, the first signs of alcohol show up around 7000 BC, when a fermented drink was produced from honey and wild yeasts in ancient China. The drink is also considered to have driven a significant portion of early societal development. In 1877, an archaeologist named James Death went so far as to suggest that the invention of beer even preceded the invention of bread. That might imply that the reason mankind ever settled down into an agricultural lifestyle was to produce enough grain for beer. In fact, the oldest known recipe in the world is not for food, but how to make beer.

The Religious Importance of Alcohol:

Alcohol has been an important part of human rituals and religions for millennia. While some religions have held alcohol in high esteem as a blessing of the divine, others have outright forbidden any association with it.

However, the religion that drinks the most alcohol is the Japanese Shinto religion, which reveres Sake as the most sacred of drinks – the liquor of the gods.

The Global Alcohol Industry:

In 2019, the global alcohol consumption, measured in liters of pure alcohol per person of 15 years of age or older, was 5.5 liters, which is a 4.7% relative decrease from 5.7 liters in 2010. As we mentioned in our article – 30 Drunkest Countries in the World – the global alcoholic beverages market size was valued at $1.62 trillion in 2021, and the market is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The market is likely to be driven by the increasing global young-adult demographic, coupled with high disposable income and consumer demand for premium/super-premium products. Globally, beer drives the market for alcoholic beverages. Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the global alcoholic beverages sector, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020.

Largest Market for Scotch:

Scotch whisky sales are booming in Asia and in 2022, the Asia-Pacific region overtook the European Union to become the biggest buyer in the $7.5 billion Scotch whisky export market, according to the Scotch Whisky Association. China has also seen Scotch whisky interest grow tenfold in the last 20 years and that trend looks set to continue. Although the Chinese market is still dominated by baijiu, the younger wealthier consumers are looking to drink more Scotch whisky and the population overall is drinking less but better quality.

The spirits giant Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced in 2021 that it is building a $75 million distillery in China to make its first ever single-malt whiskey of Chinese origin, as it looks to tap into the spirit's growing demand in the world's largest beverage alcohol market. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) also stressed that the new distillery, called Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery, will fit into the company's sustainability action plan, ensuring the site will be carbon neutral and zero-waste.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is placed among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Recent Shifts in the Global Alcohol Market:

From Japan to the United States, global drinking habits have shifted dramatically in recent years. While it may look like the alcohol industry is set to achieve a multi-trillion dollar mark in the coming decades, recent changes in consumer behavior suggest that the market, as we know it today, may be in danger of running dry.

The global low and no-alcohol consumer trend is a significant shift in the drinks industry, driven by increasingly health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. Millennials and Generation Z are the main insurgents, driving a transformation in choice and demanding more from their drinks. These younger generations are adopting a healthier lifestyle and reaping the benefits of going alcohol-free – but they're not the only ones. From fitness fans and healthy lifestylers to a renaissance in older living, knowing what you're putting into your body is now a key priority. While the low- and no-alcohol trend is taking off in the Western world, another region which holds opportunities for this sector is the Middle East, where alcohol is banned in many countries. In 2019, Saudi Arabia was recorded to have the sixth-largest global market for alcohol-free beer consumption.

Several booze companies have hopped on the zero-alcohol bandwagon, and are now offering products with all of the taste and none of the booze. Budweiser Zero was launched in 2020 by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) as the company’s first non-alcoholic beer, setting itself up as the industry standard. The beer behemoth also reportedly bought the exclusive rights to supply the FIFA World Cup for $75 million. However, as the sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, Bud Zero ended up being the only brew available at the stadiums during the whole event. Any regular Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) products with standard ABVs were limited to the eye-wateringly expensive private boxes, or designated fan zones far from the stadiums.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) ranks among the 12 Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

With that said, here are the Top Alcohol Drinking Countries in Asia.

25 Drunkest Countries in Asia

Ievgenii Meyer/Shutterstock.com

Methodology :

To collect information for this article, we have referred to The Global Health Observatory of the World Health Organization, looking for Countries that Consume the Most Alcohol in Asia. The following countries have been ranked by their annual per capita consumption of pure alcohol in 2019, for people aged 15 and over. We have also included the countries falling in Eurasia in our list.

One thing to keep in mind is that just because the people in these countries generally consume high levels of alcohol, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re drunkards. Alcohol is simply an essential part of many cultures around the world and alcoholic beverages play an important role in important events and celebrations, since they can be associated with many festivals and rituals.

25. Maldives

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 1.43 liters

As the Maldives is an Islamic nation, the local population does not consume much alcohol, however, it is available in most resorts. You can enjoy a drink on licensed resort islands and liveaboard boats. You cannot, however, have alcohol on local islands.

24. Lebanon

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 1.48 liters

The most famous alcoholic beverage from Lebanon is arak – a grape spirit flavored with anise that is found in every house and goes well with the local food.

In Lebanon, early initiation of alcohol drinking and the frequent and heavy consumption of alcohol among youth is on the rise, putting them at increased risk of multiple health, economic and social losses, and even mortality. In fact, Lebanon ranks among the Countries with Highest Rates of Alcoholism.

23. Bahrain

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 1.58 liters

Alcohol is legal in Bahrain with a number of bars and licensed restaurants, however, drunken behavior in public or driving under the influence of alcohol is against the law. The Middle Eastern nation also regularly receives a huge influx of Saudi tourists looking for a drink, or three.

Bahrain is counted among the Asian Countries with the Highest Alcohol Consumption.

22. Turkey

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 1.82 liters

Although it is perfectly legal to drink alcohol in Turkey, the country has deployed an approach involving high taxation on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. The government introduced a significant increase in the ‘Special Consumption Tax’ on these items in early 2022, leading to higher prices.

As one of the world’s oldest wine producers, with a history that goes back around 7,000 years, Turkey’s winemakers are thriving in the revival of a deeply rooted craft and have turned their homeland into one of the Largest Organic Wine Producing Countries.

21. Singapore

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 1.87 liters

Singapore ranks among the Countries with the Most Expensive Beer, yet beer remains popular in the country due its lower price point compared to wine and spirits. In Singapore, alcohol is among a handful of things that you have to pay duty and excise tax on when importing or producing. The current rate is about $55 per liter of pure alcohol, which means the more boozier, the more pricey. Throw in a bit of GST on as well and it soon doubles the price that it was purchased for at origin.

20. Azerbaijan

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 1.97 liters

Although many Azerbaijanis are Muslim and hence do not consume alcohol, both wine and beer have a history in the region that stretches back to antiquity. One of the popular traditional drinks in the country is buza or boza – a slightly fermented beer made from grains. Azerbaijan also has a rich tradition of winemaking and the city of Göygöl has the oldest operating winery in the country.

19. Myanmar

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 2.12 liters

The majority of people who drink alcohol in Myanmar are hazardous drinkers. In fact, Myanmar is a country at the high end for years of life lost due to alcohol. Annually, over 12,500 people in the Southeast Asian nation die due to alcohol related liver cirrhosis.

Myanmar is placed among the Top 20 Alcohol Drinking Asian Countries.

18. United Arab Emirates

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 2.37 liters

The UAE has undergone a spectacular transformation in recent years, turning into a major international center for trade, travel, and entertainment. A cosmopolitan population and a thriving tourism sector have increased the demand for luxury spirits, particularly vodka.

Flavored vodkas have gained popularity in the UAE market, appealing to consumers seeking unique taste experiences and diverse flavor profiles.

17. Uzbekistan

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 2.6 liters

Though it is a Muslim majority country, drinking alcohol is not regarded as something unusual in Uzbekistan. Vodka and other alcoholic drinks were introduced during Soviet rule and still remain ingrained in the local culture. Uzbekistan is also known for its unique grape varieties and traditional winemaking techniques, which have gained recognition both domestically and internationally.

Uzbekistan sits among the Top Alcohol Consumers in Asia.

16. Sri Lanka

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 2.83 liters

Alcohol consumption among Sri Lankans, as well as the alcohol-related health and social issues, have been steadily increasing since 2009, when the 26-year armed conflict between the country’s military forces and Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) finally came to an end.

Several policies have been implemented in Sri Lanka to decrease alcohol consumption, including a ban on advertisement and sports sponsorship for alcohol, a minimum age of 21 for sales of alcohol, restriction of sales on specific religious holidays, increases in prices and taxes, and popularization of lower-strength products assuming they would substitute stronger ones.

15. Turkmenistan

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 2.93 liters

While Turkmenistan is a Muslim-majority state, like the rest of the region it inherited a very Soviet relationship with alcohol. However, the Central Asian country has continuously been making efforts to drive people away from the tipple. A new law limiting the sale of alcohol went into effect in 2021, forbidding the sale of alcoholic drinks including beer on trains, airplanes and ferries, and at sports facilities. It also bans the sale of alcohol on holidays when workers get the day off.

Turkmenistan is counted among the Top Alcohol Drinking Countries in Asia in 2023.

14. Israel

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 3.01 liters

Israel has a very liberal attitude towards the drink and alcohol consumption has risen by 25% in the country over the last two decades. Vodka is the largest-selling spirit in Israel today and a taste for the liquor was initially brought over with the Ashkenazi immigrants from Eastern Europe. With a per capita consumption of 2.25 shots per month, Israel ranks among the Top Vodka Consuming Countries.

13. Kazakhstan

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 4.52 liters

Alcohol is pretty common in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, with beer and vodka being the most common drinks. Wine tastings are also becoming increasingly popular, and there is even a scene for Kazakh wine. An important traditional drink in the Central Asian country is kumys – a fermented drink made from mare’s milk by special acidification.

12. India

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 4.92 liters

Alcohol consumption has steadily increased over the last three decades in India, mainly due to the rising levels of disposable income and a growing urban population, among other reasons. The South Asian country is one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, with an estimated market size of $52.5 billion in 2020, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations. However, despite the growth in consumption of branded spirits, the problems related to illegally brewed alcohol remain widespread in India.

11. Kyrgyzstan

Per Capita Consumption of Alcohol: 4.95 liters

Drinking is one of the great Kyrgyz social traditions, with vodka being the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverage, followed by beer, sweet wine, and sweet champagne. Drinks like the tangy-tasting kumis have also always been popular on the country’s mountain pastures.

Kyrgyzstan ranks among the Asian Countries that Drink the Most Alcohol.

