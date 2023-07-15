In this article, we will look at 25 highest-paying jobs for teens. We will also explore the current scenario of the job market in US with the context for teenager jobs and the companies that fully support teen employment with lucrative benefits. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to 10 Highest-Paying Jobs for Teens.

As reported by the Department of Labor in April 2023, with 9.8 million job openings and 5.7 million unemployed Americans, the labor scarcity has caused wages to rise, particularly for teenagers. In fact, teens have experienced a 7% increase in their median weekly summer pay between 2019 and 2022 and surpassed the other age groups.

Interestingly, there has been also a shift in priorities among teenagers. In May, the percentage of US teens who were either employed or actively seeking employment stood at 36.8%, which is higher than the pre-pandemic low of 32.5% in 2014. However, it is still lower than the consistent 50% or more observed before 2001. Economists often attribute this decline to changes in priorities, such as a greater focus on education, unpaid internships, and participation in extracurricular activities.

Teens Are Making a Comeback in Summers

One job area where these trends become particularly evident is at pools and beaches, where a shortage of lifeguards had resulted in limited job opportunities. For instance, the city of Seattle has been facing severe staffing shortages which led them to increase the starting wage for lifeguards to $21 per hour or higher. It's worth noting that different states have varied rates of teen employment during summer. In 2022, Nebraska had the highest teen employment rate of 65.9%, while Hawaii had the lowest, at 23.7%.

In fact, according to Gusto, a payroll process for small businesses, teenagers is expected to account for nearly 1 in 5 summer hires this year. While many adults in the U.S. who were affected by the pandemic have returned to their jobs, teenagers have been quick to re-enter the job market, specifically for summer jobs. Experts attribute this trend to the attractively higher wages and a desire to break free from the routine of remote classes and other constraints they may have experienced due to Covid-19.

Where Can Teens Work?

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) provides an exceptional opportunity for teen jobs with its inclusive policies and commitment to education. Employees can join Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stores nationwide with flexible work hours so that their school hours are accommodated. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stands out by offering 100% tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor's degree through Arizona State University's online program. Moreover, in Montana, the company allows 14 and 15-year-olds, jobs for entry-level positions with limited hours. However, across the country, 16-year-olds are eligible for hire, with the ability to work unlimited hours in non-hazardous roles. They also pay for their employees’ Spotify and give away free pound of coffee every week.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is another excellent place for teens to work that offers a range of benefits and opportunities. With enhanced insurance coverage, flexible work hours, and 24x7 well-being support, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) prioritizes the physical and mental wellness of its employees. They also provide resources for financial support and offer special allowances and reimbursements for remote work. As one of the largest retailers in the US, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) offers a plethora of options like cashiers and stockers, making it an ideal choice for teenagers seeking their first job without experience.

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) is also an attractive destination for teens seeking their next job due to its focus on stylish fashion, entry-level positions, and great benefits, all of which are highly relevant to this age group. With a minimum age requirement of 16, Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) offers a range of roles, from lead positions to brand associates that motivate teens to gain valuable retail experience.

The company values leadership skills, excellent communication, and customer service abilities. Moreover, Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) provides competitive benefits like paid time off, medical and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, merchandise discounts, and even an employee stock plan.

25 Highest-Paying Jobs for Teens

Our Methodology

To list the highest-paying jobs for teens, we explored and researched on the internet using various sources like Quora and different Subreddits to targets jobs common amongst teens in the US. We also tried to only include the jobs that were observed to be satisfactory in terms of monetary benefits to these teens. To rank these jobs in ascending order of high salaries, we acquired data from Bureu of Labor Statistics (BLS). In case a particular job’s data was unavailable on BLS, we relied on information from Indeed.com.

Here is the list of 25 Highest-Paying Jobs for Teens:

25. Sales Representative

Average Salary per Hour: $14

A sales representative job for teens without experience is perfect for them because it provides them with a chance to develop essential skills like communication, persuasion, and customer service. It offers a hands-on learning environment where they can gain practical experience in sales techniques and interacting with customers. This experience can be a strong foundation for future career growth and opportunities. It is also one of the highest-paying jobs for 18-year-olds.

24. Video Game Tester

Average Salary per Hour: $14.92

Video game tester is a fun job for teens due to their natural affinity for gaming. It allows them to combine their passion with work, testing and playing games before they are released. They get to explore new worlds, provide feedback on gameplay, and help improve the gaming experience for others. It offers a unique opportunity to turn their hobby into a rewarding job experience.

23. Zookeeper

Average Salary per Hour: $15.46

Zookeepers are responsible for the care and management of animals in a zoo. They ensure the animals' well-being by providing food, water, shelter, and maintaining clean enclosures. It can be a high paying job for teens owing to the specialized knowledge and skills required, the potential risks involved, and the level of responsibility entrusted to them in handling and caring for varied animal species.

22. Libraray Assisstant

Average Salary per Hour: $15.59

A library assistant helps with various tasks in a library, such as shelving books, organizing materials, assisting patrons, and maintaining order. It can be a great job for teens as it promotes organizational skills, customer service, and a love for books. It offers a quiet and educational work environment, fostering personal growth and a passion for learning.

21. Dog Walker

Average Salary per Hour: $16

While a dog walker provides exercise and companionship to dogs, it can be an ideal job for teens who love animals especially dogs, and those who enjoy being outdoors. Dog walking is an opportunity for teens to earn money while spending time with adorable pets and maintaining an active lifestyle. It teaches accountability and enhances their understanding of animal behavior and care.

20. Warehouse Packer

Average Salary per Hour: $16.02

A warehouse packer is responsible for preparing products for shipment by carefully packaging them according to specific guidelines. It can be a suitable job for teens as it offers an opportunity to learn about logistics, organization, and attention to detail. It provides a structured work environment with clear tasks, promoting efficiency and teamwork skills. It is also one of the best summer jobs for college students.

19. Grocery Stocker

Average Salary per Hour: $17.01

A grocery stocker works in a grocery store, replenishing shelves with products, ensuring proper organization, and assisting with inventory management. It can be an ideal job for teens as it offers flexible work hours, exposure to different types of products, and the opportunity to develop skills in teamwork, organization, and customer service. It provides a dynamic and fast-paced work environment.

18. Virtual Assistant

Average Salary per Hour: $17.51

Virtual assistants are often highly paid due to a number of factors. Firstly, the remote nature of the job allows for flexibility and independence. Secondly, the demand for digital skills, such as proficiency in technology, communication tools, and online platforms, drives up the value of virtual assistants. Thus, teens should consider this job for its high earning potential, the opportunity to work remotely, and the chance to develop valuable digital skills that are increasingly in demand in today's digital age. It is also one of the high-paying remote jobs without a degree or experience.

17. Golf Caddy

Average Salary per Hour: 17.71

A golf caddy job is perfect for teens who love golf and enjoy spending time outdoors. It provides an opportunity to learn about the game, develop relationships with players, and earn money. By assisting golfers with their equipment and offering advice, teens can gain valuable interpersonal skills, teamwork, and a deeper appreciation for the sport.

16. Social Media Marketing Assistant

Average Salary per Hour: $18.01

A social media marketing assistant role is an incredible job for tech-savvy teens who are familiar with various social media platforms. They can contribute their creativity, help manage accounts, create engaging content, and assist with online campaigns.

15. Data Entry Operator

Average Salary per Hour: $18.26

Teens with strong attention to detail and good computer skills can excel as data entry operators. This job involves accurately inputting information into databases or spreadsheets. It offers an opportunity to enhance typing speed, organizational abilities, and data management skills. Teens can develop a strong work ethic, focus, and accuracy with this job. It is one of the highest-paying jobs for teens.

14. Tutor

Average Salary per Hour: $19.46

Tuition is one of the most profitable jobs for young people. Teenagers that have strong academic backgrounds and credentials make excellent tutors. By helping younger students with their studies, they can reinforce their own knowledge and enhance their communication and teaching abilities, Tutoring allows teens to make a positive impact on others' education while developing leadership skills and a sense of responsibility.

13. Transcriptionist

Average Salary per Hour: $20.10

This job involves converting audio or video recordings into written documents. It provides an opportunity to enhance typing speed, language proficiency, and active listening abilities. Being a transcriptionist helps develop patience and time management while gaining exposure to a number of topics and industries.

12. Social Media Influencer

Average Salary per Hour: $21.95

Becoming a social media influencer can be an exciting and financially rewarding job for teens with a knack for content creation and a passion for connecting with others. By sharing their interests, hobbies, and expertise, teens can build a following and inspire their audience. This role allows them to express their unique voice and collaborate with brands. Being a social media influencer nurtures creativity and communication skills so if you are already digitally savvy, this role will open doors to a whole new world of ever-evolving social media landscape for you. It is one of the best online jobs for teens.

11. Voice-Over Artist

Average Salary per Hour: $22.66

This job involves lending their voice to commercials, animations, and audiobooks etc. It allows artists to express their talent, while gaining experience in the entertainment industry. Voice over work cultivates confidence, adaptability, and the ability to effectively convey emotions through voice alone. It is also one of the best work-from-home jobs for 2023.

