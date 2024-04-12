$25 McDonald's bundle in viral video draws blame for California minimum wage hike

A sign is posted in front of a McDonald's restaurant on April 28, 2022 in San Leandro, California.

A fast food run ain't what it used to be.

A TikTok video of a customer complaining about the price of a $25 deal at a California McDonald's has sparked blame for the state's latest minimum wage increase for fast food workers.

Since going into effect on April 1, the law requires chains with 60 or more restaurants nationwide to offer workers a $20 an hour starting wage, up from the previous $16 standard.

The viral video shows the frustrated customer at a Southern California drive-thru venting as she calls the price of the "40-piece chicken McNuggets bundle" absurd. The combo comes with four containers of 10 piece nuggets and two large fries for $25.39 plus a sales tax, which she calls "McFlation."

"OK, so it's $25.39 for 40-piece nuggets and two large fries," the customer said in the video. "You couldn't even throw in a medium Sprite in there? Holy crap."

Price was higher than SoCal average, McDonald's says

The video's comment section opened a forum for many to blame California's new law for the menu price soar.

However, the price in the TikTok video is higher than the average cost of the 40-piece chicken McNuggets bundle at Southern California locations, according to McDonald's. Prices vary by restaurant and are at the discretion of local franchisees.

A Finance Buzz report found that McDonald’s menu prices have doubled since 2014 across popular items more than any other of the analyzed chains including Starbucks, Taco Bell and Wendy's.

Between 2014 and 2024, the analyzed chains raised prices by 60%, nearly double the national inflation rate, according to the report. McDonald's raised the average menu prices more than three times the national rate.

McDonald's Chicken McNugget Happy Meal comes with six Chicken McNuggets, kid-sized fries, a side of Apple Slices and a kids' drink.

Fast Act opens way for more fast food regulations

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Assembly Bill 1228 raising the minimum wage back in September. The bill also established a council to develop rules and regulations for the fast food industry.

At a November conference call, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company would increase prices to offset the wage increases, as well as cut restaurant costs and improve productivity.

"There will certainly be a hit in the short-term to franchisee cash flow in California," Kempczinski said. 'Tough to know exactly what that hit will be because of some of the mitigation efforts. But there will be a hit."

Kempczinski's salary and bonus package was $19.2 million in 2023, Restaurant Business Magazine reported. Federal securities filings showed that's an 8% increase from 2022.

The company's fourth-quarter net income in 2023 was $2.04 billion, up from $1.9 billion a year earlier, according to reporting by CNBC.

Other chains such as Chipotle also announced menu price raises shortly after the California bill's signing.

Higher prices worth supporting low income people, expert says

While minimum wage increases do lead to higher fast food item costs, the conversation should be about whether they benefit low income people, according to Chris Tilly, a professor who studies labor markets, inequality and public policies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"The big critique of minimum wages is ultimately it's a job killer that it hurts the people that you're trying to help," he told USA TODAY on Thursday. "But the findings really for the last 30 years or so have said actually the minimum wage has been low enough that we haven't seen those effects."

He urged people to reframe their perspective and said that rising prices at chains like McDonald's can economically hurt people on the lower end of the income spectrum but minimum wage increases should not bear that burden.

He recommended addressing other core issues in the state like housing affordability and labor market barriers.

"We do have to think about how to help people," he said. "But to do that by hurting other low income people doesn't seem like the right strategy to me."

Contributing: Sara Chernikoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California minimum wage law blamed for $25 McDonald's deal in video