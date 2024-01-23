In this article, we will look at the 25 entry-level high paying jobs with low/no experience. We have also discussed the threats for entry level jobs. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Entry-Level High Paying Jobs With Low/No Experience.

A recent report indicates that nearly 40% of American employers are hesitant to hire recent college graduates, particularly those belonging to Generation Z (Gen Z), born between 1997 and 2012. It revealed that 38% of 800 surveyed directors, managers, and executives prefer hiring older workers. Approximately 20% of employers reported instances where young job seekers brought a parent to a job interview, while nearly 60% believed recent college graduates are ill-prepared for the workforce, with half having to terminate employment due to various reasons, such as an inability to handle criticism.

As a result of negative experiences with younger workers, over half of the business leaders surveyed are implementing policies catering to the preferences of older workers, like offering attractive benefits, higher salaries, and the option to work from home. To read more about jobs for older workers, see our article about the Part-Time Jobs For Seniors That Pay Daily or Weekly.

It is also worth noting that AI poses a threat to entry-level jobs as automation increasingly replaces routine tasks. For instance, in customer service, chatbots powered by AI can handle basic queries, reducing the need for entry-level support roles. Similarly, in manufacturing, robots and AI-driven systems can perform repetitive tasks, impacting entry-level assembly line positions. Similarly, administrative roles face challenges too, as AI algorithms can streamline data analysis and processing, diminishing the demand for entry-level data entry positions.

In 2023, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s CEO Arvind Krishna announced a hiring freeze as the company anticipated the replacement of approximately 7,800 jobs with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the next five years. In an interview with Bloomberg News, the CEO revealed that nearly one-third of International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s non-customer-facing roles, totaling around 26,000 positions, could be automated. Despite having already let go of 5,000 workers in other areas, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s spokesperson clarified that there was no blanket hiring pause, but the company is selectively filling roles not directly related to clients or technology.

Story continues

As AI-powered technology, including platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT, advances rapidly, fears of widespread job disruption are surfacing. Analysts are divided on the potential consequences, with some predicting mass layoffs while others believe AI will enhance productivity and create new job opportunities. Notably, the acknowledgement of ChatGPT's impact on customer growth led to a nearly 50% plunge in the share price of California-based learning company Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG). The tech industry is navigating the delicate balance between the benefits and challenges posed by AI integration and thus, sparking debates about its role in shaping the future of work.

Interestingly, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s global managing partner for generative AI, Matthew Candy, predicts that AI will revolutionize the tech industry, making a computer science degree less essential. According to Candy, the acceleration of idea generation and product development facilitated by AI means that individuals without technical backgrounds can now easily contribute to tech innovation. He highlighted the increasing importance of soft skills such as critical thinking, questioning, creativity, and innovation in the tech landscape. To read more about such skills, see 15 Skills Employers Look for in Candidates.

While AI has already been a huge threat to both entry level and senior jobs, another threat that haunts employees around the world is layoffs. In a recent wave of tech layoffs in 2024, several major companies, like Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL), and others, have announced huge workforce reductions.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), a furniture e-commerce company, is cutting 13% of its workforce, amounting to 1,650 jobs, following a similar pattern from the previous year. Other notable layoffs include Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shedding 2,350 jobs, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) implementing cuts in its global advertising and sales teams, Twitch reducing 35% of its staff, and Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) slashing 10% of its contract employees.

According to layoff.fyi, the scale of job cuts in January, though significant, is notably lower than the previous year, with 37 tech companies in january 2024 making layoffs compared to 278 in the same period last year. Despite this, the cumulative impact of major US layoffs in 2023 exceeded 305,000 employees, with high-profile cases such as Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) cutting 8,000 jobs in January 2023 and another 9,000 in November. The current tech layoffs speaks volumes a broader trend of companies optimizing their workforces and reducing costs in response to economic uncertainties and strategic shifts which impact a number of sectors like e-commerce, technology, and entertainment.

Recently, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a 5% reduction in its workforce at the Buy with Prime unit, affecting approximately 30 employees, as reported on January 18, 2024. Despite the job cuts, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) promises that the unit remains a top priority, with a commitment to continue investing resources. The company is actively assisting the laid-off staff in securing roles both within and outside the organization.

25 Entry-Level High Paying Jobs With Low/No Experience

Copyright: nateemee / 123RF Stock Photo

Our Methodology

A consensus-based approach was adopted to determine the ranking of high-paying jobs with low to no experience required. It involved gathering information from online platforms such as Upwork.com, Indeed.com, and Reddit to identify trends and common opinions. Once we identified 40 such jobs, the 25 highest-paying ones were eventually selected. We sourced the average salaries from our salary database. Here is a list of the highest-paying jobs with low/no experience.

25. Transportation Security Screeners

Average Base Salary: $48,520

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is the major agency in the United States responsible for hiring Transportation Security Screeners. On the other hand, transportation security screeners are also hired by the Covenant Aviation Security, LLC. As a private security firm specializing in aviation security services, Covenant Aviation Security collaborates with airports and other transportation entities to provide screening services.

24. Medical Record Transcriptionist

Average Base Salary: $50,231

MOS Medical Transcription Services is a division of Managed Outsource Solutions and is a leading medical transcription company in the US. They specialize in multi-specialty transcription, and their certified medical transcriptionists offer accurate transcripts for different medical disciplines.

23. Video Editor

Average Base Salary: $50,425

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 7% growth in employment for film and video editors and camera operators from 2022 to 2032. Approximately 8,200 annual job openings are anticipated, driven by the need to replace workers changing professions or retiring. It is one of the high-paying jobs with no experience and no degree.

22. Search Engine Evaluator

Average Base Salary: $50,884

Two important companies in the United States that hire Search Engine Evaluators are Appen and Lionbridge. Appen is headquartered in Australia but with a significant presence in the US and offers remote work opportunities for individuals assessing search engine relevance and other online content. Similarly, Lionbridge is a global company with operations in the US that frequently recruits search engine evaluators to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of search engine results.

21. IT Technician

Average Salary: $51,417

IT technicians have a median annual salary of $59,660. While the typical entry-level education varies, no specific work experience in a related occupation is required. The field currently offers 914,100 jobs, with a faster-than-average job outlook of 5% from 2022 to 2032. It is one of the highest paying entry-level jobs without degree.

20. Surgical Assistants and Technologists

Average Salary: $57,500

Surgical assistants and technologists are essential in the operating room. They ensure aseptic conditions, prepare instruments, and assist surgeons during procedures, contributing to safe and successful surgeries, faster patient recovery. Kaiser Group Holdings Inc. is one of the companies that hire surgical technologists. It is one of the highest paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

19. Carpenter

Average Base Salary: $58,210

To enter carpentry, a high school diploma or equivalent is typically required, with courses in mathematics and mechanical drawing being beneficial. Vocational-technical schools may offer carpentry associate's degrees, covering basics and specialties. Training is often acquired through on-the-job experience or apprenticeships, starting with simple tasks and progressing to complex ones, such as reading blueprints.

18. Translator and Interpreter

Average Base Salary: $58,400

Translators and interpreters facilitate communication between people speaking different languages. They work in various government, corporations, healthcare, and education settings. They may work remotely or on-site, offering linguistic expertise to bridge language barriers. It is one of the high-paying no-experience jobs.

17. Proofreader

Average Base Salary: $58,715

Proofreaders and Copy Markers find employment primarily in Newspaper, Periodical, Book, and Directory Publishers, with an hourly mean wage of $19.04. The top-paying industry is Advertising, Public Relations, and Related Services, offering an hourly mean wage of $33.87.

It is also one of the low-stress jobs for seniors.

16. Customer Service Representative

Average Base Salary: $59,380

A customer service representative assists and resolves customer inquiries and issues through various channels. They aim to deliver positive experiences and ensure customer satisfaction. They can work remotely or on-site in retail, telecommunications, banking, or e-commerce industries. It is one of the entry-level jobs pay the most with no experience.

15. Freelance Writer

Average Base Salary: $59,402

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) are two of the most prominent platforms for freelance writers. On Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK), writers can create profiles showcasing their expertise, bid on projects, and establish long-term client relationships. Meanwhile, Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) allows writers to set up gigs with predefined services, creating a marketplace where clients can easily find and hire them. It is one of the high-paying entry level remote jobs.

14. Digital Marketer

Average Salary: $62,522

Digital marketing has become a cornerstone in contemporary business, with an increase in popularity due to its cost-effectiveness and broad reach. As businesses increasingly prioritize their online presence, digital marketing skills are in high demand. It is one of the fun entry-level jobs that pay well.

13. Junior Recruiter

Average Base Salary: $63,018

A junior recruiter plays a pivotal role in the talent acquisition process in the corporate world as they assist in the identification and recruitment of potential candidates for job openings. It is one of the best paying first jobs.

12. Machine Operator

Average Base Salary: $64,005

A Machine operator is a skilled job trade so it demands specialized training to operate machinery and heavy equipment. Precision and minimal margins of error in processes require a high level of expertise.

11. Plumber

Average Base Salary: $65,190

To become a plumber, pipefitter, or steamfitter in the US, individuals typically need a high school diploma or equivalent. Vocational-technical schools offer relevant courses in pipe system design, safety, and tool use, along with necessary welding instruction. Most professionals in these trades undergo a 4- or 5-year apprenticeship, receiving 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and technical instruction annually.

Click here to see the 10 Entry-Level High Paying Jobs With Low/No Experience.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Entry-Level High Paying Jobs With Low/No Experience is originally published on Insider Monkey.