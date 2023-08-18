In this article, we will be covering the 25 most popular candies in the world. This article will cover recent industry trends and navigate through the major players in the industry. If you want to skip our analysis, go directly to the 5 Most Popular Candies in the World.

According to a report by Zion Market Research, the Global Candy Market is currently valued at $12.1 billion as of 2022. The global candy market is expected to grow to $15.1 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. While the North American region held the highest share of the global candy market, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate in the coming years. According to the report, the popularity of chocolate candies is one of the primary drivers of the growth of the candy industry. The increasing demand for dark chocolate and sugar-free candies is rising, constituting a major shift in the candy industry. Contrary to popular belief, candies, and snacks are not just consumed by kids, in fact, teenagers and adults are as fond of candies as kids would be. Check out some of the snacks easily available for adults.

According to a report by Future Marketing Insights, the global sugar-free candy market is expected to grow from a market size of $2.3 billion in 2023 to a valuation of $3.8 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%. Recently, people have been more driven towards living a healthier life. Therefore, cutting down on sugar is usually seen as the first step, translating to a decline in the sales of traditional sweets and chocolates. However, to keep up with the market, most companies have begun to introduce sugar-free items on their list.

Some of the notable companies offering sugar-free candies and dark chocolate include The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and Nestlé S.A (OTC:NSRGY).

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is a popular confectionary producer in the United States. According to a post by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), the company introduced two new plant-based options, Reese's Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a snack food and beverage company based in the United States. With growing global health concerns, the company has added products to its portfolio containing fewer calories and sugar. Trident is the first sugar-free chewing gum introduced by Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and has gained immense recognition globally.

Some of the popular candies by Nestlé S.A (OTC:NSRGY) include the famous KitKat, Milkybar, Smarties, and Quality Street. In 2019 the company introduced a sugar-free version of the famous KitKat chocolate bar.

Chocolate Candy: More Than Just a Snack

While the approach to a healthier lifestyle has shaped the candy industry heavily, the chocolate industry is much more stable. You can also check out the 12 Countries That Produce the Best Chocolate.

Not only have there been reports of the benefits of dark chocolate, but chocolate producers possess ways to sell their products to the consumer with their intricate marketing strategies. Whether it's Valentine's Day or a birthday, chocolate is a common denominator for the two occasions. Companies now produce products that fit well to the designated use by the customer.

On February 21, Forbes reported that Dove Chocolate had partnered with Care to provide awards worth $10,000 to three female entrepreneurs in West Africa. This grant aimed to empower African women working in cocoa-growing communities willing to build small businesses. Furthermore, this year the company inculcated the use of social media to get women to submit their business pitches on Instagram or the official website. Not only does this help people to view chocolate in a different light, but it also emphasizes the social responsibility companies have towards the community, contributing to the candy's position as more than just a snack.

On March 30, Food Navigator USA reported that the Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) altered its approach towards innovation. Previously, the company focused on producing products that do well on the market. However, upon identifying how candies are viewed by their potential segment, the company began introducing "fit for purpose" and "occasion-based" chocolate bars and candies.

The popularity of chocolates knows no geographical borders either. To counter rising inflation costs across the world, companies are expanding to other parts of the world to acquire a larger market share. On June 5, Bloomberg reported that Ferrero, the Italian confectionary company and the name behind Nutella, is expanding its distribution channels in the United States for its Kinder chocolate brand. The company aims to make Kinder a $1 billion business in the United States, with the belief that the creamy and milky flavor of the chocolate brand will appeal to consumers in the US. However, to adapt to local tastes, the company is opening an innovation center in Chicago, United States.

The popularity of candies and chocolates may stem from a range of reasons. It could either be based on purpose or on occasion at hand. Nevertheless, some candies have been catering to the global market for decades and are still consumed by kids and adults. Let's head over to the 25 most popular candies in the world to take a deeper look.

25 Most Popular Candies in the World

Our Methodology

We ranked the 25 most popular candies in the world based on the global search volume by keyword traffic using SEMRush. Our hypothesis was based on the assumption that popular candies are more likely to be looked up online, contributing to a higher search volume. Information on the availability of the candies and annual sales are included where possible. The ranking is in ascending order.

25 Most Popular Candies in the World

25. Life Savers

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 10,900

Life Savers is a popular candy owned by the Mars Wrigley Confectionary, a division of Mars Incorporated. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1912. The candy is produced in a variety of flavors including peppermint, wintergreen, spearmint, and cinnamon.

While Life Savers and other candies may contain sugar, you can check out some of the sugar-free options by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and Nestlé S.A (OTC:NSRGY).

24. Tootsie Pops

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 11,400

Tootsie Pops is owned by Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1931. The chewy nature of the candy was why it was an attractive consumption item to kids. The candy came in a variety of flavors including chocolate, cherry, grape, and orange.

23. Juicy Fruit

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 29,400

Juicy Fruit is owned by Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Juicy Fruit was created and introduced to the market in 1911. The candy is popular among kids and is sold worldwide. Juicy Fruit is one of the most popular candies in the world.

22. Hot Tamales

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 34,600

Hot Tamales is owned by the Ferrara Candy Company, a division of the Italian Ferrero Company. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1922. The candy is available in a number of flavors including original, cinnamon, and cherry. Hot Tamales is placed 22nd among the most popular candies in the world.

21. Red Vines

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 34,100

Red Vines is owned by American Licorice Company. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1917. With a global search volume by keyword of 34,100, Red Vines is one of the most popular candies in the world.

20. Mike and Ike

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 33.2K

Mike and Ike are owned by Just Born Inc and were created and introduced to the market in 1940. Children across the globe largely consume Mike and Ike. The candy is ranked at number 20 among the most popular candies in the world.

19. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 37,500

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is sold in over 60 countries and is owned by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The candy was first created and introduced to the market in 1928. The candy is a unique combination of milk chocolate and peanut butter.

18. Nerds

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 44,800

Nerds is owned by Ferrero, a popular Italian Confectionary Company. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1982. The candy is highly popular among children. Nerds is one of the most popular candies in the world by keyword search volumes.

17. Laffy Taffy

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 48.0K

Laffy Taffy is owned by Ferrero. Ferrero is a popular Italian Confectionary Company. Laffy Taffy was created and introduced to the market in 1952. The candy comes in a variety of flavors including strawberry, orange, watermelon, and blue raspberry.

16. Starburst

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 50,400

Starburst is a popular candy owned by the Mars Wrigley Confectionary, a division of Mars Incorporated. The candy was created and introduced to the market in the 1960s. The candy comes in a variety of flavors including strawberry, orange, lemon, and cherry. Starburst is ranked at number 16 among the most popular candies in the world.

15. Swedish Fish

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 52,700

The Swedish Fish is owned by Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The candy was created and introduced to the market in the 1950s. The candy comes in different colors making it an attractive option for kids.

14. Hershey's Kisses

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 67,700

Hershey's Kisses are owned by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) and is a popular valentines gift. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1907. The candy is really popular for its unique bite-sized packaging. Hershey's Kisses is one of the most popular candies in the world.

13. Musketeers

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 71,900

Musketeers is a popular candy owned by the Mars Wrigley Confectionary, a division of Mars Incorporated. The candy comes in three flavors and was introduced in the 1930s.

12. Butterfinger

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 78,000

Butterfinger is owned by Ferrero. Ferrero is a popular Italian Confectionary Company. The candy is highly popular in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The unique combination of peanut butter and crispy honeycombed chocolate contributes to its popularity.

11. Twizzlers

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 97,100

Twizzlers are among the most popular candies in the world and are owned by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Twizzlers were originally created by Young and Smylie, but the company was acquired by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in 1977. With a global search volume by keyword of 97,100, Twizzlers is one of the most popular candies in the world.

10. Jolly Ranchers

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 101,600

Jolly Ranchers is owned by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1949. The candy comes in different flavors like grape, green apple, and blue raspberry.

9. Airheads

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 113,900

Airheads are owned by Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch Confectionary company. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1986. Airheads is ranked ninth among the most popular candies in the world.

8. Sour Patch Kids

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 172,500

Sour Patch Kids is owned by Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and was created in 1970. Sour Patch Kids are popular among children because of their unique tangy flavor.

7. Gummy Bears

Global Search Volume by Keyword: $ 190,400

Gummy Bears is owned by the Haribo Company, a German confectionary company. The Gummy Bears are sold globally and are popular among kids and teens. Gummy Bears is placed seventh on our list of the most popular candies in the world based on keyword search volumes.

6. Twix

Global Search Volume by Keyword: 191,300

Twix is a popular chocolate candy owned by Mars Incorporated. The chocolate bar was introduced in 1967 and is sold globally. The unique combination of biscuits and chocolate fudge are primary contributors to the candy's popularity.

If Twix is not your taste, you can check out other chocolate bars by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and Nestlé S.A (OTC:NSRGY).

