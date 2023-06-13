In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 most imported beer brands in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global beer market, the largest beer producing countries, the best-selling beer brand in the world, the largest beer company globally, the most popular imported beer in America and the future outlook of the industry and go directly to 5 Most Imported Beer Brands in the World.

The first solid proof of brewed beer comes from the age of the Sumerians, around 6,000 years ago, in Mesopotamia. Archaeologists also found an ode to Ninkasi, the patron goddess of brewing. Even the great pharaohs adored their beer and worshiped Tenenit, the Egyptian goddess of beer. Although these ancient goddesses are no longer venerated in the modern world, their legacy has withstood the sands of time. Beer is still the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage in the world and the third-most popular drink overall, right after water and tea.

Global Beer Market

According to the Barth Haas Report, the global brewing industry recovered partially from the devastating effects of the pandemic and reported a global production of 1.86 billion hectoliters in 2021, a 4% increase from the previous year. However, the market is yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels, when production peaked at 1.91 billion hectoliters in 2019.

Largest Beer Producing Country

China is the country that produces the most beer in the world. Around 360 million hectoliters of the beverage were produced in China in 2021. The country is closely followed by the U.S.A., Brazil, Mexico and Germany and these five countries accounted for half of total worldwide brewing volume in 2020 and 2021.

However, Mexico is the largest exporter of beer and accounts for 30% of the entire beer-export market in the world. The country exported around $5.5 billion worth of beer in 2021 and some of the most popular imported beers originate from Mexico.

Best-Selling Beer Brand in the World

China is also home to the best-selling beer in the world, but that's mostly because of China's huge domestic consumer population. The beer brand Snow, by the China Resources Snow Breweries, boasted sales of over 110 million hectoliters in 2021. However, if you want to enjoy a cold pint of Snow, you would most likely have to travel all the way to China, since Snow is largely sold only in its homeland.

Largest Beer Company in the World

The Belgian multinational brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is the largest beer producer in the world, with 518 million hectoliters of volume produced in 2022. The company also reported a revenue of $57.8 billion in 2022. Some of the best imported beers in the world, like Stella Artois, Budweiser and even Corona, are owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

If you wish to read about other leading beer companies, please refer to our article Top 20 Beer Companies in the World.

Most Popular Imported Beer in America

Unsurprisingly, Corona is the most popular imported beer in America, with the Mexican lager taking the top spot from the long list of imported beers available in the U.S. market. Corona boasted dollar sales of over $2.8 billion in U.S. multi outlets in 2022. Although the brand is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in other markets, Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE:STZ) is the exclusive licensee and sole manufacturer of Corona in the United States.

Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE:STZ) also owns some of the best imported beer brands in the U.S., including Modelo Especial and Pacifico Clara.

Future Outlook

Vantage Market Research has revealed that the global beer market was valued at $768.55 billion in 2022, and is forecast to reach $996.5 billion by the year 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.3%.

The region with the fastest growth is expected to be North America, due to the anticipation of a strong increase in sales in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. North America's beer business has been expanding as a result of increased disposable incomes, a growing desire for non-alcoholic drinks and advancing societal acceptance.

A sub-sector that has been witnessing significant growth over the years is the craft beer industry, which already boasts a 13.2% share in the American beer market, with total dollar sales of $28.4 billion in 2022. According to Sky Quest, the global craft beer market was valued at $93.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $243.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period.

With that said, here is a list of the most imported beer brands in the world:

25 Most Imported Beer Brands in the World

Valentyn Volkov/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To gather data for this article, we have searched through websites like Vinepair and BeerAdvocate, among others and also the respective websites of various large breweries and beer brand families around the world. In the end, we selected 25 beers that had the highest global presence and were sold in the most number of countries.

25. Castle Lager

Country of Origin: South Africa

Availability in Number of Countries: 40

Introduced in 1895, this full-flavored South African pale lager is made with bottom fermented African Gold Barley, from Caledon, and Southern Star Hops from George. Castle Lager is brewed in more than 9 countries and is owned by the industry giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

24. Birra Moretti

Country of Origin: Italy

Availability in Number of Countries: 40

The first Birra Moretti bottle was sold in the town of Udine in 1859 and it was not until the 1980’s that the beer went from being a local regional brew to a national lager available all over the country. After Heineken N.V. acquired the brand in 1996, Birra Moretti’s products started getting exported around the globe and are now available on almost every continent.

Birra Moretti was the best selling draught beer brand in the U.K. in 2020. Nearly $1 out of every $10 spent on draught lager in the U.K. is spent on Birra Moretti.

23. Kirin Ichiban

Country of Origin: Japan

Availability in Number of Countries: 40

Brewed from only malt, hops and water, this 100% malt beer can come across as strong and heavy. Kirin Ichiban is the only major beer brand brewing exclusively with the first wort. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) started producing the beer also in the U.S. in the mid-1990s.

22. Pacifico

Country of Origin: Mexico

Availability in Number of Countries: 40

Brewed exclusively in the Pacific Ocean port city of Mazatlán in Mexico, Pacifico was also the sixth most imported beer brand in the U.S., where it is distributed by Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The brand boasted dollar sales of over $208 million in U.S. multi-outlets in 2022. The Pilsner style lager has been exported to the U.S. and Europe with great success since 1985.

21. Sapporo

Country of Origin: Japan

Availability in Number of Countries: 45

Originally from the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan, Sapporo now has six breweries, three in Japan and one each in Vietnam, Canada and the U.S. All Sapporo products available in the U.S. come from the latter three breweries and not from Japan. Sapporo Holdings reported a revenue of $3.43 billion in 2022.

20. Singha Beer

Country of Origin: Thailand

Availability in Number of Countries: 50

First brewed in 1933, the premium lager is exclusively brewed in Thailand, to ensure that the original taste is the same worldwide. Singha is also brewed with 100% malt, three kinds of hops from Europe and 100% artesian water. The brand is one of the top 3 best-selling beer brands in Thailand, along with Chang and Leo. Singha has also sponsored the Chelsea Football Club from 2010 to 2022.

19. Pilsner Urquell

Country of Origin: Czech Republic

Availability in Number of Countries: 50

Although the iconic lager has also been brewed in Poland and Russia in the past, it is now only brewed in the city of Plzeň, to keep its taste the same everywhere. It is the most imported Czech beer brand in the world and 11 million hectolitres of the beer are produced every year. Pilsner Urquell is owned by its parent Japanese organization Asahi Group Holdings.

18. Peroni

Country of Origin: Italy

Availability in Number of Countries: 50

The Daily Telegraph (UK) included Peroni, along with Gucci and Ferrari, among the top Italian icons. Introduced in 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro has been brewed in the city of Rome and embodies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship. Owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), Peroni Nastro Azzurro has seen a 93% growth in dollar sales in the U.S. market since 2018. No brands in the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) portfolio welcomed the return of the on-premise more than Peroni. Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) reported an increase of 39% in sales volume of Peroni in 2022, as compared to 2021.

17. Kingfisher

Country of Origin: India

Availability in Number of Countries: 52

First introduced in 1857 and then relaunched in 1978, Kingfisher boasts a 35% share in the Indian beer market. Brewed exclusively in the city of Bangalore, the lager is then exported around the globe. Kingfisher initially found success in the U.K. market through Indian restaurants, but as its demand grows, it is increasingly branching out across Britain into pubs, bars and retailers.

16. Brewdog

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

Availability in Number of Countries: 55

Founded in 2007 by James Watt and Martin Dickie, the head of the ‘punk’ brewing sensation used 40 times more hops than average to brew its beers. Brewdog even owns more than 100 pubs globally to serve its incredible craft beer range. Brewdog reported a revenue of $360.9 million in 2022, as UK sales and market share grows.

15. Leffe

Country of Origin: Belgium

Availability in Number of Countries: 60

Even after 778 years since the first Leffe was poured, it continues to be a sensational lager, admired all around the world. Although it is now brewed at the Stella Artois brewery in Leuven, Leffe is still the #1 Abbey beer in the world. The abbey still receives money from royalties for every sale. Leffe is also owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and is the 15th most imported beer brand globally, in our list.

14. San Miguel

Country of Origin: The Philippines

Availability in Number of Countries: 60

First produced in 1890 in Manila, San Miguel has also been brewed in Spain by the La Segarra brewery since 1946. San Miguel Brewery is the largest producer of beer in the Philippines and 9 out of 10 drinkers prefer its products.

13. Dos Equis XX

Country of Origin: Mexico

Availability in Number of Countries: 60

This iconic Mexican beer from Monterrey was actually first brewed in 1897 by the German master brewer, Wilhelm Haase, who immigrated to Mexico. Now that the beer is owned by Heineken N.V., the lager is also produced in Amsterdam. One of the most popular imported beers in America, Dos Equis XX reported dollar sales of $463.9 million in the U.S. multi outlets in 2022.

12. Paulaner

Country of Origin: Germany

Availability in Number of Countries: 70

Paulaner brewery was established in 1634 in Munich and is one of the six breweries that provide beer for the Oktoberfest festival. Paulaner had total sales of 2.2 million hectolitres in 2021, according to its owner, the Schörghuber Corporate Group.

11. Tecate

Country of Origin: Mexico

Availability in Number of Countries: 70

With its 2,200 employees, the Tecate brewery in Baja California has been producing the full-bodied lager for over 60 years. Also owned by Heineken N.V., Tecate reported sales of $145.2 million in U.S. multi outlets in 2022.

10. Stella Artois

Country of Origin: Belgium

Availability in Number of Countries: 80

First brewed in 1926 by Brouwerij Artois in Leuven, Stella Artois is now also brewed in the U.S., following the 2021 initiative by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to boost the American economy. Stella Artois is also brewed under contract in the U.K. and Australia.

9. Budweiser

Country of Origin: United States

Availability in Number of Countries: 80

Introduced in 1876 in St. Louis, the ‘King of Beers’ is one of the most popular beers in America. In the long list of imported and domestic beers in the American market, Bud topped the charts and reported sales of $6.7 billion in U.S. multi outlets in 2022. Budweiser has 41 million bottles brewed per day and is named among the top 10 most imported beers in the world.

8. Bitburger

Country of Origin: Germany

Availability in Number of Countries: 80

Founded in 1817, Bitburger is the third best-selling beer in Germany and the nation’s #1 draft beer. The total production volume of the Bitburger Brewery was roughly 5.86 million hectoliters in 2022, of which 472,000 liters were exported.

7. Beck’s

Country of Origin: Germany

Availability in Number of Countries: 80

Introduced by Heinrich Beck in 1873, Beck’s was exclusively brewed in the city of Bremen, until Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) acquired the company for $1.55 billion in 2001 and production also started in the U.S. in early 2012.

6. Sol

Country of Origin: Mexico

Availability in Number of Countries: 85

First brewed in the heart of Mexico in 1899, the pilsner style lager is now also being produced in the Netherlands, where it is being produced using renewable solar energy. Sol was officially acquired by Heineken N.V. in 2010 for $7.6 billion, in a deal which also included the Tecate and Dos Equis brands.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Imported Beer Brands in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Most Imported Beer Brands in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.