25 Most Famous Bridges in the US

In this article, you will find the most famous bridges in the US and their significance in the country's traffic flow. If you want to skip the details, head straight to the 8 Most Famous Bridges in the US.

The United States is home to numerous iconic bridges that have made the country's traffic flow better. Among the most famous bridges in the US, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is a symbol of innovation and resilience. Besides boasting an overpowering design, the bridge also works as a transportation link between San Francisco and Marin County. Similarly, the Brooklyn Bridge, completed in 1883, was the world's first steel-wire suspension bridge that facilitated transport between Manhattan and Brooklyn when there were limited commute means.

Besides being direct commute routes, these structures often carry utilities like water pipes and power lines, contributing to the country's infrastructure backbone. In urban settings, bridges help mitigate traffic congestion by working as alternative routes or layering traffic vertically.

We have recently covered 25 Most Famous Bridges In The World; explore these structural marvels to expand your knowledge of the architecture around you.

Overview of The United States' Bridge and Road Infrastructure

Critical infrastructure like the road network and bridges is fundamental for the United States as they contribute to economic progress.

The bridge industry is a subset of the broader infrastructure sector and has been an integral element in shaping the dynamics of the transportation system. Bridge construction in the US is characterized by over 600,000 bridges that elevate the economy's connectedness and mobility. The US Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has estimated that over 4 billion vehicles cross US bridges daily, signifying their crucial role in facilitating the seamless movement of goods, services, and people.

Besides serving as fundamental links for commuting, bridges act as catalysts for economic activity by reducing travel time and distance, eventually enhancing logistics and supply chain efficiency. For instance, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York are iconic structures that uplift local economies through tourism and make commuting in these densely populated areas easier.

However, the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2021 Infrastructure Report Card rated the nation's bridges at a "C," as 42% of these bridges are at least 50 years old. The bridges being more than 50 years old mean they are structurally deficient and need repair. The same report suggested that an estimated $125 billion is required to rehabilitate and preserve the existing inventory of bridges. As of current, the country's spending on bridge rehabilitation is $14.4 billion, which is mostly spent on surface repairs. However, in light of a detailed structural analysis, ASCE suggests that the country's budget should be $22.7 billion annually to manage bridges.

Although around 37 states have increased their gas tax in the past decade, the need to uphold these old structures requires more effort. As the most famous bridges in the US age, the country's focus is on maintaining their integrity instead of adding more bridges to the network. In this aspect, companies like Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) are some of the biggest names.

For instance, Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) supplies crushed stone, sand, and gravel used in construction applications, including the maintenance of roads and bridges. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) also produces asphalt and ready-mixed concrete used in infrastructure projects like bridges, overpasses, and roadways.

Likewise, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates, i.e., crushed stone, sand, and gravel. These aggregates form a significant component of construction materials used for building and maintaining infrastructure, including roads and bridges. Also, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) produces materials for roadway construction and maintenance of paving highways, parking lots, and airport runways.

If we talk about the equipment used in road and bridge upkeep, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) is unrivaled. Being the largest manufacturer of construction equipment, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) is often directly or indirectly involved in ensuring these crucial structures' safety.

Furthermore, the Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure investment plan, passed in 2021, also depicts the importance of the infrastructure industry. Out of the announced $1 trillion, $110 billion will be spent on road and bridge betterment and $66 billion for freight and passenger rail, among other projects.

Which Is The Longest Bridge In The USA?

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, in Louisiana, is the longest bridge in the USA. It is a twin-span bridge consisting of two parallel structures, and its total length is approximately 23.83 miles (almost 38350 meters). Its parallel bridge configuration was adopted to facilitate better traffic flow and to allow for routine maintenance without significant disruption to commuters. The Causeway is operated by the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (also called the Causeway Commission), a body that was created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1952.

Let's now move toward the 25 most famous bridges in the United States.

25 Most Famous Bridges In The US

25 Most Famous Bridges In The US

Our Methodology

We selected the 25 most famous bridges in the US according to their significance in history and traffic management. We believe that a structural entity's history determines its fame, and that's why we ranked the most popular US bridges according to the time they were opened for public use in ascending order of fame.

So, here are the most popular bridges in the US:

25. Mario Cuomo Bridge (Replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge), NY - 2017

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge that replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River in New York. The bridge was completed in 2017 and was officially named in honor of the 52nd Governor of New York, Mario Cuomo, father of Andrew Cuomo, who was governor at the time of the bridge's completion.

24. Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, St. Louis, MO - 2014

The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge is also a cable bridge across the Mississippi River between St. Clair County, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri. The bridge was named after Stan Musial, a baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals who was widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport and in honor of the service of all veterans.

23. Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, NV/AZ - 2010

The Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge in the United States that spans the Colorado River between Arizona and Nevada. The structure was completed in 2010 and is located within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and its construction was part of the Hoover Dam Bypass project. The bridge is named for Mike O'Callaghan, the Governor of Nevada from 1971–1979, and Pat Tillman, a football player who left his career with the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the United States Army and was later killed in Afghanistan.

22. Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Charleston, SC - 2005

The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge was opened in 2005 to connect Charleston and Mount Pleasant in South Carolina. The bridge stands over the Cooper River, and its 471-meter-long main span is the third longest among cable-stayed bridges in the Western Hemisphere. The bridge, which has a total length of 4000 meters, was built to replace the structurally deficient Grace Memorial Bridge and Silas N. Pearman Bridge.

21. Sidney Lanier Bridge, Brunswick, GA - 2003

The Sidney Lanier Bridge spans the Brunswick River in Georgia. At 148 meters in height, it is the tallest bridge in the state, and its main span is 381 meters long. The bridge was constructed to replace an older, unsafe vertical-lift bridge and resolved critical transportation issues by allowing larger vessels to navigate the shipping channel below with fewer restrictions.

20. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, Boston, MA - 2003

The Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge is a part of Boston's Big Dig project, one of the most extensive highway projects in the US. The cable-stayed bridge has a total length of 4,366 meters and a maximum height of 82 meters. It pays tribute to Boston's historical role in the American Revolution with its design inspired by the Bunker Hill Monument.

19. Al Zampa Memorial Bridge, Vallejo, CA - 2003

The Al Zampa Memorial Bridge, officially opened in 2003, is a vital suspension bridge in Vallejo, California. The structure is named in honor of ironworker Al Zampa who worked on several of the area's notable bridges and spanned 1,056 meters across the Carquinez Strait. Its inauguration resolved traffic congestion issues significantly on the old Carquinez Bridge. It is also the only bridge in the country that is named after a blue-collar worker, aimed to regard the workers' contribution to CA's infrastructure.

18. Sunshine Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, FL - 1987

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is one of the most famous bridges in the US. It has been gracing the horizon of St. Petersburg, Florida, since 1987. It's renowned for its distinctive yellow cables that make it a recognizable symbol of the region, and has a total length of 6,663 meters and a height of 131 meters. The bridge directly routes Tampa Bay and minimizes the distance between St. Petersburg and Terra Ceia.

17. New River Gorge Bridge, Fayetteville, WV - 1977

The New River Gorge Bridge WAS completed in 1977 in the Appalachian Mountains of Fayetteville, West Virginia. The engineering feat stands 267 meters above the New River and has a total length of 924 meters. The completion of the bridge reduced a 40-minute drive down narrow mountain roads to a mere minute. It also holds the distinction of being one of the highest vehicular bridges in the world.

16. Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, New York, NY - 1964

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is one of the most famous bridges in America. It spans the Narrows Strait in New York. At its opening in 1964, it was the world's longest suspension bridge, with a main span of 1,298 meters. It is named after explorer Giovanni da Verrazano and provides a critical link between Staten Island and Brooklyn. However, its construction displaced numerous residents and raised issues about the social impacts of infrastructure development.

15. Mackinac Bridge, Mackinaw City, MI - 1957

The Mackinac Bridge, often called "Mighty Mac," is an iconic symbol of Michigan's unity that links Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas. The bridge boasts a length of approximately 8,038 meters and a maximum height of 168 meters. The five-mile-long bridge was opened in 1957 over the Straits of Mackinac to offer a year-round connection that previously relied on winter ice bridges or ferries. Despite its utility, it is known for high winds that occasionally necessitate escorts for drivers.

14. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Metairie, LA - 1956 & 1969

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in Metairie, LA, holds a Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water (continuous), at 38,442 meters. It consists of two parallel bridges, built in 1956 and 1969, which reduced travel time around the lake and spurred economic growth in the region. However, it has been a focal point of discussions about sustainability and environmental impact due to concerns about coastal erosion.

13. Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Annapolis, MD - 1952

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge, formally known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, opened up to public in 1952. It is a key architectural marvel in Annapolis, Maryland, with a massive length of 28,300 meters. The bridge links Maryland's rural Eastern Shore region and the urban Western Shore. The dual-span bridge significantly reduced travel time across the Chesapeake Bay, but its narrow lanes often pose traffic congestion problems.

12. Tacoma Narrows Bridge, Tacoma, WA - 1940/1950

The Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Washington, is more notable for its predecessor's collapse in 1940, known as "Galloping Gertie." The original 1940 bridge was an engineering failure due to an aeroelastic flutter that caused a spectacular collapse merely four months post-completion. The current suspension bridge, whose length is 1810 meters, exemplifies lessons learned in bridge aerodynamics.

11. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA - 1937

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge one of the most famous and popular bridges in the US because it symbolizes American ingenuity. The bridge's total length is about 2,737 meters, and it was the world's longest suspension bridge at its completion. Its Art Deco design and "International Orange" color have made it a cultural icon. The bridge connects San Francisco to Marin County, previously only accessible by ferry.

10. San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, San Francisco, CA - 1936

The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge spans 7,180 meters and connects San Francisco to Oakland, California. The double-decked suspension bridge is notable for its distinct eastern and western spans that revolutionized transportation in the Bay Area. However, the bridge's significance is marred by its vulnerability to seismic activity, a factor underscored by the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which led to the replacement of the eastern span.

9. Bixby Creek Bridge, Big Sur, CA - 1932

Sitting 85 meters above Bixby Creek in Big Sur, California, the Bixby Creek Bridge is a reinforced concrete open-spandrel arch bridge. Its length extends to 218 meters, which were constructed to replace the treacherous Old Coast Road and significantly reduce travel time.

Click to continue reading 8 Most Famous Bridges In The US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Most Famous Bridges In The US is originally published at Insider Monkey.