In this article, we will look at the 25 low-stress jobs for seniors. We have also discussed the latest statistics on seniors returning to jobs in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors.

As individuals age, they may prioritize a work environment that offers reduced stress levels to enhance overall well-being and quality of life. Many seniors look forward to retirement as a phase of life that comes with relaxation, leisure, and spending time with loved ones. Consequently, opting for low-stress jobs helps them maintain a healthier work-life balance and transition smoothly into retirement. According to popular beliefs, dietitian and gardeners are considered two of the most stress-free jobs for seniors.

Is 70 Too Old To Work?

Age should not be the sole determinant of one's ability to work. Many individuals remain active, productive, and engaged in their careers well into their 70s too. Infact, around 20% of Americans, as per a recent T. Rowe Price study, have chosen to "unretire," opting for full or part-time employment. The average retirement age has risen to 61, with retirees now working longer due to economic uncertainty and pandemic-related factors. By March 2022, 1.5 million retirees had rejoined the labor force. The recent stock market volatility has negatively impacted retirement accounts, prompting some to return to work to recoup losses and secure additional income. Financial incentives have also player a key role, with 48% citing the need to work for financial reasons.

Additionally, returning to work offers social and mental health benefits, as 45% of respondents in the T. Rowe Price poll re-entered the workforce for interpersonal and emotional reasons. Overall, 57% of retirees express a desire to continue working. It is interesting to note that the motivations differ along gender and marital lines, with women and single retirees more likely to cite income as their primary motivator, while men often highlight social connections.

Story continues

Are Any Companies Hiring Seniors?

Despite these developments, AARP reports that workplace age discrimination is at its highest since 2003, with 78% of older workers experiencing or witnessing it. Despite these challenges, the current tight labor market, with two open jobs for every worker, makes older workers more in-demand. Companies are increasingly recognizing the benefits of hiring mature workers, as research shows they are more engaged and less likely to quit. For example, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has hired former Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) product chief Panos Panay to lead its devices and services unit, replacing longtime Amazon devices head Dave Limp. Panay, oversaw Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s profitable Windows operating-system business and the Surface line of devices. It is also true that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), as a technology giant, is known for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, which also translates into their focus on hiring workers of all age groups.

Speaking of the company, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has recently entered a partnership with the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of labor unions in the US., comprising 60 unions and representing 12.5 million workers. The collaboration aims to address rising concerns about AI-induced job losses. This alliance marks the first of its kind between a technology company and a labor organization. Starting next winter, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) will provide AI training to union workers and leaders, covering trends, technology development, and challenges. The partnership also involves labor summits to gather worker feedback on AI, with the AFL-CIO and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) proposing policies for AI training, including tech apprenticeships.

On the other hand, McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) Philippines has announced plans to increase the hiring of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Manila. The fast-food chain aims to recruit individuals who pass their screening for a training program approved by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) of Manila and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Since the launch of McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD)‘s Alternative Work program in 2019, 62 senior citizens and PWDs have been hired. In 2023, the company promised to hire over 500 PWDs and senior citizens across different locations in Metro Manila, with each of the 250 stores nationwide potentially having up to two seniors or PWD staff members.

To read more about McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), see our article about the Top 20 Countries With the Most McDonald’s Restaurants.

25 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

Goodluz/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To list the low-stress jobs for seniors, we identified 40 jobs with three major characteristics; jobs with predictable workload, jobs with a supportive environment, and jobs with flexible scheduling and remote options. Subsequently, we gauged the collective perception of stress levels associated with these 40 jobs by consulting Reddit as our primary reference. Each job received a score, with lower scores indicating lower stress levels within the respective occupation. This method allowed us to systematically assess and present jobs that align with the preferences and well-being of seniors looking for employment.

Here is a list of the 25 low stress jobs for seniors.

25. Travel Agent

IM Score: 40

Some seniors become travel agents as a fulfilling post-retirement career. Their extensive life experiences and passion for travelling make them adept at planning trips.

24. Library Assistant

IM Score: 33

Library assistants, with a 2022 median pay of $35,280 per year, assist patrons and manage library operations. However, the field faces a projected 6% decline in job opportunities from 2022 to 2032, resulting in a decrease of 9,600 positions.

23. Museum Attendant

IM Score: 32

Seniors often appreciate the tranquil environment of museums and thus, find fulfillment in facilitating educational experiences for patrons.

22. Pet Sitter

IM Score: 31

With potentially fewer caregiving responsibilities, seniors can leverage their experience and love for animals to provide dedicated care for pets when owners are away. It is one of the most fun jobs after retirement.

21. Freelance Writer

IM Score: 29

Writing offers a flexible and intellectually stimulating outlet for self-expression, allowing seniors to share insights, stories, and expertise with a global audience. The average salary for a freelance writer is $23.50 per hour in the United States. It can be one of the fun retirement jobs that pay a small fortune.

20. Online Tutor

IM Score: 27

Online tutoring provides an opportunity for seniors to stay technologically proficient, fostering continuous learning. It not only serves as a source of supplemental income but also promotes meaningful engagement and social interaction.

19. Data Entry Operator

IM Score: 26

According to BLS, the highest-paying industry for data entry operators is the Postal Service with an hourly mean wage of $26.19 and an annual mean wage of $54,470. It is also one of the low stress jobs for introverts.

18. Transcriptionist

IM Score: 24

Rev.com and TranscribeMe are two prominent companies in the US that actively hire transcriptionists. The average salary of a transcriptionist in the US is $19.44. It is one of the highest paying jobs for 18-year olds.

17. Bookkeeper

IM Score: 23

Several companies in the United States hire bookkeepers for their financial management. For example, Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is a technology company known for accounting software like QuickBooks, and often seeks bookkeeping professionals to assist small businesses with their financial needs. It is one of the most popular part-time jobs after retirement.

16. Customer Service Representative

IM Score: 22

Owing to the structured nature of their roles and clear guidelines for handling queries, it is one of the best low-stress jobs. To read more about customer service jobs, see 25 Highest Paying Customer Service Jobs in the US.

15. Technical Support Specialist

IM Score: 20

With a clear framework for problem-solving, the workload is predictable, minimizing surprises for the employee. Additionally, the absence of high-pressure deadlines and the ability to focus on one task at a time contribute to a calm work environment which is usually highly sought after by seniors.

14. Online Survey Taker

IM Score: 18

While not a replacement for a full-time income, online survey-taking offers a straightforward and enjoyable way for seniors to stay engaged and earn a little extra income during retirement. Moreover, companies such as Swagbucks, Opinion Outpost, and Pinecone Research, offer different forms of compensation for online survey takers which may even include cash, gift cards, and PayPal payments.

13. Crafting or Artisan Worker

IM Score: 17

Crafting can also serve as a therapeutic and enjoyable activity that can promote mental well-being and help fight social isolation. Additionally, pursuing artisan work enables seniors to contribute to local markets or online platforms, potentially generating supplemental income.

12. Tour Guide

IM Score: 16

Museums and historical sites have the highest employment (12,610) for tour guides and an hourly mean wage of $15.30. The job can also be very enjoyable for outgoing people.

11. Health and Wellness Consultant

IM Score: 15

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights the major growth and promising job outlook from 2021 to 2031 for wellness-focused occupations. This increase is attributed to the increasing demand for support in aiding active seniors recovering from injuries and assisting individuals with chronic health conditions in maintaining mobility. It is definitely one of the low-stress jobs that pay well.

Click here to see the 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors is originally published on Insider Monkey.