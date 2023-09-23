In this article, we will look at the 25 high-paying jobs that don’t require math. If you want to skip our indepth analysis of emerging trends in jobs, head straight to the 10 High Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Math.

While the world was already at the crossroads of changing times, COVID-19 accelerated the pace with which the change was embraced. Not only did the world observe a transition of work settings in the form of remote work, but the values associated with conventional educational backgrounds like college degrees were also observed to reduce. Moreover, for a fair number of people who never imagined learning any skills online, e-learning became the only alternative, and hence, the new normal. It was indeed fascinating to observe how this also democratized access to technical roles, irrespective of one's traditional educational background or mathematical abilities.

Before diving into the list of high-paying non-technical jobs, let’s explore the trends that have been facilitating individuals to transition into technical roles from nontech backgrounds.

Growing Popularity of Low-Code/No-Code Development

The relationship between mathematical ability and coding ability has also been explored empirically and some research also establishes a connection between the two abilities. While not a 100% conclusive, the explored connection, if true, suggests that individuals who don't go along well with math, might also not enjoy coding or excel at it. However, distaste for certain fields of study should not be a hinderance in one's career in Software. This is where low-code/no-code platforms come in.

These platforms provide visual interfaces and prebuilt components that simplify the coding process and allow individuals with little to no coding experience to create applications quickly. The allure of low-code/no-code platforms lies in their ability to democratize application development for what are often referred to as "citizen developers."

Story continues

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Power BI is a popular business analytics tool that simplifies data analysis and visualization with its user-friendly, no-code interface. Users can generate interactive reports and dashboards without extensive coding expertise and thus, business professionals can extract insights from data efficiently. Similarly, Excel, a widely used spreadsheet application, incorporates low-code functionalities through features like Power Query and Power Pivot that allow users to manipulate data and perform complex calculations with ease.

There is no denying that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is among the top players in technological advancements especially in the field of technology as it is also one of the top AI companies in America. In fact, it has also been called the leader in generative AI. Harding Loevner Global Equity Strategy made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Most notably, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was able to gain an immediate leadership position in generative Al by making a US$10 billion investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, earlier this year. Microsoft’s Bing search engine has since introduced ChatGPT into its web index data-a collection so large that it is rivaled by the dataset of only one other business in the world, Alphabet’s Google. Data are the feedstock of Al models, and an Al-enhanced search engine trained on so much data may attract more users to Bing, allowing Microsoft to sell more ads on the service. Microsoft is also adding generative Al to other products, including the Azure cloud service, enabling business customers who use Azure to easily integrate OpenAl models to glean more insights from their data and automate functions such as certain IT tasks. These added capabilities should motivate more businesses to migrate their data to the cloud and make Azure more competitive with Amazon.com’s AWS and Google Cloud.”

Teachable Machine by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) represents another facet of the low-code/no-code development. This platform utilizes machine learning to make creating custom models accessible to a broader audience. Users can train machine learning models without coding. Teachable Machine enables individuals to interact with AI and machine learning and reduce the technical barriers that once limited their participation in this field.

Chatbots and AI Conversation Tools

Chatbots have also facilitated coding for non-coders as generative Ai tools like chatGPT or Bard AI can write any code if provided with the correct prompt and instructions. According to market analysis by Technavio, the global live chat software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027, driven by the increasing customer expectations for real-time support and personalized interactions.

This trend reflects the evolving nature of online customer engagement. As today's consumers demand immediate support and personalized experiences when interacting with online businesses, Chatbots and AI-powered conversation tools have stepped in to meet these expectations.

How the Rise of E-Learning is Recreating Interest in Dry Subjects

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported that in the fall of 2020, 75% of all postsecondary students in the US — over 14 million learners — enrolled in online classes as the pandemic restricted in-person learning. This marked a substantial increase from the 36% enrolled in distance education in the preceding year.

These statistics are not just numbers, they represent a fundamental shift in how education is delivered. E-learning has become the new normal and its advantage lies in the visual aspect integral to it. Math is an incredibly dry subject, but various of its branches like geometry and topology can be made remarkably intuitive using interactive visuals. This is where E-learning has an advantage for subjects like Math over traditional learning.

One of the biggest platforms of e-learning has been Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY), with 64 million students and 75,000 instructors that offer over 210,000 courses. Moreover, 50% of Fortune 100 companies are Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Business clients who access a repository of 24,000 courses. Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) is primarily famous for providing an opportunity to upskill and offers certain courses that can even lead to technical certifications.

25 High Paying Jobs That Don't Require Math

ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the high-paying jobs that don’t require math, we targeted jobs with little to no math, no steep learning curve and technical expertise. After extensive internet research, we shortlisted a total of 40 jobs. Out of those, the 25 highest paying were finally selected. To rank these jobs in order, we have utilized data on average salaries from Indeed.com and Glassdoor.com.

Here is a list of high-paying jobs that don’t require math

25. Influencer

Average Salary: $67,332

Influencers continue to boost businesses by expanding reach and driving engagement for them through authentic and targeted content which ultimately increases brand visibility and sales.

24. Virtual Assisstant

Average Salary: $67,785

Different companies hire virtual assistants to handle administrative tasks which allows businesses to focus on core operations and reduce overhead expenses. Owing to the flexibility of the job with many remote opportunities available, it can be considered one of the part-time jobs that don’t require math.

23. Truck Driver

Average Salary: $67,874

Truck drivers have an important job as they ensure timely deliveries of essential goods. Without truck drivers, supply chains would grind to a halt, affecting businesses and consumers alike. It is one of the high paying jobs that don’t require math.

22. Graphic Designer

Average Salary: $69,231

Companies often hire graphic designers to boost the company's image while attracting customers and conveying their messages effectively. To read more about graphic designing, check out our article about the highest paying countries for graphic designers.

21. Art Director

Average Salary: $69,264

Art directors essentially shape the visual identity and aesthetics of advertisements, films, and other creative projects. They oversee design teams to ensure that visuals align with the project's vision. It is also one of the fun jobs that pay well.

20. Interpreter and Translator

Average Salary: $69,800

Interpreters and translators are highly valued professionals for businesses because they facilitate effective communication with global clients, partners, and customers. They bridge language barriers and ensure accurate understanding that can help with successful negotiations.

19. Food Stylist

Average Salary: $72,421

Food stylists are hired to make food look visually appealing for advertisements, menus, and cookbooks. They arrange and present dishes in a way that enhances their aesthetics to entice customers. It is one of the jobs that require no math at all.

18. Wordpress Developer

Average Salary: $81,294

Wordpress developers create and maintain wordpress websites, crucial for businesses in the digital age. Although it can involve coding, there are various alternatives to coding for wordpress developers with drag and drop options. Owing to the vast number of remote jobs available for this role, it is one of the jobs for introverts that don’t require math as it involves no social interaction

17. Compliance Manager

Average Salary: $87,936

Compliance officers are important for ensuring businesses adhere to laws and regulations. It is one of the high paying jobs that don’t require math.

16. Registered Nurse

Average Salary: $90,568

Registered nurses provide healthcare services like administering medications, assessing patients' conditions, offering medical advice, and collaborating with healthcare teams to deliver treatment and support to patients in different clinical settings. To read more about nurses, check out our article about the countries that need nurses the most.

15. Postsecondary Teacher

Average Salary: $91,760

Post-secondary teachers, often referred to as professors or lecturers, hold a pivotal role in the education system. They are responsible for imparting specialized knowledge and skills to students pursuing higher education, typically at colleges, universities, and technical institutions. If math is not one’s cup of tea, one can specialize in any non-mathematical subject and become a professor.

14. Makeup Artist

Average Salary: $93,850

Makeup artists are usually highly paid because of their artistic skills and ability to enhance appearances. It is one the jobs that don’t require math or science.

13. Real Estate Agent

Average Salary: $95,016

Real estate agents assist clients in buying, selling, or renting properties. Their job is to provide market expertise, negotiate deals and guide clients through real estate transactions.

12. Dental Hygienist

Average Salary: $98,530

Dental hygienists usually earn competitive salaries because of their specialized skills in oral health care. They perform essential duties such as teeth cleaning and examining patients for oral diseases. It is one of the high-paying jobs that don’t require math.

11. Justice Court Judge

Average Salary: $108,506

Justice court judges play a crucial role in the legal system by presiding over cases. They ensure fair trials, and uphold the law at the local level. It is one of the most important jobs that don’t require math.

Click here to see the 10 Highest Paying Jobs that Don’t Require Math.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Highest Paying Jobs that Don’t Require Math is originally published on Insider Monkey.