In this piece, we will look at the 25 Most Cultural Cities in the World. In case you want to skip our detailed analysis of cultural metropolises, you can go directly to the 5 Most Cultural Cities in the World.

In today’s world, the technological advancements of the modern day are transforming the creative landscape by fostering a globally interconnected community that serves as a global village for artists. Through this new reality, artists from different backgrounds collaborate in previously unthinkable ways, share their work, and get inspiration from one another. In addition to enhancing individual practices, the blending of artistic ideas and forms promotes a more varied and richer global culture.

Major cities like New York serve as epicenters of this cultural and economic synergy. The cultural sector in New York contributes more than $110 billion to the city's economy each year, demonstrating the financial benefits of its cultural diversity. In a similar vein, Hollywood's entertainment sector, which includes the film and television industries, contributes $504 billion to the US economy each year. These numbers highlight the fact that cultural mingling in big cities is a significant economic force, in addition to a social phenomenon.

The financial commitment of New York City to its cultural sector is evident in its FY 2024 budget, which, despite facing proposed cuts, was set at $107 billion. The budget saw a reinstatement of $36 million in funding for public libraries and $40 million for cultural institutions following advocacy from unions and community activists. However, this response underscores the city's dedication to sustaining essential services and supporting the cultural sector amidst fiscal challenges.

What acted as a catalyst for change across the media and entertainment sectors was the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant shifts in the global entertainment business. The global entertainment and media (E&M) industry had a 5.4% gain in sales in 2022, reaching $2.32 trillion. However, compared to 2021 growth rate of 10.6%, when economies and sectors around the world saw a resurgence, 2022 growth rate was slower. Going ahead, the growth rate is anticipated to decrease gradually over the following five years, with a forecast of only 2.8% growth from 2026 to 2027, a lower growth rate than the IMF's overall economic growth estimate for that year.​

Story continues

Leading companies in the Hollywood segment of the entertainment sector, such as Disney and Netflix, have a major economic impact. Disney's yearly revenue, which surpassed $67 billion in 2023, is significantly influenced by its numerous entertainment divisions. In the same year, Netflix, with its innovative streaming service, announced sales close to $30 billion. These numbers demonstrate the economic power of the cultural industries and the mutually beneficial relationship that exists between financial success and cultural innovation in the world's largest entertainment companies.

Looking ahead to 2027, the U.S. entertainment and media industry is projected to grow significantly, with particular momentum in digital streaming, gaming, and social media, driven by technological advancements like 5G. In 2023, industry leaders dominated the market, yet emerging OTT services are enabling new entrants to gain traction, especially in emerging economies. Strategic mergers and acquisitions are key trends to follow, as companies aim to diversify and enhance their offerings. The integration of art and technology is also notable, with digital platforms expanding the reach and accessibility of artistic content, thus blurring the lines between traditional art spaces and digital entertainment realms.

Before delving into our list of 25 Most Cultural Cities in the World, let’s first take a look at the current happenings within the entertainment industry, specifically looking at two giants: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Disney, a century-old multinational company, is involved in mass media and entertainment. Walt Disney Pictures, its film company, is well known for creating box office successes in a variety of properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. Disney's influence in the business is further cemented by its broad reach in television with networks, such as ABC, ESPN, and Freeform.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported a revenue growth of 4% for the third quarter and 8% over nine months in 2023. However, they experienced a diluted earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.25 for 3rd quarter of 2023, contrasting with a $0.77 income in the same quarter the previous year. Despite challenges, Disney is undergoing significant transformations aimed at improving efficiency and creativity at the core of its business, with CEO Robert A. Iger expressing confidence in the company's long-term trajectory​.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a Los Gatos, California-based American production corporation and multimedia platform. In the final quarter of 2023, Netflix solidified its position as the leading premium video streaming service, surpassing expectations by gaining 13.1 million subscribers—a new record for Q4. Although the company's Q4 revenue slightly exceeded analysts' projections, its net income fell below expectations. By the conclusion of 2023, Netflix had reached a total global membership of 260.28 million. Analysts had anticipated approximately 8.8 million new subscribers for the end-of-year quarter.

25 Most Cultural Cities in the World

Methodology

We conducted extensive research on a wide range of digital platforms in order to compile our list of the 25 Most Cultural Cities in the World. As part of our technique, we used data from multiple reliable sources to find cities that came up frequently in conversations on culture. Next, we evaluated these cities using three key parameters: the variety of their cultural landscape, the impact of their historical architecture on a worldwide scale, and the chances they provide for artists. Cities that have a significant global entertainment presence were given extra weight in our rating approach, as indicated by their weighted score. Cities scoring between 0 and 0.3 have only historical architectural elements, those scoring between 0.3 and 0.6 have historical architecture and diversity, and those scoring above 0.6 have all three elements.

By using this methodology, we aim to present a comprehensive and insightful list of the 25 Most Cultural Cities in the World based on historical architecture, diversity, and hubs for entertainment.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25. Dublin

Score: 0.05

The 25th country on our list of Most Cultural Cities in the World is Ireland's capital, Dublin, a well-known city for its literary legacy and is the birthplace of notable authors like James Joyce and W.B. Yeats. Its famed Trinity College Library, old buildings, and cobblestone lanes all contribute to the city's rich cultural diversity. Dublin's numerous museums, live music venues, and lively pub culture all add to the city's diverse cultural fabric.

24. Florence

Score: 0.05

Art and architecture coexist peacefully with the cityscape in Florence,Italy, the birthplace of the Renaissance. Florence is the home of Michelangelo's David, a masterpiece of Italian Renaissance sculpture. Additionally, it houses the Uffizi Gallery, a prominent art museum that offers an unmatched historical tour. The city's magnificent squares and cathedrals serve as reminders of its illustrious past.

23. Vienna

Score: 0.1

Vienna, the capital of Austria, is a city that waltzes between modern inventiveness and its imperial past with grace. It is a paradise for art enthusiasts, known for its rich classical music history, which includes composers like Mozart and Beethoven, as well as its lavish palaces and thriving cultural scene, which includes the Belvedere and the Museums Quartier.

22. Prague

Score: 0.15

Prague, capital of Czech Republic, is a city with baroque architecture and gothic spires, where the past is still very much present. A vibrant cultural scene featuring numerous theaters, galleries, and the yearly Prague Spring International Music Festival is set against a stunning backdrop of the city's ancient architecture, which includes the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle.

21. Venice

Score: 0.2

Venice, in Italy, is a work of art floating on water, with its winding canals and breathtaking buildings. The city, well-known for the Biennale, is a center for modern art and historic preservation. Venice is a singular cultural destination because of the combination of its rich artistic legacy, which is best represented by its Venetian Gothic architecture, and its exciting cultural events.

20. Marrakech

Score: 0.2

The vibrant Djemaa el-Fna square and the tranquil Majorelle Garden are just two of Marrakech's many sensory attractions. This city's palaces and mosques reflect its rich past, creating a kaleidoscope of colors, sounds, and fragrances. Marrakech's burgeoning contemporary art scene validates the city's status as a center of culture by providing a contemporary counterpoint to its historic souks and traditional crafts.

19. Istanbul

Score: 0.25

19th city in our list of Most Cultural Cities in the World is Istanbul, which is a city that unites the East and the West, straddling two continents. Its historic buildings, including the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia, depict stories of the Byzantine and Ottoman eras. Istanbul is a melting pot of cultural influences due to its lively street life, modern art galleries, and bustling bazaars that combine tradition with innovation.

18. Rome

Score: 0.3

Rome, sometimes referred to as the "Eternal City," is a historically significant city that is home to the Vatican and the Colosseum. Rome's dynamic food culture, Renaissance artwork, and bustling piazzas all showcase the city's continuous cultural growth, even beyond its old ruins. The city maintains its position as a premier cultural destination because of its vibrant modern culture and rich creative legacy.​

17. St. Petersburg

Score: 0.35

With the Hermitage Museum and the Mariinsky Theatre presenting ballet and art of the highest caliber, St. Petersburg is considered Russia's cultural gem. The city's intellectual and creative traditions are still strong, despite its baroque architecture and canals evoking a bygone period. The White Nights Festival in St. Petersburg showcases the city's vibrant culture, which is why it deserves a spot on this list.

16. Kyoto

Score: 0.35

Kyoto, the former Japanese imperial capital, is a city where history and modernity coexist. Kyoto, well-known for its geisha district, Zen gardens, and tranquil temples, is also home to a growing modern art scene. Kyoto is one of the most important cultural cities because of its commitment to maintaining its rich cultural legacy while welcoming new artistic forms.​

15. Varanasi

Score: 0.4

One of the oldest continuously inhabited towns in the world, Varanasi, provides a profoundly spiritual and cultural experience. With its ghats, temples, and ceremonies depicting a rich tapestry of Indian culture and heritage, this city on the banks of the Ganges is where history and tradition converge. Varanasi is a unique cultural destination due to its historical architecture and spiritual allure.

14. São Paulo

Score: 0.45

São Paulo, a city known for its diversified architectural landscape and sophisticated cultural scene, is a melting pot of cultures. It's a city that loves theater and music, with more than 2000 nightclubs pulsating with the energy of a dynamic nightlife. São Paulo is a vibrant center for artists and creatives because of its many museums and cultural organizations, which reflect the city's diversity of cultures.

13. Athens

Score: 0.45

The birthplace of Western civilization, Athens of Greece is the 13th city on our list of Most Cultural Cities in the World. With its historic sites and dynamic modern culture, the city provides a historical tour. The vibrant arts scene of the city, which includes outdoor movies and summer festivals, coexists with its historic attractions, including the Acropolis. Ancient history and contemporary energy combine to make Athens a perennial choice among cultural cities.

12. Edinburgh

Score: 0.5

Scotland's charming capital, Edinburgh, is a place where culture and history converge to create a rich tapestry of artistic expression and is the 12th city on our list of Most Cultural Cities in the World. The world's largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, takes place in August and turns Edinburgh into a cultural hotspot. The city is a worthy candidate for this list because of its rich literary legacy, famous Edinburgh Castle, and a variety of year-round events that add to its distinctive cultural landscape.​

11. Cape Town

Score: 0.55

The natural beauty of Cape Town and its vibrant multiculturalism, which support a strong arts scene, contribute to the city's position. Cape Town is a creative canvas, from the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa to the colorful street art in the Woodstock neighborhood. The city's rich past and modern vibrancy are emphasized by its varied cultural festivals and historic locations, such as Robben Island.

10. Bueno Aires

Score: 0.6

Buenos Aires, known as the "Paris of South America," provides a diverse range of cultural events, including the seductive tango and a vibrant theatrical scene. The city is strongly rooted in the arts, as evidenced by its literary cafes, colorful street art, and the recognizable Teatro Colón. Buenos Aires is a global center of culture because of its vibrant cultural scene and architecture with influences from Europe.​

9. Berlin

Score: 0.65

Berlin's turbulent past gave rise to a lively and diversified cultural environment, making it a shining example of artistic freedom and innovation. The city's tenacity and inventiveness are on display in its many galleries, avant-garde theater, and music scenes, as well as in iconic places like the East Side Gallery of the Berlin Wall. Berlin's position on this list is guaranteed by its standing as a refuge for artists from all over the world.​

8. Barcelona

Score: 0.65

Barcelona is a thriving modern art scene woven together with the quirky architecture of Gaudí. Barcelona's famous Sagrada Familia and the busy Gothic Quarter streets are only two examples of how the city perfectly combines its rich historical legacy with contemporary ingenuity. With the allure of the Mediterranean as a backdrop, its museums and galleries provide a diverse cultural experience.

7. Rio de Janeiro

Score: 0.7

Rio de Janeiro is a city where celebration and culture collide, well-known for its colorful carnival and famous Christ the Redeemer statue. Its beautiful beaches, verdant surroundings, and lively samba beats capture the essence of the city's vibrant way of life. Rio is a popular travel destination for artists and culture vultures because of its diverse population and rich cultural landscape.

6. Mumbai

Score: 0.7

The 6th city on our list of Most Cultural Cities in the World is Mumbai. It is the center of the Bollywood industry in India, and it pulsates with a cultural and cinematic vibrancy that is unequaled. The city offers a unique tapestry of experiences, from bustling film sets to vibrant street festivals since it is a melting pot of many cultures and traditions. Mumbai is a major Asian cultural center because of its vibrant theatrical scene and live music performances in a variety of languages that capture the city's multiculturalism.

Click to continue reading and find out about the 5 Most Cultural Cities in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Most Cultural Cities in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.