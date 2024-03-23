Advertisement
25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting

Heather Taylor
·9 min read
Art Wager / Getty Images
Amid high food inflation and rising living expenses, the paychecks for many Americans don’t quite stretch the way they once did. Now, data shows that the value of your paycheck is actively declining depending on your location.

To determine which major cities have plummeting paycheck values, GOBankingRates sourced the total population, total households, median household income and selected monthly owner cost as a percentage of household income from the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey. Each city’s cost-of-living index was sourced. Expenditure costs, as well as average rental costs, were also sourced and calculated for each city and added together to determine the total cost of living per month and year in each city. The total cost of living was then taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings.

Ranked in ascending order, see if you reside in one of these 25 cities where paycheck value is declining.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Orlando, Florida

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,033.88

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $48,406.59

  • Household median income: $66,292

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $17,885

  • Total population: 307,738

  • Total households: 122,607

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.03%

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

24. Sacramento, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,336.17

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,034.08

  • Household median income: $78,954

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $26,920

  • Total population: 523,600

  • Total households: 196,524

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.91%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Buffalo, New York

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,495.54

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $41,946.43

  • Household median income: $46,184

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $4,238

  • Total population: 276,688

  • Total households: 118,897

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 13.97%

MCCAIG / Getty Images
MCCAIG / Getty Images

22. Irvine, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,839.06

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $70,068.66

  • Household median income: $122,948

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $52,879

  • Total population: 304,527

  • Total households: 110,465

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.78%

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

21. Richmond, Virginia

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,707.13

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $44,485.55

  • Household median income: $59,606

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $15,120

  • Total population: 227,171

  • Total households: 101,201

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.41%

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

20. Detroit, Michigan

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,140.08

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $37,680.95

  • Household median income: $37,761

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $80

  • Total population: 636,787

  • Total households: 249,518

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.69%

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

19. Tampa, Florida

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,194.03

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,328.36

  • Household median income: $66,802

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $16,474

  • Total population: 388,768

  • Total households: 157,066

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.39%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,222.63

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $38,671.59

  • Household median income: $37,271

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $(1,401)

  • Total population: 370,365

  • Total households: 167,829

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 19.77%

c8501089 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
c8501089 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Chicago, Illinois

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,117.46

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $49,409.50

  • Household median income: $71,673

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $22,264

  • Total population: 2,721,914

  • Total households: 1,129,908

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.38%

MattGush / Getty Images
MattGush / Getty Images

16. Stockton, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,180.55

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,166.60

  • Household median income: $71,612

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $21,445

  • Total population: 320,030

  • Total households: 96,975

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.50%

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

15. New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,570.85

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $42,850.17

  • Household median income: $51,116

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $8,266

  • Total population: 380,408

  • Total households: 155,669

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.47%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,793.29

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $45,519.45

  • Household median income: $57,537

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $12,018

  • Total population: 1,593,208

  • Total households: 659,129

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.88%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Long Beach, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,394.78

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,737.33

  • Household median income: $78,995

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $26,258

  • Total population: 462,293

  • Total households: 170,174

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: $88,538

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Anaheim, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,017.79

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,213.52

  • Household median income: $88,538

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $28,324

  • Total population: 347,111

  • Total households: 104,671

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.06%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. San Diego, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,367.43

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $64,409.17

  • Household median income: $98,657

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $34,248

  • Total population: 1,383,987

  • Total households: 515,475

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.21%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Chula Vista, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,453.96

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $65,447.50

  • Household median income: $101,984

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $36,536

  • Total population: 276,103

  • Total households: 83,074

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 26.05%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Oakland, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,010.83

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,129.96

  • Household median income: $94,389

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $34,259

  • Total population: 437,825

  • Total households: 170,282

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.16%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Santa Ana, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,057.32

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,687.82

  • Household median income: $84,210

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $23,522

  • Total population: 311,379

  • Total households: 77,553

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.99%

John Penney / Getty Images
John Penney / Getty Images

7. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,241.18

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $62,894.21

  • Household median income: $91,151

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $28,257

  • Total population: 287,899

  • Total households: 119,278

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.94%

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

6. Los Angeles, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,979.18

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $59,750.12

  • Household median income: $76,244

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $16,494

  • Total population: 3,881,041

  • Total households: 1,399,442

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 31.95%

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,029.53

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,354.31

  • Household median income: $82,772

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $22,418

  • Total population: 348,547

  • Total households: 134,264

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.28%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,953.55

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $71,442.60

  • Household median income: $89,212

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $17,769

  • Total population: 665,945

  • Total households: 276,053

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.70%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

3. Miami, Florida

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,073.04

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,876.46

  • Household median income: $54,858

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $(6,018)

  • Total population: 443,665

  • Total households: 186,137

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 30.10%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Newark, New Jersey

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,217.81

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,613.75

  • Household median income: $46,460

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $(4,154)

  • Total population: 307,355

  • Total households: 112,635

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 39.90%

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New York, New York

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $6,028.83

  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $72,345.95

  • Household median income: $76,607

  • Savings after total annual CoL: $4,261

  • Total population: 8,622,467

  • Total households: 3,282,804

  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.65%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 major cities across the United States to find the places where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. GOBankingRates found the total population, total households, median household income, and Selected Monthly Owner Cost as a Percentage of Household Income all sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey (DP04, S1901, DP05). For each city on the list the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average national expenditure costs the expenditure costs can be calculated for each city as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The average rental cost for each city was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and using the rental cost and the expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city can be calculated for a month and a year.  The total cost of living was taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings for each city. The expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the rental cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, the household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the leftover savings after Cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the selected monthly owner costs as a percentage of household income over 35% was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the major cities where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 19, 2024.

