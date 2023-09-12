In this article, we will look at the 25 most consumed foods in the world with insights into factors like the per capita consumption and per capita production of foods in the world. For a quick overview of the 10 most consumed foods, read our article 10 Most Consumed Foods in the World.

Certain foods stand out as global in this diverse flavored world, transcending cultural boundaries and geographical divides. These cornerstone foods, often called the "most consumed foods in the world," hold a special place on our plates and economies. A complex interplay of historical, cultural, and economic influences drives these consumption patterns.

Rice, for instance, claims the throne as one of the most consumed staple foods worldwide due to its versatility, affordability, and high caloric yield, making it a reliable source of sustenance for billions. In 2021 the United States produced 191.8 million hundredweight of rice, generating $1.56 billion in direct labor income. Similarly, thanks to their adaptability to various cuisines, wheat, and maize are on dinner tables across continents. Conversely, although celebrated for their nutritional value, foods like quinoa or avocados command a higher price tag, limiting their accessibility to a broader demographic.

Countries heavily relying on rice or wheat production often benefit from economies of scale, fostering agricultural stability and affordability. For instance, in the first two decades of the 21st century, China produced 2.4 billion tons of wheat, 17% of the global total. Conversely, those relying on expensive, imported foods can face economic challenges, impacting their trade balances and food security.

The most consumed foods in the world vary depending on the region. For example, potatoes are a staple food in many parts of Europe, with the average person consuming about 90 kilograms per year. At the same time, cassava is more common in Africa and is eaten by about half a billion people daily.

The consumption of processed foods is increasing in many parts of the world. This is due to several factors, including urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the availability of processed foods. People are eating more ultra-processed foods and less whole foods. In the past two decades, the percentage of calories from ultra-processed foods increased from 53.5% to 57% , while the rate of calories from whole foods decreased from 32.7% to 27.4%.

A Look Into Food Industry

Pasta is one of the most consumed foods in the world, made out of drum wheat and eggs. The American Italian Pasta Company (NASDAQ:AIPC) is a significant player in the dry pasta industry in North America. American Italian Pasta Company (NASDAQ:AIPC) offers an extensive range of pasta varieties, approximately 300 different shapes and 3,100 stock-keeping units . Their well-known brands, including Golden Grain, Heartland, and Mueller's, are widely available in the US and international markets.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), one of the world's largest food and beverage manufacturers, was formed in 2016. Kraft Heinz is targeting a substantial $25 billion opportunity in the education sector. This fall, as schools across the US resume, they will continue serving students familiar dishes like pasta and hamburgers. Notably, North American food service made up just 9% of Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ:KHC) total sales last year, with 66% coming from retail sales.

Looking ahead, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) aims for a significant organic sales growth of 5% within its food-service division, a sharp contrast to the more modest 1% to 2% growth expected in the US retail sector.

Photo by LikeMeat on Unsplash

Methodology

We have ranked the most consumed foods in the world based on two metrics, i.e. Per Capita Consumption and Per Capita Production. We have collected the data from Our World in Data and Good Seed Adventures for 2021.

We started by scoring countries on each metric from 1 to 25 (1 indicating the highest rank and 25 the lowest in our study). To provide a balanced evaluation, each metric was assigned a specific weight, reflecting its relative importance:

Per Capita Consumption: 70%

Per Capita Production: 30%

By considering these specific weights of each metric, weighted averages are calculated that reflect the relative significance of each criterion. We then ranked the foods in descending order from 15 to 1 (based on the weighted average results), with 1 representing the food with the most consumed and 25 representing the food with the least consumption on our list.

With these details in mind, let's look at the 25 most consumed foods In the world.

25 Most Consumed Foods In The World

Mangoes

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 3.6

Mango is a tropical fruit that is native to South Asia. It is a popular fruit worldwide and is grown in over 100 countries. The leading producers of mangoes are India, China, Mexico, Indonesia, and Thailand. The mangoes market is anticipated to experience a growth trajectory, increasing from $57,332.9 million in 2021 to $77,942.1 million in 2026, representing a growth rate of 6.3%. Subsequently, the mango market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% starting from 2026, ultimately reaching a valuation of $114,685.2 million in 2031.

Yams

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 5.2

Yams are one of the most important food crops in the world, grown in tropical and subtropical regions of Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America. In November 2022, Yams' price stood at $1589 per ton in the USA. They are a good source of carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals and can be eaten boiled, roasted, or fried. Yams are also used in many traditional dishes. Some brands selling yams include Del Monte, Goya, and Dole.

Grapes

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 7

Grapes are the main ingredient in wine. Winemaking is a significant industry in many countries, and grapes are a valuable export crop. The leading producers of grapes are China, Italy, France, Spain, the United States, Turkey, and Argentina. Grapes make wine, raisins, grape juice, and jelly. Portugal's export potential is noteworthy, with an expected 40% increase in grape exports.

Watermelons

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 4.25

Watermelon is a large, sweet fruit that is native to Africa. They are a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as lycopene, an antioxidant that has been linked to a reduced risk of cancer. In 2021, the United States grew watermelons worth $534 million , and production totaled 34.1 million hundredweight (cwt; 1 cwt equals 100 pounds).

Barley

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 1.07

Barley is a grain that is grown in many countries around the world. In 2021/2022 (from June to May), 54 countries purchased American barley, and the total amount shipped was 424,000 metric tons, equal to 19 million bushels. It is used in various dishes, including beer, bread, and breakfast cereals. Barley is also a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Barley is the main ingredient in beer. The starch in barley is converted into sugars during the brewing process, and these sugars are then fermented by yeast to produce alcohol.

Fat, Cattle

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 9.1

Cattle fat is a white, solid fat used in various products, including margarine, shortening, and soap. The leading producers of cattle fat are India, Brazil, China, and the United States. It is used in various food products, including margarine, shortening, and butter. It is also used to make lard, which is a type of cooking fat. The global beef market is forecasted to expand from $414.98 billion in 2022 to $604.34 billion by 2029.

Sweet Potatoes

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 6.9

Sweet potatoes are a nutritious and versatile food valued worldwide for their health benefits and culinary adaptability. Globally, sweet potato production is substantial, with China leading the way, followed by countries like India, Nigeria, and Tanzania. China is the world's leading producer and consumer of sweet potato, used for food, animal feed, and processing into food, starch, and other products.

18. Apples

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 9

In 2020, China was the top apple-consuming country in the world, with 29,669 kilotons, followed by the USA and Turkey. Apples are a good source of fiber, vitamin C, and other nutrients. Apples can be eaten fresh, cooked, or processed into juice, cider, and other products.

17. Eggs

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 9.7

In 2022, Netherlands was top exporter of eggs with export value of $534,01M, followed by Poland and Turkey with export values of $397.27M and $240.6M, respectively. From 2017 to 2022, with 13% annual profit, Eggs are worth $10 billion industry. China is the leading producer of eggs, followed by India, the United States, and Russia.

Sorghum

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 15.2

Sorghum is cultivated predominantly in countries like the United States, Nigeria, India, and Sudan. Sorghum's drought-resistant nature makes it a vital crop in regions with challenging environmental conditions, contributing significantly to food security and economic stability. The global sorghum market increased from $1.85 billion in 2022 to $1.99 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.21.

Oranges

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 12

Oranges are primarily grown in countries with warm climates, including the United States (especially in Florida and California), Brazil, Spain, and China. During the pandemic of COVID-19, orange juice sales in the US peaked at 44.5 million gallons in 2020. U.S. orange production is forecast to fall by 26% to 2.3 million tons in 2022/23, the lowest level since 1966.

Onions

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 11.8

Onions are a staple vegetable crop cultivated worldwide, with leading producing countries including China, India, the United States, and Russia. They are versatile in countless cuisines, adding flavor and depth to soups, salads, and stir-fries. In 2022, the global fresh onions market was valued at $53.42 billion.

Bananas

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 11.9

Bananas are a good source of potassium, vitamin C, and fiber. Bananas can be eaten fresh, cooked, or used in baking. They are also used to make banana bread, banana muffins, and banana smoothies. Bananas grow in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. The top producers of bananas are India, China, and the Philippines. In 2022, the global net import of bananas decreased by 5.8%, with a net sense of 18.6 million tons . This means there were 1.1 million tons less bananas imported compared to the year before.

Meat, Pig

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 15.6

Meat: Pig is the most consumed meat in the world, after poultry. The leading producers of pig meat are China, the European Union, and the United States. It is a good source of protein, iron, and zinc. It is also low in saturated fat. Pig meat can be cooked in various ways and is used in many different dishes worldwide. By 2031, developed countries' share of global pig meat production is expected to decline from 39.6% to 36.7% , while developing countries' share will rise from 60.4% to 63.3%.

Pulses

Per Capita Consumption (KG): 18.1

Pulses are a group of leguminous crops grown for their edible seeds. They are a good source of protein, fiber, and other nutrients. From 2011 to 2021, global egg production experienced notable growth, rising from 65.5 to 86.4 million tons. The top producers of pulses are India, China, and Canada.

