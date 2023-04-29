SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The housing market has done surprising things over the pandemic. When the economy took an especially tough hit, in 2020, the housing market did not follow suit. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of below 3%, and buyers scrambled to lock in lower rates. This surge in demand drove home prices higher, making the market attractive to sellers.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.73% in the first week of this month, according to Freddie Mac's benchmark rate analysis. Just a year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.89%. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the median existing-home sales price went up 1.3% to $359,000 in January compared to January 2022.

To help locate housing markets that may be in distress, GOBankingRates analyzed the 190 largest metropolitan housing markets according to Zillow's Housing Data and found the 25 hardest places to sell a home. Primary factors considered were the difference between list and sale prices, average price cut and average number of days on Zillow.

The resulting list of 25 cities is ranked in reverse order, with the most difficult city in which to sell a home listed last. Depending on your point of view, these cities could represent opportunities for buyers, as sellers that have a tough time getting their list price are likely to drop it. However, if sellers keep dropping their prices in a market, it can start a downward spiral, meaning your home price could fall below what you paid for it. Talking with a good local agent is a good place to start if you're looking to buy and want to get the temperature of a certain area. Here are the cities in which it's hardest to sell a home.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

25. Detroit, Michigan

Median list price in 2022: $218,231

Median sale price in 2022: $238,492

Difference between list price and sale price: $20,261

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 9,889

Median days on market: 8

Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.63%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.35%

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

24. Baltimore, Maryland

Median list price in 2022: $140,927

Median sale price in 2022: $134,048

Difference between list price and sale price: -$6,880

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 984

Median days on market: 12

Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.36%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.41%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. McAllen, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $243,908

Median sale price in 2022: $209,738

Difference between list price and sale price: -$34,170

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,337

Median days on market: 27

Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.08%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.66%

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Median list price in 2022: $184,463

Median sale price in 2022: $165,151

Difference between list price and sale price: -$19,312

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 930

Median days on market: 11

Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.79%

Median price cut in 2022: 5.21%

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Canton, Ohio

Median list price in 2022: $164,833

Median sale price in 2022: $160,445

Difference between list price and sale price: -$4,388

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 743

Median days on market: 7

Percentage of listings with price cut: 15.90%

Median price cut in 2022: 5.39%

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Boise, Idaho

Median list price in 2022: $556,652

Median sale price in 2022: $494,633

Difference between list price and sale price: -$62,018

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 2,145

Median days on market: 11

Percentage of listings with price cut: 26.51%

Median price cut in 2022: 2.74%

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

19. Beaumont, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $213,694

Median sale price in 2022: $200,369

Difference between list price and sale price: -$13,325

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,200

Median days on market: 18

Percentage of listings with price cut: 20.03%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.78%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

18. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Median list price in 2022: $319,532

Median sale price in 2022: $297,374

Difference between list price and sale price: -$22,158

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 966

Median days on market: 22

Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.11%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.45%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Median list price in 2022: $740,758

Median sale price in 2022: $627,486

Difference between list price and sale price: -$113,273

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,797

Median days on market: 20

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.47%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.13%

Pgiam / Getty Images

16. Chicago, Illinois

Median list price in 2022: $312,249

Median sale price in 2022: $299,143

Difference between list price and sale price: -$13,107

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 22,955

Median days on market: 12

Percentage of listings with price cut: 18.70%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.14%

©Shutterstock.com

15. Peoria, Illinois

Median list price in 2022: $124,973

Median sale price in 2022: $130,840

Difference between list price and sale price: $5,868

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,138

Median days on market: 10

Percentage of listings with price cut: 20.67%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.56%

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

14. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Median list price in 2022: $252,411

Median sale price in 2022: $238,464

Difference between list price and sale price: -$13,946

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 738

Median days on market: 43

Percentage of listings with price cut: 6.30%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.00%

©Shutterstock.com

13. Santa Maria, California

Median list price in 2022: $1,024,354

Median sale price in 2022: $761,976

Difference between list price and sale price: -$262,378

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 464

Median days on market: 10

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.70%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.04%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Flint, Michigan

Median list price in 2022: $156,277

Median sale price in 2022: $173,909

Difference between list price and sale price: $17,633

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,018

Median days on market: 9

Percentage of listings with price cut: 19.54%

Median price cut in 2022: 5.06%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

11. Huntington, West Virginia

Median list price in 2022: $160,633

Median sale price in 2022: $150,212

Difference between list price and sale price: -$10,422

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 734

Median days on market: 15

Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.17%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.99%

Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median list price in 2022: $203,746

Median sale price in 2022: $206,905

Difference between list price and sale price: $3,159

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 5,054

Median days on market: 14

Percentage of listings with price cut: 18.80%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.46%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Miami, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $595,779

Median sale price in 2022: $483,191

Difference between list price and sale price: -$112,588

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 12,577

Median days on market: 15

Percentage of listings with price cut: 14.93%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.71%

BDphoto / Getty Images

8. Pensacola, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $313,054

Median sale price in 2022: $285,514

Difference between list price and sale price: -$27,540

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,710

Median days on market: 27

Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.61%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.62%

TerryJ / Getty Images

7. Naples, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $815,448

Median sale price in 2022: $674,524

Difference between list price and sale price: -$140,924

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,577

Median days on market: 11

Percentage of listings with price cut: 19.54%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.89%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Brownsville, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $262,956

Median sale price in 2022: $223,167

Difference between list price and sale price: -$39,790

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 534

Median days on market: 26

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.57%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.69%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Binghamton, New York

Median list price in 2022: $160,775

Median sale price in 2022: $151,461

Difference between list price and sale price: -$9,314

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 554

Median days on market: 18

Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.98%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.87%

Dblcut3 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

4. Youngstown, Ohio

Median list price in 2022: $131,602

Median sale price in 2022: $135,107

Difference between list price and sale price: $3,505

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,089

Median days on market: 13

Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.44%

Median price cut in 2022: 5.51%

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

3. Santa Cruz, California

Median list price in 2022: $1,278,167

Median sale price in 2022: $1,213,559

Difference between list price and sale price: -$64,607

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 320

Median days on market: 14

Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.41%

Median price cut in 2022: 5.85%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Utica, New York

Median list price in 2022: $179,979

Median sale price in 2022: $167,933

Difference between list price and sale price: -$12,046

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 505

Median days on market: 20

Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.28%

Median price cut in 2022: 5.34%

Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com

1. New York, New York

Median list price in 2022: $617,454

Median sale price in 2022: $557,381

Difference between list price and sale price: -$60,073

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 28,532

Median days on market: 28

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.42%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.01%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the 190 largest metropolitan housing markets for which Zillow provides complete data to find the 25 hardest places to sell a home. GOBankingRates first found the 2022 average median list price and 2022 average median sale price for homes in each metropolitan area by averaging Zillow's monthly estimates of each figure for January through August 2022. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the (1) typical difference between the list and sale price for homes in each area in 2022. GOBankingRates then similarly analyzed Zillow's monthly estimates of other housing market metrics to find each metro area's (2) average housing market inventory in 2022, (3) 2022 average median number of days homes spent on the market, (4) 2022 average share of listings that took a price cut while on the market, and (5) 2022 average median price cut taken by homes on the market, measured as a percent of the prior list price. All cities were then scored against each other and ranked, with a larger difference between list and sale prices, larger housing market inventory, greater typical number of days spent on the market, greater share of listings taking a price cut, and larger price cuts taken indictaing places where it is more difficult to sell a home. Zillow's smoothed estimates for single family residences were used for all metrics. In the calculation of final scores, factor (2) was weighted half as heavily as all other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of September 27, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 25 Hardest Places To Sell a Home