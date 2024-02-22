In this article, we will look into the 25 largest economies in the world by 2100. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Largest Economies in the World by 2100.

Global Economic Prospects

The global economy presents sluggish near-term progress, with the ongoing geopolitical crises and enduring effects of the pandemic. Climate change is another major factor, leading to resource and economic losses due to significant changes in its trajectory. However, the future predictions paint a rather hopeful picture for the global economy. In 2024, the global economy is expected to grow at 3.1% and is expected to grow at 3.2% in 2025, according to the latest economic outlook by the IMF. The recent forecasts are slightly higher than the previously estimated GDP growth in the October 2023 economic outlook. This can be attributed to the strong performance depicted by several countries such as the United States, and policy interventions such as fiscal support in China. The forecast, however, is still below the historical growth average of 3.8%. Inflation is expected to decrease faster than expected and reach 5.8% in 2024, and 4.4% in 2025. This downtrend in inflation, coupled with steady growth, minimizes the risk of a severe economic downturn. The declining inflation presents an opportunity for countries to shift their focus toward fiscal consolidation and targeted policies to improve productivity and long-term growth. Despite the resilient growth projections, several challenges can affect this trajectory, such as a declining population growth rate. The projected population represents a substantial slowdown, compared to previous decades. This shift is expected to impact economic growth, along with factors such as weakened productivity, as predicted by economists.

On the contrary, the long-term outlook paints a rather stable picture, especially for Asian economies. According to the forecast by Fathom Consulting, Asian economies such as China and India are expected to lead the global economy with the highest GDP share. The report forecasts China to have a share of 22.68% and reach $101 trillion by 2100. Moreover, Asian countries such as Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines are some other nations, that are expected to emerge as global leaders, in terms of GDP. These countries are also ranked among the largest economies in the world by 2050.

Role of Companies in Driving Economy

The long-term economic landscape presents the potential supremacy of Asian nations such as China and India, along with the established influence of the US. While these macroeconomic trends provide us with a broader picture of the economy, it is pertinent to acknowledge the crucial role that major corporations play in these countries and around the world. Among other factors, businesses across major economic regions are a driver of growth globally. Leading companies such as Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE:RELIANCE) are some of the most valuable companies from the biggest countries in the world.

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY) is a technology leader in China, operating across Asia and the Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company's stock has surged nearly 8% over the past month, as of February 21. The company has a diverse portfolio of brands including Tencent Pictures, WeiShi, QQ Wallet, Q Zone, QQ Browser, Weixin/WeChat, and QQMail. As of February 21, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY) has a market cap of $349.4 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is an established leader in the global market, boasting a market cap of $1.78 trillion, as of February 21. The company reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 on January 30. It reported earnings per share of $1.64, beating the estimates by $0.04. Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) revenue for the quarter amounted to $86.31 billion and outperformed estimates by $1.03 billion, with a year-over-year increase of over 13%.

Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE:RELIANCE) is one of the most valuable Indian companies, boasting a market cap of $240 billion, as of February 21. The company is home to 170 in-store brands and has millions of customers all over the country. On January 19, Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE:RELIANCE) announced its results for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported gross revenue of $29.8 billion, with a 3.2% year-over-year increase. Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE:RELIANCE) also witnessed a growth of 11.4% and 22.8% in its Jio Platforms division and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Now, let's have a look at the 25 largest economies in the world by 2100.

25 Largest Economies in the World by 2100

Methodology

To compile our list of the 25 largest economies in the world by 2100, we consulted 'Economics in the Year 2100' by Fathom. It provides data for the estimated percentage share of countries in the global GDP in 2100. It also reports the GDP PPP of the top ten economies. We utilized the data for the GDP PPP value of the top countries and percentage share to calculate the total global GDP value in 2100. Our calculation yielded that the global GDP is projected to be approximately $449 trillion by 2100. After calculating the global GDP in US dollars, we estimated the GDP PPP for the countries to provide insight into their projected values. Our list ranks the 25 largest economies in the world by 2100 in ascending order of their GDP share. We used the population projections for 2100, by the UN, as a tie-breaker for the countries with the same percent contribution to the global economy in 2100.

25. Pakistan

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 0.86%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $3.86 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 487,017,000

Pakistan is ranked among the largest economies in the world by 2100. The country is expected to hold a 0.86% share of the global economy by 2100. The population of the country is projected to reach 487,017,000 in 2100. The country is projected to have a GDP of $3.86 trillion in 2100.

24. Australia

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 0.89%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $3.99 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 38,089,000

Australia is ranked 24th on our list. The country is projected to have a 0.89% share in the global economy by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country is expected to reach $3.99 trillion by 2100. According to the UN, its population is projected to reach 38,089,000 by 2100.

23. Brazil

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 0.89%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $3.99 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 184,548,000

Ranked 23rd on our list, Brazil is projected to contribute 0.89% to the global economy by 2100. The country's population will reach 184,548,000 by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will be $3.99 trillion in 2100.

22. Vietnam

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 0.90%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $4.04 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 91,037,000

Vietnam is ranked among our list of the largest economies in the world by 2100. The country is expected to hold a 0.9% share of the global economy by 2100. The population of the country is projected to reach 91,037,000 and it is projected to have a GDP of $4.04 trillion in 2100.

21. Kazakhstan

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 0.91%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $4.09 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 34,093,000

Kazakhstan will be one of the largest countries in the world by 2100. The country is expected to have a share of 0.91% of the global economy. The population in the country is projected to reach 34,093,000 in 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will be $4.09 trillion in 2100.

20. Canada

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 0.99%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $4.45 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 53,904,000

Canada is ranked 20th on our list. The country is projected to have a 0.99% share of the global economy by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country is expected to reach $4.45 trillion by 2100. According to the UN, the population in the country is projected to reach 53,904,000 by 2100.

19. Tanzania

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.02%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $4.58 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 244,819,000

Ranked 19th on our list, Tanzania is projected to contribute 1.02% to the global economy by 2100. The country's population will reach 244,819,000 by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will be $4.58 trillion.

18. South Korea

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.20%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $5.49 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 24,103,000

South Korea ranks 18th on our list. The country is projected to have a 1.20% share of the global economy by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country is expected to reach $5.49 trillion by 2100. According to the UN, the population in the country is projected to reach 24,103,000 by 2100.

17. France

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.25%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $5.61 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 60,852,000

France is ranked 17th on our list of the largest economies in the world by 2100. The country is expected to hold a 1.25% share of the global GDP by 2100. The population of the country is projected to reach 60,852,000 in 2100. The country is projected to have a GDP of $5.61 trillion in 2100.

16. Iran

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.25%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $5.61 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 79,906,000

Iran will be one of the largest countries in the world by 2100. The country is expected to have a share of 1.25% of the global economy by 2100. The population in the country is projected to reach 79,906,000 in 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will be $5.61 trillion.

15. Malaysia

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.29%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $5.71 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 39,474,000

Malaysia is ranked 15th on our list. The country is projected to have a 1.29% share of the global economy by 2100. The GDP of the country is expected to reach $5.71 trillion by 2100. According to the UN, the population in the country is projected to reach 39,474,000 by 2100.

14. Egypt

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.31%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $5.88 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 205,225,000

Ranked 14th on our list, Egypt is projected to contribute 1.31% to the global economy by 2100. The country's population will reach 205,225,000 by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will be $5.88 trillion in 2100.

13. Bangladesh

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.32%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $5.93 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 176,366,000

Bangladesh is ranked 13th on our list of the largest economies in the world by 2100. The country is expected to hold a 1.32% share of the global economy by 2100. The population of the country is projected to reach 176,366,000 in 2100. The country will have a GDP of $5.93 trillion in 2100.

12. Philippines

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.33%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $5.97 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 180,148,000

The Philippines ranks 12th on our list. The country is projected to have a 1.33% share of the global economy by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country is expected to reach $5.97 trillion by 2100. According to the UN, the population in the country is projected to reach 180,148,000 by 2100.

11. Nigeria

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.54%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $6.91 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 546,092,000

Ranked 11th on our list, Nigeria is projected to contribute 1.54% to the global economy by 2100. The country's population will reach 546,092,000 by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will be $6.91 trillion in 2100.

10. United Kingdom

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.55%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $6.96 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 70,485,000

The UK is ranked among our list of the largest economies in the world by 2100. The country is expected to hold a 1.55% share of the global economy by 2100. The population of the country is projected to reach 70,485,000 by 2100. The country is projected to have a GDP of $6.96 trillion in 2100.

9. Japan

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.59%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $7.14 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 73,644,000

Japan is ranked 9th on our list. The country is projected to have a 1.59% share of the global economy by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country is expected to reach $7.14 trillion by 2100. According to the UN, its population is projected to reach 73,644,000 by 2100.

8. Germany

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.65%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $7.41 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 68,936,000

Germany will be one of the largest countries in the world by 2100. The country is expected to have a share of 1.65% of the global economy. The population in the country is projected to reach 68,936,000 in 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will be $7.41 trillion.

7. Ethiopia

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 1.88%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $8.44 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 323,742,000

Ethiopia ranks 7th on our list. The country is projected to have a 1.88% share of the global economy by 2100. The estimated GDP of the country will reach $8.44 trillion by 2100. According to the UN, the population in the country is projected to reach 323,742,000 by 2100.

6. Indonesia

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2100): 2.35%

Estimated GDP PPP (2100): $10.55 trillion

Population Forecast (2100): 296,623,000

Indonesia is ranked 6th on our list of the largest economies in the world by 2100. The country is expected to hold a 2.35% share of the global economy by 2100. The population of the country is projected to reach 296,623,000 in 2100. The country is projected to have a GDP of $10.55 trillion in 2100.

