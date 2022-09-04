25 million watch the first two episodes of Amazon's $1 billion 'Lord of the Rings' series in a record for Prime Video

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Amazon

Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" has had more than 25 million viewers for the first two episodes.

"The Rings of Power" is the biggest debut in the history of Prime Video, Amazon said.

It is said to be the most expensive TV production with a $1 billion budget for the first season.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series attracted more than 25 million viewers for its first two episodes that were released on Thursday, Amazon said on Saturday.

The audience is "breaking all previous records, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video," the company added.

Amazon Studios chief, Jennifer Salke, called the series and the initial response a "proud moment" for the company.

"It is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success," she said in the press release.

It is the first time Amazon has revealed the number of viewers for its programming. However, Amazon did not say how this compared to other shows on the platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The series, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, is the most expensive television production in history with a budget for the first season alone of about $1 billion.

The new series has a special place in the heart of Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, who was central to efforts to win the rights. Bezos said that even his son hoped for the best after telling his father: "Please, don't eff this up."

"The Lord of the Rings" is one of the most popular fantasy franchises of all time. Based on the book series of the same name, the six films are divided into two trilogies: "The Lord of the Rings" series and "The Hobbit" prequels.

New episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will be available weekly with the season finale on October 14.

Earlier this year, Amazon spent $8.5 billion to acquire MGM, pointing to longer-term ambitions in entertainment movie. MGM's library includes the James Bond and "Rocky" franchises.

Read the original article on Business Insider