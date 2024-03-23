25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting

Art Wager / Getty Images

Amid high food inflation and rising living expenses, the paychecks for many Americans don’t quite stretch the way they once did. Now, data shows that the value of your paycheck is actively declining depending on your location.

To determine which major cities have plummeting paycheck values, GOBankingRates sourced the total population, total households, median household income and selected monthly owner cost as a percentage of household income from the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey. Each city’s cost-of-living index was sourced. Expenditure costs, as well as average rental costs, were also sourced and calculated for each city and added together to determine the total cost of living per month and year in each city. The total cost of living was then taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings.

Ranked in ascending order, see if you reside in one of these 25 cities where paycheck value is declining.

25. Orlando, Florida

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,033.88

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $48,406.59

Household median income: $66,292

Savings after total annual CoL: $17,885

Total population: 307,738

Total households: 122,607

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.03%

24. Sacramento, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,336.17

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,034.08

Household median income: $78,954

Savings after total annual CoL: $26,920

Total population: 523,600

Total households: 196,524

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.91%

23. Buffalo, New York

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,495.54

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $41,946.43

Household median income: $46,184

Savings after total annual CoL: $4,238

Total population: 276,688

Total households: 118,897

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 13.97%

22. Irvine, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,839.06

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $70,068.66

Household median income: $122,948

Savings after total annual CoL: $52,879

Total population: 304,527

Total households: 110,465

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.78%

21. Richmond, Virginia

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,707.13

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $44,485.55

Household median income: $59,606

Savings after total annual CoL: $15,120

Total population: 227,171

Total households: 101,201

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.41%

20. Detroit, Michigan

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,140.08

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $37,680.95

Household median income: $37,761

Savings after total annual CoL: $80

Total population: 636,787

Total households: 249,518

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.69%

19. Tampa, Florida

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,194.03

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,328.36

Household median income: $66,802

Savings after total annual CoL: $16,474

Total population: 388,768

Total households: 157,066

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.39%

18. Cleveland, Ohio

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,222.63

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $38,671.59

Household median income: $37,271

Savings after total annual CoL: $(1,401)

Total population: 370,365

Total households: 167,829

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 19.77%

17. Chicago, Illinois

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,117.46

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $49,409.50

Household median income: $71,673

Savings after total annual CoL: $22,264

Total population: 2,721,914

Total households: 1,129,908

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.38%

16. Stockton, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,180.55

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,166.60

Household median income: $71,612

Savings after total annual CoL: $21,445

Total population: 320,030

Total households: 96,975

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.50%

15. New Orleans, Louisiana

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,570.85

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $42,850.17

Household median income: $51,116

Savings after total annual CoL: $8,266

Total population: 380,408

Total households: 155,669

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.47%

14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,793.29

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $45,519.45

Household median income: $57,537

Savings after total annual CoL: $12,018

Total population: 1,593,208

Total households: 659,129

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.88%

13. Long Beach, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,394.78

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,737.33

Household median income: $78,995

Savings after total annual CoL: $26,258

Total population: 462,293

Total households: 170,174

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: $88,538

12. Anaheim, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,017.79

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,213.52

Household median income: $88,538

Savings after total annual CoL: $28,324

Total population: 347,111

Total households: 104,671

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.06%

11. San Diego, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,367.43

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $64,409.17

Household median income: $98,657

Savings after total annual CoL: $34,248

Total population: 1,383,987

Total households: 515,475

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.21%

10. Chula Vista, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,453.96

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $65,447.50

Household median income: $101,984

Savings after total annual CoL: $36,536

Total population: 276,103

Total households: 83,074

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 26.05%

9. Oakland, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,010.83

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,129.96

Household median income: $94,389

Savings after total annual CoL: $34,259

Total population: 437,825

Total households: 170,282

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.16%

8. Santa Ana, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,057.32

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,687.82

Household median income: $84,210

Savings after total annual CoL: $23,522

Total population: 311,379

Total households: 77,553

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.99%

7. Jersey City, New Jersey

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,241.18

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $62,894.21

Household median income: $91,151

Savings after total annual CoL: $28,257

Total population: 287,899

Total households: 119,278

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.94%

6. Los Angeles, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,979.18

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $59,750.12

Household median income: $76,244

Savings after total annual CoL: $16,494

Total population: 3,881,041

Total households: 1,399,442

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 31.95%

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,029.53

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,354.31

Household median income: $82,772

Savings after total annual CoL: $22,418

Total population: 348,547

Total households: 134,264

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.28%

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,953.55

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $71,442.60

Household median income: $89,212

Savings after total annual CoL: $17,769

Total population: 665,945

Total households: 276,053

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.70%

3. Miami, Florida

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,073.04

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,876.46

Household median income: $54,858

Savings after total annual CoL: $(6,018)

Total population: 443,665

Total households: 186,137

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 30.10%

2. Newark, New Jersey

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,217.81

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,613.75

Household median income: $46,460

Savings after total annual CoL: $(4,154)

Total population: 307,355

Total households: 112,635

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 39.90%

1. New York, New York

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $6,028.83

Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $72,345.95

Household median income: $76,607

Savings after total annual CoL: $4,261

Total population: 8,622,467

Total households: 3,282,804

Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.65%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 major cities across the United States to find the places where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. GOBankingRates found the total population, total households, median household income, and Selected Monthly Owner Cost as a Percentage of Household Income all sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey (DP04, S1901, DP05). For each city on the list the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average national expenditure costs the expenditure costs can be calculated for each city as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The average rental cost for each city was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and using the rental cost and the expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city can be calculated for a month and a year. The total cost of living was taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings for each city. The expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the rental cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, the household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the leftover savings after Cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the selected monthly owner costs as a percentage of household income over 35% was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the major cities where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 19, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting