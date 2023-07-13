In this article, we will look at the 25 highest-paying jobs for 18-year-olds. We will also cover the latest news about jobs in the US, with a simple guide to applying for your first job as well as exploring some companies where you can work as an 18-year-old. If you want to skip those detailed analyses, head straight to 10 Highest Paying Jobs for 18-Year-Olds.

At the age of 18, people are often transitioning into adulthood and seeking financial independence. Many may also be preparing for college or other higher education expenses that make a job necessary to cover costs. On the other hand, some young adults may come from cultural backgrounds where work is valued and seen as a way to develop skills, gain experience, and contribute to society. Hence, job opportunities can provide valuable life lessons and help them establish a strong foundation for their future careers.

Interestingly, jobs for 18-year-olds that pay weekly are often preferred by these young individuals to ones that pay hourly as it provides a more consistent and predictable income. Weekly pay can help with budgeting and meeting immediate financial commitments, while hourly pay may fluctuate based on the number of hours worked each week. Retail associates and restaurant workers are often paid weekly by their employees.

If you are looking for government jobs for 18-year-olds, mail and file clerks, administrative assistants and data entry clerks are some positions you can consider.

US Employment: A Breath of Fresh Air in 2023

The latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that although hiring slowed down in June, the labor market in the United States is displaying signs of strength. The economy added 209,000 jobs, leading to a decrease in the unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.6%. This level of job creation indicates a healthy labor market that is keeping up with population growth in the country. The employment to population ratio for individuals aged 25 to 54 reached 80.9%, the highest it has been in over two decades. Women's employment to population ratio also exceeded pre-pandemic levels, reaching a new high.

The report highlighted the growth of employment in the public sector, particularly in federal, state, and local government, which added 60,000 jobs in June. Wage growth was another positive element of the report. Average hourly wages increased to $33.58, with a 4.4% rise over the past year.

Private sector employment witnessed a pertinent increase of 497,000 jobs in June, according to ADP Research Institute and Stanford Digital Economy Lab. This data diverged from economists' expectations and indicated strong job growth in several states, including Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and New Mexico.

How to Get Your First Job as An 18-Year-Old: 5 Simple Steps

Finding your first job as an 18-year-old can be an exciting and important step towards independence and building your career. However, navigating the job market can be challenging if you're unsure where to begin. So here are our 5 steps that can guide you to land that first job you have your eyes on.

Self-assessment: Identify your interests, skills, and strengths. Reflect on what type of job aligns with your passions and abilities. This will help you narrow down your job search and tailor your applications accordingly.

Research and networking: Use online job portals, career websites, and professional networks to explore job opportunities. Attend job fairs and industry events to connect with professionals and gain insights into potential openings. Leverage your personal network to seek recommendations or referrals.

Resume and cover letter: Craft a well-structured resume that highlights your education, any relevant coursework or certifications, and any volunteer or extracurricular activities. Tailor your cover letter to each position, showcasing your enthusiasm and explaining why you're a good fit.

Job applications: Submit your applications online or in person, following the instructions provided. Pay attention to deadlines and provide all necessary documents. Be persistent and apply to multiple positions to increase your chances of success.

Interview preparation: Research the company and position you're applying for. Prepare answers to common interview questions and practice with a friend or family member. Dress appropriately and arrive on time for the interview. During the interview, demonstrate your enthusiasm, confidence, and willingness to learn.

Where Can 18-Year-Olds Work?

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) is one of the most popular companies to work for as it offers incredible employment opportunities for 18-year-olds and teens. With its expansive presence and numerous outlets worldwide, McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) provides a vast platform for young individuals to earn money and gain valuable work experience in a positive work environment.

The scale of McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s operations further ensures a consistent demand for staff, which is always a plus for job seekers. Moreover, working at McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) offers benefits such as flexible scheduling, opportunities for growth within the company, and access to training programs that enhance skills and promote career development.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is yet another big name recognized as a leading employer that offers diverse opportunities for 18-year-olds and teenagers. Currenty, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is investing in higher wages for associates by implementing a combination of regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates for numerous stores. These raises are expected to bring the average hourly wage in the United States to over $17.50.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is also focusing on its Auto Care Centers (ACC) and introducing higher-paying roles such as ACC team lead and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay band, recognizing the specialized skills required for these roles. Moreover, company is expanding its Live Better U (LBU) education program by adding new college degrees and certificates, ensuring associates are equipped with the necessary skills to pursue new career opportunities. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) covers 100% of the tuition and fees for both part-time and full-time associates participating in LBU.

For good jobs for 18 years old with no experience, Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is an excellent platform. By creating an eBay account, young individuals can start their own online businesses, selling items they no longer need or source products for resale. This experience allows them to develop critical skills such as marketing, customer service, financial management, and logistics. Moreover, Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) offers flexibility in terms of working hours and the ability to work from home.

25 Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs for 18 Year Olds

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

In order to compile a list of the highest-paying jobs for 18-year-olds, we conducted thorough research by exploring various online platforms such as Reddit and Quora. We analyzed extensive discussions and considered jobs that have been commonly mentioned or are known to pay well for individuals in this age group.

We created a comprehensive list of approximately 35 jobs and narrowed it down to the top 25 based on the highest average per-hour salaries. To ensure accuracy, we gathered data on average salaries primarily from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In cases where BLS data was unavailable for a specific job, we relied on information sourced from Indeed.com.

Here is a list of the highest-paying jobs for 18-year-olds

25. Bank Teller

Average Salary per Hour: $16.88

A bank teller is responsible for assisting customers with various banking transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, and account inquiries, while providing smooth customer service. It is also one of the high-paying jobs for 18-year-olds with no experience.

24. Pharmacy Technician

Average Salary Per Hour: $17.66

A pharmacy technician assists pharmacists in dispensing medications, managing inventory, processing prescriptions, and providing customer service. They may also handle administrative tasks and ensure compliance with pharmacy laws and regulations.

23. Customer Service Representative

Average Salary Per Hour: $17.75

A customer service representative assists and resolves customer inquiries and issues through various channels. They aim to deliver positive experiences and ensure customer satisfaction. It is also one of the High-Paying Remote Jobs Without a Degree or Experience.

22. Social Media Marketing Assistant

Average Salary Per Hour: $18.01

A social media marketing assistant is an ideal job for 18-year-olds as it aligns with their digital fluency, creativity, and familiarity with social media platforms, making it a natural fit for their skills and interests.

21. Data Entry Operator

Average Salary Per Hour: $18.26

Data entry involves inputting and organizing information into computer systems or databases. It is an easy job for 18-year-olds as it requires attention to detail, basic computer skills, and the ability to work independently in a structured environment.

20. Ebay Seller

Average Salary Per Hour: $18.85

An Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) seller job would include managing an online store, handling product listings, customer service, and order processing to sell products directly to customers.

19. Apprentice Electrician

Average Salary Per Hour: $20.55

An apprentice electrician job is a great opportunity for saving money as it offers on-the-job training, which means you're earning while learning. Additionally, the demand for skilled electricians ensures a stable income. As you gain experience and progress in your career, you have the potential to earn higher wages and establish a strong financial foundation.

18. Dropshipper

Average Salary Per Hour: $19

In a dropshipping job, even though the seller operates an online store but they do not keep inventory in stock. Instead, when a customer places an order, the seller transfers the order details to a supplier or manufacturer who then ships the products directly to the customer. Dropshipping allows entrepreneurs to start an online business with low upfront costs and focus on marketing and customer acquisition. It is one of the highest-paying jobs for 18-year-olds.

17. Tutor

Average Salary Per Hour: $19.46

Tutors enjoy flexible schedules, the satisfaction of seeing their students grow, and the opportunity to continuously learn and expand their own knowledge. Moreover, tutoring can be financially rewarding, provided you have strong teaching skills and expertise in the subject.

16. Transcriptionist

Average Salary Per Hour: $20.10

Transcriptionist is one of the best jobs for 18-year-olds with no experience because it often requires basic skills such as typing, active listening, and attention to detail. Training programs and online resources are available to learn the necessary transcription techniques, making it accessible to entry-level individuals seeking a flexible work-from-home opportunity.

15. Social Media Manager

Average Salary Per Hour: $21.49

As today’s 18-year-olds have grown up immersed in social media culture, it enables them to intuitively understand platforms, trends, and target audiences. Their fresh perspectives and creative mindset make them well-suited to develop engaging content and execute successful social media strategies.

14. Social Media Influencer

Average Salary Per Hour: $21.95

A social media influencer is someone who builds a following on social platforms and collaborates with brands to promote products or services. It is quite a suitable career choice for 18-year-olds in today’s age as they are often digitally savvy, have a strong online presence, and can connect with their peers, which makes them highly attractive to brands.

13. Police Dispatcher

Average Salary per Hour: $22.28

A police dispatcher receives emergency calls, gathers crucial information, and dispatches appropriate police units to incidents which ensure effective communication and coordination between law enforcement officers and the public.

12. Construction Worker

Average Salary Per Hour: $22.29

A construction worker performs manual labor tasks on construction sites, such as digging, lifting, and operating machinery, to assist in building or renovating structures and infrastructure. It is one of the most well-paid jobs for 18-year-olds.

11. Proofreader

Average Salary Per Hour: $23.45

A proofreader reviews and corrects written content for spelling, grammar, punctuation, and formatting errors to ensure accuracy and clarity. It is one of the highest-paying jobs for 18-year-olds.

