This article presents a detailed overview of the 25 Most Physically Active Countries in the World, with insights into the popular exercises and trends in the fitness industry. For a quick overview of the top 10, read 10 Most Physically Active Countries in the World.

Exercise is important to keep the human body fit and healthy. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that regular physical activity can help reduce and prevent the risk of several health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. It may also help maintain a healthy weight and support mental health and cognitive function.

However, despite all these benefits, a large population worldwide is not physically active. According to the WHO, 1 in 4 adults globally is not active enough, translating to over 1.4 billion people. This lack of physical activity is linked to a 5% risk of global mortality, highlighting its severe consequences for public health.

Yet, some countries are actively showing higher participation in physical activity, such as citizens in the Netherlands dedicate around 12.8 hours a week to exercise, according to a report by Ipsos. When looking at willingness to participate more in physical activity by country, people in middle-income countries like Peru, Chile, and Colombia showed a higher interest than many highly developed countries like Australia, the United States, and Japan.

What are the Least Physically Active Countries?

A study in The Lancet shows that over 27% of people in the world were not meeting WHO-recommended physical activity levels, with 32.8% of people in Central Asia, Middle East, and North African countries, 23.4% in Central and Eastern Europe, and 17.3% in East and Southeast Asia. Kuwait (67%), Serbia (39.5%), and the Philippines (39.7%) were found to be countries with the highest prevalence of insufficient physical activity.

Another report by the WHO revealed that Iraq, Panama, Brazil, and Costa Rica were the countries with the highest prevalence of insufficient physical activity in 2016. 52% of people in Iraq were not meeting WHO-recommended physically active levels, followed by 47% in Panama and Brazil and 46% in Costa Rica.

What is the Most Popular Exercise in the World?

An Ipsos survey on physical activity reveals that fitness and running are the most common exercises in the world, practiced by 20% and 19% in 29 countries. Cycling, soccer, and swimming followed, with 13%, 10%, and 9% of people practicing these sports in a normal week respectively. Other popular sports and exercises on the list are badminton, basketball, tennis, volleyball, cricket, and golf. The Ipsos report also revealed that hockey and rugby were the least played sports, with only 1% of participants practicing them in a week.

What Factors Shape Physically Active Patterns?

Research suggests that urbanization greatly affects how active people are. In cities, there are fewer opportunities to move and people mostly rely on motor vehicles, thus they tend to be less active. For instance, urban women were found to be 3.61% less likely to engage in high levels of physical activity compared to rural women.

Infrastructure is another important factor. Cities with pedestrian-friendly streets, cycling paths, and accessible parks are more likely to be physically active. For instance, countries like the Netherlands, with almost a quarter of the Dutch population cycling every day due to integrated urban cycle networks, notably contrast countries lacking such infrastructural support.

Government policies play a pivotal role too. In New Zealand, the "Green Prescription" initiative by the Ministry of Health, where physical activity is "prescribed" to patients, has reportedly led to significant improvements in physical activity and diet patterns.

The Role of the Fitness Industry

The fitness industry plays a monumental role in shaping physical activity patterns. A report shows that the global fitness industry was valued at approximately $94 billion in 2018, with over 210,000 clubs worldwide, serving 183 million members.

Companies like Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have disrupted traditional gym workouts, bringing high-quality, interactive exercise sessions into living rooms. Peloton's (NASDAQ:PTON) market approach, which blends technology with fitness, caters to the modern-day consumer's desire for flexibility and personalization, leading the company to generate revenues of over 3 billion in 2022 alone.

Similarly, wearable tech giants like Fitbit and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) have transformed the way we monitor and understand our activity levels. In 2022 alone, over 492 million units of fitness trackers were shipped worldwide, reflecting the huge demand and dependence on these devices. Companies Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) make tracking physical activity accessible and interesting. For instance, Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) offers in-depth tracking to help users understand their performance, recoveries, and even stress levels.

"Financially, Garmin also exhibits a number of quality factors. While cyclically exposed, the company has a long-term track record of mid-single digit+ organic growth and steady mid/high-teen ROIC (again, steady despite competing against big tech behemoths). The balance sheet is rock solid, with ~2x net cash. Looking ahead, I believe Garmin will continue to benefit from the long-term secular trends it has for some time (e.g. rising consumer interest in the outdoors and adoption of health-tracking devices). More interestingly, Garmin appears exceptionally positioned to benefit from emerging changes to public health (e.g. GLP-1 weight-loss drugs). Should we see a genuine revolution on this front, I believe we will see a wave of consumer interest in health and fitness. Will people actually exercise more? I don’t know. But, I am fairly sure that people will be interested in…signaling good health. As the gold standard for fitness tracking, Garmin seems the best choice on this front.

This boom is not limited to high-tech companies and solutions. Traditional gym chains, yoga studios, and specialized training centers like Planet Fitness (PLNT) have grown in urban centers globally. With a market cap of around $5.31 billion, Planet Fitness (PLNT) focuses on offering a ‘Judgement Free Zone’ to its members, making it a prominent fitness brand. This approach has helped Planet Fitness (PLNT) boast its presence in more than 2,000 locations in multiple countries.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is considered another global icon in the fitness world. Known for its athletic apparel and sports gear, Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) current market capitalization is over $161 billion. Nike (NYSE:NKE) has also launched various fitness initiatives and apps to cater to the needs of the fitness community.

25 Most Physically Active Countries in the World

Methodology

For our list of the 30 most physically active countries in the world, we used two basic metrics. First, the mean hours of physical activity per week, sourced from Ipsos Global Views on Exercise and Team Sports Report. The second metric used was the prevalence of physical inactivity, for which the data was sourced from the WHO 2022 Global Status Report on the same.

Each country was initially scored from 1-25 for both metrics, with 1 indicating the best performance and 25 indicating the least. After that, averages of both ranks for each nation were calculated. Finally, the countries were re-ranked on a scale of 1-25 based on the average results, with 1 emphasizing the most physically active country and 25 showing the least physically active country on our list.

Here’s the complete list of the most physically active countries in the world, ranked in descending order from 25-1.

25 Most Physically Active Countries in the World

25. Saudi Arabia

Average weekly exercise hours: 4.7

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 55%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 35.4%

With the recent reforms, the fitness industry in Saudi Arabia is expanding. The Ipsos report indicates that around 29% of Saudi respondents engage in fitness activities every week. However, the prevalence of physical inactivity is still notable in the country, as around half of the country’s population remains inactive.

24. Argentina

Average weekly exercise hours: 4.4

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 41.5%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 28.3%

With Buenos Aires often leading the charge, Argentina boasts a growing fitness trend, with Tango dance classes being a unique addition to traditional workouts. The Ipsos survey report reveals that Argentinian men spend around 5 hours while women spend around 3.9 hours doing physical activity every week.

23. Colombia

Average weekly exercise hours: 5.2

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 42.5%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 22.3%

Known for its dance culture, Colombia’s urban centers like Medellin and Bogota not only encourage cycling but also hold dedicated pedestrian days. The Ipsos report shows that around 32% of Colombians practice fitness each week, making it one of the most muscular countries in the world. Another 2018 report shows that around 35% of Colombian children were active for at least 60 minutes daily during more than 4 days a week. The same report showed that 51.3% of Colombian adults met the WHO physical activity guidelines.

22. South Korea

Average weekly exercise hours: 4.5

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 35.5%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 4.7%

Taekwondo, a traditional martial art, is one of the most favorite activities of South Koreans. In 2022, the prevalence of physical inactivity was around 35.5% in South Korean adults, around 30% in men and 41% in women. It was 94% in adolescents aged 11-17.

21. Malaysia

Average weekly exercise hours: 5.3

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 39%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 15.6%

With Khala Lumpur witnessing a gym boom, Malaysia’s tropical environment promotes outdoor activities and sports. 32% of Malaysian fitness freaks practice running in a normal week while 19% enjoy fitness activities, making Malaysia one of the most physically active states. The WHO Physical Activity by Country report shows that 61% of Malaysian adults meet the recommended physical activity levels.

20. Poland

Average weekly exercise hours: 4.1

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 32.5%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 23.1%

Poland has seen a growing trend towards outdoor activities like hiking in the Tatra Mountains, with an increase in gyms and fitness centers across the country. The Ipsos survey reveals that 15% of people in Poland practice fitness every week while 23% practice running. According to the WHO Physical Activity by Country report, 67% of adults in Poland met the WHO-recommended physical activity levels.

19. France

Average weekly exercise hours: 3.7

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 29%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 21.6%

More males in France are active than females, with males dedicating around 4.2 hours and females around 3.3 hours to exercise weekly. The WHO report reveals that 76% of adult males and 66% of adult females are active in the country. The proportion of active adult males aged 70+ is also higher, standing at 62% as compared to 50% in females, making France one of the most active countries.

18. Peru

Average weekly exercise hours: 5.2

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 33.6%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 19.7%

With the Andes Mountains providing a natural setting, trekking and mountain climbing are popular in Peru. The Ipsos report highlights that 26% of people in Peru practice fitness every week, followed by 23% playing soccer, 21% engaging in running, and 16% doing cycling. The residents of the country showed the highest willingness to engage more in sports among all other countries. All these factors show that Peru is one of the most physically active countries in the world.

17. United States

Average weekly exercise hours: 6.3

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 40%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 36.2%

As per the Ipsos survey, the USA showed a higher proportion of 18% when it comes to people who don’t exercise in a normal week. The average number of exercise hours per week in the USA was higher among American men, standing at 7.3 hours per week compared to 5.4 hours among women. The WHO report indicates that 68% of adult males and 52% of females in the country meet the physical activity guidelines recommended by the WHO.

16. Chile

Average weekly exercise hours: 3.7

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 26.5%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 28%

With the Andes and the coast, Chile offers activities from skiing to beach workouts. According to the WHO, 76% of adult men and 71% of women in Chile meet the recommended activity levels, placing Chile among the list of most physically active countries in the world. The prevalence of sufficient physical activity is also notable in people aged over 70, with 67% being active. The Ipsos report reveals that 28% of people in Chile practice fitness in a typical week, while 79% showed an interest in doing more exercise than they currently do.

15. Mexico

Average weekly exercise hours: 4.4

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 29%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 28.9%

Mexican men spend around 5.7 hours per week on physical activity, while women spend 3.2 hours doing the same. The Ipsos survey indicates that 21% of participants from the country practice fitness in a normal week and 17% play soccer. Despite the rising fitness trends in the country, the WHO 2022 report shows that 26% of Mexican males and 32% of females remain physically active.

14. South Africa

Average weekly exercise hours: 6.4

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 38%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 28.3%

Activities like surfing in Durban to hiking in Table Mountain contribute to South Africa's fitness culture. South African men spend around 8.1 hours a week doing exercise. 26% of Ipsos survey participants from the country revealed that they practice fitness during a normal week, 29% engage in running, and 22% play soccer.

13. Germany

Average weekly exercise hours: 11.1

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 42%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 22.3%

Germany ranked second in the Ipsos Physical Activity Per Week report, with people in the country dedicating around 11.1 hours a week to exercise, making it among the list of most physically active countries in Europe. On the other hand, the WHO report shows that more than 40% of the adult population in the country is physically inactive.

12. Australia

Average weekly exercise hours: 6.2

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 30.5%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 29.0%

From surfing on Gold Coast beaches to rock climbing in the Blue Mountains, Australia offers diverse fitness opportunities to its residents. Walking is one of the favorite activities of people in the country. Australian men are more active, spending around 6.5 hours weekly doing exercise, compared to women who dedicate about 5.8 weekly hours to physical activity.

11. Belgium

Average weekly exercise hours: 6.9

Prevalence of physical inactivity among adults: 36%

Prevalence of obesity among adults: 22.1%

Known for its various cycling routes and community sports settings, Belgium promotes an active lifestyle. The Ipsos survey ranked Belgium as the seventh most physically active country in the world, with average weekly physical activity hours of 6.9. Around 64% of adults in the country meet the WHO-recommended physical activity guidelines.

